Elizabeth Smart Stuns With Bodybuilder Transformation In Jaw-Dropping Competition Pic

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Elizabeth Smart, a renowned child safety activist, surprised her social media followers on Tuesday, April 21, by sharing her new hobby: competitive bodybuilding.

Smart was only 14 when she made headlines in June 2002 for being abducted from her Salt Lake City home by a knife-wielding figure later identified as street preacher Brian David Mitchell.

Highlights Elizabeth Smart recently shared photos from her bodybuilding competition, surprising her fans.

She expressed initial skepticism about posting the pictures due to concerns about judgment, while detailing why she powered through.

Netizens praised her transformation, calling her not a “survivor” but a “thriver.”

She was held captive for nine months, during which she endured repeated violations and torments, including being put on a leash and deprived of food.

Netizens appeared appreciative of Smart’s transformation into a bodybuilder, with one commenting, “She has gone from strong spirit to strong body.”

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Elizabeth Smart showed off her toned physique in a new social media post

Image credits: Netflix

Smart participated in the Wasatch Warrior bodybuilding competition in her home city on Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18.

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She bagged first prize in the Fit Model Novice Category. She also took second place in the Fit Model category and ranked third in Fit Model Masters 35+.

Contestants were judged on symmetry and balance, presentation (aka posing), and muscularity, according to division rules from the National Physique Committee.

Image credits: mpholsombake

Smart rocked a navy bikini and clear heels at the competition, pictures from which she shared on Instagram.

The 38-year-old looked confident as she struck a pose onstage, which highlighted her muscles.

Smart’s post came with a detailed caption in which she shared that she was initially hesitant about sharing her photos.

Image credits: mpholsombake

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“[I was] worried that I would be judged, not taken seriously, somehow perceived as less than or now unworthy to continue work as an advocate for all survivors,” she explained.

“Then it struck me how eerily familiar these feelings and thoughts are to too many survivors.”

Smart described becoming a bodybuilder as “a big change.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official)

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“It was hard, it pushed me, challenged me not to give up. I am so proud of myself for doing this. I am so proud of my body, and I want to celebrate it,” she shared.

Smart also recognized her body for “nurturing” her three children — Chloe, James, and Olivia — whom she shares with her husband, Matthew Gilmour.

Fans wished Elizabeth Smart success in her new endeavor

Image credits: Getty/Lois Smart

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“Survivor? Nope. THRIVER and role model,” one said, while another called Smart “Brave Woman.”

A third quoted Greek philosopher, Epictetus, writing, “It’s not what happens to you, but how you react to it that matters,” to praise Smart.

Image credits: Getty/George Frey

“She is a perfect example of someone not playing the victim for the rest of her life,” a fourth echoed.

“You go, girl! Much love and respect,” the next commented.

“If resilience were flesh and blood, she’d be it. Keep it up,” a separate user said.

A documentary chronicling Smart’s abduction ordeal was recently released

Image credits: Netflix

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Netflix’s January 2026 effort Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart features narration from Smart, her family, police officers, and key eyewitnesses.

After Smart’s disappearance, her mother Lois, father Ed, and uncle Tom became the immediate suspects.

“They looked like a happy, normal family, but statistically, more often than not, the perpetrators of this type of crime are a parent or a family member,” Cory Lyman, a lead investigator on the case, said in the documentary.

Image credits: elizabeth_smart_official

The police interviewed Ed and suspected him of lying, which “overwhelmed” him.

“I couldn’t stop shaking. I had absolutely nothing to do with this,” he said.

Ed was so traumatized that he had to spend a night in the psychiatric ward.

Image credits: elizabeth_smart_official

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Tom, Ed’s brother, drew suspicion for allegedly sympathizing with the kidnapper by calling the case “a wonderful story in a lot of ways.”

Smart’s younger sister, Mary Katherine, was the only witness to the crime.

She was 9 when Mitchell broke into their house.

Mary pretended to be asleep during the incident, which she justified by saying “it was a lot” for her to take at such a young age.

Image credits: mpholsombake

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Mitchell, according to Smart, led her through the backyard to a trail that ended at a camp in the woods.

There she was greeted by his partner, Barzee.

Smart was found on March 12, 2003, when a witness helped authorities arrest her captors in Sandy, Utah.

Image credits: mpholsombake

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Mitchell was given two life terms in federal prison, while Barzee received a 15-year sentence.

Smart returned to school shortly after her rescue and went on to earn a Bachelor of Music degree from Brigham Young University.

“Judge you? I am in awe,” a netizen said, expressing admiration for Smart

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