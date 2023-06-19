Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“He Was Getting Louder And Embarrassing”: Fiancé Tries ‘Mansplaining’ Periods, It Backfires
Relationships

Reddit user u/BlueVariety was having dinner with her fiancé, his mom, and his little sister, and everything seemed fine but the conversation took an unexpected turn.

The guy started “mansplaining” periods and birth control even though he obviously didn’t fully understand what he was talking about, and put the entire table in an awkward situation.

u/BlueVariety couldn’t sit still and confronted him, but after everything was said and done, she started having doubts about the way she handled the situation, so she turned to the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’ to ask what they think about the whole ordeal.

This family was having a nice dinner at a restaurant, but the guy started teaching his sister about menstruation

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

And he clearly didn’t know what he was talking about

Image credits: seventyfourimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)

Image credits: BlueVariety

After the story went viral, the original poster (OP) answered a few questions

And people shared their take on the situation

Some even had similar stories of their own

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

