We're worried. In the United States, for example, 43% of adults felt more anxious in 2024 than they did the previous year, up from 37% in 2023 and 32% in 2022.

To soothe themselves, people curl up with a good book, go out for a run, or hang out with friends. But do you know there’s a place where you can do all of that—and then some?

We collected a list of gorgeous famous gardens from around the world, reminding us that sometimes the simplest way to recharge is to slow down, breathe, and let nature work its magic.