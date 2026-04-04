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Think about the most recent interesting thing that you learned about the world. The odds are that fewer people know what you know than you realize. Luckily, there are friendly, top-quality online communities like ‘Today I Learned’ that encourage internet users to openly share all the new knowledge they’ve acquired.

Today, we’re featuring some of the freshest, most fascinating TIL facts about the world to help keep your mind sharp and wake your curiosity up. Keep scrolling to learn something new to impress your friends with.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

That Ioannis Ikonomou Is The Chief Translator Of The European Commision, Speaking 21 Of The 24 Official Languages

Middle-aged man in blue shirt near ancient stone statue, highlighting humans neurologically entering adulthood at age 32.

He is also the only Translator trusted with classified Chinese documents, which he considers his favorite Language, but also the most Complicated.

garlic98 Report

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    #2

    Industrialist Andrew Carnegie Spent $56.2 Million To Build 2509 Libraries Across The World

    Oil painting of an elderly man with white beard and hair, representing humans neurologically entering adulthood at age 32.

    Known as Carnegie Libraries, cities had to follow a strict maintenance commitment to obtain funding. Today, there are an estimated 900 Carnegie Libraries operating in the United States

    Next_Worth_3616 Report

    62points
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    seanbaron avatar
    Seán Baron
    Seán Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sir Henry Tate, he of the sugar fame did a similar thing in London. Mainly South London.

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    #3

    In 2025 A Mini Dachshund Named Valerie Was Found Alive After 529 Days In The Australian Wilderness

    Black and tan dachshund standing on wooden floor indoors, illustrating humans neurologically enter adulthood at age 32 concept.

    anon Report

    58points
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Crocodile Doggie.

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    With 4.7 million weekly visitors, the ‘Today I Learned’ subreddit continues to be one of the most popular online communities on the internet. One of the main reasons behind its popularity is just how rigorous the moderators are about enforcing quality, factual content. For instance, you have to provide reliable sources to support your claims, and they can’t be more recent than 2 months. Furthermore, you’re prohibited from sharing personal opinions, political agendas, misleading claims, unrelated information, and personal biases.

    These regulations help the TIL community avoid a lot of the misinformation and disinformation that can be found floating on the internet and on social media.

    The former, misinformation, refers to claims that are shared by people who don’t realize that they’re false. The latter, disinformation, is fake news that people deliberately spread to advance their agenda.
    #4

    Puppeteer Frank Oz Hasn’t Worked With The Muppets Since 2007 Not Because He Wanna Retire

    Elderly man wearing glasses sits in armchair, illustrating humans neurologically entering adulthood at age 32 concept.

    In 2021, he stated: “I’d love to do the Muppets again but Disney doesn’t want me. They don’t want me because I won’t follow orders and I won’t do the kind of Muppets they believe in, The soul’s not there".

    Away_Flounder3813 Report

    53points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Puppeteer Frank Oz Hasn’t Worked With The Muppets Since 2007 Not Because He Wanna Retire"?????

    51
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    #5

    There Are Over 33,000 Japanese Companies With Histories Of 100 Years Or More. These Long-Standing Firms Are Known As 'Shinise'

    Map of Japan with red highlighted regions, illustrating key data points related to humans neurologically entering adulthood at age 32.

    They are governed by a management philosophy that prioritizes long-term continuity and generational succession over short-term profits.

    tyrion2024 Report

    52points
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    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was the philosophy I adopted when I started my first business. I knew I would have to give more than I was getting for the first year. Once my business was fully established, and on solid financial ground, I was able to grow the business, which led to owning several others in various trades.

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    #6

    Costco Is Responsible For 50% Of The Cashews Sold Worldwide. The Company Sources From, And Supports, Independent Nut Farmers In At Least 20 Countries Including An Estimated 2.5 Million Independent Cashew Farmers In Africa Alone

    Bowl of cashew nuts showcasing healthy brain food to support humans neurologically entering adulthood at age 32.

    tyrion2024 Report

    51points
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    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe this. i find at least 5% of global stock is located in my local Costco

    17
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    Evaluating every single fact that you come across online is inefficient. Very few people have the time and energy to do in-depth research about every single fact they read.

