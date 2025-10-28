48 Heavenly Photos Of Famous Gardens
We're worried. In the United States, for example, 43% of adults felt more anxious in 2024 than they did the previous year, up from 37% in 2023 and 32% in 2022.
To soothe themselves, people curl up with a good book, go out for a run, or hang out with friends. But do you know there’s a place where you can do all of that—and then some?
We collected a list of gorgeous famous gardens from around the world, reminding us that sometimes the simplest way to recharge is to slow down, breathe, and let nature work its magic.
This post may include affiliate links.
Royal Botanic Gardens - Kew, London, UK
An expansive collection of over 50,000 plants, the Royal Botanical Gardens has become one of the most biodiverse spaces around the globe. Back in 1759, it was Princess Augusta, mother of King George III, who started it as a 9-acre project. Today, it stretches over 300 acres, and its diverse plants are a paradise for green lovers. From sprawling gardens to enchanting greenhouses, it also includes an Arboretum, a living library of plants, a Palm House, a recreated rainforest, and a Temperate House, which is the world’s largest surviving Victorian glasshouse.
Las Pozas - Xilitla, Mexico
A surrealist garden that makes you feel like you are in a dream, of course, we are talking about the Sculpture Garden of Edward James, or "Las Pozas". He started creating it in 1944, and today, it houses whimsical structures that are cocooned within lush vegetation. Inspired by the surrealist movement, he created structures that resemble staircases, houses, cathedrals, and they look incomplete, almost as if that was his intention. As you stroll through this architectural maze, you are engulfed by the forest canopy, and it feels like nature is giving you a tight hug.
This is so cool! Reminds me a bit of a sculpture garden in Central Wisconsin - Dr. Evermore's Sculpture Park (like the cooky Midwest version of this, but still an awesome place to check out)
Gardens Of Villandry - Villandry, France
France is the land of love; of course, it hosts some of the most romantic gardens in the world, including the ornamental gardens of the Château de Villandry. Sweeping terraces create a unique and stunning landscape of floral and vegetable gardens that look absolutely splendid from the top. It also contains exotic species that were all inspired by none other than Jean-Jacques Rousseau. People believe that Joachim Carvallo is the actual creator of the gardens after he acquired them in 1906. These marvelous creations are said to be his greatest work, and strolling through them is as close to bliss as anyone can get.
Nongnooch Tropical Garden - Pattaya, Thailand
In 1954, Pisit and Nongnooch Tansacha purchased 600 acres of land for a fruit plantation of mangoes, oranges, and coconuts. However, they were taken in by the beauty of gardens during their travels, and decided to turn this into one, and opened it to the public in 1980. Today, with over 670 native plant species, it has become one of the major attractions, apart from the sandy beaches of Pattaya. It also has other unique aspects that lure visitors, like a miniature replica of Stonehenge, an ant tower, Thai cultural shows, a car museum, a fishing pond, and elephant shows. No wonder almost 5000 people visit this wonderland every day.
Butchart Gardens - British Columbia, Canada
The story of this garden started in 1904, when Jennie Butchart decided to transform an abandoned limestone quarry into an iconic Sunken Garden, which became an integral part of Canadian gardening history. Today, it dramatically stretches over 55 acres and features more than 900 bedding plant varieties. Spring, summer, autumn, or winter, every season comes alive with vivid hues as the plants and flowers adapt to the changes. The floral displays throughout the landscape are worth a visit as they easily take your breath away.
Jardin Majorelle - Marrakech, Morocco
French landscape painter, Jacques Majorelle, gave birth to this peaceful oasis that has become a major attraction in Morocco. To keep Majorelle's vision alive, French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent and his partner Pierre Bergé bought the property in 1980, and there's a perfect symbiosis of nature and art. The garden proudly shows off plants from 5 continents, with 300 exotic plant species. However, nothing steals the show like Majorelle's ravishing blue Art Deco studio that beautifully merges with the lush green gardens.
