New Discovery Of Dolphins Using Baby Talk With Their Offspring Provides Fascinating Insight Into Animal Parenting

The bond between mother and child is undeniably special. Moms can sense if something is not right with their child even if they are miles away, cut sandwiches just the way their kid likes and provide a safe haven in their embrace. When baby babbles, it sounds like gibberish, but his mom knows what he wants and babbles back in a sing-songy voice, making the baby giggle happily. This is called “motherese” and, as it turns out, even dolphins use it when talking to their calves.

More info: nationalgeographic.com

Bottlenose dolphin mothers use baby talk to communicate with their offspring

Image credits: Jonas Von Werne

Dolphins are incredibly intelligent animals. They are quick learners, demonstrate a wide rage of emotions, have excellent problem-solving skills. There are even jokes that dolphins one day will take over the world.

Luckily, they are content staying in the water. Still, humans are fascinated by them and scientists are conducting studies to find more about these adorable mammals.

The newest study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that female bottlenose dolphins use “motherese” or “infant-directed speech” when interacting with their calves.

Moms will be moms, no matter the species.

Image credits: Jeremy Bishop

When their babies are around, mothers use a higher and wider pitch than normal

Image credits: Daniel Torobekov

Human moms intuitively use a high-pitched, singsong voice when talking to their young children. Speaking in shorter sentences and emphasizing important words helps toddlers better develop their speech skills and gain a wider vocabulary.

Scientists wondered if there are any similarities between human and dolphin moms. Naturally, dolphins communicate differently from humans – they use their signature whistle that is unique to each dolphin. They repeat it multiple times and listen for another dolphin to respond.

“It’s analogous to your mother standing on your front porch and yelling her own name to summon her kids,” says Kelly Jaakkola, a cognitive psychologist and marine mammal biologist at the nonprofit Dolphin Research Center in Grassy Key, Florida.

At least baby dolphins won’t experience the utter terror of mom addressing them by their full name.

Image credits: Daniel Torobekov

Bottlenose dolphin calves stay with their mothers until they are three to six years old

Image credits: Guille Pozzi

Just like any good mom, a bottlenose dolphin female teaches her young necessary survival skills. Baby learns how to hunt food, navigate the ocean and stay safe. Unfortunately, the dads are deadbeats and do not get involved into rearing their offspring.

Image credits: Aaron Burden

“I just can’t even articulate what an amazing project it is”: the lead scientist couldn’t contain her fascination with these incredible animals

Image credits: Jess Loiterton

The study took place over 34 years and it gave us a small glimpse into the fascinating world of dolphins. It it a small step towards learning more about the mysteries of the creatures of the ocean.

What do you think about dolphins? Do they fascinate or terrify you?

Image credits: Richard Lloyd

People in the comments were gushing over adorable dolphins