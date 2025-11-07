ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the fact that the majority of the world’s population lives in urban areas, many city folks can’t help but yearn for something simpler. Imagine having your own garden with juicy tomatoes, fresh herbs and sweet strawberries growing outside your kitchen window. In the countryside, you can enjoy your morning coffee alongside the sounds of birds chirping without ever hearing a car honk or your neighbor yapping on the phone.

And if you’re in the mood to live vicariously through people who have cozy homes in nature, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We’ve gathered some of the most enchanting photos from Dreams Cottages And Gardens and Cottage Nature on Facebook. So enjoy scrolling through these gorgeous pics that might make you want to abandon city life, and be sure to upvote your favorites!

#1

Cozy dream cottage exterior with garden and charming rustic kitchen interior filled with natural light and vintage decor.

    #2

    Cozy dream cottage surrounded by autumn gardens and dense forest, evoking serene countryside living and nature escape.

    #3

    Stone dream cottage by a pond with lush gardens and cozy rustic interior featuring a warm fireplace and wooden furniture.

    You might not be familiar with these Facebook groups that are dedicated to celebrating adorable cottages, but these communities are quietly thriving. Dreams Cottages And Gardens has an impressive 984K members, while Cottage Nature boasts over 352K. But it’s easy to understand why after scrolling through some of their most popular posts. 

    Both groups romanticize the idea of cozy, simple living. And members can’t help but fall in love with the gorgeous scenery depicted in all of these photos. Whether you’ve lived in a city your entire life or you moved away from a small town on your 18th birthday, there’s a good chance that you’ve always been drawn to idyllic imagery like this.   
    #4

    Idyllic dream cottage surrounded by lush gardens and greenery with outdoor table and chairs on a sunny day.

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes please, my puppy and I would live happily there.

    #5

    Idyllic dream cottages surrounded by lush gardens and a cozy sunlit window seat with a cat enjoying the view.

    #6

    Rustic dream cottages surrounded by lush gardens with chickens and a serene picnic spot by the peaceful riverside.

    While we know that most people don’t actually reside in quaint, beautiful homes like these, this kind of aesthetic has become increasingly popular in recent years. And online, it’s been dubbed “cottagecore.” According to The Good Trade, cottagecore is “an aesthetic that celebrates simple living, particularly in the countryside.” It’s often characterized by baking sourdough, gardening, sewing your own clothes and embracing a slow, cozy lifestyle.

    Women who are the poster children for cottagecore might wear dainty pastel sundresses and spend their afternoons drinking tea and painting in their gardens. They might adorn their homes with cute little mushrooms, plush woodland creatures and plenty of fresh and dried flowers. 
    #7

    Cozy dream cottages with thatched roofs and lush gardens bathed in warm sunlight, evoking idyllic rural life.

    #8

    Stone dream cottage surrounded by autumn trees next to a peaceful garden pond with a swan swimming at sunset.

    #9

    Cozy dream cottage surrounded by lush gardens with flowers and ivy, featuring rustic green shutters and a charming stone pathway.

    One great feature that the cottagecore lifestyle often focuses on is sustainability. Living in the countryside isn’t only about aesthetics, it’s also about connecting with nature and relying less on practices that are polluting our planet. When traveling to the grocery store isn’t as simple as walking a couple of blocks, and you actually have land where you can grow produce, you can significantly reduce your impact on the earth. Plus, being resourceful by sewing or mending your own clothes and building your own furniture makes you fully appreciate everything that you own.   
    #10

    Idyllic dream cottages with gardens featuring chickens and outdoor dining in a peaceful countryside setting.

    #11

    Rustic dream cottage surrounded by lush gardens and forest, with a person relaxing outdoors at sunset.

    #12

    Rustic dream cottage surrounded by misty gardens and a cozy bedroom with warm, inviting decor and wooden window frames.

    Residing outside of a major city can also make you much more creative. In urban areas, there’s always something going on. If you’re not sure what to do on any given evening, you can see a movie, go to a concert, see a play, go clubbing, go out to dinner, etc. The options are endless! But when those conveniences are removed, what you'll have instead is much more time to take up new hobbies and actually hear yourself think. 

    #13

    Cozy stone cottage with thatched roof surrounded by autumn trees and garden, showcasing dream cottages and gardens charm.

    #14

    Left side shows a charming dream cottage surrounded by lush gardens, right side features a forest path lit by a candle.

    #15

    Scenic dream cottages and gardens in lush green countryside with stone walls, wildflowers, and grazing sheep at sunset.

    Now, if you’re wondering how you can start incorporating these cozy cottagecore aesthetics into your own home, The Spruce has some helpful tips. First, they recommend focusing on rustic furniture and accessories. You’ll want to look for items with natural materials, such as wood, linen, wool and stone. You might also want to embrace your inner grandma and go on the hunt for vintage items like tea cups, lace doilies, embroidered pillows and more.  
    #16

    Cozy dream cottage with lush garden and relaxing hammock beside a bright, plant-filled bedroom in a serene home setting.

    #17

    Cozy dream cottage with unique curved roof surrounded by lush green gardens and vibrant plants in a peaceful setting.

    #18

    Cozy dream cottage illuminated at dusk with a peaceful garden featuring a hammock and outdoor picnic setup.