Jardim Botânico Do Rio De Janeiro - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
The Jardim Botânico is almost like an invitation to fall in love with nature, all thanks to its beautiful green surroundings. Rubber, cocoa, and abricó-de-macaco trees, accompanied by many other varieties unique to Brazil, can be found living here. A greenhouse brimming with orchids, bromeliads, and other blooms, along with extraordinary sculptures by famous artists, is one of the most popular features. As you stroll through this oasis, you can easily spot the Christ, the Redeemer statue. Majestic palm trees cocoon the charming central fountain, which was brought here in 1905 after being designed in London.
Medellín Botanical Garden - Medellín, Colombia
Famous as the "city of eternal spring," Medellín in Colombia is home to one of the most serene botanical gardens, which is often called the green lungs of the city. It feels like stepping into a whole different world as this 35-acre oasis cocoons you with a variety of ecosystems. With over 2000 trees, 4500 flowers, and 139 recorded bird species, it has turned into a peaceful escape, or more of a relaxation haven, since its inauguration in 1972.
Aswan Botanical Garden - Aswan, Egypt
Lord Horatio Kitchener is the mastermind behind the Aswana Botanical Garden, as he was gifted this island while he served as commander of the Egyptian army in the 1890s. Majestic trees accompanied by hundreds of species of flora feature on the 16 acres of the garden, along with exotic plants imported from the Far East, India, and parts of Africa by Kitchener himself. Besides, it's also a haven for birdwatchers as winged wonders like the Egyptian Goose, Osprey, Spur-winged Plover, Gull-billed Tern, and White-winged Tern can be spotted here.
Keukenhof - Lisse, Netherlands
With a history that dates back to the 15th century, it was not until 1949 that this spring park was born. It has been 76 years since the spring-flowering bulbs have lit up the 79 acres on which it lavishly sprawls. As you take a stroll through the world's largest flower garden, over 7 million flower bulbs bloom up at you. Everywhere your eyes wander, all you see are mesmerizing tulips of every vibrant color that you can imagine, happily dancing along with other flowers as well. It's not just a vibrant experience, but an absolute treat for the eyes.
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens - Sarasota, Florida, USA
The Marie Selby Botanical Gardens lavishly sprawl over 45 acres and house the world's largest scientific collection of orchids and bromeliads. The perfectly landscaped gardens are not just for display, but also play a major role in horticulture education and the historical preservation of the environment. Moreover, during the holiday tradition of Lights in Bloom, it comes alive with over 2 million lights, and the illuminated flowers, with butterflies and dragonflies rushing about, are nothing short of a spectacle.
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens - Boothbay, Maine, USA
The perfect marriage between art and nature is a major attraction of the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. It stretches over 300 acres and is considered the largest botanical garden in New England. This lush space exhibits works of art that are wonderfully in sync with nature. Surrounded by a diverse flora and fauna, it is converted into a winter wonderland, come holiday season. Over 750,000 bulbs add a luminous glow to this magical haven beckoning adults and children alike.
Mount Lofty Botanical Gardens - Adelaide Hills, Australia
A hill garden that is home to the world's cool-climate plants, Mount Lofty is nothing short of dazzling. Its walking trails are especially famous as they can be light and breezy, but also tough and challenging for those who are up for it. As you stroll through, themed sculptures will take your breath away, while kangaroos, koalas, and kookaburras can also be spotted living about in the European and Asian garden settings. The gorgeous colors in the fall attract city dwellers who are looking for a peaceful yet vibrant experience at the same time.
Jardín Botánico De Vallarta - Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
When anyone says Puerto Vallarta, salty waves and sandy beaches are what come to mind, but there's a green surprise that awaits visitors in the Sierra Madre mountains. Believe it or not, but this 81 acres of land was previously a cattle ranch before it became a mesmerizing botanical garden that opened to the public in 2005.
Along with a green cover and a vibrantly diverse orchid collection, there are also large hiking trails and even a vitro propagation lab. Visitors who would love listening to music as they marvel at the blue agaves, vanilla vines, and cacao trees won't need headphones here. The pleasant chirping of hundreds of birds serves as background music throughout the stroll.
Pukekura Park - New Plymouth, New Zealand
With its unique collection of trees and shrubs, the Pukekura Park is probably the Eden of New Plymouth city. It stretches over 128 acres, which were previously swamp land until the garden was conceived in 1876. From rhododendrons to azaleas or begonias to fuchsias, its fernery and display houses are the talk of the town. Along with fountains, waterfalls, playgrounds, and a historic band rotunda, it also features an entertainment venue where numerous events take place. The Festival of Lights is one of its main attractions as the holiday season lures in tons of visitors.