    So, you’re better off evaluating the reliability and trustworthiness of the source instead. Though all sources sometimes make factual errors, they are not all created equal. Good sources employ journalists who strive to be transparent, are held accountable for their work, make corrections when needed, have editors check their work, and avoid presenting opinions as facts.

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    As reported by the BBC, there are 3 main things that you should do to tell if a source is reliable. First of all, consider the person who wrote the claim, and check their work history for accuracy and biases. Secondly, consult several sources to cross-reference and verify the information you’ve come across. And third, check the actual evidence that the source is presenting.

    “It’s always a good sign if you can find where the news has come from and clearly see the facts behind the piece. It’s also good to ask yourself if what the source is saying sounds believable. If it appears a bit out of this world or too good to be true, then the chances are that it might well be.”
    #7

    That During His Childhood, Canadian Singer Bryan Adams Was Sent To A Psychiatrist Because He Was Not Getting Along With His Parents

    Man in a black leather jacket playing guitar and singing on stage, illustrating humans neurologically entering adulthood at 32.

    The same psychiatrist told Adams that there was nothing wrong with him and that his parents needed psychiatric help

    waitingforthesun92 Report

    48points
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    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My parents skipped the therapy and admitted me to the state asylum when I was a teenager just being a teenager.

    21
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    #8

    When Humans Sleep, Certain Proteins In The Brain Literally Shrink Neurons To Allow Cerebrospinal Fluid To Wash Away Waste — A “Nighttime Cleaning System” Only Active During Deep Sleep

    Digital illustration of a human brain with neural waves, representing neurological development entering adulthood at age 32.

    One_Needleworker5218 Report

    42points
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    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think my brain needs a pre-wash cycle.

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    #9

    That The Naturopath And Author Of Such Books As "The Cure For All Cancers," "The Cure For All Diseases," And "The Prevention Of All Cancers" Passed Away In 2009 From Cancer

    Smiling elderly woman with short gray hair, wearing a light sweater and dark turtleneck, symbolizing neurological adulthood.

    Caboose127 Report

    42points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guess all that naturopathy doesn't really cure cancer? 🤷‍♀️

    46
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    What are some of the most interesting new things you’ve learned recently, whether they’re positive or negative?

    What do you do to stay curious about the world even after a long, exhausting day at work or school? How do you keep your mind sharp?

    Tell us all about it in the comments!
    #10

    To Prove The Idea That Clark Kent Wearing Glasses Was Enough To Hide The Fact That He Is Superman

    Man wearing Superman shirt and black jacket standing on busy city street with pedestrians and billboards, adulthood concept.

    Henry Cavill, who played Superman in the 2016 film "Batman v Superman", walked around Times Square wearing a Superman shirt in 2016, and no one seemed to notice him.

    SatoruGojo232 Report

    40points
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    superheroesagainstandros avatar
    LinkTheHylian
    LinkTheHylian
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Might have stood out a bit more as Geralt, but most likely still would have been ignored.

    13
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    #11

    After Learning What Museums Do, A Five-Year-Old Girl Named Bethan Donated Her Favourite Rock To Her Local Museum

    Modern building with glass facade and white frame structure, representing human neurological development and adulthood at 32 years.

    Rather than just throw it out, the museum put Bethan's rock on display, it went viral online and went on to become their most famous object

    InmostJoy Report

    38points
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    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's up BP? You normally show the rock in its glass case.

    49
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    #12

    There Is A Rare Type Of Very Hard Wood Called ‘Lignum Vitae’

    Close-up of textured wood grain pattern with natural brown and beige tones, illustrating organic and mature growth.

    It’s so hard that it was used to make propeller shaft bearings for nuclear submarines.

    Funny-Presence4228 Report

    36points
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    lenhill avatar
    Len Hill
    Len Hill
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My boatbuilder Grandfather had a block of it in his workshop when I was a kid. It was so heavy, it was like steel in weight. Or at least, that's how it seemed to me then

    22
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    #13

    Ram 2500 Drivers Have The Most DUIs, And More Than Twice The National Average

    Black RAM pickup truck driving on a rural road emitting thick black smoke, illustrating environmental impact and adulthood milestones.

