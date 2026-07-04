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Have you ever heard a joke and felt a little physical discomfort? That is the essence of cringe comedy — it might make you laugh out loud, but there’s a high chance that you’ll wince in pain at the same time.

Think about Michael Scott completely breaking every rule of office etiquette in The Office, or Borat crossing every social boundary possible. This genre has now found plenty of space on social media platforms as well.

The popular page ‘Images That Make You Feel Pain’ gathers the most awkward moments from around the internet. And we’ve narrowed down their absolute best memes that prove second-hand embarrassment is very real.