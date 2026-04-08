Often, reality, without any sugarcoating, can be devastating and terrifying . Internet users opened up online about the most horrifying statistics that shocked them when they first learned them, and which continue haunting them to this day. Scroll down to read their insights.

The truth can be hard to bear, but it’s better than living in ignorance . You should always strive to live life as objectively as you can. It’s a much better alternative to living with your head in the sand. That’s not to say that the factual truth is always pleasant or easy to hear.

#1 According to the 2022 NAEP test, only 10% of fourth-graders and 15% of eighth-graders in Baltimore City public schools were proficient in reading.

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#2 Almost 2/3 of all bankruptcies in the US are tied to medical issues.

#3 About 1/3 people in the world don’t have access to clean drinking water.



Edit: The statistic is for the amount of people that DON’T have clean drinking water. What qualifies as clean drinking water is open to interpretation, so statistics for it will obviously vary. The amount of available freshwater is being reduced every day as it mixes with the ocean. Less salinity in the ocean also changes the way that the water circulates, which has an overall negative impact.

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Once you learn something, you can’t magically unknow it. Coming to terms with reality can be difficult and humbling. You realize that even though your actions have consequences, you’re unable to control most things in life. You’re able to make the world a better place in small ways, but without massive resources and concerted global effort, you won’t be able to stop many of the horrible things happening right now. And yet, life goes on. It’s unhealthy to spend all of your waking hours living in anxiety, ruminating about the countless things outside of your control. You do what you can to make other people’s lives better, but you have to accept the fact that barring a miracle or two, you probably won’t save the world overnight. Something that might help you deal with all of this is practicing so-called radical acceptance. It’s the idea that you acknowledge situations that you can’t control without judgment so that you ease your emotional distress and suffering.

#4 More people pass away from beach sand or holes in the sand in the beach than shark attacks per year.

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#5 In the US the number 1 cause of death for pregnant women is h**icide, usually by their partner.

#6 That as many as 1 in 20 people in the US have fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. It's incredibly prevalent, but we don't talk about it because of our relationship to alcohol and the stigma involved.

In a nutshell, when you accept difficult situations as they are, you create space for healing, growth, and better emotional well-being. It also helps you avoid feeling overwhelmed, stressed, and regretful. Verywell Mind explains that radical acceptance involves noticing your feelings, accepting what’s happening, letting go of judgment, and focusing on self-compassion and mindfulness. You steer away from denying, avoiding, or ignoring what’s actually happening so that you can process your feelings during difficult experiences in a more effective way. ADVERTISEMENT You have to remind yourself that, in this moment, reality can’t be changed. However, despite everything, even when experiencing pain, your life can be worthwhile. This doesn’t mean that you choose to be passive. Accepting what has happened, you make good choices and solve problems for the sake of a better future, instead of judging or blaming.

#7 Only around 10% of families of Deaf / Hard of Hearing kids learn enough sign language to communicate fully.





Perhaps not as horrifying of some of the statistics already mentioned, but it’s always struck me as such a sad and lonely thing.



That some parents either can’t or won’t learn how to communicate and connect with their kids in a way that would be much easier for their child to understand.

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#8 The average person now spends 93 percent of their life indoors (this includes your transportation time in car, bus, or metro).

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#9 We cannot fully understand the impact microplastics have on the human body, because there is no control group that has not been exposed.

What are the most horrifying facts and statistics about the world that you’ve ever learned, and how have they changed your life? Do you prefer to know the cold, harsh truth about reality, or do you think ignorance is bliss to a certain extent? Do you ever wish that you could unknow certain things? We’d like to hear your thoughts on this. Share them with us, as well as all the other readers, in the comments at the bottom of this list.

#10 Women are six times more likely to be abandoned after a serious diagnosis, such as cancer, than men - ~~20.8% separation rate vs 2.9%~~ when the husband is the sick one.

*Due to these statistics being outdated and incorrect due to an analysis error, I will quote the following - *What we find in the corrected analysis is we still see evidence that when wives become sick marriages are at an elevated risk of divorce, whereas we don’t see any relationship between divorce and husbands’ illness.*



Being strangled by a partner even once increases a woman's risk of being k****d by that person by 750%.



Two thirds of Australians will receive some kind of skin cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.

#11 The act of non-fatal strangulation increases the risk of h**icide that the victim faces by 750% making them nearly 8 times more likely to end up dead at the hands of their a****r after strangulation occurred.

