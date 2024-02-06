Entitled Bride Complains Her Maid Of Honor Won’t Pay For Bachelorette Party

ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings aren’t cheap, and with changing times and itineraries, it can be difficult to know who has to pick up the bill. Without clear communication, covering the expenses of something like a bachelorette party can really sour the upcoming special day.

Just like what happened to this bride, who was expecting to be “spoiled a little” by her bridesmaids but instead got billed $400. Disappointed in this, she went to let off some steam online, which in turn attracted many opposing opinions.

Scroll down to find the full story and a conversation with a wedding planner and designer Julia Ferrigno, who kindly agreed to tell us about bachelorette party etiquette.

This bride expected to be treated “a little” during her bachelorette celebration

(not the actual photo)

But faced the hard truth after her bridal party billed her $400

(not the actual photo)

stem_ho

Typically, bridesmaids cover the expenses of a bachelorette party

While a bachelorette party might be the most fun time to relax with your girlfriends before tying the knot, the cost of planning it adds up. So naturally, the question emerges: who covers this ever-growing bill of dinners, drinks, transportation, and décor?

Bored Panda reached out to a wedding planner and designer Julia Ferrigno, who kindly agreed to tell us who should pay for the girls-only celebration.

“The bridal party or anyone attending the bachelorette party should split the costs. Before any decisions are made, the bridal party should decide on a mutually agreed upon budget per person for the shared costs (like an Airbnb, activity, and decor).

Then someone (like the maid of honor) can itemize what they plan to spend to ensure what they are doing is possible within that budget. Individual spending like airfare, dinner, or drinks at a restaurant would be paid by the individual based on their own spending, just like any trip or night out.”

(not the actual photo)

But if the party’s members feel like the budget is too much for them they should say so

When asked what a person should do if they don’t feel right about the budget of a bachelorette party Ferrigno said “If someone agreed to be in the bridal party, they should have planned to contribute financially to the bachelorette party.

However, if the rest of the group’s spending is out of reach, then say so! Something like, “I am so happy you are able to give [bride’s name] the time of her life, but I only budgeted X for this event. Am I still able to contribute?”

If it so happens that the group’s finances can’t allow the desired extravagant celebration, scrap that weekend in Hawaii for something everyone is more comfortable with. A movie night with favorite romcoms, board games, delicious food, and drinks is just as enjoyable and will be much easier on the wallet. Additional cheaper alternatives include a group cooking class, a ceramics workshop, a wine and paint class, or a local concert.

If all attempts fail, Ferrigno notes that “Ultimately if someone refuses to chip in, they shouldn’t attend the bachelorette party. If financial hardship is the reason, it’s best to be transparent because the group may be willing to help out depending on the circumstances.

If I were the bride, I wouldn’t want one of my best friends to miss out due to financial circumstances out of their control, but I would be hurt if someone had the means but simply did not want to contribute. It’s all about communication!”

(not the actual photo)

Some commenters disagreed with the bride

Meanwhile, others supported her

