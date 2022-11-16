I am Gaurav Pant, a Bangalore-based creator. I create short funny animated videos for the internet.

My Instagram channel (you can find it linked just under the description) is desi humor on steroids. Irreverent, funny, and fearless. I am trying to create something that can make people laugh, cringe, relive embarrassing experiences (like the time you farted in front of your crush), and so on.

I created these comics and videos over a period of 1 year. I hope they bring a smile to your face.

More info: Instagram