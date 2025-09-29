Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Has Been Planning A Solo Trip For Months But Tells Partner 5 Days Before Leaving, Gets Dumped
Woman hiking solo with backpack and walking stick, smiling outdoors near a lake and forest landscape.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Has Been Planning A Solo Trip For Months But Tells Partner 5 Days Before Leaving, Gets Dumped

Relationship red lines tend to be pretty subjective, some folks labor along in horrible, toxic situations, while others dump folks left and right. There are perhaps no right answers, because it is the sort of thing everyone needs to discuss with their partner. But therein lies the trap, sometimes people prefer to avoid discussing anything with their loved ones, to everyone’s detriment.

A netizen asked the internet if they were wrong for both dumping and kicking out their girlfriend after she announced, without warning, that she was about to embark on a solo backpacking trip. We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and will update the article when they get back to us.

    Most folks don’t like it when their partners keep secrets

    Woman solo trip planning with backpack and hiking poles near lake, enjoying outdoor adventure and nature views.

    Image credits: V1ktoria / Envato (not the actual photo)

    But one netizen dumped their GF over an unannounced solo trip to Latin America

    Text reading about a woman planning a solo trip and the consequences with her partner five days before leaving.

    Woman planning a solo trip for months tells partner five days before leaving and gets dumped over trust issues.

    Text excerpt about a woman planning a solo trip and trust issues with her partner before leaving.

    Woman planning a solo trip for months tells partner days before leaving and faces relationship breakup.

    Woman planning a solo trip for months, telling partner last minute, leading to breakup and emotional conflict.

    Text excerpt in a simple black font on a white background describing an argument and a firm decision.

    Text image with quote reading: Gf asks why she can’t just go explore the world and live life to its fullest.

    Text image showing a message about telling a partner to pack bags and leave, related to a woman planning a solo trip.

    Text excerpt from a story about a woman planning a solo trip and relationship issues before departure.

    Couple arguing indoors as woman reveals solo trip plans, leading to tension and emotional upset in the relationship.

    Image credits: varyapigu / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text from a woman planning a solo trip for months, facing backlash and relationship conflict days before leaving.

    Text showing a surprise solo trip planned months in advance, revealed five days before leaving, causing relationship issues.

    Image credits: ohnsgaythrowaway

    Some thought it was reasonable to dump her

    Reddit comment explaining partner’s reaction after woman reveals solo trip plans five days before leaving.

    Woman planning a solo trip secretly, telling partner last minute, causing relationship conflict and breakup issues.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing a woman planning a solo trip and her partner’s reaction before departure.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman planning a solo trip and getting dumped by her partner five days before leaving.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a breakup after a woman planned a solo trip and told her partner days before leaving.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman planning a solo trip and the partner’s reaction five days before leaving.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman planning a solo trip for months and revealing it to her partner last minute.

    Text post from an online forum discussing a woman planning a solo trip and relationship issues revealed days before leaving.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a woman planning a solo trip and the partner’s negative reaction five days before departure.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman planning a solo trip and the partner’s reaction before she leaves.

    User comment about a woman planning a solo trip for months but revealing it days before departure, leading to a breakup.

    Comment discussing a woman planning a solo trip secretly and causing conflict with her partner before leaving.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a manipulative partner in a relationship involving a solo trip reveal.

    Comment discussing a woman planning a solo trip alone and its impact on her partner and relationship.

    Others thought it was an overreaction to make her homeless

    Text comment discussing a woman's solo trip plans causing relationship issues and the importance of transparency in relationships.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman planning a solo trip and the partner's reaction before the trip.

    Commenter explains reaction to woman planning solo trip secretly, leading to breakup with partner just days before leaving.

    Comment discussing reactions to a woman planning a solo trip secretly and the partner's hasty breakup decision.

    Text conversation discussing a woman planning a solo trip revealed last minute, leading to breakup advice and opinions.

    Screenshot of a detailed Reddit comment discussing a woman planning a solo trip and relationship challenges before leaving.

    Excerpt from relationship advice text about communication issues when a woman plans a solo trip without telling partner.

    Comment thread criticizing partner for lack of trust after woman plans a solo trip and reveals it five days before leaving.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a relationship argument after a woman planned a solo trip and told partner last minute.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman planning a solo trip and her partner ending the relationship.

    Relationship
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

