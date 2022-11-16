I am Gaurav Pant, a Bangalore-based creator. I create short funny animated videos for the internet.

My Instagram channel (you can find it linked just under the description) is desi humor on steroids. Irreverent, funny, and fearless. I am trying to create something that can make people laugh, cringe, relive embarrassing experiences (like the time you farted in front of your crush), and so on.

I created these comics and videos over a period of 1 year. I hope they bring a smile to your face.

#1

Fishing Optimism

#2

Last Wish

#3

Elevator Fart

#4

Thinking Outside The Box... Way Outside

#5

Middle Class Things

#6

Type Of People On Instagram

#7

Small Struggles

#8

How To Get Those B***hes

#9

Into The Wild

#10

It's All About Perspective

#11

Chick We Love

#12

Stock Market Things

#13

Crisis To Opportunity

#14

Kids Now A Days

#15

The Corss Breed - Man Spider

#16

Behind The Bushes

#17

Best Friends

#18

Cupid Bee

#19

Indian Weddings

#20

"Marry" Christmas

#21

No Spitting

#22

Bus Ride Of An Influencer

#23

Online Dating Drought

#24

That Feeling

Also, make sure to check out some of my videos down below!

