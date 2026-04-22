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Elizabeth Smart Stuns With Bodybuilder Transformation In Jaw-Dropping Competition Pic
Elizabeth Smart's bodybuilder transformation in a competition pic, posing in a blue bikini on stage.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Elizabeth Smart Stuns With Bodybuilder Transformation In Jaw-Dropping Competition Pic

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Elizabeth Smart, a renowned child safety activist, surprised her social media followers on Tuesday, April 21, by sharing her new hobby: competitive bodybuilding.

Smart was only 14 when she made headlines in June 2002 for being abducted from her Salt Lake City home by a knife-wielding figure later identified as street preacher Brian David Mitchell.

Highlights
  • Elizabeth Smart recently shared photos from her bodybuilding competition, surprising her fans.
  • She expressed initial skepticism about posting the pictures due to concerns about judgment, while detailing why she powered through.
  • Netizens praised her transformation, calling her not a “survivor” but a “thriver.”

She was held captive for nine months, during which she endured repeated violations and torments, including being put on a leash and deprived of food.

Netizens appeared appreciative of Smart’s transformation into a bodybuilder, with one commenting, “She has gone from strong spirit to strong body.” 

RELATED:

    Elizabeth Smart showed off her toned physique in a new social media post

    Elizabeth Smart in a dimly lit room, featured in the Netflix documentary Kidnapped, with large windows showing trees.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Smart participated in the Wasatch Warrior bodybuilding competition in her home city on Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18.

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    She bagged first prize in the Fit Model Novice Category. She also took second place in the Fit Model category and ranked third in Fit Model Masters 35+.

    Contestants were judged on symmetry and balance, presentation (aka posing), and muscularity, according to division rules from the National Physique Committee.

    Elizabeth Smart and a friend smile in Wasatch Warriors hoodies, featuring her bodybuilder transformation.

    Image credits: mpholsombake

    Smart rocked a navy bikini and clear heels at the competition, pictures from which she shared on Instagram.

    The 38-year-old looked confident as she struck a pose onstage, which highlighted her muscles.

    Smart’s post came with a detailed caption in which she shared that she was initially hesitant about sharing her photos.

    Four female bodybuilders display their impressive Bodybuilder Transformation in competition bikinis and heels.

    Image credits: mpholsombake

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    “[I was] worried that I would be judged, not taken seriously, somehow perceived as less than or now unworthy to continue work as an advocate for all survivors,” she explained.

    “Then it struck me how eerily familiar these feelings and thoughts are to too many survivors.”

    Smart described becoming a bodybuilder as “a big change.”

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    “It was hard, it pushed me, challenged me not to give up. I am so proud of myself for doing this. I am so proud of my body, and I want to celebrate it,” she shared.

    Smart also recognized her body for “nurturing” her three children — Chloe, James, and Olivia — whom she shares with her husband, Matthew Gilmour.

    Fans wished Elizabeth Smart success in her new endeavor

    Elizabeth Smart, a young blonde woman, smiling. She wears a white striped shirt and black jacket. Before her bodybuilder transformation.

    Image credits: Getty/Lois Smart

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    “Survivor? Nope. THRIVER and role model,” one said, while another called Smart “Brave Woman.”

    A third quoted Greek philosopher, Epictetus, writing, “It’s not what happens to you, but how you react to it that matters,” to praise Smart.

    Man with long hair and a thick gray beard, wearing a tan shirt, looking right. Related to the Elizabeth Smart story.

    Image credits: Getty/George Frey

    “She is a perfect example of someone not playing the victim for the rest of her life,” a fourth echoed.

    “You go, girl! Much love and respect,” the next commented.

    “If resilience were flesh and blood, she’d be it. Keep it up,” a separate user said.

    A documentary chronicling Smart’s abduction ordeal was recently released

    Two young blonde girls, Elizabeth Smart related, smiling brightly in a lush green wooded area.

    Image credits: Netflix

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    Netflix’s January 2026 effort Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart features narration from Smart, her family, police officers, and key eyewitnesses.

    After Smart’s disappearance, her mother Lois, father Ed, and uncle Tom became the immediate suspects.

