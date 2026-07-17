Have you ever wondered how a certain politician could manage to get elected when you know in your heart that they’re an absolute idiot? And how often do you pass a car in traffic that is moving like the driver has only one brain cell? It’s kind to give others the benefit of the doubt in most situations, but sometimes, we have to accept that there are some stupid people out there.

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As for why some people online appear to be lacking any intelligence, well, Evan Francen has some theories. First, he notes that social media and the internet certainly haven’t done us any favors. Sure, they’ve given us access to all the information in the world, but that means that we don’t actually have to know anything. And we’ve become so used to being in constant contact with others that we often forget to think before we speak (or type).