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We’ve all been in a situation where we found ourselves awkwardly laughing at something. A part of ourselves knows we shouldn’t be amused, yet it tickled our funny bones nonetheless. 

It’s like watching an older person use internet slang to connect with a younger individual, only to get a blank stare in return. Quite an embarrassing situation, but a rather comical one, nonetheless. 

That’s what cringe humor is all about. It is growing in popularity, and there are even Instagram pages that make it their central theme. Here are some of the posts that stood out to us.

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#1

A cat lying on its back next to a Caution Wet Floor sign, a funny post showcasing cringe humor.

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    #2

    A woman looking jealously at a man, a classic example of cringe humor in a funny post.

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    #3

    A person sleeping wrapped in a tiger-striped blanket, making them appear like a tiger, illustrating funny posts and cringe humor.

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    Cringe humor can understandably come off as offensive since it is making fun of someone’s embarrassing moment. But at the end of the day, it’s all about the context of the joke, according to stand-up comedian Shaun Eli
    #4

    Two images showing students sitting upside down under chairs in a classroom, a funny post example of cringe humor.

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    brittenelson_1 avatar
    B.Nelson
    B.Nelson
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd still make them take notes.

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    #5

    Funny post about cringe humor, Minion meme looking away after asking a dumb question

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    #6

    Disturbing fruit characters, a funny post illustrating cringe humor when overstimulated

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    “Please note that not every joke about something or someone is making fun of that person or thing,” Eli told Bored Panda. “To take an extreme example, you can have a joke about a heinous crime that's horribly mean. 

    “But you can also have a joke about the subject of a heinous crime that isn't advocating it or glorifying it. Perhaps the victim of the joke is the criminal, who in the joke gets electrocuted.”
    #7

    A funny post with cringe humor about women being like strawberries, sometimes at the grocery store, displayed over strawberries.

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    #8

    A tiny puppy with its tongue out next to a Pepsi can, a funny post that captures cringe humor with cuteness.

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    #9

    Musical notation showing pp (very hard), an example of funny posts and cringe humor.

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    acarberry430 avatar
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Humorous but also... How? How would one play very quietly but also very hard?

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    Comedy has evolved with the rise of the internet and digital media. According to Eli, anonymity has emboldened people to be nasty online, blurring the line between “cringe humor” and being obnoxious. 

    “We have gotten very used to being mean because it's to strangers and we can be anonymous, or at least thousands of miles away and barely at risk for any negative repercussions. And that rather sucks for society,” he said.

    #10

    A news anchor struggles to contain laughter while showing a photo of a man next to a drawing, highlighting cringe humor.

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    #11

    A social media chat showing a blue Lego piece on an orange Lego piece, then a brown hat is added, revealing Perry the Lego Piece, an example of cringe humor.

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    #12

    An animated robot with a speech bubble about typing and erasing messages, an example of cringe humor.

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    Intent also matters when it comes to cringe humor. As Eli points out, many people pick on someone under the guise of joking, to which he has a standard response: 

    “You have no right to be mean to me just to make yourself feel better. That's called being a jerk.”
    #13

    A screenshot of a Funny Post showing cringe humor, featuring a woman in sunglasses and a Squirtle meme with comments.

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    #14

    A man makes a funny face next to a woman; an example of cringe humor.

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    #15

    A news report featuring a person named Chris P. Chicken, a funny post showing cringe humor.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG, that's even worse than Jenny Talia.

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    At the end of the day, it’s all about finding a middle ground, which, according to Eli, is not difficult to do. He even offered one piece of advice on how to go about it. 

    “Every joke has a victim, because every joke is making fun of something. How can creators strike that balance? I say to put themselves in the position of the victim of the joke.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A text message exchange about sending biceps, a funny post example of cringe humor.

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    #17

    A TikTok video and comments section, where a user suggests tightening a dress, and the creator responds, I have one arm, showcasing cringe humor.

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    #18

    A series of text messages, demonstrating funny posts and cringe humor with a threat to post content.

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    #19

    A screenshot showing a wireless controller status with a question mark, a funny post about cringe humor.

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    #20

    Anime character in rain, a funny post example for cringe humor about a chill bro

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    #21

    A Samsung 50-inch 4K TV for sale with a faint image of a man burnt into the screen, an example of cringe humor.

