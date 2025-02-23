ADVERTISEMENT

Whoever said "necessity is the mother of invention" probably struggled with half-empty toothpaste tubes and midnight bathroom navigation before some genius stepped in to save humanity. From neck-mounted reading lights that turn late-night page-turning into a hands-free adventure to toilet nightlights that guide your 3 AM stumbles, brilliant minds keep cooking up solutions we never knew we desperately needed. Watch grocery bag handles transform your shopping haul from finger-cutting chaos to balanced bliss, while bottle emptying kits ensure you get every last drop of that expensive shampoo.

Life hits differently when your car seat stops eating your phone thanks to gap fillers, and your leftovers stay fresh because someone invented a snack bag resealer that actually works. The magnetic microwave splatter guard prevents your lunch from redecorating the microwave ceiling, while olive oil sprayers portion control your EVOO better than your self-restraint ever could. Each invention tackles those tiny daily annoyances that collectively make you wonder if the universe is plotting against you – turns out it wasn't, you just needed better gear.

This post may include affiliate links.

Snack bag sealers next to bags of chips, a clever invention for keeping snacks fresh and frustration-free.

Review: "I couldn't wait to see if these really worked. As soon as I received them I went to work sealing bags of opened chip bags. They worked! No more stale chips. They have a built in magnet, so I can keep them handy on the fridge. I am really impressed with them. No waiting time, no buttons to mess with. Just slide the protective cover away to expose the roller and run it across what you want to seal. Easy!" - Lexi

amazon.com , Lexi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
marshalldavies avatar
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or use one or more bulldog clips or large paper clips - or am I missing something?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Stop Fumbling With Your Phone And Start Pretending To Be A Responsible Adult With This Car Phone Holder That Fits Snugly In Your Cup Holder Like It Was Made For It

    Car phone holder invention reducing frustration with charging cable, next to a drink holder.

    Review: "Very simple design but works great. Phone does not move around at all. Integrates into the cup holder and still has room to put can or bottle into the cup holder. I liked it so much. Just ordered a second one for my wife's SUV." - Daniel M Slater

    This car phone holder is a brilliantly unique design we haven't seen before. Check out these other 28 car-finds for if you basically live in your car.

    amazon.com , Daniel M Slater Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Flip Every Bottle Upside Down And Watch This Bottle Emptying Kit Work Its Gravity-Defying Magic

    Clever inventions showing bottle stands to avoid frustration of wasted lotion and sauce.

    Review: "After seeing an ad on Instagram, I can searching on Amazon and found a 6 pack option. I am SO glad I bought it. Anything WITH A SCREW ON top got the treatment. The 6 pack option gives you a better range of bottle adapters and washers. Plus you can contact the company to order more of the adapter type you use AND special sizes for certain brands. From liquid hand soaps to body lotions and boutique lotions, you're going to get the most of your product." - CAC Jill of All Trades

    amazon.com , CAC Jill of All Trades Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    boredpanda_194 avatar
    Rusty
    Rusty
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What do you mean, „gravity defying“? — It relies on gravity!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    Say Goodbye To Wilting Greens And Hello To Crisp, Fresh Veggies With The Produce Saver

    Fruits in a fridge drawer with a blue produce saver, a clever invention for freshness.

    Review: "Bluapple-They have keeps my fruit, fresh, crisp, and longer than in the past. Recommend and we will purchase again." - TimothyS. Clippinger

    Amazon.com , TimothyS. Clippinger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Microwave with a clever invention for splatter protection inside.

    Review: "It stays on ceiling of microwave until you need it..no more taking it out and putting it back in when you don’t need it. One less annoying little task if you use your microwave all the time. I really like this item." - S. Straiges

    amazon.com , S. Straiges Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Make Carrying Groceries Less Of A Workout With This Grocery Bag Handle That Turns You Into A Shopping Superhero, One Bag At A Time

    Hand holding a green shopping bag carrier with two loaded plastic bags, showcasing clever inventions for convenience.

    Review: "These things are so helpful! I use them all the time. They hold a lot of bags and it is so comfortable in your hands! Fewer trips from the car to inside the house with grocery bags is a big help to me!" - LoveJoyLove

    amazon.com , Here, There, & Everywhere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Never Let A Drop Of Toothpaste Go To Waste With This Toothpaste Tube Roller That’s Here To Maximize Your Minty Freshness

    Toothpaste tube in a clever invention stand to reduce frustration on a bathroom counter.

    Review: "This device is ingenious! Wished I’d known this product exist sooner. I use arm & hammer toothpaste which still comes in the standard small cap so having it prompt up behind the bathRoom cabinet was impossible. Now, problem solved. It’s a small invention that made a positive impact. I thank the person who thought of it." - Jl33NYC

    amazon.com , Jl33NYC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Keep Your Door Secure And Your Peace Of Mind Intact With This 2-In-1 Doorstop Security Alarm That’s The Ultimate Multitasker

    Doorstop alarm invention on a wooden floor, showcasing clever design to prevent frustration.

    Review: "This security device is excellent. Sturdy and visually acceptable and works well." - Abby

    This alarm is handy at home but it has become a travel must-have for us! Have a look at our other 23 travel essentials that get packed before anything else.

    amazon.com , Kelly Witt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Earbud hooked securely over ear for frustration-free use.

