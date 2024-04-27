ADVERTISEMENT

I was thinking that first aid kits at work should have tampons, and I don't see why they don't. I buy a box and bring it to work in case anyone needs them. I'm sure many have experienced their period starting at work and not having any.

One time years ago at another job I got my period and nobody had a tampon or pad and I had to work the rest of my shift with rolled up toilet paper in between my legs. It's not fun and very gross! I think my employers should have tampons provided for their employees if needed instead of me buying them for community use. What does everyone else think?