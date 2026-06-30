Elliot Page Shows Off Shredded Physique As He Reveals Getting “Hooked” On Boxing

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Elliot Page impressed fans with his shredded physique after reflecting on his battle with gender dysphoria.

In an Instagram post, the Juno actor flashed his six-pack as he posed with New York-based boxing trainer Nolan Hanson.

“I can’t recommend him highly enough. Just be warned, you may end up getting as hooked as I am,” Elliot captioned the picture, taken after a sparring session at the gym.

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Highlights Elliot Page showcased a shredded physique after boxing training with coach Nolan Hanson.

The actor, who came out as a trans man in 2020, discussed feeling insecure in his own skin before his transition.

Fans praised Elliot’s body transformation, celebrating his confidence in social media comments.

Elliot Page stunned fans by showing off a ripped new physique after a boxing session



Image credits: Getty/WWD

The 39-year-old added that training with Nolan “has become an essential part of my life” and praised the coach for his understanding of both the strategic and psychological side of the sport.

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Elliot previously told GQ magazine in 2023 that he enjoyed boxing so much that he brings his Quest VR, a program to box virtually, when he travels.

“I bring that with me so then when I’m in a hotel, I can do it pretty much anywhere as long as there’s WiFi,” the Umbrella Academy alum said.

“Because it’s almost like a game, you kind of disappear into it. It’s good for stress, it’s good for all kinds of things. I’m telling you, it’s a game changer. I can’t stress it enough.”

Image credits: Instagram/elliotpage

Whatever Elliot is doing is clearly working TikToker @roejojo, who faced him in the ring, admitted on social media last year that the actor “beat the heck out of me in sparring,” per E! News.

In the comments of his latest post, people raved about the body transformation of the Odyssey star, who came out as a trans man in 2020.

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“BRO IS RIPPED,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Dude you’re JACKED! Looking good!”

“I audibly gasped. Holy hell! Those are some abs!” someone else commented

The 39-year-old actor revealed boxing has become an essential part of his life

Watch as Elliot Page displays an incredibly toned body while fighting with pool noodles. (ElliotPageIG) pic.twitter.com/kWahoe5cfg — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) June 30, 2026

Image credits: Instagram/elliotpage

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A fourth fan joked that “you could wash laundry on those abs.”

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Posing shirtless and feeling comfortable in his own skin is an achievement for the Oscar-nominated actor, who previously revealed he struggled with dysphoria.

“Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer,” he recalled in a 2023 Instagram post featuring a picture of himself without his top on. “No layers, just a T-shirt – or layers and oh so sweaty – constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T.”



For Elliot, feeling confident enough to pose shirtless marks a major personal milestone



Image credits: Instagram/elliotpage

Image credits: Instagram/elliotpage

The Canadian star shared that he never thought he could “experience the joy I feel in my body.”

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Elliot attributed his self-confidence and wellbeing to the life-changing decision to undergo gender-affirming care and concluded his post with the hashtag “#transjoy.”

The actor and LGBT advocate, who rose to fame playing a pregnant teenager in the 2007 film Juno, previously described his chest surgery as “life-saving” in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.



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Image credits: Instagram/elliotpage

He said the gender-affirming operation made him “feel comfortable” in his body “for probably the first time.”

“It’s getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘There I am’. And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked,” he described during the Apple TV interview.

In addition to Juno, he has starred in films like Inception, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Tallulah.

Elliot is also part of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, The Odyssey.

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The Canadian star plays a Greek soldier in The Odyssey



Image credits: Instagram/elliotpage

The historical epic chronicles the long journey home of Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca (played by Matt Damon), following the Trojan War as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope (played by Anne Hathaway).

The ensemble cast also includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.



Image credits: Instagram/elliotpage

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Elliot portrays Sinon, a cunning Greek soldier and Odysseus’s cousin who fought alongside him in the Trojan War.

Sinon was a treacherous Greek agent who misled the Trojans, encouraging them to bring the Trojan Horse inside the city by telling them the horse was a sacred offering to Athena that would protect them.

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This allowed the Greek soldiers hidden inside the horse to emerge at night and sack the city.



In The Odyssey, Elliot reunited with filmmaker Christopher Nolan 15 years after Inception



Image credits: Getty/Emma McIntyre

For Elliot, the project involved both reuniting with filmmaker Christopher Nolan after 15 years and playing a role that reflected his gender identity.

“I loved working with him on Inception and loved being a part of that movie,” he said.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

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“I was just completely jazzed and excited. It was such a joy to come back. To come back now, as you can imagine, being more comfortable in yourself makes these sorts of projects more enjoyable.

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“To get to have a Chris Nolan experience again now meant so much to me selfishly.”

The adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic is scheduled to release globally in theaters on July 17.

Elliot Page’s physical transformation did not go unnoticed on social media

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