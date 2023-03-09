Artist Illustrates True Animal Friendship Between Pixie And Brutus, And Here Are 7 Of His Newest Comic Strips
The talented comics creator Ben Hed never ceases to surprise his fans with the internet’s beloved Pixie and Brutus stories. His comics follow the adventures of the unlikely duo – an energetic kitty and a retired military dog you wouldn’t want to cross paths with.
Ben’s Instagram account “Pet Foolery” has an impressive audience of 2.5M followers who come in for a daily boost of positivity. Below we wrapped up a new batch of Pixie and Brutus’ most recent shenanigans, so pull your seat closer.
You can find more Pet Foolery comics in our previous features here, here, here.
More Info: Instagram | Patreon
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
Awww I love Pixie and Brutus so so so much <3
I'm sitting here with a big soppy grin on my face
AL-WAYS, it's ALWAYS great :) i love the "tag" one, hilarious
Awww I love Pixie and Brutus so so so much <3
I'm sitting here with a big soppy grin on my face
AL-WAYS, it's ALWAYS great :) i love the "tag" one, hilarious