Mauritius National Botanical Garden - Pamplemousses, Mauritius
The world-famous Mauritius National Botanical Garden was started in 1735 as a mere vegetable plot by the French Governor of Mauritius, François Mahé de Labourdonnais. However, after decades of history, it stands as a magnificent wonderland today with its astonishing variety of palms. Huge water lilies also steal the show as their leaves take the shape of classic tea-trays. With an abundant birdlife, it comes alive with their songs, and it's considered the oldest botanical garden in the Southern Hemisphere.
Powerscourt Estate - Enniskerry, Ireland
Although this estate has existed since 1300, it was not until 1730 that the construction of a magnificent mansion was started on it. Landscaped gardens were laid out on it in the 1740s and were redesigned in the 19th century. From huge terraces to decorative lakes or secret hollows, it feels like straight out of a fairytale. With 200 types of trees and shrubs, its breathtaking Japanese gardens and the Pepperpot Tower, all add to its charm as it snugly sits with the Great Sugarloaf Mountain as its backdrop.
The Singapore Botanic Gardens - Singapore
An incredible botanical garden located in the heart of Singapore was started in 1822 as an experimental garden by Sir Stamford Raffles. With over 150 years of history, it has become quite a sensation and has even been granted the honor of being a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It features stunning gardens like orchid, ginger, heritage, sundial, and many others that are surrounded by picturesque walkways and romantic waterbodies. Vibrant blooms also steal the show, while monitor lizards sneak around the 60 acres of greenery.
Claude Monet’s Garden - Giverny, France
They say that inspiration comes from nature; no wonder Claude Monet created such exquisite art, when his house and gardens are so dreamy. Many believe that these gardens are just like the French Impressionist's paintings, "brightly colored patches that are messy but balanced." His pink stucco cottage features two gardens: the Clos Normand and a Japanese-inspired water garden. Fruit and ornamental trees showcase a marriage between different flowers, while asymmetries and curves add a quirky twist to this beauty.
Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden - Cape Town, South Africa
The Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden is a gigantic space of green land, spread over 1300 acres, that cozily nestles on the slope of Table Mountain. It's said to have been born in 1903, and today, it generously houses over 7000 plant species, many of which are so unique that they are only found in this region. With the glorious mountain in the backdrop, its winding canopy walkway creates a world of its own. Apart from the lush green cover, it also features various artworks and sculptures, including a bust of Nelson Mandela, who visited Kirstenbosch in 1996.
Limahuli Garden & Preserve - Kauai, Hawaii, USA
An ecological system that celebrates the bond between nature and humanity, the Limahui Garden & Preserve is almost like a natural love letter written for humankind. It extravagantly stretches over 985 acres into a 2000-feet-deep valley, and it engulfs every visitor in a green charm. Sweeping ancient terraces and a trek to the top of the Whale Trail leave you speechless as you gaze at the ocean and mountains that hug you tightly.
San Francisco Botanical Garden – San Francisco, California, USA
This botanical garden snugly nestles in the heart of Golden Gate Park and stretches over 55 acres. Although the first seeds for it were sown in the 1800s, it was only in 1940 that it was made open to the public. A Moon Viewing Garden, Mediterranean Forest, and Southeast Asian Cloud Forest are some of the most unique features of this green oasis that specializes in 8000 worldwide plant species.
Its seasonal blooms are a treat for the eyes, so people throng here at all times of the year. Its biodiversity is also noteworthy, as it features some of the rarest species found in California, along with other parts of the world. The best part is that families can visit the garden as an educational opportunity for kids, as they can learn about the local flora and fauna over here.
I visited here as a child while staying with my great grandparents who lived in Berkeley.
Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria - Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Unwinding has never been so peaceful as at the heritage-listed Royal Botanic Gardens in Victoria. From ornamental lakes, lush walkways, or just a cultural exploration, this space has a secret tucked in every green nook. Over 3000 cacti and succulents, a serene Fern Gully with meditative spaces, or a volcano, this garden offers some of the most unique features that you must discover when you visit Australia. With more than 8500 species of trees and plants, this is the ultimate haven to spend your time in tranquility.
