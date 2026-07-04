ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever heard a joke and felt a little physical discomfort? That is the essence of cringe comedy — it might make you laugh out loud, but there’s a high chance that you’ll wince in pain at the same time.

Think about Michael Scott completely breaking every rule of office etiquette in The Office, or Borat crossing every social boundary possible. This genre has now found plenty of space on social media platforms as well.

The popular page ‘Images That Make You Feel Pain’ gathers the most awkward moments from around the internet. And we’ve narrowed down their absolute best memes that prove second-hand embarrassment is very real.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A cringe TV screen showing a news anchorwoman and two inappropriate comments about her appearance.

@ManMilk2 Report

5points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A person in white clothing leaning over a coffin at a funeral, with text pointing out designer brands on their outfit, a cringe scene.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    A two-panel image, the top showing a moon with a circled area, the bottom showing a basketball being inflated, a cringe comparison.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    5points
    POST

    On social media, cringe travels fast for a specific reason.

    A 2025 study found that cringe occurs when someone watches another person make an awkward attempt to impress others in a way that doesn’t land.

    And people usually respond by wanting to share it. Researchers found that sharing cringe content gives people a way to feel better about themselves by making a quiet, favorable comparison to the person who got it so wrong. It’s not always mean-spirited, though — just good old human behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    A man wearing a beanie and a bizarre hat made of cell phones and other objects, representing a cringe image.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    5points
    POST
    #5

    A small red Alvin figurine lying on a wet curb next to a road with white markings, a cringe image.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A cringe cartoon character looking innocent, with a brick above its head.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    4points
    POST

    The physical side of awkward humor is just as real.

    Studies show that the anterior cingulate cortex and the left anterior insula — areas tied to processing pain — activate when we watch someone else get embarrassed.

    The body treats it as a mild threat. But because the threat is harmless and the situation is funny, science suggests that the brain’s pain centers and reward circuits activate at the same time.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    A cringe live chicken placed between two bun halves, making a chicken sandwich.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Raw chicken isn't good for you.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    A cringe image of a blue car parked precariously on top of a silver car in a parking lot.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    4points
    POST
    #9

    A phone screen showing a text message from AT&T Customer Service, a cringe image.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    There’s a reason why some people simply can’t watch or read cringe jokes and memes.

    Experts call it vicarious embarrassment.

    Research from Philipps-University Marburg in Germany found that our brain processes another person’s awkward mistake using the exact same pathways it uses when we experience real, physical pain.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When we see someone fumble a social situation, our minds react as if it were happening to us.
    #10

    A screenshot of an Uber map showing Trevor as the driver, a cringe image.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    A person holding a phone displays a cringe conversation filled with dramatic, demanding texts.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    A cringe image of a young man making a dramatic, pained expression, representing parents realizing how conversations work.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    4points
    POST

    Research suggests people with higher levels of empathy tend to experience second-hand embarrassment from cringe more intensely.

    For example, some people might wince when they hear a colleague confidently singing off-key at a work party or a stranger loudly oversharing on a first date.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It may be that they automatically imagine themselves as being that person in that [embarrassing] situation,” says Frieder Paulus, co-author of the study and psychologist at Philipps-University Marburg.

    "Some people think it’s funny and others, you can tell it’s painful for them to watch. You see the faces they make like they are hurting themselves.”
    #13

    Minimalist cringe image of an empty room with only two small bottles on the floor, captioned All moved in!

    @ManMilk2 Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Humorous cringe image of a warning not to mix laxatives and sleeping pills, with Homer Simpson claiming credit.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You end up having a sh!tty nights sleep.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    A cringe image of an airplane flying past another mid-air with the text WRONG way bro and a broken heart.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    4points
    POST

    There’s a ton of research that shows that content evoking high-arousal emotions — including anxiety, anger, and awe — is significantly more likely to be shared on social media. Cringe sits squarely in the high-arousal category.

    It makes your stomach tighten, or makes you lean forward. That physical charge is exactly what makes you keep scrolling.

    In a feed full of polished and algorithm-optimized content, cringe cuts through the noise because it feels flawed and unfiltered.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A single red Coca-Cola can stands out among several black Coca-Cola Zero Sugar cans on a supermarket shelf, a cringe image.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. I do not know what this represents.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #17

    A hand holds a large clear bag filled with various foods including pasta, a cringe sight. The caption mentions losing Tupperware.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    A cringe image of a hand holding a peeled croissant, questioning if others do the same before eating.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    4points
    POST

    We often enjoy cringe because it allows us to simulate unusual social situations and witness their consequences without actually experiencing them ourselves.

    “It functions almost like a horror movie. You get to indulge in this fear, but then it’s OK. You aren’t actually experiencing it, but you have this simulation,” says author Melissa Dahl.
    #19

    Two Dr. Pepper bottles, one large and one small, on a blanket in a car, representing a cringe comparison.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    A cringe man on an airplane with a wet patch on his pants.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST

    A 2018 research paper noted that cringe comedy may actually help us strengthen our defense mechanisms.

    By walking us through worst-case social nightmares, these posts might prepare us for the awkwardness of real life. They give us a safe way to see what not to do, while teaching us exactly how to handle a major blunder if it ever happens to us.
    #21

    A cringe calculator showing 9+10=21.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #22

    A cringe image of a pink cartoon slug with big eyes looking upset, asking if one productive hour fixes life.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST

    Cringe humor is a reminder that most of us have been that awkward person at some point. Nobody gets through life without a moment they’d rather forget.

