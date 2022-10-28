“I Started Putting Shows On I Know She Doesn’t Like”: Guy Plots Perfect Revenge On Ex-Girlfriend By Screwing Up Her Netflix Algorithm

People get into a relationship for multiple reasons. They might want to start a family, they might feel happier with someone always by their side or because they feel they have a lot of love to give. Relationships are food for our souls, but there is a practical reason to it as well. Couples save money on rent, on food and on Netflix subscriptions.

It’s a bit awkward when you break up and have to decide who is keeping the Netflix account. This one couple came to an agreement and now have separate accounts, but what the woman didn’t think about was changing her password or deleting it from her boyfriend’s computer, so he played around a bit.

More info: Reddit

Man who is still not over his ex remembers he has her Netflix login so he comes up with a petty revenge plan

Image credits: Stock Catalog (not the actual image)

The Original Poster (OP) broke up with his girlfriend, or rather was dumped by her, after a cheating incident a few years ago, but we don’t know if he was the one being cheated on. As you can hear from the sarcastic tone and then the edit in which the OP explains he was being sarcastic, the man is still not over it.

He also had a constant reminder of his ex-girlfriend when he wanted to log into his Netflix as it always asked which account he wanted to use: his own or the ex’s. Not too long ago he decided to log into this other account just to see what the woman was watching.

The couple broke up a few years ago and the OP has had a separate Netflix account since, but his ex’s login was still saved on his computer

Image credits: u/Unlucky_Low_6254

After satisfying his curiosity, the OP went to bed but rose in the middle of the night with a petty plan on how to annoy his ex-girlfriend. Firstly, he turned on Breaking Bad as it was the show the woman was currently watching so that when she came back, she would continue with a later episode.

He also started putting on shows that he knew the woman didn’t like just to mess with the algorithm and make it recommend similar shows in the future. He imagined that it would start some fights between his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

He ignored it for a while but recently he got curious what the woman was watching

Image credits: u/Unlucky_Low_6254

NPR says that “The expression ‘Netflix and chill’ isn’t just code for date night. It speaks volumes about how closely relationships entwine with digital life.” If you decide to share a Netflix account, it means that you are being serious.

Psychotherapist Barbara Neitlich, LCSW agrees and told MIC, “Once, where you would share a key to your home, you now share your password to your Netflix account.” Although it could be just a matter of convenience as friends and family share Netflix accounts too.

Actually, Global Windex found that “almost a fifth of Netflixers say that 3 or more other individuals use the same account as them.” The research showed that only 35 percent of Netflix users are the only users of their account.

He satisfied his curiosity but then thought he could mess up the account a bit by watching some shows his ex-girlfriend didn’t like to mess up her recommendations

Image credits: David Goehring (not the actual image)

Image credits: u/Unlucky_Low_6254

Whether it is love or practicality that makes people share a Netflix account, it causes inconveniences when the account outlives the relationship. NPR says that in these circumstances “it’s not just love that is lost; it’s also playlists, movie recommendations and passwords. Accessing those accounts after a split can trigger sorrow and longing.”

However, it is necessary as Harold Li, vice president of the encryption service ExpressVPN explains that “while it may seem like a romantic gesture at the moment, it poses serious risks to your personal privacy, which even the closest of relationships need” so he suggests going through a “digital divorce” or not sharing passwords in the first place.

And he watched through Breaking Bad so she will see a few skipped episodes, which may lead to an interesting conversation with her new boyfriend

Image credits: u/Unlucky_Low_6254

Image credits: Luke Wisley (not the actual image)

Shared accounts don’t seem a big deal at first as it’s just an outcome of a relationship and not its foundation. However, it does come with its own risks and awkward moments in the future and may lead to various petty revenge like changing the password at the moment when someone is about to watch the last episode of a series, which doesn’t help if the relationship already ended on bad terms.

What do you think of the story? Would you say it is appropriate revenge for an ex when you have their Netflix login? Do you think sharing a Netflix account means anything in a relationship and if couples should share accounts in general? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

People in the comments loved the pettiness but at the same time pointed out it wasn’t healthy to not get over such an old relationship