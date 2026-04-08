ADVERTISEMENT

The truth can be hard to bear, but it’s better than living in ignorance. You should always strive to live life as objectively as you can. It’s a much better alternative to living with your head in the sand. That’s not to say that the factual truth is always pleasant or easy to hear.

Often, reality, without any sugarcoating, can be devastating and terrifying. Internet users opened up online about the most horrifying statistics that shocked them when they first learned them, and which continue haunting them to this day. Scroll down to read their insights.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Young boy looking tired and stressed while studying at a desk, illustrating terrifying statistics causing sleep trouble. According to the 2022 NAEP test, only 10% of fourth-graders and 15% of eighth-graders in Baltimore City public schools were proficient in reading.

HeavenlyFreightTrain , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

5points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Woman stressed at desk with bills and calculator, illustrating terrifying statistics that might make it hard to sleep tonight. Almost 2/3 of all bankruptcies in the US are tied to medical issues.

    GalumphingWithGlee , kaboompics Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Person filling white cup with tap water in kitchen sink, illustrating terrifying statistics about drinking water safety. About 1/3 people in the world don’t have access to clean drinking water.

    Edit: The statistic is for the amount of people that DON’T have clean drinking water. What qualifies as clean drinking water is open to interpretation, so statistics for it will obviously vary. The amount of available freshwater is being reduced every day as it mixes with the ocean. Less salinity in the ocean also changes the way that the water circulates, which has an overall negative impact.

    Particular-Reading77 , Polina Tankilevitch Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Once you learn something, you can’t magically unknow it. Coming to terms with reality can be difficult and humbling.

    You realize that even though your actions have consequences, you’re unable to control most things in life. You’re able to make the world a better place in small ways, but without massive resources and concerted global effort, you won’t be able to stop many of the horrible things happening right now.

    And yet, life goes on. It’s unhealthy to spend all of your waking hours living in anxiety, ruminating about the countless things outside of your control. You do what you can to make other people’s lives better, but you have to accept the fact that barring a miracle or two, you probably won’t save the world overnight.

    Something that might help you deal with all of this is practicing so-called radical acceptance. It’s the idea that you acknowledge situations that you can’t control without judgment so that you ease your emotional distress and suffering.
    #4

    Boy in blue swim trunks digging a large hole in white sand at the beach with ocean waves in the background, terrifying statistics. More people pass away from beach sand or holes in the sand in the beach than shark attacks per year.

    DrunkCapacitor , Michelle Johnson Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Pregnant woman in neutral pajamas looking tired and concerned, illustrating terrifying statistics affecting sleep quality. In the US the number 1 cause of death for pregnant women is h**icide, usually by their partner.

    jahenna , Matilda Wormwood Report

    5points
    POST
    #6

    Young woman in a pink coat drinking from a red cup at a social gathering, illustrating terrifying statistics about sleep issues. That as many as 1 in 20 people in the US have fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. It's incredibly prevalent, but we don't talk about it because of our relationship to alcohol and the stigma involved.

    anteloperunner , Ron Lach Report

    5points
    POST

    In a nutshell, when you accept difficult situations as they are, you create space for healing, growth, and better emotional well-being. It also helps you avoid feeling overwhelmed, stressed, and regretful.

    Verywell Mind explains that radical acceptance involves noticing your feelings, accepting what’s happening, letting go of judgment, and focusing on self-compassion and mindfulness. You steer away from denying, avoiding, or ignoring what’s actually happening so that you can process your feelings during difficult experiences in a more effective way.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    You have to remind yourself that, in this moment, reality can’t be changed. However, despite everything, even when experiencing pain, your life can be worthwhile.

    This doesn’t mean that you choose to be passive. Accepting what has happened, you make good choices and solve problems for the sake of a better future, instead of judging or blaming.
    #7

    Young woman in black shirt making a hand gesture against a plain wall, illustrating terrifying statistics concept. Only around 10% of families of Deaf / Hard of Hearing kids learn enough sign language to communicate fully.


    Perhaps not as horrifying of some of the statistics already mentioned, but it’s always struck me as such a sad and lonely thing.

    That some parents either can’t or won’t learn how to communicate and connect with their kids in a way that would be much easier for their child to understand.

    Ecdysozoan , Kevin Malik Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Woman lying awake on couch with blanket and pillow, appearing restless and unable to sleep, against brick wall background. The average person now spends 93 percent of their life indoors (this includes your transportation time in car, bus, or metro).

    Dependent-Rock3049 , kaboompics Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Hand holding a pile of shredded plastic pieces representing terrifying statistics on pollution that might make it hard to sleep tonight We cannot fully understand the impact microplastics have on the human body, because there is no control group that has not been exposed.

    fleeter17 , Fran Zaina Report

    5points
    POST

    What are the most horrifying facts and statistics about the world that you’ve ever learned, and how have they changed your life?

