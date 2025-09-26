Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy’s Friend Says His GF Is Disgusting For Her Period Habits, Demands She Leaves Her Own Home
Woman holding a tampon and upset man reacting, illustrating the story of period being called disgusting and hidden
Couples, Relationships

Guy’s Friend Says His GF Is Disgusting For Her Period Habits, Demands She Leaves Her Own Home

Rokas Laurinavičius
Open list comments 34
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

41

Open list comments

34

Living with a partner can bring out disagreements that seem small at first but later reveal much deeper problems. Reddit user Chimneysweepy shared her story on r/TwoXChromosomes about the ongoing tension in her home, where she lived with her boyfriend—and his best friend, who stayed rent-free. The conflict started over something personal: how she disposed of her tampons in the shared bathroom. Despite her efforts to compromise, the complaints kept escalating, and her boyfriend’s reaction only made things worse.

RELATED:

    A period is a natural part of life and basic hygiene

    Woman holding a tampon and sanitary pad, addressing period hygiene and dismissing period stigma in a casual setting.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But for this woman, it became a breaking point in her relationship

    Alt text: Woman dumps boyfriend after he calls her period disgusting and tells her to hide it, ending their toxic relationship.

    Text excerpt about a woman dumping her boyfriend after he expressed disgust toward her period and tampon disposal habits.

    Text excerpt describing a woman explaining how her boyfriend found her period disgusting and wanted her to hide it.

    Man with distressed expression holding his neck, representing tension after woman dumps BF over period stigma.

    Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text discussing a woman changing tampons and confronting a guest who disrespects her period in her own house.

    Text excerpt showing a woman explaining how her boyfriend and his friend were verbally abusive about her period and his reaction.

    Couple having a tense conversation on sofa, woman upset and gesturing while man looks away, highlighting period stigma conflict.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a woman describing ending her relationship after her boyfriend chose his friend over her during a conflict.

    Woman dumps boyfriend after being told her period is disgusting, legally buying him out to dispose of tampons freely.

    As her story went viral, the woman clarified a few important details

    Text image showing a woman explaining why she dumped her boyfriend after being told her period is disgusting.

    Text message describing a woman dumping her boyfriend after he verbally disrespected her during her period.

    Text showing a woman explaining she paid for her house share fairly after splitting with her boyfriend over period shame issues.

    Two men carrying moving boxes in a bright room illustrating a woman dumps BF after being told her period is disgusting.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt describing a woman’s experience after dumping her boyfriend for saying her period is disgusting and she should hide it.

    Text excerpt from a woman explaining she did not intend to be unfair or spiteful in a breakup involving shared items.

    Text of a woman responding to hateful messages about her hygiene habits, empowering period positivity and self-confidence.

    Image credits:

    She then joined the conversation in the comments

    Text conversation on a forum discussing support after a woman dumps her boyfriend for disliking her period.

    Reddit conversation about woman dumping boyfriend after period-related disrespect and concerns over safety and revenge.

    Screenshot of an online conversation about a woman dumping her boyfriend over his attitude toward her period.

    Reddit comments discussing a woman dumping her boyfriend after being told her period is disgusting and should be hidden.

    Reddit conversation about woman dumping boyfriend after being told her period is disgusting and should be hidden.

    Screenshot of an online comment where a user praises a woman for dumping her boyfriend after negative remarks about her period.

    Screenshot of online comments discussing a woman dumping her boyfriend after being told her period is disgusting.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about changing locks after a breakup involving a woman discussing her period.

    Screenshot of an online conversation where a woman responds to a disrespectful comment about her period being disgusting.

    User comments discussing a woman who dumps her boyfriend after being told her period is disgusting and should be hidden.

    Reddit conversation discussing a woman who dumps her boyfriend after period shame and being told to hide it.

    Reddit conversation where a woman shares if she should hide her period after boyfriend called it disgusting.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a woman dumping her boyfriend after being told her period is disgusting and to hide it.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment by PinkTrench expressing frustration about negative views on periods and bodily functions.

    Comment on social media post about woman dumping boyfriend after being told her period is disgusting and should be hidden.

    Comment praising a woman for being able to buy a house after dumping her boyfriend who called her period disgusting.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship dynamics related to a woman dumping her boyfriend over period stigma.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a comment supporting a woman dumping her boyfriend over his views on her period and period products disposal.

    Comment discussing extreme sensitivity to bodily smells, including gagging from the scent of used tampons or pads during a woman's period.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing someone for treating periods as disgusting and advising on tampon disposal.

    Comment discussing maturity and hygiene from a guy’s perspective after woman dumps boyfriend over period stigma.

    Comment expressing support for woman dumping boyfriend after negative attitude towards her period and telling her to hide it.

    Woman upset after boyfriend criticizes her period as disgusting, leading to breakup in a tense conversation.

    Screenshot of online comment expressing shock and frustration about a woman dumping her boyfriend over period stigma.

    Comment praising a woman for dumping her boyfriend after being told her period is disgusting and should be hidden.

    Screenshot of a forum comment supporting a woman dumping her boyfriend after being told her period is disgusting.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    sofia_21 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    period is disgusting? Date a man. Problem solved

    Vote comment up
    15
    15points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    julienh avatar
    Julien H
    Julien H
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would HAVE, would HAVE, repeat after me, would HAVE!!!!

    Vote comment up
    13
    13points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jacquihowe avatar
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mum of two adult sons in their 30s, giving my perspective. They will happily go to the supermarket and buy period products for their better halves. Periods are normal bodily functions.

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Grumpy old man
    Grumpy old man
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, most men do this but like the detective two houses down with a lifted truck and video games in his garage, some never grow up.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
