Dad Is Made To Regret Taking His Healthy Kids To Urgent Care In Attempt To Teach Them A Lesson
Dad Is Made To Regret Taking His Healthy Kids To Urgent Care In Attempt To Teach Them A Lesson

The work we entrust medical workers with is often of literally life-or-death importance, and even if not, they are responsible for helping to preserve our health and wellbeing. As one doctor on Reddit reminded us all, that means we should respect their time and resources instead of involving them in our own personal schemes.

When a father brought his two daughters in to frighten them for presumably faking symptoms to get out of their chores, he chose to make his domestic conundrum the hospital’s problem. Read on to see how this doctor reminded dad that these sorts of problems are best solved before involving staff who are on call to deal with urgent medical emergencies.

A doctor’s job is never easy. It carries a great deal of responsibility and requires extensive training

When one doctor on urgent care duty was roped into a father’s spat with his children, he set out to show dad why that wasn’t right

The doctor stuck around to discuss with commenters, including some from the US who has questions about his terminology

Not everybody, however, was sure that his response to the situation was appropriate

