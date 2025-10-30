ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes browse real estate listings even though I don't have the money to buy anything yet. I just like to imagine what my life would be like if I moved into a former sardine factory in Maine or an old schoolhouse in rural Minnesota.

Turns out, there's also a subreddit for this little hobby, too. r/OldHouses is a place where members share photos of charming, lived-in historic homes from around the world, and it's a perfect place to get lost without spending a dime.

#1

Omg ! I Have No Words

Charming old home covered in snow at dusk with intricate architecture and bare winter trees surrounding the property.

stupid42usa Report

    #2

    C. 1900 Victorian Home Brought Back To Life!

    Charming old home showing before and after restoration with intricate Victorian architectural details.

    priceypadstim Report

    #3

    The 1905 Admirals House In Charleston, SC - Proof That Anything Can Be Saved

    Old homes before and after restoration, showcasing charming historic architecture surrounded by trees and greenery.

    bedgetwicks04 Report

    #4

    The Most Perfect Colonial Home!

    Charming old home with brick exterior and classic windows surrounded by green lawn and trees under blue sky.

    priceypadstim Report

    #5

    Beautifully Restored 1883 Queen Anne Victorian Restored In Chelsea, Michigan

    Charming old home before and after restoration with turret and large porch surrounded by greenery.

    priceypadstim Report

    #6

    I Hate What Was Done To This 1939 Neoclassical!

    Charming old homes surrounded by lush greenery showcasing timeless architectural details and historic character.

    priceypadstim Report

    #7

    Oscar Mayer Mansion In Evanston, IL Saved From Years Of Neglect!

    Charming old home before and after restoration, showcasing detailed brickwork and classic architectural features.

    priceypadstim Report

    #8

    1874 Second Empire House In Hudson, NY

    Victorian charming old home with intricate details and a fenced yard surrounded by winter trees under a blue sky.

    stook_jaint Report

    #9

    Love Everything About This Home In MT. Lebanon

    Charming old stone home with a green moss-covered roof surrounded by bare winter trees in a quiet neighborhood.

    priceypadstim Report

    #10

    The Spooky Decorations On This Historic Home!

    Charming old home with turret decorated with skeletons at dusk, showcasing unique architecture and historical character.

    priceypadstim Report

    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    What decorations? This looks to me like the previous owners are just sneaking back in for a look around. Probably forgot their skeleton key. (I'll show myself out now.)

    #11

    This Historic 1907 Tudor Home Is So Breathtaking!

    Charming old home with brick exterior and steep roof surrounded by autumn trees in a peaceful residential setting

    priceypadstim Report

    #12

    Old Wallpaper Found

    Vintage wallpaper featuring charming old home storybook scenes with whimsical characters and nature motifs.

    LazyLlamass Report

    #13

    I Love The Bathroom In This Time Capsule! Where Can I Buy A Needle Shower Today? More Pics Of This Incredible House In The Link In Comments

    Vintage bathroom fixtures and floral wallpaper in charming old homes with classic tubs and sinks.

    oldhousesunder50k Report

    #14

    I'm In Love ❤️ With This House! Illinois USA

    Victorian charming old home with intricate woodwork and a large porch, showcasing classic architectural details.

    Virtual-Foundation44 Report

    #15

    Historic 1895 Guilded Age Summer Retreat In Washington, CT

    Charming old homes exterior with unique architecture and rich wooden interior staircase showcasing classic design details.

    priceypadstim Report

    #16

    1888 Staircase Restoration

    Charming old homes featuring vintage staircases, stained glass windows, and intricate woodwork in historic interiors.

    JonesRevival Report

    #17

    From My Morning Stroll This Morning, Boulevard Park Neighborhood In Sacramento, California

    Victorian charming old home with teal exterior, intricate woodwork, and a grand staircase leading to the porch entrance.

    frdswinda Report

    #18

    70s Basement That’s Been Well Kept

    Retro basement recreation room in a charming old home featuring vintage furniture and a patchwork carpet design.

    Express_Somewhere_42 Report

    #19

    The Floors! The Floors In This $99k House Are Amazing!

    Collage of charming old homes interiors featuring intricate wood floors, vintage windows, and classic staircase details.

    oldhousesunder50k Report

    #20

    I Actually Really Like This Addition!

    Two charming old homes with Tudor-style architecture surrounded by green lawns and trees in bright daylight.

    priceypadstim Report

    #21

    Does Anyone Know The Style Of This Staircase In My House?

    Intricately carved wooden staircase railing in a charming old home with a window and blinds in the background.

    AmyJuanita Report

    #22

    This Cottage In Kennebunkport, Maine Is So Charming!

    Charming old red cottage covered in snow with wreath decorations on door and window in winter setting.

    priceypadstim Report

    #23

    Finally Got The House Painted

    Victorian charming old home with detailed architecture and a welcoming porch surrounded by lush greenery under a blue sky.

    davids163 Report

    #24

    Cool Hardware In Our New To Us 1885 House!

    Close-up images of charming old home door hardware featuring intricate vintage doorknobs and keyholes with detailed designs.

