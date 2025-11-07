“Dream Cottages And Gardens”: 58 Idyllic Photos That Might Make You Want To Abandon City Life
Despite the fact that the majority of the world’s population lives in urban areas, many city folks can’t help but yearn for something simpler. Imagine having your own garden with juicy tomatoes, fresh herbs and sweet strawberries growing outside your kitchen window. In the countryside, you can enjoy your morning coffee alongside the sounds of birds chirping without ever hearing a car honk or your neighbor yapping on the phone.
And if you’re in the mood to live vicariously through people who have cozy homes in nature, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We’ve gathered some of the most enchanting photos from Dreams Cottages And Gardens and Cottage Nature on Facebook. So enjoy scrolling through these gorgeous pics that might make you want to abandon city life, and be sure to upvote your favorites!
You might not be familiar with these Facebook groups that are dedicated to celebrating adorable cottages, but these communities are quietly thriving. Dreams Cottages And Gardens has an impressive 984K members, while Cottage Nature boasts over 352K. But it’s easy to understand why after scrolling through some of their most popular posts.
Both groups romanticize the idea of cozy, simple living. And members can’t help but fall in love with the gorgeous scenery depicted in all of these photos. Whether you’ve lived in a city your entire life or you moved away from a small town on your 18th birthday, there’s a good chance that you’ve always been drawn to idyllic imagery like this.
While we know that most people don’t actually reside in quaint, beautiful homes like these, this kind of aesthetic has become increasingly popular in recent years. And online, it’s been dubbed “cottagecore.” According to The Good Trade, cottagecore is “an aesthetic that celebrates simple living, particularly in the countryside.” It’s often characterized by baking sourdough, gardening, sewing your own clothes and embracing a slow, cozy lifestyle.
Women who are the poster children for cottagecore might wear dainty pastel sundresses and spend their afternoons drinking tea and painting in their gardens. They might adorn their homes with cute little mushrooms, plush woodland creatures and plenty of fresh and dried flowers.
One great feature that the cottagecore lifestyle often focuses on is sustainability. Living in the countryside isn’t only about aesthetics, it’s also about connecting with nature and relying less on practices that are polluting our planet. When traveling to the grocery store isn’t as simple as walking a couple of blocks, and you actually have land where you can grow produce, you can significantly reduce your impact on the earth. Plus, being resourceful by sewing or mending your own clothes and building your own furniture makes you fully appreciate everything that you own.
Residing outside of a major city can also make you much more creative. In urban areas, there’s always something going on. If you’re not sure what to do on any given evening, you can see a movie, go to a concert, see a play, go clubbing, go out to dinner, etc. The options are endless! But when those conveniences are removed, what you'll have instead is much more time to take up new hobbies and actually hear yourself think.
Now, if you’re wondering how you can start incorporating these cozy cottagecore aesthetics into your own home, The Spruce has some helpful tips. First, they recommend focusing on rustic furniture and accessories. You’ll want to look for items with natural materials, such as wood, linen, wool and stone. You might also want to embrace your inner grandma and go on the hunt for vintage items like tea cups, lace doilies, embroidered pillows and more.
You can easily give your home a cottagecore makeover on a budget, as second-hand furniture and family heirlooms will perfectly fit the aesthetic. When it comes to colors, most cottagecore homes stick to earthy, neutral tones. But don’t be afraid of pastels and pops of colors in your decorations. And if you have natural elements that you can incorporate, such as dried flowers, herbs or plants, those might just be the icing on the cake of your gorgeous abode.
Another important element when crafting the perfect cottagecore home is the outside. If you’ve always wanted backyard chickens, now’s the time to adopt some (as long as you can take care of them, of course). Plant plenty of wildflowers, fruits, vegetables and herbs. You might even want to start beekeeping if you'd like to produce your own honey. When you have the luxury of living somewhere with a yard, you might as well put it to good use!
Are you enjoying this beautiful list of cozy cottages, pandas? Keep upvoting the homes that you would happily move into tomorrow if you could, and let us know in the comments below what you think of these gorgeous countryside homes.