#12 Of all the acres burned in California in the past 100 years from wildfires, 70% came from post-2017.



(And this is with less *number* of fires. So arson is down, reckless campfires are down, car exhaust ignitions are down, it’s the temperature and drought that is entirely responsible for the increase in acres, elevation and season length of burning).

#13 Filipino nurses made up 4% of US nurses during the pandemic, but 31.5% of COVID nurse deaths.

#14 The stats about how concentrated wealth is. I think at one time I read that the heirs to the Walton (Walmart) fortune had more wealth than the bottom 150m Americans.

#15 The number one cause of death for black males in America between the ages of FIFTEEN and thirty-five is m****r.

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#16 Canada, my frozen home, boasts a 99% literacy rate in adults.



However, when you dig into that statistic, you discover that 20%, or 1 in 5 people, are considered "low literacy proficiency". I was curious, so I looked into what that meant. It means they can read, but not sufficiently as to read a safety manual and absorb the information in it.



That is Terrifying.

#17 Humans are closer in time to the Tyrannosaurus rex than the T. rex was to the Stegosaurus.

#18 1 in 4 pregnancies end in loss.

#19 65% of couples that do a trial separation get divorced.

#20 1 in 10 women have endometriosis yet many people know nothing about it.

#21 According to the CDC, gonorrhea cases increased sixfold, syphilis increased ten-fold, and chlamydia tripled among people 65 and older between 2010 and 2023. Nursing homes and retirement communities gone wild.

#22 10% of marriages in the world are with 1st and 2nd cousins........

#23 It is estimated that bears k**l over two million salmon a year. Attacks by salmon on bears are much more rare.

#24 It may sound obvious but when I first read that it scared me more than it should have:



Diseases like Alzheimer’s slowly erase your memory and personality.



The scary part:

You don’t feel it happening clearly. To you, everything still feels normal.



One day you could forget your kids…

and not even realize you’ve forgotten them.

#25 Disabled children are more than three times as likely to be s***ally a**sed.

#26 46% of Indian Members of Parliament currently have a criminal case ongoing. The share of criminals is pretty equally distributed across all the parties. But then eh, criminal case can mean anything, right?



Well, 33% of Indian MPs have a *serious* criminal case ongoing against them - m****r, attempted m****r, kidnapping, or r**e.



95% of these cases are from *before* their election - they literally ran with a *serious* criminal case ongoing, and won.



The cherry on top? Based on data from the last decade, politicians with a *serious* ongoing criminal case have an 18% win rate. While a politician with 0 criminal cases against them have a 5% win rate. So the Indian voter is almost 4 times more likely to vote in a person with a criminal charge, than one without.

#27 Children who are not reading proficiently by third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school, and high school dropouts are 3.5 times more likely to be arrested in their lifetime. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

#28 The current extinction rate compared to background extinction.

#29 Here in Texas, the Powers That Be use 3rd grade reading scores to project the number of prison beds to fund and build.

#30 Over the past 10 years, world insect populations went down about 40%



Edit: u/Wyntier said that that stat might be false and it’s about 9% per decade. Still really bad though.

#31 Over one THIRD of women under 50 are iron deficient. And yet doctors dismiss us when we have clear symptoms. If your ferritin is <50 ng/mL and you have symptoms of iron deficiency, don't take no for an answer

#32 Only about 10% of plastics get recycled in the end. Just because you threw a bottle into the recycling bin doesnt mean its getting recycled. Im not sure if this is true but I heard that one tiny piece of dirty plastic in the bag means they reject the whole bag and send it to the landfill. When the landfills are a problem, they just ship the trash to some other third world country, and of f'n course they are so happy to take that money. And perhaps a flood or just regular rain might bring away the plastics in some third world country landfill. That plastic goes into the ocean anyway, and first world countries deem themselves innocent because theyre not the ones directly chucking trash into the sea.



Recycling is a big unfunny joke. It has been a joke for more than 2 decades with no end in sight. We need to cut our losses and try something else. Perhaps pyrolysis is the answer. Plastics came from petroleum. We can turn it back to petroleum and reduce the demand for more oilwells. Make our oil supply stretch further while eliminating trash.

#33 Only 1/3 of the Soviet Men born in 1923 survived past World War 2.

#34 Not really a statistic but I learned a horrifying fact as a research assistant. Sometimes Amber Alerts cause the kidnapper to immediately k**l the kid.

#35 40% of cops a***e their (romantic) partners.