    Acrobatic-Annual-546 Report

    #25

    Queen Anne I Grew Up In

    Charming old home with green and white exterior surrounded by spring trees and a walkway leading to the front porch.

    PhiloLibrarian Report

    #26

    Vestibule Restoration

    Charming old home interiors featuring stained glass windows, vintage doors, floral wallpaper, and classic wood trim details.

    JonesRevival Report

    #27

    Sample Of Trove Found Behind Child Bedroom Closet Wall

    Collection of vintage trinkets, coins, and toys arranged on a nostalgic old home-themed backdrop from December 1970.

    probssocio Report

    #28

    My Old House Elevator

    Old home interior showing vintage elevator with metal gate, wooden floor, and modern kitchen appliances nearby.

    beansproutgal0331 Report

    #29

    C.. 1742 Chanceford Hall In Snow Hill, Maryland

    Charming old homes with historic architecture, vintage interiors, and beautifully maintained gardens and pathways.

    priceypadstim Report

    #30

    I Think I'm Going To Be Sick!

    Before and after pictures showing the restoration of charming old homes with detailed trim and wide porches

    priceypadstim Report

    #31

    Fireplaces

    Two charming old home fireplaces with detailed wood carvings and vintage tiles, showcasing classic architectural story elements.

    Inevitable_Doubt_242 Report

    #32

    Wall Finds

    Vintage posters and memorabilia found inside a charming old home showcasing history and stories over time.

    ghost_geranium Report

    #33

    For Sale For The First Time Since 1936

    Charming old home with detailed architecture surrounded by lush greenery capturing timeless storybook appeal.

    CinnamonDish Report

    #34

    I Love This Queen Anne In The Middle Of Central Illinois

    Charming old homes with historic architecture, vintage dining room, and intricate wooden staircases in a well-preserved interior.

    Natural-Trainer-6072 Report

    #35

    Old Sears Home

    Collage of charming old homes with weathered wood exteriors and worn, story-filled interiors in rural settings.

    Particular_Local5910 Report

    #36

    Moved Into Our First Home! An 1860s Farmhouse

    Charming old stone house covered in snow under a blue sky, showcasing historic architecture and winter scenery.

    lolatheaudi Report

    #37

    My 1888 Victorian In The Full Moon

    Charming old home glowing warmly at night under a cloudy moonlit sky in a story-rich neighborhood setting.

    Several-Network-3785 Report

    #38

    Meet My Old Farmhouse

    Charming old stone house with covered porch and rocking chair surrounded by snow on a winter day

    imstrongerthandead Report

    #39

    Found On R/Zillowgonewild - Seemed Like It Belongs Here

    Victorian charming old home with detailed woodwork, wraparound porch, and well-maintained garden under a clear blue sky.

    stupid42usa Report

    #40

    I Would Love To See This 1884 Home In Saint Louis Restored!

    Charming old homes with unique architectural details showcasing historic interior and exterior features.

    priceypadstim Report

    #41

    1920's "Colonial Craftsman"

    Charming old homes with vintage interior details including a cozy bedroom, classic kitchen, and decorative fireplace.

    PlasticBrush3 Report

    #42

    What Is This Tiny Sink With No Faucet Next To The Regular Sink?

    Vintage bathroom in a charming old home featuring blue tile walls, a pedestal sink, and classic fixtures.

    Appropriate-Stand760 Report

    #43

    First House Constructed In My Town Core Was Built In 1864, And I Rent The Basement

    Charming old home at night with lit windows and fallen autumn leaves on the lawn, showcasing historic architecture details.

    OFgirlwhoslost Report

    #44

    The Inside Of Our 16th Century Home

    Cozy interior of a charming old home with stone fireplace, wood beams, and vintage window seating filled with cushions.

    colourmespring Report

    #45

    Found Under Carpet In 1920s House

    Vintage patterned floor in a charming old home showing wear and restoration work with a vacuum cleaner in view.

    Bubbly_Waters Report

    #46

    Beautiful Architecture!

    Charming old home with stone chimney and detailed windows surrounded by autumn trees in a picturesque setting.

    priceypadstim Report

    #47

    My 1884 House With Some Additions

    Charming old homes with unique details captured inside and outside, showcasing warm wood and brick elements in sunlight and snow.

    asapave Report

    #48

    Our 134 Year-Old Grande Dame

    Charming old brick home with a wraparound porch in winter, showcasing vintage architecture and historic character.

    sadhu411 Report

    #49

    Currently Having My Roof Redone And Found News Papers From Mid 1800’s

    Hand holding a torn vintage newspaper page showing an old carriage, a charming old homes story detail.

    Flimsy_Situation_506 Report

    #50

    Wallpaper In 1877 House

    Vintage wallpaper pattern featuring floral and geometric shapes in muted green and beige tones, charming old homes style.

    funkymugs Report

    #51

    1854 Gothic Revival

    Charming old homes with vintage interiors and a peaceful lakeside view, showcasing classic architectural details and cozy decor.

    Mccomj2056 Report

    #52

    Beautifully Restored 1906 Stone Castle In Minneapolis

    Charming old stone home surrounded by lush greenery and trees at sunset, showcasing timeless architectural details.

    priceypadstim Report

