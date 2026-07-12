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We’ve all been in a situation where we found ourselves awkwardly laughing at something. A part of ourselves knows we shouldn’t be amused, yet it tickled our funny bones nonetheless.

It’s like watching an older person use internet slang to connect with a younger individual, only to get a blank stare in return. Quite an embarrassing situation, but a rather comical one, nonetheless.

That’s what cringe humor is all about. It is growing in popularity, and there are even Instagram pages that make it their central theme. Here are some of the posts that stood out to us.