Humble Administrator's Garden - Suzhou, China
Often considered the Mother of Chinese gardens, this one was originally built in 1509 during the Ming Dynasty as a private garden for the Imperial Envoy and poet Wang Xianchen. It contains numerous water features, surrounded by plants that are heaped and draped all over. One outstanding feature is how there are asymmetriccal heaps of rocks accompanied by bent plantings. It's almost as if the irregularities and the haphazard manner of everything throws a light on the organic growth of nature. From winding paths to poetic pavillions, this garden asks its visitors to slow down, breathe, and enjoy nature at its finest. No wonder it has been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The Master-Of-Nets - Suzhou, China
The historic gardens of China have an eternal charm, and this garden is living proof. Master of the Nets Garden was originally built during the Song Dynasty in 1140, and restored in 1765. It portrays the perfect marriage between art and nature, and how they intertwine and coexist to create a magical and quaint green space. It boasts verandas, pavilions, ponds, and walkways, while the inner garden consists of a marvelous courtyard grown with beautiful herbaceous peonies. Not only is it recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, but the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Astor Court in New York also has a replica of one section of this charming garden.
Longwood Gardens - Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, USA
1100 acres of horticultural splendor is what Longwood Gardens is all about. With its roots in 1906, today, it showcases over 10,000 species and varieties of plants. The indoor and outdoor gardens also feature intricate fountain systems, mesmerizing botanical displays, architectural grandeur, charming lakes, lovely meadows, and winding woodlands. It is also famous for its educational programs, and currently, several new attractions are also under construction.
Jardim Botanico - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
It was in 1808 that Prince Regent Dom João decided to design a 340-acre garden, which contains over 8000 plant species and more than 600 species of orchids, today. When it first opened, rows of palms greeted visitors, and they remain just as magnificent to this day. Moreover, it also boasts the Amazonas section and the lake containing the huge Vitória Régia water lilies. It also holds scientific importance as its landscape promotes the conservation of biodiversity, and its beautiful artwork can hypnotize every green lover.
Norfolk Botanical Garden - Norfolk, Virginia, USA
The Norfolk Botanical Garden is a 175-acre wonderland, which houses over 60 breathtaking themed gardens. Some of them are home to a single flower species, while others focus on flowers from different regions like Japan or Virginia. Along with seasonal blooms, accompanied by 95 bird species and 30 varieties of butterflies, it transforms into a garden of lights in the holiday season. With almost a million luminous lights, this is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience that all visitors of coastal Virginia should witness.
Brookgreen Gardens - Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, USA
Founded in 1931, Brookgreen Gardens’ deep-rooted history gracefully provides a cultural, natural, and artistic experience for the senses. What was once a 9000-acre rice plantation has transformed into an extraordinary paradise for nature enthusiasts. It also proudly showcases the largest collection of American sculpture in the country. Thousands of candles and lights bring it alive during the holiday season and visitors can stroll through the lit green canopy, while enjoying a warm drink or wine.
United States Botanical Garden – Washington D.C, USA
A world apart from the concrete jungle, the United States Botanical Garden in Washington, D.C., is the oldest continually operating botanical garden in the country. Established in 1820, it has a lush green cover, and also houses numerous blooms that vibrantly pop up in many areas. From deserts to tropical forests, the diversity within is truly admirable, and it feels like stepping into different worlds. As you stand, hypnotically gazing at the intricate Bartholdi fountain, the mesmerizing fragrance of roses and other florals wafts through the air, turning it into an almost mythical space.
Jardín Botánico Carlos Thays - Buenos Aires, Argentina
Designed by a famous French landscape architect, Carlos Thays, in 1898, this botanical garden contains over 6000 trees and plant species today. Along with 5 greenhouses and a botanical library, it also contains breathtaking Roman, French, and oriental gardens. A collection of sculptures also calls it home, while an English-style house is host to art exhibitions and workshops. However, what really grips visitors the most is an Art Nouveau structure. It won an award at the Paris Universal Exposition in 1900, and still enthralls when you set your eyes on it.
