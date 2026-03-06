Man Wants GF To Stop Dressing Like Ms. Frizzle, Gets A Brutal Reality Check Online, Then IRL Too

ADVERTISEMENT

Many preschool teachers will tell you that it’s not easy to hold the attention of an entire class of very young kids. That’s why it pays to be creative, even if you might look like a fool to some adults while doing so.

A guy has complained about how much he hates that his teacher girlfriend dresses like Ms. Frizzle for work. But his main gripe is that she sees no problem wearing her unusual outfits in public too. In a bid to get her to dress more “normal,” he lied and told his GF that his mother was embarrassed to been seen out with her. Not only did he get a dressing down from his mom, but he received an unexpected life lesson from his teacher girlfriend as well.

Her boyfriend hates the way she dresses and calls her “Ms. Frizzle” but the little kids she teaches love it

Image credits: peus80/Envato (not the actual photo)

When he acted like a toddler and tried to change her, he got schooled in the best way possible

Image credits: Lazy_Bear/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: TASorrynotsorry

If he shared the story to get sympathy, he might have been sorely disappointed

He later shared an update that many people were secretly hoping for

And the crowd went wild…