    “They looked like a happy, normal family, but statistically, more often than not, the perpetrators of this type of crime are a parent or a family member,” Cory Lyman, a lead investigator on the case, said in the documentary.

    Elizabeth Smart with long blonde hair, smiling in a blue top and ripped jeans, seated indoors.

    Image credits: elizabeth_smart_official

    The police interviewed Ed and suspected him of lying, which “overwhelmed” him.

    “I couldn’t stop shaking. I had absolutely nothing to do with this,” he said.

    Ed was so traumatized that he had to spend a night in the psychiatric ward.

    A family of five, including Elizabeth Smart's bodybuilder transformation keyword, smiles on a beach with cliffs and palm trees.

    Image credits: elizabeth_smart_official

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    Tom, Ed’s brother, drew suspicion for allegedly sympathizing with the kidnapper by calling the case “a wonderful story in a lot of ways.”

    Smart’s younger sister, Mary Katherine, was the only witness to the crime.

    She was 9 when Mitchell broke into their house.

    Mary pretended to be asleep during the incident, which she justified by saying “it was a lot” for her to take at such a young age.

    Elizabeth Smart in a gym, smiling, with a woman on a treadmill, highlighting her bodybuilder transformation journey.

    Image credits: mpholsombake

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    Mitchell, according to Smart, led her through the backyard to a trail that ended at a camp in the woods.

    There she was greeted by his partner, Barzee.

    Smart was found on March 12, 2003, when a witness helped authorities arrest her captors in Sandy, Utah.

    Two women on stage at a competition, showcasing their impressive Bodybuilder Transformation, flexed and smiling.

    Image credits: mpholsombake

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    Mitchell was given two life terms in federal prison, while Barzee received a 15-year sentence.

    Smart returned to school shortly after her rescue and went on to earn a Bachelor of Music degree from Brigham Young University.

    “Judge you? I am in awe,” a netizen said, expressing admiration for Smart

    Social media comment applauding Elizabeth Smart's bodybuilder transformation: 'Now your strength is visible on the outside, too. ❤️'

    An Instagram comment praises Elizabeth Smart's bodybuilder transformation, noting her success in erasing stigmas. Way to knock them d**d! 👏

    haleyrlongo's comment praises Elizabeth Smart's inspiring bodybuilder transformation, an unexpected glimpse into her life.

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    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Elizabeth Smart's bodybuilder transformation, celebrating healing and pride.

    Social media comment praising Elizabeth Smart's bodybuilder transformation for her determination and strength.

    Instagram comment praising Elizabeth Smart's bodybuilder transformation, calling her an impressive example of strength 💪.

    Comment praising Elizabeth Smart's bodybuilder transformation as an inspiration for growth and overcoming obstacles.

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    A social media comment from crimeanalyst praising Elizabeth Smart's bodybuilder transformation: This is brilliant. Go Elizabeth 🔥❤️🔥.

    User mrcharliebird comments on Elizabeth Smart bodybuilder transformation: Putting in the work! Thanks for sharing.

    Social media post by celenebeth: Never dim your light. Shine on! Related to Elizabeth Smart bodybuilder transformation news.

    Supportive Instagram comment from thesoberbodybuilder, praising an amazing Bodybuilder Transformation.

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    Social media comment from thesoberbodybuilder praising Elizabeth Smart's bodybuilder transformation in a competition.

    Social media comment reads 'Survivor. No one should ever judge you. You are living!' regarding Elizabeth Smart bodybuilder transformation.

    camwimberly1's comment: YES QUEEN!!!!! with muscle, fire, heart emojis. Supporting Elizabeth Smart bodybuilder transformation.

    amberskitchen Instagram comment praising Elizabeth Smart's bodybuilder transformation and competition achievement.

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    Karagoucher's Instagram comment: Here for all of it!❤️. Profile shows a runner. Supporting Elizabeth Smart's bodybuilder transformation.

    Billy Bush's hotmicswithbillybush account comments "HOLY S***!!! What a triumph!" on Elizabeth Smart's bodybuilder transformation.

    A comment praising Elizabeth Smart's bodybuilder transformation, stating: 'You are an amazing person and a wonderful role model.'

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    An Instagram comment by lordigg praising Elizabeth Smart's bodybuilder transformation, calling her a strong survivor.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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