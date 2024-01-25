Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Meet Elio, A Rescued Raccoon With Limited Mobility Living A Happy Life In A Wildlife Sanctuary
Meet Elio, A Rescued Raccoon With Limited Mobility Living A Happy Life In A Wildlife Sanctuary

Today, we would like to tell you the story of Elio, a courageous raccoon who, despite limited mobility, leads a happy life at Samadhi Wildlife Sanctuary. He was born in the attic of a house in Florida. The homeowner noticed a mother raccoon coming and going, and he trapped her. Four days later, he heard some chattering in his attic, unaware that there were babies left behind.

Elio was the only survivor among the four baby raccoons; his siblings had passed away due to malnourishment. He was admitted to Samadhi Wildlife Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization that rescues and rehabilitates Florida native wildlife.

More info: Facebook | Instagram

Meet Elio, a courageous raccoon who, despite limited mobility, leads a happy life at Samadhi Wildlife Sanctuary

Meet Elio, A Rescued Raccoon With Limited Mobility Living A Happy Life In A Wildlife Sanctuary

Image credits: samadhi_wildlife

When Elio arrived at the rescue center, he was very thin, and his ears and eyes were still closed. His size was smaller than a smartphone. He underwent aggressive fluid therapy, received vitamins and minerals, and was kept on a heating pad. Around four days into his treatment, he started to turn around, blossoming and coming back to life.

Provided with the best conditions, Elio transformed into a full-grown, thriving raccoon, ready to familiarize himself with the outdoor world. It was important that the young raccoon could start exploring the natural environment, learn all the sounds and smells, and get ready for his future life in the wilderness.

He was born in the attic of a house in Florida

Meet Elio, A Rescued Raccoon With Limited Mobility Living A Happy Life In A Wildlife Sanctuary

Image credits: samadhi_wildlife

Elio was the only survivor among four baby raccoons; his siblings had passed away due to malnourishment

Meet Elio, A Rescued Raccoon With Limited Mobility Living A Happy Life In A Wildlife Sanctuary

Image credits: samadhi_wildlife

During this process, Elio would come and go, and one time he disappeared for weeks. It turned out the raccoon had an accident, got injured, and couldn’t walk properly. This meant he was no longer releasable and became a permanent resident of the Samadhi Wildlife Sanctuary.

The raccoon has his own nest, a bedroom where he feels the most safe, and spends most of his time there. Whenever Elio can’t climb somewhere properly, he comes to his caretakers whom he trusts endlessly, so they know he’s asking for help. People working for the Samadhi Wildlife Sanctuary love the raccoon and provide him with protection and support, helping Elio thrive and live the best life despite his limited mobility.

The raccoon was admitted to Samadhi Wildlife Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization that rescues and rehabilitates Florida native wildlife

Meet Elio, A Rescued Raccoon With Limited Mobility Living A Happy Life In A Wildlife Sanctuary

Image credits: samadhi_wildlife

When he arrived at the rescue center, he was very thin, and his ears and eyes were still closed. His size was smaller than a smartphone

Meet Elio, A Rescued Raccoon With Limited Mobility Living A Happy Life In A Wildlife Sanctuary

Image credits: samadhi_wildlife

Elio underwent aggressive fluid therapy, received vitamins and minerals, and was kept on a heating pad

Meet Elio, A Rescued Raccoon With Limited Mobility Living A Happy Life In A Wildlife Sanctuary

Image credits: samadhi_wildlife

Meet Elio, A Rescued Raccoon With Limited Mobility Living A Happy Life In A Wildlife Sanctuary

Image credits: samadhi_wildlife

Meet Elio, A Rescued Raccoon With Limited Mobility Living A Happy Life In A Wildlife Sanctuary

Image credits: samadhi_wildlife

Around four days into his treatment, he started to turn around, blossoming and coming back to life

Meet Elio, A Rescued Raccoon With Limited Mobility Living A Happy Life In A Wildlife Sanctuary

Image credits: samadhi_wildlife

Meet Elio, A Rescued Raccoon With Limited Mobility Living A Happy Life In A Wildlife Sanctuary

Image credits: samadhi_wildlife

Provided with the best conditions, Elio transformed into a full-grown, thriving raccoon, ready to familiarize himself with the outdoor world

Meet Elio, A Rescued Raccoon With Limited Mobility Living A Happy Life In A Wildlife Sanctuary

Image credits: samadhi_wildlife

Meet Elio, A Rescued Raccoon With Limited Mobility Living A Happy Life In A Wildlife Sanctuary

Image credits: samadhi_wildlife

It was important that the young raccoon could start exploring the natural environment, learn all the sounds and smells, and get ready for his future life in the wilderness

Meet Elio, A Rescued Raccoon With Limited Mobility Living A Happy Life In A Wildlife Sanctuary

Image credits: samadhi_wildlife

During this process, Elio would come and go, and one time he disappeared for weeks

Meet Elio, A Rescued Raccoon With Limited Mobility Living A Happy Life In A Wildlife Sanctuary

Image credits: samadhi_wildlife

It turned out the raccoon got injured, and couldn’t walk properly. He was no longer releasable and became a permanent resident of the Samadhi Wildlife Sanctuary

Meet Elio, A Rescued Raccoon With Limited Mobility Living A Happy Life In A Wildlife Sanctuary

Image credits: samadhi_wildlife

The raccoon has his own nest, a bedroom where he feels the most safe, and spends most of his time there

Meet Elio, A Rescued Raccoon With Limited Mobility Living A Happy Life In A Wildlife Sanctuary

Image credits: samadhi_wildlife

Whenever Elio can’t climb somewhere properly, he comes to his caretakers whom he trusts endlessly, so they know he is asking for help

Meet Elio, A Rescued Raccoon With Limited Mobility Living A Happy Life In A Wildlife Sanctuary

Image credits: samadhi_wildlife

People working for the Samadhi Wildlife Sanctuary love the raccoon and provide him with protection and support, helping Elio thrive and live the best life despite his limited mobility

Meet Elio, A Rescued Raccoon With Limited Mobility Living A Happy Life In A Wildlife Sanctuary

Image credits: samadhi_wildlife

