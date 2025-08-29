ADVERTISEMENT

For the regular folks, it’s hard to relate to someone who flies to Paris only for the afternoon on their private plane or eats chef-made sushi for breakfast. And yet celebrities still want to appeal to their fans by trying to be relatable while doing all of these things. Sometimes, they succeed, but other times, they miss the mark so badly that the whole world collectively cringes.

Our Bored Panda team collected many examples of the latter from this popular thread that are bound to leave you feeling uncomfortable. Scroll down to check them out for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote those that you’d put in the Hollywood Walk of Shame, if there was one, that is.

#1

Young woman sitting with head in hands, illustrating celebs trying to be relatable but showing how out-of-touch they are. Anytime celebs go on about ‘everyone has 24 hours a day’ ‘if you work for it you can achieve it’ ‘manifest it!!’ rise and grind type s**t.

As if someone working two low paid jobs while they support their kids has access to the same resources/money/time as celebrity millionaires.

Kidgorgeoushere , Getty Images Report

    #2

    Celebrity with purple hair and leather jacket on a talk show discussing moments when celebs seemed out-of-touch trying to be relatable. Kelly Osbournes triumphant f**k up on The View cannot be topped.

    sleepingisgivingin1 , Inside Edition Report

    niall_4
    Plentyofoomph
    Plentyofoomph
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    I dunno, I think she got unfairly treated for this one. I thought it was clear that she was having a dig at Trump. She was pointing out that he's acting against immigration while also exploiting immigrant labour. She was pointing out trumps hypocrisy

    #3

    Tweet by a celebrity showing out-of-touch moment about an expensive wine bill at a restaurant, highlighting celebs being relatable. Chrissy teigen and that story about the time she 'accidentally' bought a $13 000 bottle of wine.

    georgie-biatch , chrissyteigen Report

    #4

    Woman in a colorful top sitting at a table with an open book and striped mug, illustrating celebs being out-of-touch. Bella Hadid not getting Louboutins in high school.

    ImaginaryFondant7345 , Vogue Report

    #5

    Celebrity in a casual setting indoors, sitting cross-legged, illustrating celebs being relatable but out-of-touch moments. Every time Kendall or Kim K open their mouths about “issues” esp work ethic, every nepo kid talking about how they started their careers, Ellen D talking about covid and being in her mansion all day, Emma chamberlain every week of her podcast.

    SiteAmazing7005 , TheEllenShow Report

    #6

    Grocery items shown by celebs trying to be relatable, highlighting how out-of-touch their price perceptions really are. Gwenyth Paltrow doing a food stamp challenge and buying so many limes and herbs.

    RandomUsername600 , GwynethPaltrow Report

    #7

    Close-up of a female celebrity with long dark hair showing how out-of-touch celebrities appear while trying to be relatable *"“I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f*****g a*s up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”*

    -Kimberly Oh So Relatable Kardashian.

    _sam_fox_ , Variety Report

    #8

    Three celebrities in separate video frames attempting to be relatable but appearing out-of-touch and disconnected. All those celebrities in March/April 2020 who talked about us being “all in this together” from their sprawling mansions.

    dis_bean , CBS News Report

    #9

    Celebrity in a black swimsuit lying on the floor, showcasing how out-of-touch celebrities try to be relatable. Khloé posting a bikini pic on Instagram during the pandemic and the caption was about how she missed her pre-quarantine body.

    disastergemini_ , SKIMS Report

    #10

    Celebrity taking a mirror selfie wearing a patterned outfit and rings, showcasing how out-of-touch celebs can be when trying to be relatable. Grimes on Elon Musk saying “bro lives below the poverty line”

    Like either of them have any idea what that even means.

    cbaabc123 , grimes Report

    #11

    Blonde woman in a sleeveless gray turtleneck sitting in a living room, illustrating celebs trying to be relatable but out-of-touch. AnnaLynne McCord doing that video directed towards Putin, “If I were your mother…

    That was horrible. OMG.

    anon , @IAMannalynnemcc Report

    #12

    Celebrity in casual home kitchen setting, slicing cucumber, illustrating moments of celebs trying to be relatable. Kinda obvious answer but Kendall Jenner making herself a salad only to reveal how she probably never cut a cucumber before.

    anon , Hulu Report

    #13

    Celebrity woman with blonde hair wearing a black jacket, appearing out-of-touch while trying to be relatable on a talk show. Everything Jennifer Lawrence did to appear relatable had the opposite effect:

    * The "hilarious" story about scratching her a*s with sacred rocks in Hawaii.

