Artist Illustrates True Animal Friendship Between Pixie And Brutus, And Here Are 7 Of His Newest Comic Strips
Cats, Comics5 hours ago

Liucija Adomaite, Gabija Saveiskyte and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

The talented comics creator Ben Hed never ceases to surprise his fans with the internet’s beloved Pixie and Brutus stories. His comics follow the adventures of the unlikely duo – an energetic kitty and a retired military dog you wouldn’t want to cross paths with.

Ben’s Instagram account “Pet Foolery” has an impressive audience of 2.5M followers who come in for a daily boost of positivity. Below we wrapped up a new batch of Pixie and Brutus’ most recent shenanigans, so pull your seat closer.

You can find more Pet Foolery comics in our previous features here, herehere.

More Info: Instagram | Patreon

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a Photo Editor Assistant at Bored Panda. She has recently finished her Graphic Design BA (Hons) studies in Yorkshire, England, and returned home to Vilnius excited to take on some new artsy projects! Gabija loves photography, cats and beautiful pink skies! She couldn't imagine her life without going for a long walk in the forest or having oatmeal for lunch :).

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awww I love Pixie and Brutus so so so much <3

5
5points
reply
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sitting here with a big soppy grin on my face

0
0points
reply
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AL-WAYS, it's ALWAYS great :) i love the "tag" one, hilarious

0
0points
reply