    You can easily give your home a cottagecore makeover on a budget, as second-hand furniture and family heirlooms will perfectly fit the aesthetic. When it comes to colors, most cottagecore homes stick to earthy, neutral tones. But don’t be afraid of pastels and pops of colors in your decorations. And if you have natural elements that you can incorporate, such as dried flowers, herbs or plants, those might just be the icing on the cake of your gorgeous abode.   
    #19

    Stone dream cottage surrounded by autumn gardens and trees along a winding country path in a peaceful rural setting

    #20

    Charming dream cottage covered in vines and surrounded by lush gardens next to a scenic forest path with wildflowers.

    #21

    Cozy dream cottage garden view and charming floral-themed interior with rustic bench and hat hooks.

    Another important element when crafting the perfect cottagecore home is the outside. If you’ve always wanted backyard chickens, now’s the time to adopt some (as long as you can take care of them, of course). Plant plenty of wildflowers, fruits, vegetables and herbs. You might even want to start beekeeping if you'd like to produce your own honey. When you have the luxury of living somewhere with a yard, you might as well put it to good use!
    #22

    Stone cottages and gardens along a winding road with a historic stone bridge over a river in a peaceful village setting.

    #23

    Idyllic dream cottages with thatched roofs surrounded by lush gardens in a peaceful countryside setting.

    #24

    Cozy dream cottages and gardens with cats relaxing on a floral swing and tea table surrounded by blooming roses.

    Are you enjoying this beautiful list of cozy cottages, pandas? Keep upvoting the homes that you would happily move into tomorrow if you could, and let us know in the comments below what you think of these gorgeous countryside homes. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring aspirational homes, we’ve got the perfect list for you to check out next right here
    #25

    Idyllic dream cottages nestled in lush gardens with mountain views and peaceful green meadows under a blue sky.

    #26

    Stone dream cottage with yellow flowering vines and a lush garden in a peaceful rural setting.

    #27

    Sunset over rustic dream cottages surrounded by vibrant wildflower gardens in a peaceful countryside setting

    #28

    Cozy dream cottage with a green door surrounded by lush gardens and trees, perfect for idyllic garden living.

    #29

    Cozy dream cottage surrounded by autumn trees and a charming garden bathed in warm golden sunlight.

    #30

    Idyllic dream cottage exterior with autumn leaves and cozy kitchen interior featuring wooden countertops and garden views.

    #31

    Idyllic dream cottage surrounded by gardens and a cozy kitchen scene with fresh bread and tea by the window.

    #32

    Cozy dream cottage surrounded by autumn trees beside a warm garden nook with candles, pumpkins, and soft lighting.

    #33

    Stone cottage entrance surrounded by lush dream cottages and gardens full of colorful blooming flowers.

    #34

    Idyllic dream cottage with lush gardens by a peaceful waterway surrounded by large trees and greenery.

    #35

    Idyllic dream cottage surrounded by lush gardens with blooming flowers and outdoor white furniture on green lawn.

    #36

    Idyllic dream cottage with a thatched roof surrounded by autumn trees and lush gardens in a peaceful rural setting.

    #37

    Sunflowers and laundry drying in a garden near a rustic wooden cottage in an idyllic countryside setting.

    #38

    Charming stone cottage with a lush garden and wooden gate, embodying idyllic dream cottages and gardens in a peaceful setting.

    #39

    Cozy cottage surrounded by autumn gardens and stone walls with colorful trees on hillside in a peaceful rural setting

    #40

    Cozy dream cottage surrounded by lush gardens and flowering bushes with a stone pathway leading to the entrance.

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice place but needs some color in the landscaping.

    #41

    Idyllic dream cottage with thatched roof surrounded by lush gardens and stone pathways under a moody sky.

    #42

    Charming dream cottage covered with climbing roses and surrounded by a lush, colorful garden in a peaceful setting.

    #43

    Stone cottage surrounded by gardens, sheep grazing near a pond, and lush greenery in an idyllic countryside setting.

    #44

    Thatched roof dream cottage surrounded by lush gardens and colorful flowers along a winding country path.

    #45

    Thatched cottage surrounded by lush gardens and greenery, embodying the charm of dream cottages and gardens.

    #46

    Idyllic dream cottages surrounded by lush gardens with fruit trees, flowers, and a peaceful countryside setting.

    #47

    Rustic dream cottage surrounded by garden pumpkins and a calico cat napping under an orange tree in a peaceful garden.

    #48

    Cozy dream cottages surrounded by vibrant gardens and autumn trees in a peaceful countryside setting.

    #49

    A charming dream cottage surrounded by trees and lush gardens, with cats relaxing in a peaceful countryside setting.

    #50

    Cozy dream cottage surrounded by autumn gardens and a warm fire pit with seating under string lights at dusk.

    #51

    White cottage surrounded by garden greenery with sunlight shining through trees at sunset in a dream cottage setting

    #52

    Stone dream cottage with lush gardens full of colorful flowers and greenery on a sunny day.

    #53

    Thatched dream cottage surrounded by lush garden plants and flowers, capturing idyllic countryside charm and serenity.

    #54

    Charming stone cottage with green shutters surrounded by lush gardens and vibrant flowering plants in a peaceful setting.

    #55

    Thatched dream cottage with charming gardens featuring blooming roses and neatly trimmed shrubs along a gravel path.

    #56

    Charming dream cottage with a thatched roof surrounded by a lush garden and apple trees in a peaceful countryside setting

    #57

    Stone dream cottage covered in ivy with a vibrant garden and lush green lawn on a cloudy day.

    #58

    Thatched dream cottage surrounded by a lush garden with vibrant flowers and a rustic wooden picket fence.

