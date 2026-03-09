Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Heavy Eater Downs 3 Feet Of Sandwich, Gets Called Out By Party Host For Being An “Incredible Pig”
Man eating a large sandwich with lettuce, showcasing heavy eater enjoying a substantial meal at home.
Entitled People, Relationships

Heavy Eater Downs 3 Feet Of Sandwich, Gets Called Out By Party Host For Being An “Incredible Pig”

beverlynoronha Beverly Noronha BoredPanda staff
1

24

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Parties are a great way to meet new people, reconnect with friends, and also to enjoy oneself. That doesn’t mean that it’s okay for folks to just let themselves go and behave wildly; they still have to respect their host and be mindful of not going overboard.

Unfortunately, one guest didn’t follow this too well and ended up finishing more than half of the specially-bought party sub at his friend’s party, without asking them first. Later that evening, the man got put on blast in front of everyone present for being a glutton.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Most overeaters don’t realize how much of a problem their behavior is until it begins affecting the folks around them

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that since he is a bigger guy who enjoys food more than most people, he became known as the “harmless, funny token fat guy” of his friend group

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unfortunately, when the man was invited to a friend’s party, he ate over 3 feet of a sub they had bought, since he was hungry and nobody seemed to be eating it

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even though the man had waited 2.5 hours before finishing the sub, the host’s girlfriend blew up at him for being selfish and bad at sharing

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster didn’t just get called out by his friends, but also his sisters, who told him that he needed to get his overeating under control

    Image credits: bigjellybelli

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster understood that he had overeaten, but he didn’t think it was such a big issue since he had offered to order more food for the party

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As the poster had mentioned, he knew that he was quite a big man and found it hard to deal with his excessive love for food. Even though he was aware that his compulsion to eat so much could affect his health, he didn’t think it was that much of a problem since it was only hurting him and not causing anyone else any issues.

    Although bingeing on food might not seem like a bad thing at first, experts state that it can slowly snowball into a disordered eating habit that can cause a lot of health issues later on. It also seems like most folks who engage in this kind of behavior don’t realize that there is anything wrong with their actions.

    It’s clear that the poster also didn’t think his overeating was an issue, because when he saw that there were 3 feet of a sub left at his friend’s party, he decided to eat it all himself. Although the OP did wait for a while to see if anyone else wanted to have a piece of the sandwich, he finally ended up devouring it after two hours.

    In most cases, it’s quite respectful for people to eat whatever food their host serves them, but etiquette experts state that it’s also important not to overdo it. That means that an individual shouldn’t simply binge or pig out at their host’s expense, as that could be considered bad manners.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: arinahabich / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The man probably thought that he was in the clear and that nobody would mind him eating the sub, but he soon got a reality check when his friend’s girlfriend confronted him. She called him out for being selfish and not sharing the sandwich with anyone else, which he tried his best to deny.

    The OP also felt that he was justified in devouring the sub because he had brought chicken wings for people to have. Unfortunately, the more he tried to make up for his mistake, the more furious the host became, which led to him feeling embarrassed in front of everyone at the party.

    Although this might seem like a harmless situation, medical professionals state that people need to start paying attention if their binge eating is affecting their everyday life. That’s when they need to reach out for professional support so that they can get this behavior under control and recover from constantly centering their life around food.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This is also what the poster’s sisters told him the day after the party, because they were friends with the host’s girlfriend. Even though multiple people had confronted him about his actions, the man still felt that it wasn’t an issue, but he later decided to ask the Internet for a reality check.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What do you think about the OP’s actions, and do you believe he was in the wrong? Do share your thoughts down below.

    Folks were shocked by the man’s gluttony and told him to apologize for his actions immediately

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    24

    1

    24

    1

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's sad. I bet he won't be invited back next time. Hope he gets help.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's sad. I bet he won't be invited back next time. Hope he gets help.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT