Controlling Boss Scolds Employees For Logging Off Early, So They Get Back At Him By Working Strictly Contract Hours
35points
Work3 hours ago

Controlling Boss Scolds Employees For Logging Off Early, So They Get Back At Him By Working Strictly Contract Hours

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Gabija Palšytė

There are strict bosses who make no exceptions to their rules and then there are toxic ones who bend them every chance they get only to exploit their workers.

Recently, Reddit user Gloglibologna submitted a post to the platform’s ‘Malicious Compliance‘ community, telling a story about a manager in their company that falls into the latter category.

The man demanded the employees stay at the office until the very end of their work hours, no matter whether or not they could actually do anything, but at the same time expected them to put in extra effort during their free time as well.

As you might guess, it didn’t take long before everyone grew sick and tired of these double standards. Continue scrolling to learn how Gloglibologna and their colleagues responded.

This boss refused to allow his employees to leave the office even a couple of minutes early

Image credits: Ono Kosuki (not the actual photo)

So they devised a plan to give him a taste of his own medicine



It drove the boss nuts

But there really wasn’t anything he could do about it

Image credits: Gloglibologna

As the story went viral, people expressed their support for the original poster (OP), and some said they also had similar experiences

















Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

What do you think ?