    Do you prefer to know the cold, harsh truth about reality, or do you think ignorance is bliss to a certain extent? Do you ever wish that you could unknow certain things?

    We’d like to hear your thoughts on this. Share them with us, as well as all the other readers, in the comments at the bottom of this list.
    #10

    Woman with headscarf receiving IV treatment, sitting on bed and looking away, representing terrifying statistics on health challenges. Women are six times more likely to be abandoned after a serious diagnosis, such as cancer, than men - ~~20.8% separation rate vs 2.9%~~ when the husband is the sick one.
    *Due to these statistics being outdated and incorrect due to an analysis error, I will quote the following - *What we find in the corrected analysis is we still see evidence that when wives become sick marriages are at an elevated risk of divorce, whereas we don’t see any relationship between divorce and husbands’ illness.*

    Being strangled by a partner even once increases a woman's risk of being k****d by that person by 750%.

    Two thirds of Australians will receive some kind of skin cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.

    Evendim , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Person partially hiding face with hands, showing anxiety and fear related to terrifying statistics and sleeplessness. The act of non-fatal strangulation increases the risk of h**icide that the victim faces by 750% making them nearly 8 times more likely to end up dead at the hands of their a****r after strangulation occurred.

    supremevapist , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Wildfire burning on a hillside at night with smoke rising, illustrating terrifying statistics about natural disasters. Of all the acres burned in California in the past 100 years from wildfires, 70% came from post-2017.

    (And this is with less *number* of fires. So arson is down, reckless campfires are down, car exhaust ignitions are down, it’s the temperature and drought that is entirely responsible for the increase in acres, elevation and season length of burning).

    N205FR , Soly Moses Report

    4points
    POST
    #13

    Healthcare worker in scrubs sitting on a couch looking exhausted and stressed, representing terrifying statistics impact. Filipino nurses made up 4% of US nurses during the pandemic, but 31.5% of COVID nurse deaths.

    watchingfuturamarn , Cedric Fauntleroy Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Man holding cash while analyzing financial charts on a laptop, illustrating terrifying statistics about money and sleep. The stats about how concentrated wealth is. I think at one time I read that the heirs to the Walton (Walmart) fortune had more wealth than the bottom 150m Americans.

    fredinNH , kaboompics Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Man holding his head with eyes closed, appearing stressed and worried, illustrating terrifying statistics impact. The number one cause of death for black males in America between the ages of FIFTEEN and thirty-five is m****r.

    ShootPplNotDope , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Man sitting indoors, looking confused while reading a book about terrifying statistics that might cause sleep troubles. Canada, my frozen home, boasts a 99% literacy rate in adults.

    However, when you dig into that statistic, you discover that 20%, or 1 in 5 people, are considered "low literacy proficiency". I was curious, so I looked into what that meant. It means they can read, but not sufficiently as to read a safety manual and absorb the information in it.

    That is Terrifying.

    Ratfor , SHVETS production Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Large dinosaur skeleton displayed in museum with visitors nearby, illustrating terrifying statistics that might make it hard to sleep tonight. Humans are closer in time to the Tyrannosaurus rex than the T. rex was to the Stegosaurus.

    Harley297 , David Vives Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Pregnant woman holding belly, wearing a yellow crop top and light green pants, symbolizing terrifying statistics. 1 in 4 pregnancies end in loss.

    These-Connection6052 , Matilda Wormwood Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    A distressed woman sitting on outdoor steps with a man walking away, highlighting terrifying statistics about sleep issues. 65% of couples that do a trial separation get divorced.

    usedTP , RDNE Stock project Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Doctor in white coat showing tablet to concerned woman during a consultation about terrifying statistics affecting sleep. 1 in 10 women have endometriosis yet many people know nothing about it.

    Professional-Pool981 , MART PRODUCTION Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Group of elderly people sitting around a table enjoying drinks in a cozy room, creating a comforting atmosphere. According to the CDC, gonorrhea cases increased sixfold, syphilis increased ten-fold, and chlamydia tripled among people 65 and older between 2010 and 2023. Nursing homes and retirement communities gone wild.

    OhHeyThereEh , Yaroslav Shuraev Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Couple exchanging rings during wedding ceremony, highlighting the emotional impact of terrifying statistics on relationships. 10% of marriages in the world are with 1st and 2nd cousins........

    alyon724 , Biekir Litovchenko Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    It is estimated that bears k**l over two million salmon a year. Attacks by salmon on bears are much more rare.

    rolli_83 Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Close-up of a worried man covering his mouth, reflecting on terrifying statistics that might affect sleep tonight. It may sound obvious but when I first read that it scared me more than it should have:

    Diseases like Alzheimer’s slowly erase your memory and personality.

