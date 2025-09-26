Guy’s Friend Says His GF Is Disgusting For Her Period Habits, Demands She Leaves Her Own Home
Living with a partner can bring out disagreements that seem small at first but later reveal much deeper problems. Reddit user Chimneysweepy shared her story on r/TwoXChromosomes about the ongoing tension in her home, where she lived with her boyfriend—and his best friend, who stayed rent-free. The conflict started over something personal: how she disposed of her tampons in the shared bathroom. Despite her efforts to compromise, the complaints kept escalating, and her boyfriend’s reaction only made things worse.
A period is a natural part of life and basic hygiene
But for this woman, it became a breaking point in her relationship
As her story went viral, the woman clarified a few important details
She then joined the conversation in the comments
And they can look at sports and cars together? 👍🙃
Sorry to say, and however wrong it may be to feel that way, but yeah, it is. I guess it's an age thing, at least partly, but I'm sure I'm not alone (even if many would not admit it) in retaining a feeling of yukk that dates back to childhood. I'm not sure exactly why or how I came by it, but it's still there. I usually keep it well hidden, I have been married for most of my life after all and never made an issue of it, of course, but inwardly yes, I still find it all a bit yukky. (Bracing myself for the downvotes, but at least read it all the way though please).
Birth is nasty! 😆😆😆 I hate being biological. We seriously need to have men fight in thunderdomes, or the Vulcan mating ritual. LADIES, if some kid wants to get with you, tell him to fight another man in mortal combat, winner take all females. Also pour icewater in his pants
If that's your take on this post you need to get over it.
Does someone have to address every point in order to have the right to comment?
Mum of two adult sons in their 30s, giving my perspective. They will happily go to the supermarket and buy period products for their better halves. Periods are normal bodily functions.
Yeah, most men do this but like the detective two houses down with a lifted truck and video games in his garage, some never grow up.Load More Replies...