    * That time she said she wished she had a "weird quirk" like OCD to be more interesting.

    * When she presented at the Oscars alongside Amy Schumer and she started like to weirdly shush and point at people in the audience as a joke. That was peak, peak cringe.

    * When she berated and made fun of a journalist whose only crime was speaking English as a second language just to be fun and show off in front of everyone. That was the one that really, really made me dislike her, such a phony tryhard.

    anon , The Graham Norton Show Report

    #14

    Celebrity posing with a peace sign, wearing hoop earrings and a graphic t-shirt, showing out-of-touch relatable moment. Vanessa hudgens when Coachella was cancelled due to covid and how upset she was because people where gonna die anyway and it’s sad but inevitable ….

    hollow_ling12 , vanessahudgens Report

    #15

    Woman wearing glasses and a black tank top looking thoughtful while writing, illustrating celebs trying to be relatable. When asked if she felt pressured into marrying Humphries with her life being the subject of a reality TV show, Kardashian said: 'Not really. We had done filming our season at that point, so we decided to film for the wedding. And that was a decision that he and I made together.



    'But I think that, with any decisions in life, like, I spoke to a girl today who had cancer and we were talking about how this is such a hard thing for her, but it taught her a big lesson on who her friends are and so much about life.


    'She's 18. And I was like, that's how I feel.'



    - Kim Kardashian.

    CleanAspect6466 , kimkardashian Report

    #16

    Bill Gates and Ellen DeGeneres on a talk show segment discussing relatable celebrity moments and grocery bills. I deeply dislike Ellen D but her segment where she has rich people guess the cost of grocery store items is hilarious/sad. Bill Gates guessed that a bag of pizza rolls cost $22 😭

    It’s pretty funny to me that she likes to make fun of the ~out of touch wealthy celebs~ as if she isn’t one of the worst.

    Big_Tension , TheEllenShow Report

    #17

    Blonde celebrity wearing sunglasses and layered necklaces posing outdoors, showing how out-of-touch celebs can be. Madonna’s “Covid is the great equaliser” bath tub video.

    She really thought she was doing something.

    Cutieq85 , madonna Report

    #18

    Celeb wearing casual clothes showing out-of-touch expressions while trying to be relatable in candid photos. Sam Smith did a social media post about how hard they were finding covid lockdown regulations and having to stay at home. From the garden of their large property in England.

    I'm sure people in the 20th floor of flats in tower blocks would have felt their pain.

    marlonoranges , Daily Mail Report

    #19

    Two celebs wearing I Voted stickers posing outdoors, showing relatable moments but appearing out-of-touch. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively doing anything.

    Necessaryrch9071 , blakelively Report

    #20

    Celebrity taking a mirror selfie in a robe, showcasing glamorous makeup and styled hair, highlighting out-of-touch moments. Jennifer Lopez trying to convince people olive oil is the secret for ageless skin while selling 100$ serums.

    anon , jlo Report

    #21

    Celebrity appearing out-of-touch during courtroom testimony, wearing a gray suit and speaking into a microphone. Johnny Depp claiming his life is ruined while still owning an island and multiple homes around the globe.

    cmakry , Law & Crime Report

    #22

    Social media posts showing celebs being out of touch while trying to be relatable about diet culture and customer service. Demi lovato talking about how they didn’t have the right kind of frozen yogurt at some small business and they ended up getting hate.

    slutisa , ddlovato Report

    #23

    Tattooed man in a black leather jacket standing indoors, illustrating celebs trying to be relatable but out-of-touch moments. Travis Barker saying he went the modest route and downsized to a 10,000 square foot home.

    spook_filled_donuts , Architectural Digest Report

    #24

    Child excitedly approaching a big yellow school bus, illustrating relatable celebrity moments that seem out-of-touch. Kylie and Travis getting a school bus for Stormi so she could be a “normal kid”.

