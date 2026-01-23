Why would I make him look like that? I have only sculpted him like this for attention; he is the thing of nightmares; and he needs to go in the fire. Although I understood he wasn’t to everyone's taste, I didn’t understand how a group that is aimed at making our children happy could be so mean and teach children it is ok to fall out on people for their differences. I had someone saying I should get off of my high horse for trying to teach people how to be kind when he is only a toy. The thing is, to her, Marmite is a toy, but in our house, he is so much more than that. He is the joy of Christmas. He is real in every single way in my daughter's mind as she is a true believer. The fun antics he gets up to every night send the magic of mystery into my daughter's dreams and imagination. I believe this is important to keep the belief for as long as I can. Because once you don’t believe it, Christmas will never be the same again—not until you see it through your children's eyes. When I explained to my daughter that there were people that didn’t like Marmite, she couldn’t understand why. Especially from such an innocent mind that sees beauty in everything around her.

