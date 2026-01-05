Son Empties Out Estate So Ungrateful Family Ends Up With A “Useless” Will

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Parents seldom discuss inheritance with their adult children. According to a survey conducted by Irwin Mitchell, only 30% of parents over the age of 55 have talked to their children about how they will be dividing their estate. And they really ought to do it more often since disputes and disagreements can cause a lot of headaches for the inheritors.
This man found out that his father didn’t leave him any financial assets and made his wife and three other sons the benefactors. So, he sold all the loans his father had taken from him and essentially drowned his stepfamily in debt. Still, he wondered whether he was the jerk in this situation and could have handled it differently.
A father wrote his first son out of his will and left everything to his second family
Person using a calculator and laptop at a desk with a notebook, managing finances related to emptying father's estate.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