    Roughly 1 in 22 Ram 2500 drivers have been cited with a DUI before

    TripleShotPls Report

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    #14

    In 2023 Disney Made More Profit From Churros Sales At Its Theme Parks Than It Did For Disney+ Streaming

    Two men talking intensely near a prison wall with text about money, related to neurological adulthood at age 32.

    Pozzolana Report

    34points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤣🤣🤣 I don't know why I find this so funny!

    19
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    #15

    In 2021 A Woman In A Hurry Checked Her Scratch-Off Ticket "Real Quick" And Then Gave To The Store Owners To Throw Out Because She Thought It Wasn't A Winner

    A woman wearing a black mask holds a lottery check, illustrating humans neurologically entering adulthood at age 32.

    Ten days later, the owners returned it to her after scratching off the last number for her and discovering it was a $1 million winner.

    tyrion2024 Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    That Before 1856, Purple Dye Was Rare And Expensive - Until An 18-Year-Old Trying To Make A Malaria Cure Accidentally Created The First Synthetic Dye From Coal Tar, Patented It The Same Year, And Made Purple Suddenly Cheap And Fashionable

    Black and white portrait of an elderly man with a full white beard, symbolizing maturity and adulthood development.

    Upstairs_Drive_5602 Report

    33points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That guy certainly doesn't look 18!

    44
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    #17

    In 2023 A Canadian Court Ruled That A Thumbs Up Emoji 👍 Carried Enough Weight To Establish A Legally Binding Contract Between Two Parties

    Modern office lobby with circular seating area featuring black and orange chairs, highlighting neurological adulthood theme.

    RunDNA Report

    33points
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    #18

    Humans Are Among The Very Top Mammals For Endurance Running

    Group of female runners competing on a track, illustrating physical endurance and neurological development in adulthood.

    While we aren't the best sprinters, our slow-twitch muscles and unique ability to sweat allow us to run steadily for long distances in hot weather to outlast prey

    bareegyptianfeet Report

    30points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    2 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most other creatures stop running when there is no longer a practical reason to continue.

    35
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    #19

    While Most Ancient Romans Were Cremated, Any Roman Struck By A Lightning Was Thought To Have Been Struck Down By Jupiter And Had To Be Buried On The Spot

    Marble ancient sculpture depicting human figures, symbolizing the concept of humans neurologically entering adulthood.

    2SP00KY4ME Report

    30points
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    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jupiter: "Fúck this guy in particular" ⚡️

    56
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    #20

    The World's First Arctic Explorer Was A Greek Sailor From Marseille In 325 Bc

    Ancient handwritten text with a highlighted line in red, illustrating old script and historical writing styles.

    He also left us the first written references to Britain and Scotland — and came home to almost nobody believing him

    PeaceAlternative6512 Report

    30points
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    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pytheas of Massalia. His actual works did not survive antiquity, just snippets and references being commentated upon by others; so the circumstances of his voyages, all the locations, his actions and even his navigation are not confirmed.

    19
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    #21

    The Pink Color In Himalayan Pink Salt Is Mostly Rust

    Close-up of assorted Himalayan salt crystals in a white bag, highlighting natural mineral textures and colors.

    EstablishmentDue3616 Report

    30points
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    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "How's your food? Does it need some extra rusted salt?"

    19
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    #22

    Chicken Sold In Supermarkets Are Often "Plumped" With A Salt Water Solution To Increase Sell Weight, Making Up As Much As 30% Of The Total Weight

    Frozen mixed chicken portions and breast fillets packaged in plastic bags on a supermarket freezer shelf.

    A serving of plumped chicken can contain between 200 and 500mg of sodium while non-plumped chicken generally contains 45 to 70mg

    James_Fortis Report

    29points
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    lenhill avatar
    Len Hill
    Len Hill
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not only chicken. All meat.

    23
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    #23

    That When You Remember Something You're Not Accessing The Original Memory

    Human brain surrounded by binary code, illustrating neurological development and the concept of entering adulthood at age 32.

