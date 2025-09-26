Man Hates How Easy Everything Comes To Wife, Wants Her To Suffer: “He Blatantly Hates Her”

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
At the start of relationships, it seems easier to brush off or forgive the little things that peeve you about each other. But if they aren’t addressed, over time, the trivial frustrations accumulate, which can lead to partners resenting each other or getting annoyed with one another over the most insignificant things.
This woman recently noticed that the resentment her husband has for her is getting almost unbearable. Every time something goes right for her, he makes it his mission to rain on her parade, hating how ‘easy’ she has it. Unsure what to do about such a relationship hiccup, the wife asked for advice online.
Resentment can quickly build up in relationships, even over trivial things
We can resent someone even for something totally out of their control
In long-term relationships, it’s common to feel annoyed or angry at your partner. What couple hasn’t bickered about whose turn it is to cook dinner tonight or take out the trash? While such experiences are normal, leaving issues, even small ones, unresolved can manifest into grudges that can turn into resentment.
Resentment is a very complex emotional response we have when we feel mistreated or wronged by another person. It encompasses a mix of anger, bitterness, disappointment, and disapproval toward the person we believe treated us unfairly. Resentment is also highly dependent on our perception of the situation, which means that we can resent someone even for something totally out of their control, like them having a more affectionate family or a better-paying job.
Some mental health experts say that resentment is part of the jealousy and envy family, which we might feel when we want something that someone else has. At the same time, resentment is a subcategory of feeling ‘let down’ and frustrated about it, which just shows how complex this emotional response is.
Resentment can sneak up even on the happiest couples. It can make them irked by everything each other does, and it only gets worse and worse over time. “It’s almost like when you put something in a pressure cooker and it’s about to pop and you just keep adding and adding and adding,” Anabel Basulto, MFT, a licensed marriage and family therapist, explained.
“You’re irritated for a reason and you need to figure out what that reason is”
Even though resentment is an awful feeling to have towards your partner, it doesn’t mean that the relationship is doomed. “Don’t feel like, I’m annoyed so my relationship is over,” Basulto said. “You’re irritated for a reason and you need to figure out what that reason is.”
When you can pinpoint exactly what makes you resent your partner, the next step is communication. Dr. Alexandra H. Solomon, clinical assistant professor of psychology, suggests the conversation goes something like this. “I am aware that I am starting to feel resentful. Can we please look together at this problem?” It’s important that the other partner responds to such a request with empathy and curiosity, not defensiveness and dismissiveness, Solomon additionally notes.
If conversations aren’t working, couples might consider working together with a therapist. “A professional therapist can help you navigate the conversation and prevent further damage from occurring due to miscommunication or misunderstanding of what the real issues are,” Basulto said.
In a healthy relationship, couples should be able to work through their issues. If that’s not the case, the decision to separate might need to be made. But such a choice is the couple’s and only the couple’s to make.
The commenters believe the husband does what he does because he hates his wife
Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.
As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!
