Son Empties Out Estate So Ungrateful Family Ends Up With A “Useless” Will
Young man looking stressed and overwhelmed while emptying fathers estate after will proves useless in a dim room.
Family, Relationships

Son Empties Out Estate So Ungrateful Family Ends Up With A “Useless” Will

Kornelija Viečaitė
Parents seldom discuss inheritance with their adult children. According to a survey conducted by Irwin Mitchell, only 30% of parents over the age of 55 have talked to their children about how they will be dividing their estate. And they really ought to do it more often since disputes and disagreements can cause a lot of headaches for the inheritors.

This man found out that his father didn’t leave him any financial assets and made his wife and three other sons the benefactors. So, he sold all the loans his father had taken from him and essentially drowned his stepfamily in debt. Still, he wondered whether he was the jerk in this situation and could have handled it differently.

    A father wrote his first son out of his will and left everything to his second family

    Person using a calculator and laptop at a desk with a notebook, managing finances related to emptying father's estate.

    Image credits: lovelyday12 / freepik (not the actual photo)

    So, the son decided to sell the loans his father had taken out from him and left the stepfamily to fend for themselves

    Man explains emptying father's estate and its impact on making the will seemingly useless in family financial matters.

    Text about a stepmother's negative feelings while emptying father's estate, highlighting useless family dynamics.

    Woman sitting on a couch looking thoughtful and concerned about emptying father's estate and will issues.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text about stepbrothers working at a company but being useless, related to emptying father's estate will useless.

    Text about giving low interest loans to father and complications with emptying father’s estate will and family issues.

    Image credits: armmypicca / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt discussing family dynamics and challenges when emptying father's estate during illness and estate management issues.

    Text about emptying father's estate will, selling loans to business competitor, and handling payments before passing away.

    Text excerpt about emptying father’s estate including photos, loans, and inheritance of house, retirement fund, and company.

    Text excerpt about divesting involvement and creditor negotiations, related to emptying father's estate will issues.

    Text discussing the challenges of emptying a father's estate and issues with debt and company solvency.

    Young man in a black shirt looking stressed and worried while thinking about emptying father's estate and will issues.

    Image credits: jet-po / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text about not emptying father's estate, mentioning stepmother’s finances, stepbrothers’ shared company, and future support.

    Image credits: Boring_Tower3399

    In the comments, the son clarified he didn’t do this out of revenge and is grateful to his father for everything

    Reddit discussion about emptying father’s estate and will conflicts with stepmother taking everything and no inheritance left.

    Reddit conversation about emptying father's estate and disputed business debts between former partners.

    Screenshot of a forum discussion about emptying father's estate and selling loans with a brief question and answer exchange.

    Reddit conversation about emptying father's estate with will changes, stepmother, stepbrothers, and managing inherited debt.

    Reddit comments discussing experiences and reflections related to emptying fathers estate and changes in wills.

    Reddit user explaining being pushed aside in family disputes while emptying father's estate without will.

    Reddit user discussing feelings about emptying fathers estate will and being valued compared to stepbrothers in an inheritance dispute.

    Screenshot of a forum discussion about emptying father’s estate will and debt refinancing challenges.

    Reddit comment conversation about emptying father's estate and a useless will, discussing wealth and problems.

    Commenter discussing risks and issues related to emptying father's estate and potential unfavorable loan clauses.

    Commenters absolved the son since, with his father no longer in the picture, it was purely a business decision

    Comment on a forum discussing emptying fathers estate and handling a will, stating no obligation is owed.

    Comment discussing emptying father’s estate and managing business responsibly after the loss, with condolences expressed.

    Comment on unrealistic expectations related to emptying father's estate and handling a will during a discussion thread.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing emptying a father's estate with will and legal considerations.

    Comment from Inner_Astronaut6662 about emptying father's estate will useless, advising proper business management and personal opinion.

    Comment explaining probate laws and advising against emptying a father’s estate without understanding the legal process.

    Comment explaining actions taken when emptying father's estate and dealing with unpaid loans after passing.

    Reddit comment explaining actions taken after emptying fathers estate and dealing with a useless will situation.

    Comment on a forum post disagreeing, stating you don’t owe anything when emptying father’s estate will is useless.

    Family

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
