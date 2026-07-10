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“How Foolproof Is Your Vocabulary?”: Find Out By Identifying These 20 Double-Meaning Words
A trivia question over a loaf of bread, testing vocabulary and double-meaning words. What's your vocabulary like?
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“How Foolproof Is Your Vocabulary?”: Find Out By Identifying These 20 Double-Meaning Words

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Think you have a strong English vocabulary? This double-meaning words quiz challenges you to identify everyday words from just a single definition. It sounds easy, but many common words have two completely different meanings, making this quiz much trickier than it looks. Suddenly, ‘bat’ isn’t flying through the night, ‘bank’ isn’t holding your money, and ‘spring’ has nothing to do with the season. ☀️🦇

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There’s no multiple choice here, so all the power is in your hands. Simply read each definition and type the word you think is correct.

Ready to put your vocabulary and word skills to the test? See how many double-meaning words you can identify and find out if you can score a perfect 20/20! 🏅

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    A close-up of a dictionary page, showing definitions for vocabulary and double-meaning words.

    Image credits: Pixabay

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TIL "rank" can also describe a foul smell.

    1
    1point
    reply
    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To this day, I had no freakin' idea that 'mocassin' is a snake

    0
    0points
    reply
    crystal_lynn avatar
    Zebulun
    Zebulun
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #1 can also be service!!!

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TIL "rank" can also describe a foul smell.

    1
    1point
    reply
    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To this day, I had no freakin' idea that 'mocassin' is a snake

    0
    0points
    reply
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    crystal_lynn avatar
    Zebulun
    Zebulun
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #1 can also be service!!!

    0
    0points
    reply
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