Karen Steals Stuff From This Business As “Compensation” For Having Plants Obstructing Her Way

Everyone deals with people on a daily basis, whether you need to inquire where to find something or whether your line of work, like customer service or sales, depends entirely on people. It’s nothing new that there are many types of individuals, and while some may be incredibly unpleasant and psychotic, others may be the nicest people you have ever met. And while some of us love working with people, others find it to be a real pain in the butt. However, one way or another you have to deal with them and try avoiding conflicts, especially when your income depends on them.

It is a common proverb to treat others as you would like to be treated – however, some people believe that they may treat others horribly and still receive great treatment

A few days ago, Reddit user “Dev01011010” shared her recent not-so-pleasant encounter with a not-so-pleasant customer with the community “EntitledPeople”. The post received more than 900 upvotes and 111 comments.

The author starts the story with a little introduction that her mum owns a plant shop to which she comes to help from time to time. As you can imagine, having a small business, you meet all different kinds of people. However, this exact customer gave an exceptional performance that made all the previous rude or weird customers the shopkeeper had met not look that insane anymore.

It all started when a wild Karen appeared right behind her in the shop. This woman was trying to move a huge concrete potted plant that had been permanently placed there. The author added that it was really hard to move as the pot was around one meter tall (approximately 3 feet) and around 45 kg (99 pounds).

Now, when Karen was asked what she thought she was doing, she had the audacity to complain that “this annoying thing” was blocking her sidewalk and she had to move it. First of all, the author assured her that it was not blocking anything and second of all, instructed her not to touch anything as it is not her property, nor her shop. Right after, the daughter ran over to her mum, who is the manager of the store, but once they got back, the woman had already stopped doing her reconstructions.

However, the entitled customer was already loading up her car with the plants that she found in the front. After she was asked what she thought she was doing, she just turned red and said that she deserved compensation for having to walk through a blocked sidewalk. And then began the next part of the show. Once mum started to take her plants back, she started threatening to call the police and press charges as a theft. However, once she was informed that there were security cameras and she had the option to either leave or to speak with the police, her face changed immediately. A few moments later, an unrelated police car drove by, but not feeling so brave anymore, Karen hopped into her car and was never seen again.

The audience supported the author and agreed that the customer had no right to act this way: “If she can move a 45-kilo plant she can definitely walk around a 45-kilo plant.” Now, in the original post, the author presented Karen as an “old, around 40-year-old woman”, which caused a hot discussion in the comment section, the post was edited and this part was deleted (in case you were wondering about the comments).

Now, a little funny and interesting research for you. According to Bionic: “All small business owners need to deal with negative feedback at some stage,” says Dani Weller, customer service team leader at Bionic. “We ran our report to find out if location had a bearing on the number of complaints, and during our research we found the Karen phenomenon was a real thing, with Karen ranking in the top ten names for people who complain the most.”

Unfortunately, shoplifting is still a very common issue in the world. However, here are a few things that help you identify a shoplifter that can help you avoid this problem. T-class security highlights a few signs: a consumer may be looking for an opportunity to steal products if they appear more interested in watching you and your staff than in making a purchase. Additionally, it may be a sign that a partner is robbing your store of merchandise if someone draws your attention and engages in a lengthy conversation with you for no apparent reason. One more sign is when, without asking you to make a purchase, they ask you to open cupboards. And a person may be trying to hide stolen goods if they leave the store holding bundles, have bags that were empty when they entered, or are wearing bulky-looking overcoats.

So, guys, what do you think about this story? Have you ever had any encounter with a Karen that is engraved in your memory?

