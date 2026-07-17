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As Voltaire famously said, “Common sense is not so common.” Even if you don’t consider yourself to be a genius (you probably shouldn’t), you might often find yourself stunned by how incompetent other people can be. And for some reason, this seems to be even more apparent on the internet.

We took a trip to r/Stupid and gathered some of their most facepalm-worthy posts below. We don’t mean to annihilate your faith in humanity, pandas, but there’s a good chance that these images will make you feel like you’re surrounded by idiots. Enjoy scrolling through these hilarious posts that we wish were satire, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel super smart!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Facepalmed So Hard At This I Broke My Nose

A Twitter exchange highlighting a display of stupidity where Marco Rubio confuses a person's name with a German dam.

beluuuuuuga Report

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    #2

    Fact Check Before

    A tweet about solar panels with added context correcting misinformation, addressing displays of stupidity.

    [deleted] , x.com Report

    5points
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    #3

    She Could Always Give A Strip Or Two Away

    A tweet from Luis Vercetti about buying a friend four positive pregnancy tests, making her worry about affording kids, an example of displays of stupidity.

    ThaProtege , x.com Report

    5points
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    Have you ever wondered how a certain politician could manage to get elected when you know in your heart that they’re an absolute idiot? And how often do you pass a car in traffic that is moving like the driver has only one brain cell? It’s kind to give others the benefit of the doubt in most situations, but sometimes, we have to accept that there are some stupid people out there. 

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    As for why some people online appear to be lacking any intelligence, well, Evan Francen has some theories. First, he notes that social media and the internet certainly haven’t done us any favors. Sure, they’ve given us access to all the information in the world, but that means that we don’t actually have to know anything. And we’ve become so used to being in constant contact with others that we often forget to think before we speak (or type).
    #4

    Thayers An Idiot

    A tweet exchange where someone corrects grammar with an error, showcasing displays of stupidity.

    BigButterChicken Report

    5points
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    #5

    The Stupidest Joke I've Seen Today!

    A hand holding two mints, one round and one shaped like two joined spheres, with the caption Mintosis, illustrating displays of stupidity.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    5points
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    #6

    Brutally Honest

    A screenshot of a Twitter conversation where a user makes a sexist remark, and another user responds with a witty comeback, displaying stupidity.

    [deleted] , x.com Report

    5points
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    Francen also pointed out that convenience is ruining people’s critical thinking. We don’t have to learn directions because an app will always tell us when to turn. We don’t have to learn how to spell because our phones will fix it for us. We don’t have to think because we can be constantly stimulated by our phones and just regurgitate what we hear on social media. 

    Along with that, many people have completely lost their problem-solving skills. Take bean soup theory, for example, or “what about me-ism.” This was created after someone commented on a TikTok of a recipe for bean soup, “What if I don’t like beans?” Instead of scrolling along and finding a different recipe, the person couldn’t comprehend that not everything is for them. Their problem could have easily been solved by looking for a pea soup or chicken noodle soup recipe instead. 
    #7

    I'm Not Sure What She Was Expecting Here But I Guess That's That

    A tweet of a person wanting to star in a Netflix series with two selfies, and a reply asking what they are supposed to do, an example of stupidity online.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    5points
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    #8

    Their Phone Gets No Attention Anymore The Newest Craze Is All About The Gps Tracking Mask

    A meme with Mike Wazowski looking confused and text discussing GPS trackers, showcasing human stupidity.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    5points
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    #9

    An Unbreakable Passcode

    A computer login screen with the username admin and a password hint that reveals the password, a display of stupidity.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    5points
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    Something else that’s particularly prevalent online (though this happens in real-life too) is clueless people being extremely confident. Whether it’s espousing conspiracy theories or claiming everyone else is wrong, people who have no idea what they’re talking about tend to be the loudest people in the room. Meanwhile, thousands of others will silently see their insane comments and just keep scrolling. So it’s easy to get the impression that everyone online is an idiot when the most intelligent people tend to keep their mouths shut. 
    #10

    This Stupid Person Put Gorilla Glue On Her Head

    A woman with white powder on her head receiving care from a nurse in a hospital, illustrating unfortunate displays of stupidity.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    5points
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    #11

    It Was A Bloody Muffin!!

