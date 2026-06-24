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“Is This The Woke Clavicular?” Looksmaxxer Androgenic’s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens
Looksmaxxer in a black tank top and cap talking, with a man with a mustache smiling in the foreground.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Is This The Woke Clavicular?” Looksmaxxer Androgenic’s Interaction With Trans Woman Surprises Netizens

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Looksmaxxing influencer Androgenic caught viewers off guard during his interaction with a trans woman.

The looksmaxxing subculture has become synonymous with superficial, almost unattainable ideals of beauty, with poster boy Clavicular recently undergoing several surgeries in his pursuit of perfection.

Australian livestreamer Androgenic recently showed a more human side to the movement while meeting a trans woman on the street.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Influencer Androgenic apologized after accidentally misgendering a trans woman, receiving praise from viewers.
    • Alongside Clavicular, the Australian livestreamer is one of the most prominent figures in the looksmaxxing community.
    • The star, who was recently kicked off a plane, describes himself as an “awakened looksmaxxer.”

    Androgenic is being praised for his reaction after making an offensive remark to a trans woman
    Looksmaxxer Androgenic taking a selfie in a gym, showing his muscular physique.

    Image credits: androgen.ic/Instagram

    In the clip, which has amassed over 115,000 likes and 14 million of views on X, the woman is heard telling the young man, “I love you” after asking him for a selfie.

    “Awesome. Cheers, mate,” Androgenic replied after posing for the picture.

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    Realizing the mistake, the internet personality then approached the woman and told her, “I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to call you a man.”

    Looksmaxxer Androgenic with a trans woman in an urban street, capturing their surprising interaction.

    Image credits: androgenic_/X

    The trans woman did not appear upset. “I don’t mind,” she told him, blowing the young man a kiss as he left.

    Androgenic posted the clip on X and wrote, “I accidentally misgendered someone but at least I apologised for it.”

    Viewers were left impressed by the gesture, with one jokingly asking, “Is this the woke Clavicular?

    The Australian looksmaxxer apologized after misgendering the stranger, drawing comparisons to his American counterpart, Clavicular
    Looksmaxxer Androgenic in a black tank top and cap on a city street, reflecting on his interaction.

    Image credits: androgenic_/X

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    A tweet by Cherrys_wee commenting on Looksmaxxer Androgenic and the Woke Clavicular.

    Image credits: Cherrys_wee_

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    A tweet by MichaelShakezula discussing Androgenic and recognizing people for who they are.

    Image credits: lambshanksss

    Not convinced of him but it beats the alternative I guess,” someone else said.

    “Surprising seeing a total normal interaction on this platform in this day and age,” one viewer admitted.

    “This is how 95% of accidental misgenderings go btw. No one gets angry or upset and a simple sorry goes such a long way,” a separate commenter stressed. 

    Looksmaxxer Androgenic interacts with a trans woman on a city street at night, looking surprised.

    Image credits: androgenic_/X

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    Another viewer said Androgenic, whose real name is Ronan, is “pure of heart as far as I know.”

    Clavicular, who boasts over a million followers on TikTok, was recently filmed at a nightclub with self-proclaimed misogynist influencer Andrew Tate.

    The famous looksmaxxer has been involved in multiple controversies, including an arrest on a battery charge in south Florida in March and, more recently, mocking a fan who asked for a photo for doing what he called the “autism face.”

    Androgenic and Clavicular are popular figures in the looksmaxxing community, which focuses on optimizing physical attractiveness
    Looksmaxxer Androgenic talking to a trans woman on a city street, appearing engaged in conversation.

    Image credits: androgenic_/X

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    In his bio, Androgenic describes himself as an “awakened looksmaxxer.”

    Clavicular, Androgenic, and the rest of the “looksmaxxing” community are in pursuit of physical perfection. They believe that a muscular body and facial harmony are the only path to romantic and financial success.

    The goal is to “maximize” their appearance to achieve success and look better than everyone else.

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    They try to achieve this through “softmaxxing,” which includes exercise and a healthy diet, and “hardmaxxing,” extreme body modification techniques that include taking anabolic steroids and undergoing cosmetic surgery.

    Clavicular has also recommended “bone smashing,” which experts have strongly discouraged. The practice involves tapping the facial bones with a hammer in the hope of having a more chiseled jawline.

    A tweet by Seymour_Lolis discussing Clavicular and trans woman interactions.

    Image credits: Seymour_Lolis

    A tweet by Reatolyn comparing Looksmaxxer Androgenic to Clavicular.

    Image credits: reatolyn

    Last month, Androgenic was kicked off a Jetstar flight after flight attendants said he looked “ill” following surgery in Thailand.

    Airline staff grew concerned when the 25-year-old Brisbane resident, whose face was swollen and bandaged, couldn’t be awakened.

    In a video, the influencer claimed that doctors had cleared him to fly two-days post-op, to which a staffer replied, “Doctors confirmed, but it’s not decided with us.”

