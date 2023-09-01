Man Won’t Take No For An Answer, Woman Finally Lets Him Buy Her A Drink Only To Dump It On His Shoes

We all know that disadvantage – well, for some, maybe advantage – attention from random people when going out with your date, friends or just alone. It makes us uncomfortable, not safe and may destroy the whole mood of the party.

It’s not a surprise that women especially face unwanted attention from men in clubs or bars. If you haven’t faced this situation, you are lucky – however, if you have, you know how creeped out it makes you feel. Being touched, looked at or commented on by unwanted old men who don’t understand what no means is disgusting.

No means no and if you don’t understand this, then be ready to face consequences

Woman pours shot on man after he persisted in buying her drinks while she was on a date

She emphasizes that it was obvious that she was on a date with her girlfriend, but not everybody managed to understand this

One older man kept bothering her, making comments about her outfit, tried to touch her and insisted on buying her a drink

Then she decided a revenge plan – she let him buy her a drink, which she poured right on his shoes

She grabbed her girlfriend and rushed out of the club, leaving the man screaming and trying to follow them

Recently, one Reddit user shared her brilliant revenge story to the petty revenge community. After a creepy man insisted on buying her a drink for the whole night, she agreed, only to pour it on his shoes. The post gained a lot of attention and in just a day, it received more than 10.4K upvotes and almost 400 comments.

The woman starts by saying that one night, she and her girlfriend went to a bar and she highlights that it was obvious they were having a date. However, as it turns out – not to everybody. One older guy kept bothering her the whole night, insisting on buying her a drink, touching her and making comments about her outfit despite her informing him that she was on a date.

However, suddenly she calmed down and came up with a great way to deal with this old creep. So next time he came over to them, she agreed that he would buy her a drink. Well, after receiving a shot, she made sure that it was for her and she could do whatever she wanted with it. So, she just poured it on his shoes, explaining that when somebody tells him to leave them alone, especially somebody who could be his granddaughter, he should do so.

Well, to say that community members loved this revenge would be an understatement. “No means No. That is awesome. I hope he learned a lesson,” one user wrote. “You don’t touch anyone’s body without permission. If you do, you deserve alcohol in your eyes,” another added.

And what folks found even more insane is that this creep was hitting on the author the whole night, but in the end, called her ‘a kid.’

For context, it’s important to note some rather disturbing statistics. According to Independent, unwanted sexual attention or harassment has been experienced by two thirds of young women and girls in public settings like a bus stop, park, or on the street. Moreover, 35% of them state that they have experienced it while wearing a school uniform.

However, as disturbing as it is to think about it, Parliament.uk states that sexual harassment is the norm on nights out. Moreover, it’s not only accepted, but also expected. Women expect it to happen and it has become kind of a part of going out. 63% of women and 26% of men aged 18-24 state that they have experienced sexual harassment in clubs, bars or pubs. Well, we live in a crazy world.

Luckily, as maybe many of you have heard, a UK program hopes to prevent sexual violence and harassment by encouraging people to walk up to the bar and “Ask for Angela” to seek help, which will cause staff members to get concerned. Luckily, this seems to be working as since bars’ personnel have received training, numerous significant instances of assault have been avoided.

So basically, to give a little bit of information about how it works, once you ask for Angela, staff will take you aside or to a safer spot, so you can speak in private and express your needs. The staff has a number of options, including offering to call a taxi, getting in touch with friends or relatives, asking the troublemaker to leave the location, or calling the police.

So, guys, experiencing harassment on a night out shouldn’t be ‘normal’, as we go out to spend time with friends and not be bothered by random people. If you notice that you are constantly receiving unwanted attention, don’t hesitate to ask for help and don’t let random creeps ruin your night!

Folks applauded the woman for her revenge and shared even more suggestions