    So, share these painful images with a friend, upvote the best and the worst ones, and take comfort in one simple fact: if you feel the cringe, it just means you have a healthy dose of empathy.
    #23

    A billboard advertising John Pork wants you to buy a car, a cringe image.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    A split image of a glowing ammo box and a mug of beer, a cringe image.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    A motorcycle hanging upside down from a traffic light pole, a cringe image.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    A cringe-worthy image from a children's book showing an unfortunate layout for learning the letter N.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    A cringe comparison of a person sleeping at home versus awake and happy at a hotel buffet.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    A cringe classroom scene with a student holding an impossibly large pencil, making a ridiculous statement.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    A cringe meme response from NSW Police Force with a sad green animated character.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    A cringe image contrasting fashion models with a medieval knight, showing what men really want.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    A cringe image showing a sad wolf emoji and a full image of a sad, anthropomorphic wolf under a tree.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    A cringe text conversation from a scammer posing as Michael Jackson asking for Robux to come back alive.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    A display of cringe novelty foot-shaped slide sandals in various colors at Walmart, prompting the question, Walmart.... What are we doing?

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    A group of lions and crocodiles surround a lone gazelle at a watering hole, creating a cringe and tense wildlife scene.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    A cringe image of a notepad with GTA 7 game controls, featuring very good graphics and ratings.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    A cringe image of two men live streaming with a comment from Oklahoma PD asking why they were blocked.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Cringe-worthy cartoon meme celebrating single-player game developers who allow offline play.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Funny cringe image of a text message from 10000 Bees asking if someone is still coming, with a Bee Cave sign.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Relatable cringe image of search history with common spelling and grammar questions.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    A cringe image of a text message conversation with an April Fools joke about hitting a dog, then a kid.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    A cringe image showing two open doors, one leading to a bright bathroom (sleep early), another to a red-lit room (enjoy free time at night).

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    A cringe image showing a person holding an open can of WD-40, implying it is a drink for real men.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    A cringe image of a surprised cat face in a chat overlaying a message about personality and cat pictures.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    A mugshot next to a photo of Beyoncé with a headline about a woman stealing a car claiming to be Beyoncé, a cringe image.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    A student giving a presentation on aliens titled I wanna be astronot, a cringe image that might cause pain.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    A stainless steel trash can resembling a Tesla Cybertruck, a cringe image that might cause pain.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    A view from a motorcycle dashboard showing the speed at 67 mph, a cringe moment. A truck is ahead on the road.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    A small, sad slice of pizza and an empty cup on brown paper, a cringe image. The text says Teach feeling generous today.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    A woman at a restaurant with a phone showing a video, creating a cringe moment. The screen says Chick is boring asf.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    A person holds a Busch Light can with a straw, a cringe image. The straw is piercing the can, appearing like a juice box.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    A cringe image of a person's hand pointing at a gaming screen showing No Rank, humorously failing to achieve champ.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    A cringe screenshot of a text conversation where a person is told to stop messaging and then makes an awkward apology.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    A cringe image of Mountain Dew Baja Blast flavored hot dogs in a package, an unusual food combination.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    A cringe image showing a prank where bricks are stacked above a door, set to fall on someone.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    A cringe image of a sign pointing to Gay City State Park, implying a humorous, awkward situation.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    A cringe image showing a bottle of Monster Energy Vodka with text suggesting twin would never be sober with it.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    A cringe meme contrasting a hotel for over $100 with attractive elements and under $100 with terrifying ones.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    A cringe image showing a car steering wheel that resembles a face, with text asking what is so funny bro.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    A cringe image of a person texting inappropriate messages on a phone, displaying a conversation that is embarrassing.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    A cringe meme of Kirby looking at a sign with a red circle and line through his image. It means he can't enter.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    A cringe image of a giant spider Photoshopped onto a living room ceiling, which might cause physical pain.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    A split image showing a woman in purple leggings rolling down a rocky hill, which is a cringe review causing physical pain.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    A shopping cart overflowing with cringe snacks like chips and candy, labeled as essentials, which might cause physical pain.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    A box filled with empty soda cans, serving as a cringe makeshift ball pit, which might cause physical pain.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    A notebook showing a cringe drawing of coronavirus and hantavirus kissing, which might cause physical pain.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    A cringe image of a cat with wide, dark eyes and a distressed expression.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    A cringe image of a man with an unkempt, long, and stringy beard and mustache.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    A cringe image showing a small dog lunging and biting a man's face.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    A cringe image of a man's back covered in sunflower seed shells in a stadium.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    A cringe image of a street sign pointing to Gay Street, with a house and trees in the background.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    A cringe image depicting medieval knights on a castle wall, illustrating how dads feel about driveway use.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    A cringe image of a toilet with smoke and charring, suggesting a dramatic incident, with text Taco Bell strikes again.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    A cringe image of a stop sign covered in snow, making it look like it says GO instead of STOP, with text saying Seems legit...

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    A cringe image of a green vehicle parked next to dumpsters, with text saying Spot the difference.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    A hand forming an OK sign with a diamond ring projected onto a laptop, a cringe image that might cause pain.

    @ManMilk2 Report

    2points
    POST
    Follow