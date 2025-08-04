Only True Geography Buffs Can Decode These 26 Countries From The Emoji Sets

ADVERTISEMENT

This new emoji quiz challenges you to think outside the box. Your task is simple: guess the country name that matches the sound of the emoji set. So it’s not much about the visuals, but about the sounds of each emoji when said out loud. For example, can you tell which country ‘J + 🍳’ or ‘🐳🐳🐳’ is?

If you answered an obvious ‘Yes!’, you are about to prove your smarts with 26 combos that are designed to challenge you and make you think in different ways. Ready to start? Let’s go 🚀