    Your brain reconstructs it from scratch every time and slightly rewrites it in the process which is why memories change over time

    NoSurprise3592 Report

    29points
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    #24

    That People Can Often Recognize A Familiar Song In As Little As A Few Hundred Milliseconds After It Starts Playing

    Close-up of a spinning vinyl record on a turntable illustrating the concept of humans neurologically entering adulthood at 32.

    One_Needleworker5218 Report

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    #25

    Nearly 80% Of Us Workers Report That They Have Been Victims Of 'Career Catfishing’ From Employers

    Man fishing in a river holding a net with a caught fish, illustrating humans neurologically enter adulthood at age 32.

    Which in this context, the term describes when a company misrepresents a job, their company culture, or compensation to lure in candidates

    tyrion2024 Report

    28points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The other 20% just haven't caught on yet.

    26
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    #26

    A Missionary Noticed A Pot (Actually A Ship's Bell) Used In A Maori Village To Boil Potatoes, Had An Unfamiliar Script On It

    Ancient metal bell with inscriptions, symbolizing the concept of humans neurologically entering adulthood at the age of 32.

    The language was later identified to be Tamil, spoken in India, Sri Lanka and Singapore. Recent dating suggests the bell was cast in the 17th or 18th century

    DiscussionFun2987 Report

    27points
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    srinivasans avatar
    Srinivasan S
    Srinivasan S
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last two letters are ma and ni which means a bell in tamil (mani) Edit: Did some googling because why it starts with Kusu (Fart) Mohaideen Vakkusu's Ship's bell is what's written

    12
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    #27

    That 45 Years Ago, Saudi Arabia Built A 1,200-Kilometer Oil Pipeline From The Persian Gulf To The Red Sea, Just In Case The Strait Of Hormuz Ever Got Blocked

    Map showing crude oil pipelines in the Persian Gulf region including East-West and Abu Dhabi crude oil pipelines.

    greenskinmarch Report

    27points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was pretty forward-thinking of them.

    25
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    #28

    Danny Devito And Robert Reich Are So Short Because They Both Suffer From Multiple Epiphyseal Dysplasia, A Rare Genetic Disorder That Slows Bone Growth

    X-ray images of human hips and knee joint showing bone structure related to neurological adulthood development.

    Well_Socialized Report

    27points
    POST
    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thanks, I really needed to see x-rays of Danny Devito's cr*tch today.

    17
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    #29

    Karl Patterson Schmidt. A Renowned Herpetologist, Schmidt Was Accidentally Bitten By A Young Boomslag Snake While In His Lab

    Vintage portrait of a man wearing glasses and a suit, symbolizing adults and neurological adulthood at age 32.

    Once he started noticing symptoms, he meticulously wrote down what he was experiencing until he passed away

    MrMojoFomo Report

    26points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fun fact: boom means tree and slang means snake. So if you call it a boomslang snake, you're calling him a tree snake snake.

    20
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    #30

    That Alaska Airlines Worker John Liotine Had His Recommendation To Replace An Aging Jackscrew On An MD-83 During Routine Maintenance Overruled In 1997

    Two people lifting a large object near a dock at night illustrating humans neurologically entering adulthood at age 32.

    On January 31st, 2000 the same MD-83, Alaska Airlines Flight 261 crashed mid flight over the Pacific Ocean due to the jackscrew failing

    Next_Worth_3616 Report

    26points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope the ones who overruled him were fired! Or faced other consequences.

    32
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    #31

    The Author Of The Original "The Outsiders" Novel Began Writing The Book When She Was Just 15, And Was Published When She Was 18

    Book cover of The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton with stylized figures, highlighting humans neurologically enter adulthood at age 32 theme.

    She released it using her initials and not her full name so the book wouldn't be dismissed offhand by male book reviewers

    ancient_horse Report

    25points
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    gregg_pentecost avatar
    Pferdchen
    Pferdchen
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, they tricked us into reading that in junior high (7th year of public education) 😀 Just kidding, but it was on our reading list and the teacher never mentioned the author's gender until afterwards. Read it a couple of more times in the following years. Stay golden, Ponyboy!

    16
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    #32

    That A 7-Year-Old Discovered He Could Make Free Long-Distance Phone Calls In The 1950s By Whistling At Certain Frequencies

    Bald man smiling in low light with focus on face, illustrating humans neurologically entering adulthood at age 32.

