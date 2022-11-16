I Create Comics Based On Desi Humor, And Here Are Some Of The Funniest Ones (24 Pics)
I am Gaurav Pant, a Bangalore-based creator. I create short funny animated videos for the internet.
My Instagram channel (you can find it linked just under the description) is desi humor on steroids. Irreverent, funny, and fearless. I am trying to create something that can make people laugh, cringe, relive embarrassing experiences (like the time you farted in front of your crush), and so on.
I created these comics and videos over a period of 1 year. I hope they bring a smile to your face.
More info: Instagram
Fishing Optimism
Last Wish
Elevator Fart
Thinking Outside The Box... Way Outside
Middle Class Things
Type Of People On Instagram
Small Struggles
How To Get Those B***hes
Into The Wild
It's All About Perspective
Chick We Love
Stock Market Things
Crisis To Opportunity
Kids Now A Days
The Corss Breed - Man Spider
Behind The Bushes
Best Friends
Cupid Bee
Indian Weddings
"Marry" Christmas
No Spitting
Bus Ride Of An Influencer
Online Dating Drought
That Feeling
Also, make sure to check out some of my videos down below!