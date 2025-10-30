ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes browse real estate listings even though I don't have the money to buy anything yet. I just like to imagine what my life would be like if I moved into a former sardine factory in Maine or an old schoolhouse in rural Minnesota.

Turns out, there's also a subreddit for this little hobby, too. r/OldHouses is a place where members share photos of charming, lived-in historic homes from around the world, and it's a perfect place to get lost without spending a dime.