Anne Spencer House & Garden Muesum - Lynchburg, Virginia, USA
Anne Spencer was not just a renowned Harlem Renaissance poet, but also a civil rights activist, librarian, and gardener. In 1903, her husband built her a writing cottage with a lush garden, which became her creative abode. There, surrounded by roses, verdant shrubs, and countless other flowers, she gave birth to numerous poems that deal with floral subjects and became known as the poet of the garden.
This magical place was also frequented by African American leaders like W.E.B. Du Bois, Zora Neale Hurston, Langston Hughes, and even Martin Luther King, Jr. Today, her memories still live on, as it has been turned into a museum, and her granddaughter Shaun Spencer-Hester is its executive director.
Dubai Miracle Garden - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
This garden is indeed a miracle, as all you see are lively blooms in this floral wonderland. It's like a fantasy world where over 150 million blossoms create enchanting displays, themed landscapes, and incredible sculptures. The best part is that these floral structures keep changing every season, so that each visit turns into an exciting affair. The Dubai Miracle Garden also holds multiple Guinness World Records, which have turned it into a global attraction.
The New York Botanical Garden - Bronx, New York, USA
The Royal Botanic Gardens of Kew inspired the Botanist Nathaniel Lord Britton to lay the first bricks of the New York Botanical Garden in 1891. However, it was completed in 1902, and today, it has turned into a green respite for the people of the bustling Bronx. Sprawling over 250 acres, it has much to offer, from a huge botanical library to a sustainable rose garden, or the 30,000 distinguished trees, many more than 200 years old, that call it home. Moreover, it also offers educational programs and conducts research for the preservation and protection of plants.
Villa D’este - Tivoli, Italy
During the 16th century, the governor of Tivoli expropriated a Franciscan monastery, and the extraordinary Villa d’Este was born. The palace and the garden are a major throwback to the Renaissance culture for anyone who wishes to experience it. The lush gardens feature some of the most remarkable sculptures, accompanied by over 500 fountains and ornamental basins, which just add to their charm. Apart from being a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the grounds of this regal palace are often called as "gardens of wonder" that have lured visitors for ages.
Gardens Of Versailles - Versailles, France
Geometrically aligned terraces, pristine ponds and fountains, or exquisite flowerbeds, the beauty of the Gardens of Versailles knows no bounds. It took landscape designer André Le Nôtre over 40 years to create this perfection that King Louis XIV commissioned. This formal French-style miracle contains over 400 sculptures made of marble, bronze, and lead, crafted by some of the most talented artists of the age.
Along with a Grand Canal that reflects the sun, it also features an Orangerie, which is the home of tropical plants in winter. Other attractions include the 17th-century Bassin de Neptune and the Bassin d’Apollon, which hypnotize visitors at one glance.
Botanica - Wichita, Kansas, USA
A place that truly celebrates nature, Botanica Wichita is a lush collection of more than 30 gardens, which host over 4000 unique plant species. Back when it was open to the public in 1987, the purpose of the gardens was to educate and create enthusiasm about horticulture. Today, it's diverse ecosystems gracefully steal the show, as every season brings something exciting and attracts visitors from all over the world.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden - Richmond, Virginia, USA
Once a farm, the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden was named after its owner, Grace Arents' uncle. The 82 acres come with 4 lakes, and some of the most unique plants that are spread out in 15 themed gardens and 11 buildings. Apart from a classical domed Conservatory, relaxing pathways are busy with birds, butterflies, as well as moths. It's also pretty well known for its mesmerizing seasonal exhibits that attract people from all walks of life.
Huntington Botanical Gardens – San Marino, California, USA
The origins of this green paradise go back to 1903 when Henry E. Huntington purchased a 600 acre working ranch. Today, however, it covers 270 acres, out of which only 130 are open to the public. 16 themed gardens take up all the space, while 15,000 plant varieties turn it into a peaceful escape for visitors. Every season, it showcases something new, which fuels excitement among the people who come to have a tranquil stroll here. From the extraordinary Rose Garden to the unique Chinese Garden, a walk in here is nothing but a treat for the eyes.
Mirabell Palace And Gardens - Salzburg, Austria
The Mirabell Palace and Gardens are definitely the jewel in Austria's crown. Originally built for Prince-Archbishop Wolf Dietrich von Raitenau's mistress, Salome Alt, in 1906, it now houses the offices of the Salzburg mayor. However, the gardens were reshaped in 1690 in baroque style, creating a grand effect.