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    #22

    Phone screen showing a Pokemon Go notification to step outside, juxtaposed with a tornado emergency alert, a moment of cringe humor.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. Let's. Put on the lead-filled waistcoat first.

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    #23

    Funny post about cringe humor: a text conversation showing an awkward flirting attempt.

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    #24

    A funny post with cringe humor, featuring a grey cat standing on a scale that displays the word FAT.

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    monicapatty avatar
    pat hayes
    pat hayes
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    what a scale!🤣 just cut to the chase!! BRUTAL!🤣🤣🤣🤣

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    #25

    A line of young men wearing similar outfits and backpacks, showcasing cringe humor.

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    #26

    A very muscular woman in a floral dress holding hands with a small child, a Funny Post about cringe humor.

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    #27

    SpongeBob characters in a funny post about talking during a teacher yelling; a display of cringe humor.

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    #28

    A funny post with a child making an angry face, a comment about a mugshot, and another about cringe humor.

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    #29

    A display of Prime hydration drinks, featuring KSI from Funny Posts about cringe humor, with text asking Who is drinking this bro.

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    #30

    A man staring at a pan engulfed in flames, illustrating a feeling after ignoring a gut feeling, an example of cringe humor.

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    #31

    Two muscular, howling werewolves under a full moon with text saying you my bro forever, a funny post with cringe humor.

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    #32

    A meme with cartoon characters Gumball and Darwin edited with human faces, representing a failed pose for a duo pic, exhibiting cringe humor.

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    #33

    Spongebob characters in a car, depicting a funny post about leaving Fortnite, showcasing cringe humor.

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    #34

    A cartoon character with an angry expression, a funny post illustrating cringe humor.

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    #35

    A screenshot of a Facebook Messenger conversation, showing funny posts with cringe humor about chairs.

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    #36

    Chuck Norris kicking Barney, a funny post demonstrating cringe humor with screaming kids

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    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I hate you, you hate me, let's get together and kíll Barney"

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    #37

    Funny post about cringe humor: a large bug on a wall with text about bugs coming inside.

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    #38

    Two mice far apart on a couch, a funny post demonstrating cringe humor.

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    #39

    A funny post about cringe humor showing a dog with a human-like face and a RIP Cuddles tribute with comments.

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    #40

    A social media screenshot with a tomato and cat meme, and a Dragon Ball Z character, depicting cringe humor.

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    #41

    A map of the USA covered in McDonald's logos, illustrating a funny post with cringe humor.

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    #42

    Clouds in the shape of the number 67 against a sunset sky with power lines, an example of funny cringe humor.

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    #43

    A screenshot of a text message exchange about Funny Posts showing cringe humor of a person underwater with a fish.

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    #44

    Two eerie, humanoid figures from Funny Posts illustrating cringe humor, with text about loud laughter.

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    #45

    A man's face in the sky surrounded by lions, a funny post showcasing cringe humor.

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    #46

    A meme with a man's face and text about a friend's nonchalant initial, an example of cringe humor.

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    #47

    A man with a beard wearing a shirt that says Bros... all my friends are heathens, a funny post.

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    #48

    A meme with a man looking shocked, representing funny posts and cringe humor.

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    #49

    A text message conversation showing a funny post about an invitation to Croatia, illustrating cringe humor.

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    #50

    A close-up of a smiling sunflower character from a game, with a caption about telling a best friend about a dumb mistake, exemplifying funny posts and cringe humor.

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    #51

    A resume with a small, cropped photo of a man's eyes and the funny post text 'Hire me to unlock my full potential,' showcasing cringe humor.

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    #52

    A live video screenshot of a man, featuring a comment from Oklahoma PD asking why they were blocked, a moment of cringe humor.

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    #53

    Shrek meme for cringe humor with question u asleep ?? and hearts

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    #54

    A screenshot of a search for Stephanie Lazy Town edit with comments, demonstrating cringe humor.

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    #55

    A bowl of soup with a single broccoli floret, a funny post that shows why cringe humor has no limits.

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    #56

    A dog alone in an elevator, a funny post that shows why cringe humor has no limits.

