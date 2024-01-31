Woman Who Suffered Life-Long Illness Posts Final Message Before Euthanasia, And It’s A Meme

ADVERTISEMENT

Trigger warning: explicit description of human euthanasia and death

“I’ll think of you every step of the way, and I will always love you,” Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston famously sang, resonating with millions of people dealing with loss.

A woman has humorously shared her last moments on Earth by showing her love for memes and cats before undergoing euthanasia.

On January 27, Lauren Hoeve took to her X account (formerly known as Twitter) to share the sad news (or the relieving news, according to her experience) that she was living her final hours.

The 28-year-old woman wrote: “This will be my last tweet. Thanks for the love, everyone.”

28-year-old Lauren Hoeve from the Netherlands posted a final X message before undergoing euthanasia

Image credits: hersenmist (Lauren’s blog)

“I’m going to rest a bit more and be with my loved ones. Enjoy a last morbid meme from me.”

Her X post was accompanied by a meme of child wearing a sunglasses, seemingly laying on a dentist’s chair while giving the thumbs up to the camera. A text reading “me getting euthanized” was positioned above the image.

Hundreds of people commented on Lauren’s morbidly funny post, which has been viewed 1.5 million times.

“Cool exit. Goodbye, dear Lauren,” a person penned.

Another X user wrote: “Hello dear Lauren. Have a few loving last hours. Thank you again for everything you have done for our community.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Have a beautiful last few hours,” and another added: “May you find your peace.”

Lauren, who passed away on January 27, decided to share a funny morbid meme in her final moments

Image credits: iamlaurenhannah

This will be my last tweet. Thanks for the love, everyone. I’m going to rest a bit more and be with my loved ones. Enjoy a last morbid meme from me. ❤️😎👍 pic.twitter.com/NjtkQdvEvo — Lauren ✨ (@dutchlauren) January 27, 2024

In a previous post on X, posted on January 25, Lauren had announced that this would be her last Saturday, “January 27th.” She further revealed that her euthanasia had been planned to happen between 1:30 and 2:30 PM local time in the Netherlands.

The Dutch woman had long suffered from myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) and had been documenting her struggles on social media and on her blog.

In a final blog post, Lauren explained that she had chosen her euthanasia time in the afternoon because “you have all been so excited for this moment with me.”

Image credits: iamlaurenhannah

She further wrote: “I know from experience how supportive it can be to know when it is happening so that you can reflect on it for a moment or light a candle if you wish.”

Lauren went on to ask for people not to wish her to go on “a good trip,” as she explained: “[If] I was going on a trip (a beach holiday would be nice), but I think I’m going back to what it was like before I was born: no existence, no consciousness. Ultimate peace.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, myalgic encephalomyelitis, otherwise known as chronic fatigue syndrome or simply “ME” and “CFS,” is a serious, long-term illness that affects many body systems.

People with ME/CFS are often not able to do their usual activities. At times, ME/CFS may confine them to bed. People with ME/CFS have severe fatigue and sleep problems.

“I’m going back to what it was like before I was born: no existence, no consciousness. Ultimate peace.” Lauren wrote on her blog

Image credits: iamlaurenhannah

ME/CFS may get worse after people with the illness try to overextend themselves to do as much as they want or need to do. This symptom is called post-exertional malaise (PEM). Other symptoms can include problems with thinking and concentrating, pain, and dizziness.

According to an Institute of Medicine (IOM) report, an estimated 836,000 to 2.5 million Americans suffer from ME/CFS. However, most of them have not been diagnosed.

As of 2023, euthanasia is legal in Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal (law not yet in force, awaiting regulation), Spain, and all six states of Australia.

Euthanasia must not be confused with assisted suicide, which is legal in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, parts of the United States, and all six states of Australia.

You can watch Lauren documenting her last year below:

Image credits: Lauren Hannah

According to the Maxim Institute, euthanasia is when an attending medical or nurse practitioner takes an action with the singular intention of causing a patient’s death. Generally, this is in the form of a lethal injection.

Meanwhile, assisted suicide is when a suicide is intentionally aided by the attending medical or nurse practitioner, and the person self-administers the medication. That is, the medical practitioner will prescribe a lethal drug that the patient will usually take orally.

Many people gathered to wish Lauren finally finding peace