    Born blind and with perfect pitch, Joe Engressia a.k.a. Joybubbles was an early "phreaker" whose exploits inspired Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak during his college years.

    ralphbernardo Report

    25points
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    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He had absolute pitch, and was able to whistle 2600 hertz — an operator tone also used by blue box phreaking devices — into a telephone. Joybubbles said that he had an IQ of "172 or something".[2]

    7
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    #33

    The Person In Charge Of The Kamikaze Defence Of Okinawa, Admiral Matome Ugaki, Flew The Last Kamikaze Flight Himself

    Black and white portrait of a man in formal attire, representing the concept of humans neurologically entering adulthood at 32.

    IsHildaThere Report

    25points
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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or he would have had to commit hari kiri because of the disgrace .

    14
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    #34

    That In 1997, A Full-Scale Replica Of The Simpsons House Was Built In Henderson, Nevada, As A Contest Grand Prize, But The Winner Opted To Take The Cash Instead Of The House

    Side-by-side comparison of a cartoon and real-life house, illustrating details linked to humans neurologically entering adulthood at age 32.

    Giff95 Report

    25points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, would YOU want to live in Henderson, Nevada, right outside Las Vegas?

    26
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    #35

    In 1385, A Portuguese Army Of 6,600 Men Defeated A Massive Castilian Army Of 31,000 In The Battle Of Aljubarrota

    Medieval knights engaged in battle with horses and weapons, illustrating historical conflict and chivalry.

    The victory was so decisive it secured Portugal's independence for the next 200 years

    Soft-Loquat-3008 Report

    24points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's some pretty fierce hacking going on there.

    11
    11points
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    #36

    Kaiser Wilhelm II Was On Vacation When WW1 Started. Upon His Return Kaiser Was Furious At Chancellor Bethmann Hollweg Over Ultimatum Saying "How Did It All Happen?"

    Antique detailed map of Central Europe with historical borders and regions, illustrating early cartography techniques.

    He offered resignation as apology but Wilhelm refused to accept it stating "You've made this stew, now you're going to eat it!"

    Solid-Move-1411 Report

    24points
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    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... you and between 15 and 22 million others!

    11
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    #37

    That Half Of The Earth's Subsurface Heat Comes From Radioactive Decay, While The Other Half Is Still Left Over From When The Earth Formed

    Global map showing heat flow in milliwatts per square meter with tectonic plate boundaries highlighted in red shades.

    amateurfunk Report

    23points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you. I've been looking for that ratio.

    5
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    #38

    Georg Gaertner, A Pow Who Escaped A Camp In New Mexico In 1945, Lived As A Fugitive For 40 Years And Eventually Got Citizenship

    Elderly man with an arm sling standing on a porch, illustrating humans neurologically entering adulthood at age 32.

    Because he had been brought to the US involuntarily and escaped the camp after the war, he was not charged with a crime and lived in the US for the rest of his life.

    Equivalent-Peanut-23 Report

    22points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this the German chap? He escaped from the camp because the Americans were about to deport him to East Germany, on the wrong side of the iron curtain, as was the American policy at the time. He didn't want to end up in a country under Soviet control.

    16
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    #39

    Mexico Is Officially Called The United Mexican States

    Flag of Mexico with green, white, and red vertical stripes and the national coat of arms in the center symbolizing adulthood neurological facts.

    FarBug5656 Report

    21points
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    xqueenbee59x avatar
    Spittnimage
    Spittnimage
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If Google can be trusted it's true.

    2
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    #40

    North America Used To Be Plagued By The Rocky Mountain Locust, And One 1875 Swarm Holds The Record For The Largest Animal Concentration Ever Recorded. However, They Have Not Been Seen Since 1904

    Illustration of a grasshopper with detailed wings and legs, related to neurological development and adulthood facts.

    Hailfog Report

    20points
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    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Estimated to be 12.5 TRILLION

    6
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    #41

    The Eruption From A Coke And Mentos Geyser Isn't Caused By A Chemical Reaction, But Rather A Physical One

    Diet Coke bottle with foam erupting against a dark background illustrating a chemical reaction and neurological maturity concept.