    A screenshot of a tweet by Hannah Durant, displaying a moment of stupidity where she mistook a muffin for a hamster.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    5points
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    #12

    Need To Fill Up? No Worries Use Anything

    A woman doing laundry at a gas station, an unfortunate display of stupidity.

    LinedStorm2 Report

    5points
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    Now, many people believe that the internet is making humans stupider. And while that’s not necessarily true, it is undoubtedly rewiring our brains. Concordia University explains that the internet is shortening our attention spans, worsening our ability to recall memories, and taking a significant toll on many people’s empathy muscles and social skills. Someone cannot blame the internet for not being able to read or for not knowing how to accomplish basic tasks around the house, but it might explain why they struggle so much with thinking outside the box.   
    #13

    Well This Person Is Stupid

    A Twitter conversation about vaccines and broccoli, highlighting displays of stupidity.

    beluuuuuuga Report

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    #14

    Imagine Being This Gullible She’s F*cking Seven

    A tweet about a daughter lying, leading to a divorce, showing displays of stupidity.

    Plastic_Gas1160 Report

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    #15

    Logik 100

    A news headline about a woman giving birth to a black baby, displaying stupidity.

    Electronic-Skirt-173 Report

    4points
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    The funny thing about feeling like you’re surrounded by idiots is that the majority of people believe that they’re smarter than the average person. Which, statistically, cannot be true, of course. But if you’re one of the rare people who is worried about being stupid, the BBC has some advice. First, they note that you must be able to recognize your blind spots. Nobody knows everything, and the smartest people can recognize what they don’t know.    

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    #16

    I Feel Sorry For This Guy! Which Cruel Parent Did This To Him

    A social media post where a user named Saad Ashfaq shares a display of stupidity about their name's worst pronunciation.

    beluuuuuuga Report

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    #17

    This Is A Funny Text!

    A text message conversation showing a series of messages that highlight a person's stupidity in their communication.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    4points
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    #18

    Seems Like A Stupid Question To Me

    A Reddit post asking how Middle Ages people knew what skeletons looked like without X-rays, with an edit realizing the answer, showing displays of stupidity.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    If you don’t want to be the stupidest person in the room, you also have to be willing to eat humble pie. There will be moments when you accidentally say something incorrectly or make a mistake. Don’t double down and claim that you were correct. Just admit that you have some learning to do, and move on. It’s a much more mature way of approaching the situation, and it won’t get you cyberbullied for being an idiot online.
    #19

    This Ignorantly Bliss Person

    A screenshot of a Quora question displaying stupidity: Why do Brits speak English, an American language?

    beluuuuuuga Report

    4points
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    #20

    No Juice? Just Crush Some Berries

    A meme showing tortillas being used as taco shells in an oven and text suggesting freezing water for ice, an example of stupidity.

    beluuuuuuga Report

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    #21

    Masked Covid Denier

    A person holding a sign that reads COVID-19 IS A LIE at a protest, an unfortunate display of stupidity.

    reckerrad Report

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    Something else you might want to start doing to really activate your brain is arguing with yourself. You can do this on any topic, really, to ensure that you see both sides. Being too narrow-minded is a huge hindrance to your life, but if you are open and willing to explore all sides of a situation, you’ll learn so much more.

    Finally, the BBC urges people not to underestimate the checklist. It may not seem fun to make a checklist every day or every week, but it will keep you on task. Instead of wandering aimlessly, you’ll always know what needs to be done next. And you’ll feel a sense of accomplishment when you complete it! 
    #22

    LOL

    A red and white sign displaying a confusing message that the 9th floor has temporarily moved to the 15th floor, an unfortunate display of stupidity.

    NoeZip Report

    4points
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    #23

    This Is Stupid But It Might Just Be The Best Idea I've Heard

    A red popcorn bag with a bizarre message about swallowing popcorn kernels before d***h for an epic cremation, an unfortunate display of stupidity.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    4points
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    #24

    This Makes Me So Happi

    A social media post demonstrating stupidity by misspelling 'happiness' and being corrected.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    Are you enjoying these screenshots of people displaying their stupidity online, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics that make you smile, and let us know in the comments below what the stupidest thing you’ve ever seen on the internet was. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring images that will make you cringe, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Truer Words Have Never Been Said

    A tweet overlaid on a stack of COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards, discussing the stupidity of boycotting businesses that require vaccination proof.