#36 Gambling has the highest s*****e rate of all addictions (d***s, alcohol, etc) and it's not even close.



Guess what is fully legal to plaster ads for everywhere now!

#37 How poor most Americans are. Things like:



~20% of adult Americans report having no emergency savings at all



About 70% say they have less than $1000 in savings



Close to half don't have any retirement savings accounts



Even if these are exaggerations, it's crazy to think how difficult it is for so many to save.

#38 Women with disabilities experience significantly higher rates of a***e compared to women without, with approximately 65% reporting at least one incident of violence since age 15. They are twice as likely to experience s****l violence (33% vs 16%), and up to 40% have experienced physical violence.

#39 I don't remember the exact stat but apparently covid k****d so many people during the initial outbreak before the vaccines were developed that it lowered life expectancy in the us for the first time since the 1950s.

#40 The most dangerous time in a women’s life is when she is pregnant. The statistics surrounding maternal mortality/homicide is insane. The fact that statistically speaking, I being 6 months pregnant is the most dangerous time of my life, and with that statistics my husband is the most dangerous person in my life, that’s actually insane.

#41 That there are more people living as Slaves now, than there were during the entire length a breadth of the Atlantic S***e Trade.

#42 More people die from lack of AC in Europe than Americans do from gun violence (not counting s**cides).

#43 "A landmark study found children from high-SES (professional) families hear roughly 45 million words by age four, while children in welfare families hear 13 million."





This jarred me when I heard it in my early 20's, but made sense to me by my mid 30's.

#44 Children with autism are 160 times more likely to drown than a neurotypical child.



Back in 2024, amongst children with autism that died after wandering away, 91% of those deaths were from drowning.

#45 Living within a mile of a golf course gives you a 126% increased risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.

#46 When I read Canada's "Truth and reconciliation report" on the residential schools. they summarized one statistic.



"Canadian soldiers during WW2 had a higher survival rate than children sent to these schools"



EDIT: Removed 20 of the world wars ;).

#47 Black children are 14x more likely to be victims of gun violence than white children :(.

#48 95% of alcoholics relapse *and* the top 10% of drinkers account for 60% of consumption and nearly 80% of (retail) sales



Also it's a horrific way to die, but that's not really a statistic, it's just a fact.

#49 $16-20k is spent on average by the state to educate one kid from K-12th grade, while over $60k is spent by the state on average to incarcerate one person for just one year.

#50 Out of 100 reported r*pes, only 4-5 lead to a conviction.

#51 Approximately two-thirds of the world's chocolate is harvested by child slaves.

#52 That firefighters have a 68% chance of being diagnosed with some form of cancer at some point in their career.

#53 10 million deaths annually due to hunger, lack of healthcare, and poverty due directly to it being a matter of profit and not a matter of supply.

#54 I was reading a book and they noted that 1 in 3 African American men in the US will see in the inside of a jail cell in their lifetime. For white American males, it's 1 in 19.



(Largely due to the harsher sentencing, etc.).

#55 There were 37,000 hit and run accidents in Chicago in 2025. Only 97 were solved.

#56 Over 3000 (from Iranian Government) to 36,500+ (from Iran International) Iranian civilians were k****d by their own government in less than a month (protests started Dec 28, the government released their number on Jan 21) to suppress the nationwide protests against the government.



That's a shocking number that you barely see reported or talked about.

#57 28% of long haul truckers in the U.S. suffer from PTSD. When you think about it it makes sense. Dealing with constantly monitoring all around you while people cut you off, almost merge into, flip you off for no reason, the list goes on. I've definitely noticed a change of my psyche over the last 10 years.

#58 That humans k**l 100 million sharks per year.

#59 The fact that about 200 people drown every single month as they try to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe.

#60 If you have two arms, you statistically have an above average number of arms.

#61 The 9/11 terror attacks resulted in 2,753 deaths at the World Trade Center. 25 years later the world still remember and talk about it.



Every year in the USA, more than 4,400 children and teens are shot and k****d and over 17,000 more are shot and wounded.



More deaths, all childrens, each year.

#62 The life expectancy of children whose parents divorced is around five years shorter than that of children who had a parent die.

#63 Based on studies from 2005-2019, pit bulls are involved in approximately 66%–68% of fatal dog attacks in the U.S., despite making up a much smaller percentage of the dog population. They are involved in high-severity attacks, with 53% of their victims being family members.

#64 I forget the percentage, but many homeless people in America are former foster kids who aged out of the system and had nobody to help them with anything.