Our Bored Panda team collected many examples of the latter from this popular thread that are bound to leave you feeling uncomfortable. Scroll down to check them out for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote those that you’d put in the Hollywood Walk of Shame, if there was one, that is.

For the regular folks, it’s hard to relate to someone who flies to Paris only for the afternoon on their private plane or eats chef-made sushi for breakfast. And yet celebrities still want to appeal to their fans by trying to be relatable while doing all of these things. Sometimes, they succeed, but other times, they miss the mark so badly that the whole world collectively cringes .

#1 Anytime celebs go on about ‘everyone has 24 hours a day’ ‘if you work for it you can achieve it’ ‘manifest it!!’ rise and grind type s**t.



As if someone working two low paid jobs while they support their kids has access to the same resources/money/time as celebrity millionaires.

#2 Kelly Osbournes triumphant f**k up on The View cannot be topped.

#3 Chrissy teigen and that story about the time she 'accidentally' bought a $13 000 bottle of wine.

#4 Bella Hadid not getting Louboutins in high school.

#5 Every time Kendall or Kim K open their mouths about “issues” esp work ethic, every nepo kid talking about how they started their careers, Ellen D talking about covid and being in her mansion all day, Emma chamberlain every week of her podcast.

#6 Gwenyth Paltrow doing a food stamp challenge and buying so many limes and herbs.

#7 *"“I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f*****g a*s up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”*



-Kimberly Oh So Relatable Kardashian.

#8 All those celebrities in March/April 2020 who talked about us being “all in this together” from their sprawling mansions.

#9 Khloé posting a bikini pic on Instagram during the pandemic and the caption was about how she missed her pre-quarantine body.

#10 Grimes on Elon Musk saying “bro lives below the poverty line”



Like either of them have any idea what that even means.

#11 AnnaLynne McCord doing that video directed towards Putin, “If I were your mother…”



That was horrible. OMG.

#12 Kinda obvious answer but Kendall Jenner making herself a salad only to reveal how she probably never cut a cucumber before.

#13 Everything Jennifer Lawrence did to appear relatable had the opposite effect:



* The "hilarious" story about scratching her a*s with sacred rocks in Hawaii.



* That time she said she wished she had a "weird quirk" like OCD to be more interesting.



* When she presented at the Oscars alongside Amy Schumer and she started like to weirdly shush and point at people in the audience as a joke. That was peak, peak cringe.



* When she berated and made fun of a journalist whose only crime was speaking English as a second language just to be fun and show off in front of everyone. That was the one that really, really made me dislike her, such a phony tryhard.

#14 Vanessa hudgens when Coachella was cancelled due to covid and how upset she was because people where gonna die anyway and it’s sad but inevitable ….

#15 When asked if she felt pressured into marrying Humphries with her life being the subject of a reality TV show, Kardashian said: 'Not really. We had done filming our season at that point, so we decided to film for the wedding. And that was a decision that he and I made together.







'But I think that, with any decisions in life, like, I spoke to a girl today who had cancer and we were talking about how this is such a hard thing for her, but it taught her a big lesson on who her friends are and so much about life.





'She's 18. And I was like, that's how I feel.'







- Kim Kardashian.

#16 I deeply dislike Ellen D but her segment where she has rich people guess the cost of grocery store items is hilarious/sad. Bill Gates guessed that a bag of pizza rolls cost $22 😭



It’s pretty funny to me that she likes to make fun of the ~out of touch wealthy celebs~ as if she isn’t one of the worst.

#17 Madonna’s “Covid is the great equaliser” bath tub video.



She really thought she was doing something.

#18 Sam Smith did a social media post about how hard they were finding covid lockdown regulations and having to stay at home. From the garden of their large property in England.



I'm sure people in the 20th floor of flats in tower blocks would have felt their pain.

#19 Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively doing anything.

#20 Jennifer Lopez trying to convince people olive oil is the secret for ageless skin while selling 100$ serums.

#21 Johnny Depp claiming his life is ruined while still owning an island and multiple homes around the globe.

#22 Demi lovato talking about how they didn’t have the right kind of frozen yogurt at some small business and they ended up getting hate.

#23 Travis Barker saying he went the modest route and downsized to a 10,000 square foot home.

#24 Kylie and Travis getting a school bus for Stormi so she could be a “normal kid”.

#25 For me it’s The time When Nathan Chen in an interview( 2022 Olympic champion) was talking about how hard it is to be a straight man in a homosexual dominated sport.

#26 Demi Levato being triggered about the diabetic cookies.

#27 Oldie but goodie, Ariana calling herself the "hardest-working 23yo in the world" back in 2016/2017. Like, no doubt she works hard. But I got news for her...

#28 Lewis Hamilton has many of these.



Being vegan for the environment while tweeting from a private jet, doing loads of campaigning for a better future before getting ousted for tax evasion on his private jet.



He's like a woke Bristol Uni student but rich, tax avoidant, jet setting F1 driver.

#29 Elon Musk March 2020 "The corona virus panic is dumb." Maybe the panicking part is dumb but I bet he just didn't want to create safer working conditions at his factories, so that people weren't coughing all over each other and spreading a potentially deadly virus.

#30 Niche political one: Cillian Murphy wearing a poppy on an UK interview for Peaky Blinders had half of Irish twitter absolutley raging with him for being a sellout.

#31 I hate when celebrities give cooking tips. It's like always some mediterranean dish that costs $220 just for the ingredients and then needs some special terracotta plate or something.

#32 Hailey beiber talking about Black Lives Matters when she literally had to delete her Twitter over her racist past.



The group called her out on her and Justin’s racism and she deleted them altogether.



They also chose to get married on a plantation in the south.

#33 Taylor swifts NYU speech.

#34 Love her but Rachel Zegler doing a reenactment of Britney Spears tweets. Did not give what she thought it it was gonna give.

#35 Priyanka Chopra clapping to absolutely no one from the balcony of her mansion.

#36 Gal Gadot and all the celebs singing “imagine” during the pandemic… fell sooo flat!

#37 Everything that ever came out of Gwyneth Paltrow's mouth.

#38 Love Don’t Cost a Thing Challenge.

#39 The new Kardashians episode where Kylie and Kris go grocery shopping and get a car wash. Cringe and so out of touch.

