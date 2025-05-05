The American playwright and screenwriter Tennessee Williams once said, “Luck is believing you are lucky.” Honestly, it makes a lot of sense to me because your fortune also depends upon your mindset, which enables you to look for opportunities that others might miss.

Such is also the case with Reddit user Lonely-ex-cult-girl, who experienced probably the best perk of having rich neighbors. Turns out that her millionaire neighbor’s fiancée didn’t like the ring he got her, and it’s the dream ring of our original poster (OP), so she offered him $400 in exchange for it, and he accepted!

Today, we dive into a story that might just delight you when you hear how fortune smiled down on this woman. She tells us that she was just 19 when she got married, and the couple both worked hard to buy a house, where all their money is now invested. Now, speaking about this tiny old house that they bought, she says that it’s like the house from the movie Up.

Except for their home, every other house on the street has been upgraded, sold, and built on. Well, the most important part of the story is that all these other houses are owned by millionaires, and it is one of these millionaire neighbors who made OP’s dream come true. Just to throw light on how rich he is, she tells us that his house is currently for sale for a whopping $2.2 million!

Coming back to our lady, she always wanted an emerald-cut ring, and this neighbor got the exact one with 1.62 carats custom-made for his partner. Apparently, this fiancée “wanted something different,” so the guy is just going to buy her a new ring, and—this is where luck comes into play—the ring was OP’s exact size!

Now, she was not going to let go of such a golden opportunity, so she told him that she had $400 from her savings ready and she could buy the ring from him. Well, lo and behold, the guy said yes, and now OP is the proud owner of the ring. He also gave her the certificate of the gem grade and authenticity, and, absolutely delighted, she shared her story online.

According to the world’s largest diamond marketplace, StoneAlgo, 1.62 carat emerald diamond prices usually range from $4,977 to $22,329, with an average price of $10,761. Woah, that’s a lot of money, folks! Getting it for a mere $400, anyone would be thrilled, and netizens were equally delighted for the poster.

Many congratulated her for getting her dream ring, and they claimed that she manifested it herself, while others said that she must have done a lot of good deeds to bag this lucky diamond. A few also suggested that she get her ring insured and shared how many people lose their jewelry or have it stolen.

This is indeed true, as a study has shown that jewelry theft or loss during travel has doubled. Many people also pointed out that she should get the ring insured by a proper jewelry insurance company.

According to CNBC, “While homeowners insurance and renters insurance usually cover valuables, even when outside of the home, most have a limit of $1,500 or $2,000. That’s fairly low considering the average cost of an engagement ring in 2023 was about $5,500. However, standalone jewelry insurance can provide broader coverage and may come with a smaller deductible, or no deductible at all.”

Looks like Redditors are right, and she should definitely get it insured by a jewelry insurance provider. Luck doesn’t keep smiling all the time, and if I were her, I would get it insured immediately, just like netizens said. OP also mentioned that this is really good advice and said she would look into it.

Well, it makes us all wish we had millionaire neighbors, doesn’t it? How would you have felt if you struck such luck? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Folks online were joyous to hear such a delightful story, and many offered her congratulations for getting her dream ring