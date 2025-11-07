ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the fact that the majority of the world’s population lives in urban areas, many city folks can’t help but yearn for something simpler. Imagine having your own garden with juicy tomatoes, fresh herbs and sweet strawberries growing outside your kitchen window. In the countryside, you can enjoy your morning coffee alongside the sounds of birds chirping without ever hearing a car honk or your neighbor yapping on the phone.

And if you’re in the mood to live vicariously through people who have cozy homes in nature, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We’ve gathered some of the most enchanting photos from Dreams Cottages And Gardens and Cottage Nature on Facebook. So enjoy scrolling through these gorgeous pics that might make you want to abandon city life, and be sure to upvote your favorites!