    The surface of the Mento has millions of cavities which serve as nucleation sites for carbon dioxide to desaturate from.

    ThomasTheDankPigeon Report

    20points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's more than that but yes. That's most of it.

    3
    3points
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    #42

    The Phrase "The Strong Do What They Can And The Weak Suffer What They Must" Is From Thucydides' Melian Dialogue

    Map showing regions around the Aegean Sea highlighting Athens, Sparta, and Melos in ancient Greece context.

    A classic example of political realism, it describes an Athenian ultimatum to the neutral island of Melos: submit or be destroyed. The Melians chose death

    Bob_the_blacksmith Report

    19points
    POST
    tmcd avatar
    TMTMTMTM
    TMTMTMTM
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The ACOUP blog has a bit (dated 2025/06/27) on the historian Thucydides writing about this. "Thucydides’ reader would not have missed that it is always the Athenians who make the realist arguments and *they lost both the arguments and the war*. When Thucydides has the Melians caution that the Athenians’ ‘realist’ ruthlessness would mean “your fall would be a signal for the heaviest vengeance and an example for the world to meditate upon” the ancient Greek reader knows they are right, in a way that it often seems to me political science students seem to miss."

    2
    2points
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    #43

    The Tea Ruined At The Boston Tea Party Had A Value In 1773 Equivalent To $2.3 Million USD In Today's Money

    Historic sailing ship with crew and small boat at harbor, illustrating the idea that humans neurologically enter adulthood at age 32.

    lvlith Report

    19points
    POST
    jihana avatar
    Jihana
    Jihana
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a waste, I could use a good cup of tea right now.

    5
    5points
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    #44

    Basque Is Considered A Language Isolate, Meaning It Has No Relatives In The Whole World. The Only Such Language In Europe

    Colored regional map highlighting different areas, illustrating the concept humans neurologically enter adulthood at the age of 32.

    my_n3w_account Report

    19points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My friend's children live in Bilbao, Spain and are learning Basque in school, which will make them trilingual. I am jealous.

    14
    14points
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    #45

    That Starting In The 1700s, Travelers Routinely Wore Fabric Belts To Prevent Disease By Keeping Their Stomachs Warm

    Vintage newspaper ad for knitted cholera belts, highlighting their comfort and use during medical crises.

    Later called “cholera belts”, this practice continued through WW1, long after the bacterial origin of cholera was discovered in the 1850s.

    Bob_the_blacksmith Report

    19points
    POST
    social_276 avatar
    SM
    SM
    Community Member
    2 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why weren't these miracle devices sold with every dose of horse dewormer during the COVID Virus pandemic? /s

    23
    23points
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    #46

    Humans Neurologically Enter Adulthood At The Age Of 32 On Average

    Five colorful brain scans arranged in a row illustrating neurological development related to entering adulthood at 32 years.

    ConsciousStop Report

    18points
    POST
    superheroesagainstandros avatar
    LinkTheHylian
    LinkTheHylian
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "D**n kids... get off my lawn!" "I'm 31, old timer!" "And science supports my statement, so get off my lawn!"

    14
    14points
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    #47

    Michael B. Jordan's Father Is Named Michael A. Jordan

    Smiling man with short hair and beard wearing a dark shirt, representing humans neurologically entering adulthood at 32 years.

    Nodebunny Report

    18points
    POST
    superheroesagainstandros avatar
    LinkTheHylian
    LinkTheHylian
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That family better hit C. through to Z. or I'm gonna be annoyed.

    26
    26points
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    #48

    A 2022 Study Revealed That 35% Of The Adults In Japan Intend To "Never Travel" Again

    Illustration of a family sitting on a couch, symbolizing humans neurologically entering adulthood at age 32.

    No other country "came close to the travel reluctance shown in Japan"; the next highest was South Korea at 15%.

    tyrion2024 Report

    17points
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This needs more context. Travel where; within Japan/Korea, overseas? Without context this stat is meaningless.

    17
    17points
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    #49

    Every Us President For The Past 52 Years Was Either Named After Their Father Or Named Their Son After Themselves

    The White House with a fountain and flowerbed in front, illustrating adulthood neurological facts at age 32.

    derekpeake2 Report

    17points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd like to know the percentage of Americans for whom this is true, I bet it's a lot.