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    #57

    A meme with a wolf and kitten showing a funny post of cringe humor.

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    #58

    A meme with a Berserk image illustrating why cringe humor has no limits.

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    #59

    A child in a VR headset, with a hand holding the Resident Evil 7 game, a funny post of cringe humor.

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    #60

    A steamy shower with two shower heads and a window, captioned Tryna run duos? showcasing cringe humor.

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    #61

    Several Coca-Cola bottles in a store, one customized with My Day One, an example of cringe humor.

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    #62

    A phone displaying a cringe humor text message conversation, with a pickup line.

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    #63

    A black and white cartoon image of characters on a street, depicting funny posts and cringe humor about iPhones.

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    #64

    A Gmail notification showing an employer ironically offering a bar job to a Biomedical Sciences graduate, a funny post.

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    #65

    A captcha grid with bicycle seats and greyhounds, a funny post showcasing cringe humor in a verification.

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    #66

    A meme of a young man with headphones, smirking in a moment of cringe humor, realizing a quote's source.

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    #67

    A basketball player in a recruitment photo with a funny pose, highlighting cringe humor.

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    #68

    Two fluffy dog images, one thinking about food, creating a funny post that exemplifies cringe humor.

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    #69

    A funny post with a cringey image of a wolf and text about an alpha keeping someone safe, demonstrating cringe humor.

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    #70

    A girl surrounded by multiple gadgets, illustrating cringe humor with the caption: I just got homee ik.

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    #71

    Car dashboard displaying a high-temperature warning with the text: ngl this car finna blow up, a funny post about cringe humor.

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    #72

    A funny post showing a robot meme about getting unexpected texts, an example of relatable cringe humor.

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    #73

    A funny post featuring a meme with a creepy animated face and text about a mom detecting lies, ideal for cringe humor.

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    #74

    A funny post showing a cringey text message conversation where someone calls themselves mommy's good boy, highlighting cringe humor.

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    #75

    A funny post featuring a SpongeBob meme about the long distance between Monday and Friday, perfect for cringe humor.

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    #76

    Funny post about cringe humor: a cat with shaved fur, looking like a bite was taken.

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    #77

    Funny post about cringe humor: a cartoon character expressing a lack of nonchalance.

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    #78

    Funny post about cringe humor: two men jumping in joy, becoming stay-at-home husbands.

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    #79

    A young boy with his hands raised in frustration, saying 120 fps is not enough, a cringe humor post.

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    #80

    A PlayStation 5 in a locked cage, a funny post about its value and cringe humor.

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    #81

    A cringe humor image of an animal print couch set with the text Who are you foolin? priced at $1,400.

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    #82

    A cringe humor post featuring Lao Tzu with a quote about eating paper for kidney stones.

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    #83

    Patrick Star from SpongeBob SquarePants looking shocked, a funny post using cringe humor.

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    #84

    A man looking annoyed, a funny post about relationships and cringe humor.

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    #85

    A man with two Hello Kitty drinks, a funny post reflecting cringe humor.

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    #86

    A dirty, dusty fan is shown, a relatable image for funny cringe humor.

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    #87

    A man holding a sign saying END Period cramps (I'm 6's) for funny cringe humor.

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    #88

    A meme with a bearded man illustrating funny cringe humor of a toddler watching a bookshelf tilt.

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    #89

    Funny cringe humor meme with an overwhelming number of small dogs in a text message conversation.

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    #90

    A man sitting dejectedly with the caption community college is not real, a funny post reflecting cringe humor.

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    #91

    A funny post showing cringe humor with an image of a purple character holding a camera, watching events unfold as predicted.

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    #92

    A funny post illustrating cringe humor with Dr. Manhattan responding to a resume gap question about an NDA.

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    #93

    A fluffy white dog with its tongue out, happily looking at an ice cream cone, a moment of funny cringe humor.

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    #94

    A funny post featuring a Facebook friend request from Ha Choo, playing on cringe humor with a pun.

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    #95

    A screenshot showing a cringe humor comment below a video of a wide-eyed boy.

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    #96

    A funny post with a grotesque character representing someone tired, remembering a joke, showing cringe humor.

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    #97

    A funny image showing a highway sign for Indiana 69 South, labeled as cringe humor.

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