Wife Files For Divorce After Husband Points Out Her Weird Quirk That Made Traveling Difficult
Woman in orange jacket and white hat loading suitcase into car trunk, illustrating traveling difficulties and quirky habits.
Wife Files For Divorce After Husband Points Out Her Weird Quirk That Made Traveling Difficult

Love is about accepting your partner for who they are. It’s about looking past their flaws and finding ways to work through them, while helping each other grow as individuals. 

But what if their shortcomings have become repetitive and extremely frustrating to the point that they have caused you a great deal of misery? This is what a man went through as he dealt with his wife’s overpacking tendencies. 

But after trying to express his sentiments to her, the woman flipped out and wanted a divorce. He now wonders whether he was too harsh in how he handled the situation.

    Some people tend to overpack, and it usually isn’t a big deal

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    However, it’s a slightly extreme case for this couple, as the man explains

    His wife flipped out and escalated their argument to a whole new level

    The man provided additional information, revealing that his wife is dealing with a condition

    He further explained their situation

    Image credits: Ok-Cut-9597

    ADHD may be a heavy emotional baggage in relationships that both people  may end up carrying 

    The story’s author mentioned that his wife had ADHD, a disorder that is often downplayed and misconstrued in multiple ways. However, the reality is much harsher, especially when it comes to relationships. 

    According to Healthline, ADHD often manifests as hyperfocus and being fully engrossed in an activity. In the man’s case, his wife tends to overpack and be late to scheduled commitments. 

    But behind that seemingly superficial issue is the emotional baggage in the form of negative self-image, lack of confidence, and feelings of shame. 

    According to NHS Berkshire Healthcare, intense emotions, impulsivity, frequent mood changes, and communication problems are other ways ADHD impacts relationships. This is likely why the wife suddenly went the extreme way and called for a divorce when her husband simply expressed his sentiment. 

    In such cases, working on communication methods is the most recommended approach. And according to psychosocial rehabilitation specialist Kendra Cherry, it all begins with understanding the afflicted partner’s condition and how it affects them. 

    “Recognize that they may have their own way of doing things and their own way of communicating,” Cherry wrote in an article for Very Well Mind

    At the same time, management of expectations is also key. As the person supporting the partner with ADHD, Cherry emphasizes the importance of knowing that their condition doesn’t define them. 

    So instead of holding them to a high standard, she advises finding more effective ways to find a healthy compromise. 

    It may help the author to have an honest and calm conversation with his wife about the issue at hand. He may have to assure her that he is willing to make the necessary compromises. But if all else fails, professional help is always an option. 

    Most people sided with the author, with some telling him to agree with the divorce

    But others thought he was being a jerk, with some recommending professional help

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, if she blows a gasket and threatens divorce over this, let her have her way. Yes, CLEARLY she has issues, but it's not like OP can force her to get help. At this point, OP needs to let her go, aim for primary custody of his kid, and get himself some stabilization. Until she gets the help she needs, there's nothing to be done.

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would be the one filing for divorce. She sounds so exhausting and quite entitled. Cancelling the babysitter to bring a toddler on a work trip without even talking about that first? Yeah, no.