    ObjectiveChain6893 , kyliejenner Report

    #25

    Young man taking a selfie with a red Toyota sports car in a nearly empty parking lot, highlighting celeb relatability fails. For me it’s The time When Nathan Chen in an interview( 2022 Olympic champion) was talking about how hard it is to be a straight man in a homosexual dominated sport.

    Simple-Fan5138 , nathanwchen Report

    #26

    Stack of chocolate cookies with peanuts on a blue plate, illustrating celebs trying to be relatable but seeming out-of-touch. Demi Levato being triggered about the diabetic cookies.

    anon , American Heritage Chocolate Report

    #27

    Black and white photo of a celeb wearing oversized jacket and heels, showing how out-of-touch celebrities try to be relatable. Oldie but goodie, Ariana calling herself the "hardest-working 23yo in the world" back in 2016/2017. Like, no doubt she works hard. But I got news for her...

    anon , arianagrande Report

    #28

    Close-up of a celeb wearing a cap and colorful pearl necklace, highlighting how out-of-touch celebs try to be relatable. Lewis Hamilton has many of these.

    Being vegan for the environment while tweeting from a private jet, doing loads of campaigning for a better future before getting ousted for tax evasion on his private jet.

    He's like a woke Bristol Uni student but rich, tax avoidant, jet setting F1 driver.

    RoadmanFemi , lewishamilton Report

    #29

    Elon Musk tweeting a dismissive comment about coronavirus, illustrating celebrity out-of-touch moments trying to be relatable. Elon Musk March 2020 "The corona virus panic is dumb." Maybe the panicking part is dumb but I bet he just didn't want to create safer working conditions at his factories, so that people weren't coughing all over each other and spreading a potentially deadly virus.

    GirlnextDior , elonmusk Report

    #30

    Actor in period costume stands near a burning wagon, illustrating celebs being out-of-touch while trying to be relatable. Niche political one: Cillian Murphy wearing a poppy on an UK interview for Peaky Blinders had half of Irish twitter absolutley raging with him for being a sellout.

    anon , IMDb Report

    #31

    I hate when celebrities give cooking tips. It's like always some mediterranean dish that costs $220 just for the ingredients and then needs some special terracotta plate or something.

    Saladcitypig Report

    #32

    Hailey beiber talking about Black Lives Matters when she literally had to delete her Twitter over her racist past.

    The group called her out on her and Justin’s racism and she deleted them altogether.

    They also chose to get married on a plantation in the south.

    Anxiousbutlit Report

    #33

    Taylor swifts NYU speech.

    evilquinnfabray Report

    #34

    Love her but Rachel Zegler doing a reenactment of Britney Spears tweets. Did not give what she thought it it was gonna give.

    Imtryinjennifer Report

    #35

    Priyanka Chopra clapping to absolutely no one from the balcony of her mansion.

    kay408 Report

    #36

    Gal Gadot and all the celebs singing “imagine” during the pandemic… fell sooo flat!

    amateur-redditor Report

    #37

    Everything that ever came out of Gwyneth Paltrow's mouth.

    Moonflower1923 Report

    #38

    Love Don’t Cost a Thing Challenge.

    RunWithRope Report

    #39

    The new Kardashians episode where Kylie and Kris go grocery shopping and get a car wash. Cringe and so out of touch.

    Classic_Presence78 Report

    #40

    I remember hearing a story on Joe Rogan from someone who knew someone who invited Tom Cruise to a Superbowl party.
    He turned up with a brand new pigskin. And when he was asked which team he supported he replied " All of them".
    He was pleasant but everything he did felt rehearsed like he was on camera or on the red carpet.

    Harlaw2871 Report