As you walk on the gravel paths, surrounded by the vibrant hues of flowers, statues of mythical creatures greet you from time to time. In fact, the beauty of these gardens is such that they even featured in the iconic film The Sound of Music. Another feature of the palace is the Marble Hall, where Leopold Mozart and his children, Wolfgang and Nannerl, often performed.
Kenroku-en Garden - Kanazawa, Japan
A garden so mesmerizing that it became one of the three most beautiful gardens of Japan. The Maeda clan started its construction in the 17th century, but it took 200 years until it was finally complete. After it was opened to the public in 1871, its trees and lovely flowers, such as plum and cherry blossoms or azaleas and irises, started attracting visitors from all over the globe.
There's a deep meaning behind its name, "Kenroku-en", which translates to "Garden of the six sublimities". Basically, it's about the six important attributes of the garden: spaciousness, seclusion, artificiality, antiquity, abundant water, and broad views. It also features a stunning pond and an island where lore says a powerful hermit lived, which just adds to the intrigue of the garden.
Ryōan-Ji Garden - Kyoto, Japan
The Ryōan-ji Zen Buddhist Temple features a dry landscape garden, which is the most famous example of a rock garden. These became popular during the Muromachi period (1392–1573), but the origins of this tranquil garden are a complete mystery. Lore has it that its purpose was to encourage contemplation, as its white gravel symbolizes flowing elements like waterfalls, rivers, creeks, or the sea. Meanwhile, the rocks are said to be like islands, and all of them can't be viewed at the same time after sitting down. However, rumors say that only a truly entitled person can see each rock, and this has captivated visitors for ages.
ABQ Biopark Botanic Garden - Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA
Opened in 1996, the captivating biodiversity is a treat for the eyes at these whimsical gardens. It also features a Butterflies and Bees exhibit, with 40 different species, and a BUGarium that houses bugs and arthropods from all over the country. Along with seasonal blooms, this garden also boasts the largest walk-through light show in New Mexico.
Bellingrath Gardens - Theodore, Alabama, USA
This historic garden was first opened to the public in 1934, and today, this beautiful estate transports you back in time. Built in the "English Renaissance" style, it spans across 65 acres. From the spring azaleas or the fall chrysanthemums to the Magic Christmas in Lights display during the holidays, this space is a charming haven for nature enthusiasts.
Garden Glow At Missouri Botanical Garden - St. Louis, Missouri, USA
A magical garden that casts its spell with almost 2 million luminous lights, Garden Glow is probably the best spot to spend the holiday season. Their extensive oak collection of 60 species also comes alive during this walkthrough lightshow that instantly enchants the moment you step in.
Dow Botanical Gardens – Midland, Michigan, USA
The expansive Dow Gardens date back to 1899, when Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow and family called it their home. Lavishly laid over 110 acres, it has a unique landscape with distinctive bridges and exquisite water features. It even boasts the longest canopy walk in the nation, while the historic Pine Home, and displays of annuals and perennials also steal the limelight. Along with an award-winning children's garden, it hosts educational programs in its naturally relaxing environment.
The Australian National Botanic Gardens - Canberra, New South Wales, Australia
Originally founded after WWII on the lower slopes of Black Mountain, this botanical garden houses the largest collection of Australian native plants. With a total of 78,000 trees, it's a tranquil escape for the city dwellers of bustling Canberra. The themes highlight the nation’s rich habitats and plant diversity, and it also throws a light on the garden's horticultural excellence. Along with education programs, this wonderland experiences active research as scientists are hard at work, exploring ways to cultivate threatened plants. This national gem, with perfectly landscaped gardens, should definitely be on the must-visit list for all travelers who step in Canberra.
Ruth Bancroft Garden & Nursery - San Francisco, California, USA
What started in the 1950s as a private collection of potted plants by the late Ruth Bancroft has turned into one of the "most beautiful gardens" in the world. It spans over 3.5 acres outside San Francisco and boasts a rare collection of cacti, succulents, and drought-tolerant plants from different parts of the globe. The institution's educational offerings on the importance of water-conserving plants keep Bancroft's legacy alive even today.