    12
    12points
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    #50

    Cows Don't Automatically Produce Milk. They Need To Be Pregnant And Give Birth, And Then Milking Machines Stimulate Her To Continue Producing Milk

    Brown and white cow resting in a green meadow with wildflowers, illustrating nature while humans neurologically enter adulthood at 32.

    The most common dairy breed, the Holstein-Friesian, gives birth about once a year.

    CalpurniaSomaya Report

    17points
    POST
    jihana avatar
    Jihana
    Jihana
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who doesn't know that? That's basic biology.

    31
    31points
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    #51

    The Central African Republic Requires You To Live There For 35 Years, Own Land, And Be Awarded A National Honour To Become Eligible For Citizenship

    Coat of arms with symbolic elements representing unity and dignity, illustrating humans neurologically entering adulthood at 32.

    mazldo Report

    16points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I assume they mean if you're not born there?

    14
    14points
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    #52

    The Botched Restoration Nicknamed "Monkey Christ" Was Deemed More Culturally Relevant Than The Original Painting And Preserved As-Is

    Older woman pointing at an ancient painting inside a dimly lit room, illustrating humans neurologically entering adulthood at 32.

    Tens of thousands of tourists visit the Spanish town of Borja every year to see it, and the restorer became a local celebrity until her passing in late 2025

    sciencewarrior Report

    15points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In this case, "culturally relevant" just means "good financial choice because it attracts tourists who wanna see it because they think it's funny". Just call it what it is: a money grab.

    46
    46points
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    #53

    The United States Stores 94% Of All Electricity In The Form Of Water Reservoirs, Not In A Battery

    Logo of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on a green background, related to humans neurologically entering adulthood at 32.

    rawj5561 Report

    15points
    POST
    beizhudi-serv avatar
    Judes
    Judes
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not 'electricity' when it's in a reservoir---it's just water in a dam. The water's potential energy is converted to kinetic energy as it runs down hill, and this kinetic energy is used to run turbines, and from those turning turbines we generate electricity.

    22
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    #54

    Japan Has The World's Second Highest Adoption Rate, But Most Of The Adoptees Are Adult Men In Their 20s And 30s

    Elderly man speaking to multiple reporters with microphones, illustrating adults and neurological development concepts.

    Double-decker_trams Report

    15points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a centuries old practice, the man gets adopted so that the family has a good heir to be the boss of their family company, if they didn't have any sons themselves or if they wanted a better heir.

    29
    29points
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    #55

    Korean Air Was Known As "An Industry Pariah, Notorious For Fatal Crashes" In The Airline Industry Prior To 1999, Resulting In Hundreds Of Fatalities

    Airplane flying in clear blue sky, illustrating a concept about humans neurologically entering adulthood at age 32.

    South Korean President Kim Dae-Jung would call the airline's safety record "an embarrassment to the nation" & would fly rival airliner Asiana.

    Next_Worth_3616 Report

    15points
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jesus wept! Being known as an industry pariah did not result in hundreds of fatalities. Hundreds of fatalities resulted in it being known as an industry pariah. Effect follows cause, numbskull!

    22
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    #56

    Drew Barrymore Financed Production For The 2001 Cult Favorite Film Donnie Darko

    Movie poster of Donnie Darko with a dark bunny shape composed of human faces highlighting neurological adulthood at age 32 concept.

    Hyperion12 Report

    14points
    POST
    seanbaron avatar
    Seán Baron
    Seán Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eva Longoria did the same for John Wick.

    11
    11points
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    #57

    That Caffeine Has An Average Half Life Of 5 Hours

    Coffee beans and grounds scattered on a white surface with a cup of black coffee, symbolizing neurological development in adulthood.

    jbuckets44 , Christina Rumpf / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    14points
    POST
    jihana avatar
    Jihana
    Jihana
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They forgot to add "in the human body after consumption".

    24
    24points
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    #58

    New Nissan Stadium, Future Home Of The NFL’s Tennessee Titans, Costs $2.1 Billion Dollars & Is Being Constructed Using $1.26 Billion Dollars Of Public Funds

    A modern cityscape with high-rise buildings near a river, illustrating human neurological development in adulthood.

