Guy’s Friend Says His GF Is Disgusting For Her Period Habits, Demands She Leaves Her Own Home

Living with a partner can bring out disagreements that seem small at first but later reveal much deeper problems. Reddit user Chimneysweepy shared her story on r/TwoXChromosomes about the ongoing tension in her home, where she lived with her boyfriend—and his best friend, who stayed rent-free. The conflict started over something personal: how she disposed of her tampons in the shared bathroom. Despite her efforts to compromise, the complaints kept escalating, and her boyfriend’s reaction only made things worse.

A period is a natural part of life and basic hygiene

Woman holding a tampon and sanitary pad, addressing period hygiene and dismissing period stigma in a casual setting.

But for this woman, it became a breaking point in her relationship

Alt text: Woman dumps boyfriend after he calls her period disgusting and tells her to hide it, ending their toxic relationship.

Text excerpt about a woman dumping her boyfriend after he expressed disgust toward her period and tampon disposal habits.

Text excerpt describing a woman explaining how her boyfriend found her period disgusting and wanted her to hide it.

Man with distressed expression holding his neck, representing tension after woman dumps BF over period stigma.

Text discussing a woman changing tampons and confronting a guest who disrespects her period in her own house.

Text excerpt showing a woman explaining how her boyfriend and his friend were verbally abusive about her period and his reaction.

Couple having a tense conversation on sofa, woman upset and gesturing while man looks away, highlighting period stigma conflict.

Text excerpt showing a woman describing ending her relationship after her boyfriend chose his friend over her during a conflict.

Woman dumps boyfriend after being told her period is disgusting, legally buying him out to dispose of tampons freely.

As her story went viral, the woman clarified a few important details

Text image showing a woman explaining why she dumped her boyfriend after being told her period is disgusting.

Text message describing a woman dumping her boyfriend after he verbally disrespected her during her period.

Text showing a woman explaining she paid for her house share fairly after splitting with her boyfriend over period shame issues.

Two men carrying moving boxes in a bright room illustrating a woman dumps BF after being told her period is disgusting.

Text excerpt describing a woman’s experience after dumping her boyfriend for saying her period is disgusting and she should hide it.

Text excerpt from a woman explaining she did not intend to be unfair or spiteful in a breakup involving shared items.

Text of a woman responding to hateful messages about her hygiene habits, empowering period positivity and self-confidence.

She then joined the conversation in the comments

Text conversation on a forum discussing support after a woman dumps her boyfriend for disliking her period.

Reddit conversation about woman dumping boyfriend after period-related disrespect and concerns over safety and revenge.

Screenshot of an online conversation about a woman dumping her boyfriend over his attitude toward her period.

Reddit comments discussing a woman dumping her boyfriend after being told her period is disgusting and should be hidden.

Reddit conversation about woman dumping boyfriend after being told her period is disgusting and should be hidden.

Screenshot of an online comment where a user praises a woman for dumping her boyfriend after negative remarks about her period.

Screenshot of online comments discussing a woman dumping her boyfriend after being told her period is disgusting.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about changing locks after a breakup involving a woman discussing her period.

Screenshot of an online conversation where a woman responds to a disrespectful comment about her period being disgusting.

User comments discussing a woman who dumps her boyfriend after being told her period is disgusting and should be hidden.

Reddit conversation discussing a woman who dumps her boyfriend after period shame and being told to hide it.

Reddit conversation where a woman shares if she should hide her period after boyfriend called it disgusting.

Comment expressing sympathy for a woman dumping her boyfriend after being told her period is disgusting and to hide it.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment by PinkTrench expressing frustration about negative views on periods and bodily functions.

Comment on social media post about woman dumping boyfriend after being told her period is disgusting and should be hidden.

Comment praising a woman for being able to buy a house after dumping her boyfriend who called her period disgusting.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship dynamics related to a woman dumping her boyfriend over period stigma.

Alt text: Screenshot of a comment supporting a woman dumping her boyfriend over his views on her period and period products disposal.

Comment discussing extreme sensitivity to bodily smells, including gagging from the scent of used tampons or pads during a woman's period.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing someone for treating periods as disgusting and advising on tampon disposal.

Comment discussing maturity and hygiene from a guy’s perspective after woman dumps boyfriend over period stigma.

Comment expressing support for woman dumping boyfriend after negative attitude towards her period and telling her to hide it.

Woman upset after boyfriend criticizes her period as disgusting, leading to breakup in a tense conversation.

Screenshot of online comment expressing shock and frustration about a woman dumping her boyfriend over period stigma.

Comment praising a woman for dumping her boyfriend after being told her period is disgusting and should be hidden.

Screenshot of a forum comment supporting a woman dumping her boyfriend after being told her period is disgusting.