    Androgenic was recently removed from a flight after airline staff determined that he wasn’t fit to travel following surgery
    A close-up of Looksmaxxer Androgenic looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.

    Image credits: androgenic1/Instagram

    The flight attendants insisted he was in no condition to travel, pointing to his “very ill” appearance and “swollen” eyes.

    “When I speak something, and I ask you, your reply was very drowsy,” the female staffer said. At one point, the Australian influencer began swearing at the staffers and was told he could not delay the flight any longer.

    “What the f**k do you expect me to do? I need to go home,” he shouted. “This is f**king pathetic. You guys actually could have just f**king let me lie in my f**king chair and go to sleep.”

    The controversial content creator eventually gathered his belongings and left the aircraft.

    Looksmaxxer Androgenic posing shirtless with another bodybuilder, surprising netizens with his physique.

    Image credits: androgen.ic/Instagram

    Androgenic previously made headlines when a stranger suddenly and unexpectedly snatched his baseball hat, and the wig attached to it, during a livestream on the street, a move that exposed his balding hairline.

    “I don’t know if people realize that I literally, publicly have been spamming viewers with me being bald for like two months and I literally, publicly have made videos showing that I’m wearing a wig, like days ago,” he said after a video of the moment began circulating on social media.

    “But I’m glad this is going this viral. This is pretty crazy.”  

    “It takes nothing to be a decent human being,” one viewer wrote, while another suggested the influencer was just “rebranding”
    Screenshot of a tweet by Diksha about Looksmaxxer Androgenic's interaction with a trans woman, highlighting evolution.

    Image credits: Diksha_here4

    Tweet by jae commenting on Looksmaxxer Androgenic's apology after his interaction with a trans woman.

    Image credits: 4sapbaby

    Screenshot of a tweet from all, questioning if woke looksmaxxers are real, referencing Androgenic's interaction.

    Image credits: allie124849

    Tweet from werewolf praising Looksmaxxer Androgenic for being respectful and apologizing in his interaction.

    Image credits: deadmeatbugs

    Screenshot of Michael Akan's tweet about Looksmaxxer Androgenic's interaction with a trans woman, praising his decency.

    Image credits: MichaelAkan

    Screenshot of Kat's tweet about Looksmaxxer Androgenic's interaction with a trans woman, suggesting an unintentional slip.

    Image credits: katsumii34

    Screenshot of Shai's tweet about Looksmaxxer Androgenic's interaction with a trans woman, defending the apology as politeness.

    Image credits: shaiuxx

    Screenshot of Blank: The Search for a Subtitle's tweet about Looksmaxxer Androgenic's interaction with a trans woman, noting his kinship.

    Image credits: m3tro_gn0me

    Screenshot of RT Machine's tweet about Looksmaxxer Androgenic's interaction with a trans woman, highlighting his kindness.

    Image credits: airshaped

    Screenshot of a netizen comment about Looksmaxxer Androgenics interaction with a trans woman: jawline hyper-masculine, vibes please dont cancel me.

    Image credits: ArfaEP

    Screenshot of a netizen comment about Looksmaxxer Androgenics interaction with a trans woman: surprising to see a normal interaction.

    Image credits: PlasticWig

    Screenshot of a netizen comment about Looksmaxxer Androgenics interaction with a trans woman: notice how hes more attractive.

    Image credits: KayaTCRBD

    Screenshot of a netizen comment about Looksmaxxer Androgenics interaction with a trans woman: 95% of accidental misgenderings go this way.

    Image credits: Kotd45

    Screenshot of a netizen comment about Looksmaxxer Androgenics interaction with a trans woman: being bigoted is cope for getting mogged.

    Image credits: owlmodingmayb

    Screenshot of a tweet from Greeny promoting kindness and consideration towards others, noting everyone deserves a second chance, regarding the Looksmaxxer Androgenic interaction with a Trans Woman.

    Image credits: William74684307

    Screenshot of a tweet from Jerrel-0 stating that respecting a person has nothing to do with being woke or anti-woke, but is about being a normal person, referencing the Looksmaxxer Androgenic interaction.

    Image credits: 0Jerrel

    Screenshot of a tweet from le_mon discussing Looksmaxxer Androgenic potentially being left-wing grifting but doing so by being nicer to people, in the context of his interaction with a Trans Woman.

    Image credits: le_monm

    Screenshot of a tweet from Duke expressing skepticism but acknowledging the alternative is worse, concerning Looksmaxxer Androgenic's interaction with a Trans Woman.

    Image credits: backspaceduke

    Screenshot of a tweet from Jairus at the Vampire Mansion with a q asserting that the individual in question is the mega racist Clavicular, in response to the Looksmaxxer Androgenic interaction.

    Image credits: Jqirus

    A screenshot of a tweet from Diksha discussing Looksmaxxer Androgenic's interaction with trans woman.

    Image credits: Diksha_here4

    A screenshot of a tweet from Theshape1014 about Looksmaxxer Androgenic's interaction with trans woman.

    Image credits: Theshape1014

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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