    This makes it the largest allocation of Stadium Subsidy funds to a sports venue in U.S. history

    Next_Worth_3616 Report

    13points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ain't free market capitalism great! What was the subsidy to build health clinics for the poor?

    41
    41points
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    #59

    In 2013, "Thrift Shop" By Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Was Able, As An Independent Song, To Reach #1 On The Billboard Hot 100 Chart Without A Major Record Label. It Was Only The Second Independent Song To Reach #1 In History At The Time

    Group of diverse people engaged in fun activities outside a thrift shop, illustrating social and neurological aspects of adulthood.

    AmiroZ Report

    13points
    POST
    billychan avatar
    BC_Animus
    BC_Animus
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First one was Lisa Loeb's "Stay (I Missed You)" btw. Cool story behind that - her friend and neighbour at the time, Ethan Hawke, pushed for the song to be on the soundtrack for a movie he was in, and he even directed the music video for it.

    12
    12points
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    #60

    In 2010, A Man In Georgia Dislocated His Jaw At Which Wich By Attempting To Eat Their Double Wicked Sandwich

    Close-up of a deli sub sandwich with layers of meat, cheese, and pickled vegetables on a hoagie roll.

    It consists of double-portioned beef, bacon, turkey, ham, pepperoni and three cheeses. The man declined to sue them, only wanting a new Double Wicked as his friend ate the original.

    PlayaSlayaX Report

    13points
    POST
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    #61

    There Is An Old Handwriting System That Is Faster Than Typing. Masters Have Reached Up To 280 Words Per Minute!

    Handwritten shorthand notes on white paper illustrating the concept of humans neurologically entering adulthood at age 32.

    tincock Report

    13points
    POST
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    #62

    In A 1995 Barbara Walters Interview, Jim Carrey Revealed That He Turned Down A $10 Million Offer To Star In 'The Mask II'

    Colorful movie poster for Son of the Mask featuring characters, a glowing mask, and magical effects, related to neurological adulthood age.

    Because his experiences on Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls convinced him that reprising a character he had previously played offered him no challenges as an actor.

    tyrion2024 Report

    11points
    POST
    #63

    Driving With Your Hazards On In Bad Weather Is Illegal Depending Where You Live. Common Sense Says It Would Make The Situation Safer, But Experts Disagree

    Cars driving through heavy rain and splashing water on a wet road during nighttime with headlights on.

    DonkeyFuel Report

    9points
    POST
    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It doesn't make it safer. Everybody knows it's raining or snowing. What it does is prevent you from signaling left and right moves.

    25
    25points
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    #64

    Nathuram Godse, Gandhi's Assassin, Was Raised As A Girl By His Parents Due To Them Believing A Curse Targeting Their Sons After Having Lost Three Of Their Other Sons, With Nathuram Literally Meaning "Ram With A Nose-Ring"

    Black and white portrait of a man looking to the side, symbolizing humans neurologically entering adulthood at age 32.

    Chai80085 Report

    9points
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He was basically a Hindu extremist. He believed Gandhi was too accommodating to Muslims and loved them too much and was polluting Hinduism with his policies that tried to help Muslims as well. Some people still see him as a hero.

    4
    4points
    reply
    #65

    The United States Attempted Permanent Daylight Savings Time In 1974. They Retracted The Law Within A Year

    US map highlighting Arizona in orange, illustrating regional data related to humans neurologically entering adulthood at age 32.

    Wanna_make_cash Report

    8points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    States petition for it every year but it never gets passed.

    10
    10points
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    #66

    Only 15 Countries Operate Aircraft Carriers (And 7 Of Those Are For Helicopters Only)

    Collage of various aircraft carriers sailing in different sea conditions, illustrating naval power and maritime technology.

    thesmartass1 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #67

    When Vince Mcmahon Was In Charge Of The Wwe, The Word 'Wrestling' And Other Variations Of It Were Banned. Wrestlers Weren't Allowed To Say These Words On TV

    Angry man yelling into microphone next to a red banned symbol over a black and white image of a gun.

    Omer-Ash Report

    -1point
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