    DingDongPuddlez Report

    4points
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    #26

    This Idiotic Grin Of This Person As Well

    A man in a grocery store wearing a t-shirt saying My mask is on the inside, displaying stupidity online.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    4points
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    #27

    I Can't Even Take It Serious

    A split image showing Simon Cowell in 2003 with a natural smile and in 2025 with an overly tanned face, demonstrating displays of stupidity.

    CommissionDesigner23 Report

    4points
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    #28

    So Stpuid

    A tweet shows 2002 balloons instead of 2020, an unfortunate display of stupidity.

    BradTheFnafGamer Report

    4points
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    #29

    It's Still Live... It's Been An Hour

    A person testing chloroform, displaying stupidity online.

    Traditional_Quiet_55 Report

    4points
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    #30

    This Guy Really Fell For It Didn't He?

    A Twitter thread where a user pretends not to understand simple concepts, showcasing a display of stupidity.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    4points
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    #31

    Biggest Planet In The Solar System

    A screenshot of a poll displaying stupidity with incorrect answers about the biggest planet in our solar system.

    Theguywhoasked8 Report

    4points
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    #32

    This Person Is Beyond Help

    A tweet showing a display of stupidity where someone asks why women don't need DNA tests for their children.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    4points
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    #33

    Yikes

    A social media post, a display of stupidity, where a woman misidentifies herself with 'the boy in the striped pajamas'.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    4points
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    #34

    Genius

    A compilation of images showing products with design stupidity: bluetooth seatbelts and a bluetooth hose for gardening.

    Trump_Harambe Report

    4points
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    #35

    And They Wonder Why They Get No Applicants

    A screenshot showing job preferred qualifications for a Master's degree yet offering a minimum salary of $15.29 per hour, an unfortunate display of stupidity.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    4points
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    #36

    What The Stupid Hilarity Ensue

    A social media post about using random quotation marks to display stupidity online.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #37

    Boys Are Stupid Xd

    A meme contrasting girls and boys after knowing each other, highlighting common displays of social stupidity.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #38

    "If Only I Could Find Something To Eat" As I Go Past All The Vegetables In My Fridge, Ignoring Them

    A three-panel meme illustrating displays of stupidity, comparing girls, boys, and Africa regarding what they have.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #39

    They Fell Right Into This One

    A close-up image showing paper clips shaped like bones that, when stood up, resemble something else, highlighting displays of stupidity.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #40

    My Life

    A screenshot showing text about pancake mix being too thick or too runny, leading to 120 pancakes, a display of stupidity.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #41

    This Is The Stupidest Yet Funniest Joke I've Seen Today

    A screenshot of a Twitter conversation where a user expresses surprise that an ex-couple is back together, an example of online stupidity.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #42

    Some Of Us Are That Stupid

    A screenshot of a Twitter conversation asking what is worse than a heartbreak, and a user replies, cheating on a test and still failing, showing stupidity.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #43

    Google Translate Is Stupid!

    A sign in Japanese and English, asking people to urinate with precision and elegance, highlighting human stupidity.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #44

    Who Else Feels Like This?

    A tweet from ANURAG stating 'ur password is weak' followed by 'well so is my memory so please let me keep it', a humorous display of stupidity.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #45

    *forehead*

    A screenshot showing Elon Musk's tweet about a Flat Mars Society and Flat Earth Society's reply, highlighting displays of stupidity online.

    2okey Report

    3points
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    #46

    Bloody Hell Anon

    A green-themed anonymous forum post about a messaging mishap leading to being blocked, showcasing displays of stupidity online.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #47

    Thinks They Don't Need Vaccine

    A social media exchange displaying stupidity about vaccines and how they work.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #48

    I Wonder Which Stupid Question Tipped Him Over The Breaking Point Of Him Letting Them Off

    A news headline and mugshot illustrating the stupidity of an army trainee who hijacked a bus.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #49

    What Was Kayla Even Aiming For Here??

