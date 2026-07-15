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Disturbing Intimate Trend Is Dominating Google Searches, Doctors Have Warned Against It
A man clutches his groin, wearing khaki pants, a white shirt, and a dark green watch. The image suggests a disturbing intimate trend.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Disturbing Intimate Trend Is Dominating Google Searches, Doctors Have Warned Against It

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Google search data shows that interest in “gooning” — a prolonged act of self-pleasure involving delayed climax — has surged in recent years.

The trend gained such significant traction between November and December 2025 that adult content sites identified it as the “obsession of the year” for 2026. 

However, medical experts have raised concerns that excessive engagement could contribute to compulsive behaviors, leading to challenges during partnered intimacy.

Highlights
  • Interest in “gooning” has skyrocketed over the past five years, as reflected in Google search data.
  • Doctors warn that excessive engagement could contribute to compulsive behaviors and impact partnered intimacy.
  • Searches for other niche terms have also risen sharply in recent years.

“Your brain is undoubtedly becoming more habituated to that behavior, and the more often it’s repeated, the more likely you are to struggle to stop and enjoy other activities,” said Dr. Paula Hall of the nonprofit online therapy program Pivotal Recovery.

RELATED:

    The growing fascination with “gooning” has sparked concerns among experts

    A woman looking at her phone, representing an intimate trend dominating Google searches.

    Image credits: DC Studio/Magnific (not the actual photo)

    Searches for “gooning” spiked by 778 percent over the past five years, according to Google data, with the term looked up more than a million times in the last couple of months of last year alone.

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    Gooning sessions can last anywhere from an hour to marathons of seven or more hours, according to online forums where practitioners, known as “gooners,” share their experiences. 

    A man looking at a laptop in a dark room, illustrating an intimate trend dominating Google searches.

    Image credits: Ahmed/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The Daily Mail asked medical professionals to weigh in on the trend in January 2025, and they had nothing positive to share.

    Dr. Richard Viney, a consultant urological surgeon at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, said that while the concept of delaying pleasure to achieve an enhanced experience is an “understandable holy grail,” there is no evidence that it works. 

    “It could, in fact, lead to problems in the bedroom,” he said.

    A screenshot of a user comment about an intimate trend, with doctors warning against it.

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    A man holding his groin, symbolizing the intimate trend dominating Google searches.

    Image credits: Krakenimages/Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Hypothesizing that gooners rely on explicit media to stimulate themselves, he said they are essentially training themselves to become aroused only while viewing it.

    “Relying heavily on p**nography can desensitize the individual to real encounters, increasing the risk of erectile dysfunction when engaging with a partner,” he warned.

    “This can then lead to anxiety, making the issue more embedded.”

    A screenshot of a user comment mentioning gooning culture, an intimate trend doctors have warned against.

    A person with pink hair and a denim jacket sits, holding a guitar. The intimate trend involves self-expression.

    Image credits: Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Dr. Hall echoed the sentiment in her own statement, while listing additional adverse effects of the practice.

    “Doing it five or six hours every day of the week is unlikely to be beneficial,” she noted.

    “Regrettably, there’s lots of evidence that, over time, compulsive p**nography use begins to harm other areas of life, including relationships, work, friendships, finances, and general mental health and wellbeing, especially when someone’s using it to escape stress and depression.”

    Gooning was not the only intimate trend to go up in the last five years

    A man with a toned physique takes a mirror selfie, showing an intimate trend of body consciousness.

    Image credits: Akinney13/Wikipedia

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    “Femboy” — referring to men or non-binary individuals who present themselves in a feminine way — saw a 504 percent spike in searches.

    “Thirst trap,” which involves posting enticing content on social media to attract attention or validation, increased by 335 percent.

    @haleyybayleeabsolutely not♬ som original – 🪩
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    “Throuple,” referring to a relationship involving three people, was searched 230 percent more.

    At the same time, records for “Findom” (where a person gains pleasure from controlling another’s finances), “P*gging” (a practice in which a woman wears a toy emulating the male part), and “Vore” (a fantasy involving being consumed) went up by 83, 30, and 26 percent, respectively.

    Three people with arms around each other walk along a rocky coastline, representing an intimate trend of close bonds.

    Image credits: Armen Poghosyan/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The rise in these trends coincided with increased scrutiny of the adult entertainment industry.

    Age verification laws, which typically require personal data like a government ID or a facial scan to view X-rated content, were enacted in half of the U.S. states, including Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, North Carolina, Kansas, Missouri, and more, between January 2023 and July 2026.

    In the UK and France, similar laws came into force in June and July 2025, respectively.

    Social media reactions to the popularity of the trend remained divided

    A couple lies intimately in bed, illustrating a Google trending topic about intimate relationships.

    Image credits: Magnific (not the actual photo)

    “It does not harm anyone but the prudish,” one said, while another agreed, saying, “Let people live. This is a free society.”

    “Gooner and proud,” remarked a third.

    A fourth, who did not agree with the practice gaining momentum, said, “It will work only for those who do not desire serious relationships.”

    Some expressed disbelief over the name and the statistics themselves.

    A crowd of football fans in red and white scarves, showing a trend of communal passion and intimate gatherings.

    Image credits: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

    “The latest trend seems to be coming up with stupid terms for things that are already well-understood,” one said.

    “This figure is completely made up,” asserted another.

    Additionally, fans of the soccer team Arsenal were trolled intensely because their fandom name is also “Gooners.”

    “I always thought Arsenal fans were strange,” a user commented.

    “Arsenal fans must be really happy about this,” quipped the next.

    Netizens kept debating the pros and cons of the practice 

    Screenshot of a comment from LoveGame about an intimate trend, dopamine, oxytocin, and false comfort.

    Screenshot of a comment from Aguinaga about an intimate trend and depersonalization.

    Screenshot of a comment from alison_burgers_3 discussing an intimate trend and stress.

    Screenshot of a comment from didi about an intimate trend, its frequency, and individual motivations.

    Screenshot of a comment from yoksnsams confirming the truth about an intimate trend.

    A social media comment from kadejohn saying, Cortisol spike? Yeah I'm quitting. This reflects a disturbing intimate trend.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP: "We will censor d**n...". Also BP: "gooning ok 👍"

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP: "We will censor d**n...". Also BP: "gooning ok 👍"

    2
    2points
    reply
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