Maid Of Honor Misses Sister’s Wedding After Losing Dog, Can’t Believe She Ditches Her Wedding Too
Golden retriever being gently petted, symbolizing the maid of honor losing dog and missing sisteru2019s wedding.
Family, Relationships

Maid Of Honor Misses Sister’s Wedding After Losing Dog, Can’t Believe She Ditches Her Wedding Too

Weddings are one of the most important days in a person’s life – it’s a celebration of their commitment to their partner. Usually, they invite people who are important to them to celebrate with them and expect them to show up. Yet, sometimes, not everyone they invite does.

For instance, in today’s story, the bride’s maid of honor, who was also her sister, decided to skip the wedding at the last minute, because she was deep in grief over her late dog. After some time, she asked the ex-bride to be her maid of honor, but she wasn’t over the feelings of betrayal her skipping the celebration caused.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    When a couple throws a wedding celebration and invites a bunch of people that are important to them, they expect these people to attend this big day

    Image credits: Bùi Huy / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    A woman invited her older sister, with whom she had a complicated relationship, to be her maid of honor

    Image credits: Trung Nguyen / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Two days before the wedding, her sister’s old dog died and she became consumed by grief

    Image credits: Jean Alves / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    So, she decided to skip the wedding, as it would have been too much for her and nothing the woman offered changed her mind

    Image credits: PerfectAffect9213

    Then, some time later, the sister was getting married and asked the woman to be her maid of honor, but she refused, as she was still hurt about her skipping the celebration

    Ever since forever, the 28-year-old OP and her older sister have had a complicated, but rather close relationship. The author described her sibling as “extremely emotional and kind of dramatic” and in a way implied that that’s where their complications come from. 

    At least in this story, it definitely did. Last year, the original poster was getting married. Her sister was supposed to be her maid of honor. While it’s quite common for a bride to appoint her sister to be a MOH, it’s not a requirement. A bride must trust the person she chooses for this role, as they usually are responsible for the bachelorette party and other planning duties. So, the OP clearly trusted her sister with this. 

    Then, 2 days before the wedding, the sister’s 14-year-old dog passed away. Grieving a pet isn’t any less hard than a person. This creature was a big part of your life and their passing can hurt just as much and sometimes even more, which is completely normal.

    So, the post’s author was sympathetic towards her sister’s loss. But then the sibling said something that threw her off – she wasn’t coming to the wedding because of how devastated she was. And nothing the bride offered her could change her mind. Basically, she was trusted with the title of maid of honor and let everyone down. 

    We don’t have to tell you that this hurt the OP – you understand it yourself. It was one of the biggest days of her life and her sister simply skipped it. No surprise it strained their relationship after.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Then, a few months later, the sister reached out to the post’s author offering her the role of her maid of honor, essentially exchanging their roles. The only thing was that the original poster was still salty about what happened during her celebration, so she refused this proposal. 

    This made the sister beyond upset and even their family called the OP out on being petty. So, the woman turned to the online world for their perspective – was she a jerk for saying no? 

    This time netizens were rather split on their opinions. Some were set on the thought that no one is really a jerk in this case. The sister was severely grieving her dog, which is sadly usually not viewed as “good enough” grief in society, despite it being overwhelming for a person. 

    So, some even thought that the OP was a jerk for not acknowledging her sister’s pain enough and then being petty by saying no to her request.

    Well, you know how the saying goes – there are as many opinions as there are people. That’s why we wonder – what’s your take on this situation? Who is the jerk here? Share it in the comments!

    Netizens were split on who is the jerk here – for some it seemed that no one was, but others were sure that the woman being so salty and refusing to be maid of honor was jerk-ish behavior

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

