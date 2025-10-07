Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Emma Watson Sparks Engagement Rumors After Calling Pressure To Marry “Violence”
Emma Watson smiling outdoors wearing a brown jacket and showing an engagement ring on her finger.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Emma Watson Sparks Engagement Rumors After Calling Pressure To Marry “Violence”

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Emma Watson sparked engagement rumors after showing off a diamond ring on that finger at Paris Fashion Week.

The Harry Potter star, who recently described the societal pressure for women to get married by a certain age as “violent,” drew attention to the vintage-style ring while waving to photographers at the fashion event.

Emma took a break from studying for her master’s degree at Oxford to attend the Miu Miu show at the Palais d’lena.

Highlights
  • Emma Watson, 35, sparked engagement rumors by showing a vintage-style diamond ring at Paris Fashion Week.
  • She criticized societal pressure on women to marry young, calling it a form of "violence and cruelty."
  • Emma is studying for a master’s at Oxford University and reportedly dating a fellow student.
    Emma Watson may soon be walking down the aisle
    Emma Watson Sparks Engagement Rumors After Calling Pressure To Marry "Violence"

    Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

    Emma Watson Sparks Engagement Rumors After Calling Pressure To Marry "Violence"

    Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

    For the fashion show, she wore a brown suede jacket over a nude-colored shift dress and accessorized with a black bag, with the glittering ring clearly on display.

    Known for keeping her love life private, the 35-year-old actress is reportedly dating Kieran Brown, whom she met while studying for her master’s degree in creative writing at Oxford University, as per The Daily Mail.

    The Harry Potter actress showed off a diamond ring on her ring finger during Paris Fashion Week

    Emma Watson Sparks Engagement Rumors After Calling Pressure To Marry "Violence"

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

    Fans are convinced Emma has finally found “The One” and believe the two students may soon tie the knot.

    It comes after Emma voiced concern over the societal pressure still placed on women to marry, calling it a form of “violence and cruelty.” 

    Speaking on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast last month, the former child star also said it’s a “miracle” that she’s not divorced at the age of 35.

    Emma Watson Sparks Engagement Rumors After Calling Pressure To Marry "Violence"

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

    “I’m just so happy not to be divorced yet,” she admitted. “Like that sounds like a really negative answer, but I think that we’re being pressured and forced into this thing that I believe is a kind of miracle.”

    Emma said the expectation to get married is “the least romantic thing” she could possibly imagine. Had she tried to marry a year ago, she added, it would have been “carnage.”

    This, she explained, is because she didn’t know herself well enough and didn’t have a clear sense of her “purpose” and “vision” in life. 

    Emma said last month that she “hoped” to get married

    Emma Watson Sparks Engagement Rumors After Calling Pressure To Marry "Violence"

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

    Emma, a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, also pushed back against the idea that someone’s self-worth is determined by their marital status, a notion she believes affects women more than men.

    “I think it’s such a violence, and it’s such a cruelty on people — especially young people, I think, and especially women — to make them feel like they have no worth or like they haven’t succeeded yet in life because they haven’t forced to its culmination something that I just don’t think can or should ever be forced.”

    Emma Watson Sparks Engagement Rumors After Calling Pressure To Marry "Violence"

    Image credits: Emma Watson/Instagram

    The British actress also said she didn’t feel “entitled” to marriage, expressing, “I hope it happens to me.  It will either be part of my purpose here and my destiny, or it won’t.”

    Rushing into marriage, Emma added, can interfere with the process of building a healthy and lasting relationship.

    The 35-year-old also expressed concern over the pressure placed on women to marry, calling it “violent” and “cruel”

    Emma Watson Sparks Engagement Rumors After Calling Pressure To Marry "Violence"

    Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

    She also recalled something her mother told her: that you should be with someone because you want them, not because you need them.

    Emma hinted at the possibility of walking down the aisle in the future, sharing that she has learned to embrace her mother’s words rather than feeling like marriage was an inescapable fate she wasn’t sure she wanted.

    “And I think now I have a life that’s whole and complete as it is, and I would be making a choice from a place of, ‘I just want you, and I don’t need you, but I just want you.’ And I don’t think I was that woman five years ago.”

    Emma Watson Sparks Engagement Rumors After Calling Pressure To Marry "Violence"

    Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

    Emma was most recently linked to fellow Oxford student Kieran Brown in July 2024, a year after breaking up with her previous boyfriend, Brandon Green.

    The Sun reported that Kieran is pursuing a PhD in 19th century literature and economics.

    An insider claimed to the outlet, “Emma is studying creative writing, and his thesis is all about literary theory—so they have a lot to talk about. She looks so loved up with Kieran.”

    Emma Watson Sparks Engagement Rumors After Calling Pressure To Marry "Violence"

    Image credits: Emma Watson/Instagram

    However, almost a year after she was seen kissing Kieran, Emma was spotted in an Oxford park with a rumored new love interest, Elle magazine reported. 

    A local student who saw the pair told The Daily Mail that she and the man were making each other laugh during the “cute date.” The duo were also painting together and shared a meal, according to the student.

    It’s unclear whether or not Emma is still seeing Kieran or if they have broken up.

    "Let people do whatever is best for themselves," one fan said, as others debated whether there's still pressure to get married

     

    Wedding
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    Yeah, don't pressure anyone, including and maybe especially young women, to marry.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
