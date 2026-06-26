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Doctor Discovers Jaw‑Dropping Surprise Hidden In Four‑Year‑Old Boy’s Plaster Cast
A doctor in white gloves removing a plaster cast from a young boy's arm, revealing a surprise hidden within.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Doctor Discovers Jaw‑Dropping Surprise Hidden In Four‑Year‑Old Boy’s Plaster Cast

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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One of the most incredible talents a child can have is finding the strangest spots to hide their secret treasures.

When a mother named Macayla took her little boy to the doctor, she expected an ordinary appointment to have his plaster cast removed from his arm.

But they found way more than what they bargained for.

RELATED:

    One of the most incredible talents a child can have is finding the strangest spots to hide their secret treasures

    Doctor discovers surprise in boy's plaster cast during removal, showing the cast being cut carefully.

    Image credits: macayla_02

    Highlights
    • A mother, who took her little boy to the doctor to have his plaster cast removed, found more than what they bargained for.
    • “What have we got there, goodness me…” the curious doctor exclaimed.
    • The video racked up 9.4 million views on TikTok.
    • “Lucky there wasn't any food down there saved for later!” one commented on the video.

    In a viral TikTok video that’s racked up millions of views, the doctor’s surprise was captured on camera as he cut open the little boy’s cast.

    The mother, Macayla, explained to her viewers that her son injured his arm while pretending to be a superhero at daycare.

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    Unfortunately, he learned the hard way that he couldn’t shoot out webs from his arm.

    Boy decorates his plaster cast with colorful markers, a surprising find hidden within his cast.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    A social media comment reading 'Future entrepreneur' about the boy's plaster cast discovery.

    “He was being Spiderman at daycare, and he jumped off a ladder but his webs didn’t work,” Macayla wrote in the comments.

    The moment landed his arm in a plaster cast, which he quickly turned into his own personal hiding spot.

    The doctor’s surprise was captured on camera as he cut open the little boy’s cast to find his hidden treasures

    A small red monkey toy, the surprising find, on a blue sheet after the plaster cast was removed.

    Image credits: macayla_02

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    “What have we got there, goodness me, a monkey!” the curious doctor was heard saying to the child.

    “A cheeky little monkey,” the little one said as the doctor pulled the toy out, only to find more treasures falling out.

    A child's hand picking up coins, part of the jaw-dropping surprise found in the boy's plaster cast.

    Image credits: macayla_02

    Amélie Thériault's comment about coins falling out of a plaster cast, a surprising hidden element.

    Macayla wrote in the caption, “My Four year olds cast removal revealed his secret collection!”

    “A cheeky little monkey, $5 dollars in gold coins plus one pirate coin and two instant wins from maccas,” she added.

    The 2022 video garnered 9.4 million views on TikTok and was flooded with comments from amused viewers.

    “Lucky there wasn’t any food down there saved for later!” one commented online 

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    @macayla_02 My Four year olds cast removal revealed his secret collection! A cheeky little monkey, $5 dollars in gold coins plus one pirate coin and two instant wins from maccas 🤷‍♀️. #funny#toddlersoftiktok#kids#funnykids#armcast#brokenarm#collection#safekeeping#moneybox#toddlermom#fyp#mcdonaldsmonopoly♬ original sound – Macayla

    A comment from yasmin_pretty_pr1ncess about a hidden stash in a boy's plaster cast.

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    “I lost it when the coins fell out,” one said.

    Another wrote, “McDonald’s monopoly. Taking no prisoners.”

    “Lucky there wasn’t any food down there saved for later!” said another.

    “Wow, he was lucky not to get a pressure wound,” one commenter said.

    Macayla replied to the comment, saying, “Yep, he was very lucky! More so because the cast is water resistant so it had been wet many times.”

    A doctor examines a boy's arm with a modern, breathable plaster cast, revealing a surprise.

    Image credits: Tom Claes/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

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    Others shared their own experiences, saying, “My brother had $2 worths of coins in his cast when they opened it up.”

    Another shared, “I had a full body cast as a toddler (due to 4 hip ops). When they cut it off, they found loads of blue dots on my tummy. Turns out I didn’t like blue smarties, so stuffed them down there for easy disposal.”

    “I was 5 when I broke my arm and when they opened up my cast they found all my Barbie shoes I hid from my monster lil sister,” one said.

    “I did the same thing, my cast was full of leaves and cool sticks I found on the ground,” said another. “The occasional pretty rock too.”

    There are certain Do’s and Don’ts that parents should pay attention to when there’s a kid with a plaster cast in the house

    A doctor meticulously wraps a boy's leg in a plaster cast, preparing for the hidden surprise.

    Image credits: ThisIsEngineering/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    HappydayZRcoming0011's comment on the smell after a plaster cast is removed, a surprising discovery.

    Specialized pediatric orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Chasanal Rathod, said there are several Do’s and Don’ts when it comes to managing kids with a plaster cast.

    Parents should make sure their child regularly moves their toes or fingers inside the plaster cast to maintain circulation, and keep the affected limb elevated using a pillow or arm pouch sling, according to Dr. Rathod’s website.

    It’s important to watch for warning signs such as swelling, discoloration, or the cast feeling too tight for the child.

    The cast also should not be wet and must be covered during showers.

    A doctor examines X-rays of hands, looking for a surprise hidden in a plaster cast.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    As for the list of Don’ts, the doctor said the plaster cast should not be tampered with. Hence, avoid breaking, cutting, or removing the cast padding.

    It’s also important not to insert objects like hair clips, pencils, chopsticks, or combs inside the cast, even if there’s itching or discomfort. This can cause injury or infection.

    Also, avoid applying talcum powder or deodorant inside the cast.

    Close-up of a four-year-old boy's arm in a plaster cast, revealing a hidden surprise.

    Image credits: shraga kopstein/unsplash (not an actual photo)

    Parents should keep an eye out for warnings or “red flags,” Dr. Rathod said.

    Contact a doctor when there is excessive pain in the plaster that doesn’t improve with painkillers. Also seek professional help when there is any swelling or discoloration of the toes or fingers, or a feeling of tightness.

    One should also seek medical attention if the plaster becomes cracked, broken, or soft, if its edges start causing pain or sores, or if there is any unpleasant odor coming from the cast.

    Netizens were amused by the hidden treasures the boy stuffed in his plaster cast 

    A comment that reads This is too adorable, relating to the surprise hidden in a plaster cast.

    A comment that reads Hahahaha so good 😂, reacting to the surprise in a plaster cast.

    A comment that reads one way to save money 😂 need me a cast now, about the plaster cast surprise.

    Alfie's mind comment about a boy's plaster cast filled with broken rulers and pen caps, a hidden surprise.

    Lee Bee's comment on a boy's plaster cast, expressing relief there was no food hidden inside, a funny surprise.

    Holiday Countdown's comment about a plaster cast revealing Barbie shoes hidden by a 5-year-old boy.

    Bettinak's comment relating a boy's plaster cast surprise to a Dr. House episode about a boy's nose.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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