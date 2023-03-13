Boss Denies Model Employee A 25-Cent Salary Raise, Says He’s Free To Quit, So He Maliciously Complies

A person who worked at a small shop serving an electrical apprenticeship recently shared an unusual story on the Malicious Compliance subreddit of how he quit that job.

According to the Redditor, his boss was not only not paying him enough for the work he asked for, but also, on one occasion, told him to lie to a customer. The last drop of the author’s patience was tried when the evaluation time arrived.

“My boss explains that due to my performance and the shop being in a slow period, he was not going to give me the 25-cents-an-hour raise as my contract said,” the author recounted, adding that the boss promised him a dollar more when he became a journeyman. This, as you may suspect, just couldn’t end well.

A boss denied this employee a 25-cent-an-hour raise, telling him he was free to quit if he didn’t like it, so the guy maliciously complied

Image credits: Trinh Trần (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Sora Shimazaki (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

The author later added some more information

Image credits: Xgrunt24

He was also happy to answer some comments

And this is how people reacted to this story

Others took this as an opportunity to share similar experiences