Woman Has Been Planning A Solo Trip For Months But Tells Partner 5 Days Before Leaving, Gets Dumped

Relationship red lines tend to be pretty subjective, some folks labor along in horrible, toxic situations, while others dump folks left and right. There are perhaps no right answers, because it is the sort of thing everyone needs to discuss with their partner. But therein lies the trap, sometimes people prefer to avoid discussing anything with their loved ones, to everyone’s detriment.
A netizen asked the internet if they were wrong for both dumping and kicking out their girlfriend after she announced, without warning, that she was about to embark on a solo backpacking trip. We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and will update the article when they get back to us.
Most folks don’t like it when their partners keep secrets
Woman solo trip planning with backpack and hiking poles near lake, enjoying outdoor adventure and nature views.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.
I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.