    The scary part:
    You don’t feel it happening clearly. To you, everything still feels normal.

    One day you could forget your kids…
    and not even realize you’ve forgotten them.

    FloridaManOnTour , Nothing Ahead Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Young woman in wheelchair wearing white boots and red sweater, reflecting on terrifying statistics that impact life challenges. Disabled children are more than three times as likely to be s***ally a**sed.

    sunbearimon , cottonbro studio Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Historic government building under a dark sky, evoking a feeling connected to terrifying statistics and uneasy nights. 46% of Indian Members of Parliament currently have a criminal case ongoing. The share of criminals is pretty equally distributed across all the parties. But then eh, criminal case can mean anything, right?

    Well, 33% of Indian MPs have a *serious* criminal case ongoing against them - m****r, attempted m****r, kidnapping, or r**e.

    95% of these cases are from *before* their election - they literally ran with a *serious* criminal case ongoing, and won.

    The cherry on top? Based on data from the last decade, politicians with a *serious* ongoing criminal case have an 18% win rate. While a politician with 0 criminal cases against them have a 5% win rate. So the Indian voter is almost 4 times more likely to vote in a person with a criminal charge, than one without.

    lwb03dc , Zoshua Colah Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Young girl with glasses reading a book intently, illustrating focus on terrifying statistics that might make it hard to sleep Children who are not reading proficiently by third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school, and high school dropouts are 3.5 times more likely to be arrested in their lifetime. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

    HumanChallet , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Group of young people holding protest signs about the environment, illustrating terrifying statistics that might make it hard to sleep. The current extinction rate compared to background extinction.

    Foamtire , kaboompics Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Two prisoners in orange uniforms in a jail cell, illustrating terrifying statistics that might make it hard to sleep tonight. Here in Texas, the Powers That Be use 3rd grade reading scores to project the number of prison beds to fund and build.

    the_owl_syndicate , RDNE Stock project Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Two red ladybugs on green leaves in a natural setting, illustrating unsettling nature statistics that might make it hard to sleep. Over the past 10 years, world insect populations went down about 40%

    Edit: u/Wyntier said that that stat might be false and it’s about 9% per decade. Still really bad though.

    REXIS_AGECKO , Валерій Філіппов Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Person holding various pills in one hand and a glass of water in the other, highlighting terrifying statistics about sleep. Over one THIRD of women under 50 are iron deficient. And yet doctors dismiss us when we have clear symptoms. If your ferritin is <50 ng/mL and you have symptoms of iron deficiency, don't take no for an answer

    EllieGeiszler , Darina Belonogova Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Pile of discarded plastic bottles and containers highlighting terrifying statistics about pollution and waste impacting the environment. Only about 10% of plastics get recycled in the end. Just because you threw a bottle into the recycling bin doesnt mean its getting recycled. Im not sure if this is true but I heard that one tiny piece of dirty plastic in the bag means they reject the whole bag and send it to the landfill. When the landfills are a problem, they just ship the trash to some other third world country, and of f'n course they are so happy to take that money. And perhaps a flood or just regular rain might bring away the plastics in some third world country landfill. That plastic goes into the ocean anyway, and first world countries deem themselves innocent because theyre not the ones directly chucking trash into the sea.

    Recycling is a big unfunny joke. It has been a joke for more than 2 decades with no end in sight. We need to cut our losses and try something else. Perhaps pyrolysis is the answer. Plastics came from petroleum. We can turn it back to petroleum and reduce the demand for more oilwells. Make our oil supply stretch further while eliminating trash.

    DanialE , Magda Ehlers Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Rows of grave crosses in a cemetery under a cloudy sky, symbolizing terrifying statistics that might make it hard to sleep. Only 1/3 of the Soviet Men born in 1923 survived past World War 2.

    McGrathLegend , Ros NL Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Child covering face with hands looking worried, illustrating terrifying statistics that might make it hard to sleep tonight. Not really a statistic but I learned a horrifying fact as a research assistant. Sometimes Amber Alerts cause the kidnapper to immediately k**l the kid.

    _Abe_Snake , Keira Burton Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Police officer in uniform with radio and sunglasses attached, illustrating safety concerns in terrifying statistics. 40% of cops a***e their (romantic) partners.

    Weekly_Gap7022 , Kindel Media Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Casino roulette table with stacks of chips and players placing bets in a dimly lit gambling environment featuring terrifying statistics. Gambling has the highest s*****e rate of all addictions (d***s, alcohol, etc) and it's not even close.

    Guess what is fully legal to plaster ads for everywhere now!