    A text conversation showing a display of stupidity where someone is rejected and responds inappropriately.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #50

    I'm So Glad This Person Got Taught A Well Deserved Lesson

    A Quora post and reply showcasing stupidity about autism, with an Avatar character meme.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #51

    Well, I Guess That Settles It

    A screenshot of a Flat Earth Society post stating they have members all around the globe, with globe circled, showing displays of stupidity.

    keith2301 Report

    3points
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    #52

    The Internet Won’t Stand For Lies

    A young man posing with a red Ferrari, with a comment below revealing the car is from a rental company, highlighting displays of stupidity.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
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    #53

    Well Crap

    A sign above a toilet says Please do not drink this water, an unfortunate display of stupidity.

    Grease_Monkey1 Report

    3points
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    #54

    This Person Makes Me Hurt Inside

    Kaitlin Bennett tweet on mask-wearing, an unfortunate display of stupidity.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #55

    *cough* Moron *cough*

    A news article headline about fat-shaming in Avengers: Endgame, highlighting an unfortunate display of stupidity.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
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    #56

    They're Gonna Be So Stupid

    Engineering students in hard hats hold a small, crude drawing of a house, an unfortunate display of stupidity.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #57

    Beets

    Beats headphones plugged into two beets, an unfortunate display of stupidity.

    Stinkynelson Report

    3points
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    #58

    Can Anyone Blind Answer This Question?

    A Reddit post showing a display of stupidity, asking blind people what they see now.

    lifinale Report

    3points
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    #59

    Well He Fell Into That One

    A text conversation showing a display of stupidity, mistaking a request for 's**y pic' of newts for a literal interpretation.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #60

    Yep, That's How This Works

    A social media post displaying stupidity, asking if A+ blood can work when A negative is urgently needed.

    Isfandyar Report

    3points
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    #61

    Instagram Bot Accidentally Uploads Picture Of It's Owner

    A social media profile shows a man's face poorly edited onto a woman's body, an unfortunate display of stupidity.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #62

    Can't Fix Stupid

    A newspaper article discussing the display of stupidity from people confused about Corona beer and the Coronavirus.

    ruckusx Report

    3points
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    #63

    I Had No Idea She Was Alive Before She Died!

    A newspaper headline, a display of stupidity, stating 'DIANA WAS STILL ALIVE HOURS BEFORE SHE DIED'.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #64

    Nooo Grandma

    An elderly woman in glasses holding a deliberately cut cable, embodying an act of stupidity or confusion.

    FluidMemory42069 Report

    3points
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    #65

    I Have No Idea What’s Going On Through This Guy’s Head

    An image showing an optical illusion with comments below, highlighting the stupidity of people who deny it's an illusion.

    v3ryclever Report

    3points
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    #66

    Expert Negotiator

    A screenshot of a mobile conversation where a buyer haggles for a Razer Wildcat Xbox One controller, showcasing financial stupidity.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
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    #67

    I Have No Words On How Moronic This Is... Worst Thing About This Is That This Girl Is A Teen!

    A social media post displaying stupidity with a controversial opinion about the age of consent.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
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    #68

    Stupid Toilet Paper Maths

    A meme displaying confusing toilet paper math, an unfortunate display of stupidity in pricing.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #69

    Yes. They Exist

    A man in a deep hole, revealing an unfortunate display of stupidity by digging after his metal detector picked up his steel-toe boots.

    Ill_Earth8585 Report

    3points
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    #70

    Why

    Kids touching an electric fence for a YouTube challenge, an unfortunate display of stupidity.

    CheesyBread6785 Report

    3points
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    #71

    This Was In A Riddle Book??

    A riddle about Eve's sweat drying by the time she went home, with the answer 'The sweat evaporated,' displaying stupidity.

    bruhcucumber Report

    3points
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    #72

    Common Sense? What’s That?

    A Quora question asking about a 13-year-old daughter having her 19-year-old boyfriend over, showing stupidity.

    GreenShoulder3048 Report

    3points
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    #73

    I Love This Definition So Much

    Definition of semibisexual as someone bisexual with attraction to only one gender, a display of stupidity.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #74

    I Feel Ill Thinking About What Might Have Been Going Through His Head

    A young boy with a broken arm after trying to float off a slide with an umbrella, displaying stupidity.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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    #75

    Imagine Getting Caught Out Like That

    Headline about a mafia fugitive caught due to his Italian food YouTube channel, showing displays of stupidity online.

    beluuuuuuga Report

    3points
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