Man Wants GF To Stop Dressing Like Ms. Frizzle, Gets A Brutal Reality Check Online, Then IRL Too
Woman wearing a bright green coat and orange dress resembling Ms Frizzle style stands outdoors on a city sidewalk.
Man Wants GF To Stop Dressing Like Ms. Frizzle, Gets A Brutal Reality Check Online, Then IRL Too

Many preschool teachers will tell you that it’s not easy to hold the attention of an entire class of very young kids. That’s why it pays to be creative, even if you might look like a fool to some adults while doing so.

A guy has complained about how much he hates that his teacher girlfriend dresses like Ms. Frizzle for work. But his main gripe is that she sees no problem wearing her unusual outfits in public too. In a bid to get her to dress more “normal,” he lied and told his GF that his mother was embarrassed to been seen out with her. Not only did he get a dressing down from his mom, but he received an unexpected life lesson from his teacher girlfriend as well.

RELATED:

    Her boyfriend hates the way she dresses and calls her “Ms. Frizzle” but the little kids she teaches love it

    Image credits: peus80/Envato (not the actual photo)

    When he acted like a toddler and tried to change her, he got schooled in the best way possible

    Image credits: Lazy_Bear/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: TASorrynotsorry

    If he shared the story to get sympathy, he might have been sorely disappointed

    He later shared an update that many people were secretly hoping for

    And the crowd went wild…

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