    FyreWulff , Kaysha Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    How poor most Americans are.  Things like:

    ~20% of adult Americans report having no emergency savings at all

    About 70% say they have less than $1000 in savings

     Close to half don't have any retirement savings accounts

    Even if these are exaggerations, it's crazy to think how difficult it is for so many to save.

    pancakeonions Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Women with disabilities experience significantly higher rates of a***e compared to women without, with approximately 65% reporting at least one incident of violence since age 15. They are twice as likely to experience s****l violence (33% vs 16%), and up to 40% have experienced physical violence.

    MartinaN-1969 Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    I don't remember the exact stat but apparently covid k****d so many people during the initial outbreak before the vaccines were developed that it lowered life expectancy in the us for the first time since the 1950s.

    Significant_Fill6992 Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    The most dangerous time in a women’s life is when she is pregnant. The statistics surrounding maternal mortality/homicide is insane. The fact that statistically speaking, I being 6 months pregnant is the most dangerous time of my life, and with that statistics my husband is the most dangerous person in my life, that’s actually insane.

    frogurtyozen Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    That there are more people living as Slaves now, than there were during the entire length a breadth of the Atlantic S***e Trade.

    Darius2112 Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    More people die from lack of AC in Europe than Americans do from gun violence (not counting s**cides).

    perrysplus Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    "A landmark study found children from high-SES (professional) families hear roughly 45 million words by age four, while children in welfare families hear 13 million."


    This jarred me when I heard it in my early 20's, but made sense to me by my mid 30's.

    dwaynewaynerooney Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Children with autism are 160 times more likely to drown than a neurotypical child.

    Back in 2024, amongst children with autism that died after wandering away, 91% of those deaths were from drowning.

    SunKing210 Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Living within a mile of a golf course gives you a 126% increased risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    When I read Canada's "Truth and reconciliation report" on the residential schools. they summarized one statistic.

    "Canadian soldiers during WW2 had a higher survival rate than children sent to these schools"

    EDIT: Removed 20 of the world wars ;).

    ChrisRiley_42 Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Black children are 14x more likely to be victims of gun violence than white children :(.

    taylor12168 Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    95% of alcoholics relapse *and* the top 10% of drinkers account for 60% of consumption and nearly 80% of (retail) sales

    Also it's a horrific way to die, but that's not really a statistic, it's just a fact.

    Septopuss7 Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    $16-20k is spent on average by the state to educate one kid from K-12th grade, while over $60k is spent by the state on average to incarcerate one person for just one year.

    MiloJ22 Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Out of 100 reported r*pes, only 4-5 lead to a conviction.

    healermoonchild Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Approximately two-thirds of the world's chocolate is harvested by child slaves.

    eileyle Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    That firefighters have a 68% chance of being diagnosed with some form of cancer at some point in their career.

    rodeo302 Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    10 million deaths annually due to hunger, lack of healthcare, and poverty due directly to it being a matter of profit and not a matter of supply.

    geekmasterflash Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    I was reading a book and they noted that 1 in 3 African American men in the US will see in the inside of a jail cell in their lifetime. For white American males, it's 1 in 19.

    (Largely due to the harsher sentencing, etc.).

    geminiloveca Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    There were 37,000 hit and run accidents in Chicago in 2025. Only 97 were solved.

    i_likebeefjerky Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Over 3000 (from Iranian Government) to 36,500+ (from Iran International) Iranian civilians were k****d by their own government in less than a month (protests started Dec 28, the government released their number on Jan 21) to suppress the nationwide protests against the government.

    That's a shocking number that you barely see reported or talked about.

    ProtossLiving Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    28% of long haul truckers in the U.S. suffer from PTSD. When you think about it it makes sense. Dealing with constantly monitoring all around you while people cut you off, almost merge into, flip you off for no reason, the list goes on. I've definitely noticed a change of my psyche over the last 10 years.

    jesusinatre2x4 Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    That humans k**l 100 million sharks per year.

    saphronmelloyello Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    The fact that about 200 people drown every single month as they try to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe.

    Silver_Hawkins Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    If you have two arms, you statistically have an above average number of arms.

    superwizdude Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    The 9/11 terror attacks resulted in 2,753 deaths at the World Trade Center. 25 years later the world still remember and talk about it.

    Every year in the USA, more than 4,400 children and teens are shot and k****d and over 17,000 more are shot and wounded.

    More deaths, all childrens, each year.

    _Exan Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    The life expectancy of children whose parents divorced is around five years shorter than that of children who had a parent die.

    BertKektic Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Based on studies from 2005-2019, pit bulls are involved in approximately 66%–68% of fatal dog attacks in the U.S., despite making up a much smaller percentage of the dog population. They are involved in high-severity attacks, with 53% of their victims being family members.

    audiojanet Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    I forget the percentage, but many homeless people in America are former foster kids who aged out of the system and had nobody to help them with anything.

    Altoid_Addict Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Women are more than %25 Less likely to receive bystander CPR due to many reasons in North America….

    Fireted Report

    2points
    POST
    Follow