    Review: "I can wear these all day and they do not hurt my ears. I have a small ear canal and the Airpods hurt my ears, these keep me from having to shove the AirPods so far in my ears. A lot more comfortable. This was a great buy." - yarddawg

    amazon.com , Larissa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Innovation meets irritation as we explore more creations that tackle life's persistent problems. The following finds showcase how human ingenuity keeps turning everyday hassles into "remember when that used to be annoying?" moments. From kitchen complications to lifestyle limitations, each solution ahead proves that sometimes the best inventions come from someone somewhere finally saying "enough."

    Innovative toilet bidet attachment showing control panel, offering a clever way to enhance bathroom experience.

    Review: To be honest, I thought that you had to have money to have a bidet, but this is so affordable! It is easy to install. It uses the water that flows into your toilet so it can be a bit cold, but I don’t mind it. It works well and has definitely cut back on my husbands excessive use of toilet paper. You can aim and adjust the water pressure to your liking. I couldn’t wait to use the bathroom after it was installed." - Mollie B.

    amazon.com , Mollie B. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Car seat organizer preventing items from dropping in the gap, showcasing clever inventions for convenience.

    Review: "This is such a great, simple accessory that is so effective! With 2 kids in the backseat who constantly need me to hand them things, this has been so helpful in not dropping things and having them get stuck and lost and forgotten under the seat. It also proves a little resting place for items that otherwise would have dropped down. This came with 2, and we put one in each car by the driver’s seat since we slide our sunshades in the little area by our passenger seats. Very easy to put in- and it stays in place. Great buy!" - Paige

    Amazon.com , Paige Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I use these and I approve, they do work. None of my dropped stuff is under the seat or in the rear floorboard.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Midnight Bathroom Trips Just Got A Whole Lot More Fun With The Toilet Night Light

    Toilet bowl with purple LED light, a clever invention to ease nighttime bathroom visits.

    Review: "This seemingly silly little gadget has turned out to be great! The light level (brightness) can be dimmed down if desired, and the color can be set to whatever you want, but the bottom line is that you don't need to turn on a bright overhead light (which wakes me up and makes me angry, not a good combination) when you need to go into the bathroom at night. And here's a bonus: when we travel, we find that it's rare to have a night light in the bathroom in most hotels. Since we can't navigate the new space at night as well as at home, having this little gidgy in there makes life a great deal easier in a strange new place. Cleaning it is a breeze, too; what seems like it's going to be a problem ... isn't. I can't recommend this Toilet Night Light highly enough, and I'm not ashamed to admit it. Could be on the gift list this December...." - Wandergurrlee

    Amazon.com , Wandergurrlee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Brighten Up Your Late-Night Reading Sessions With This Reading Light That Wraps Around Your Neck Like A Glow-In-The-Dark Scarf

    Woman wearing a clever invention: a neck light, smiling indoors by a table with a bottle.

    Review: "More reading and less social media… what a great way to make sure of that!" - Karen Owens

    amazon.com , Karen Owens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Vacuum with pet hair and clean beige couch, showcasing clever inventions for effortless cleaning.

    Review: "WOW, FINALLY!!! I have 2 dogs and have tried so many products, and others that work as well as this are tedious to clean and maintain. This works 10X better than the sticky rollers, AND the compartment holds a lot of hair." - Derek D

    amazon.com , B Jones Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Clever invention shown with sofa cleaning tool, before and after results displayed.

    Review: "I literally just used it and I’m glad I bought it. I originally bought it to clean the seats of my car. I used it to clean up coffee that I forgot I had on my backpack on the side pouch and I dropped my backpack on my bed, left to shower and when I came back, I took off my backpack from my bed and noticed the huge brown stain! It clicked in my head what had happened and I rushed to get the machine!
    Easy to assemble and set up. I used the shown cleaner and it took off most of it. I then used a bit of Shout stain remover and used the machine again and then the stain was almost all gone!
    I might want to try it again later but I’m very happy with how much it removed. Good suction. I would highly recommend!" - Caroline Garcia

    Amazon.com , Mrs. Augie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Wine Headaches? Not Anymore! Just Wave Your Wine Wand And Drink Up!

    Wine glass with clever spoon holder invention, surrounded by various wine bottles, on a table setting.

    Review: Went from not being able to drink wine at all to having two full 6 ounce classes with one wand! A little bit of a stuffy nose but absolutely no headache!!! Definitely worth a try." - Shannon Naughton

    amazon.com , Shannon Naughton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Give Your Knees And Back The Day Off Because Grampa's Weeder Is Taking The 'Ow' Out Of Your Weeding Pow-Wow

    A weeder tool pulling out roots from concrete, showcasing clever inventions to reduce frustration in gardening.

    Review: "This is a simple tool that makes a big difference. I hate pulling weeds but to keep our HOA off my ass I have to stay on top of it. This tool is easy to use, pulls the weeds up by the roots. No more bending over, no more fighting with the roots. It is built to last, has a nice finish on the wood. With the long handle you just tilt it over a little and the weed and roots pop out of the ground with no effort then lift the tool up and pull the week out of the forks. It will not take care of small trees that come up in the flower beds there roots are to deep and will put stress on the wood handle and it is not made for that anyway." - Dave

    Amazon.com , Marz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Clever shoe storage invention on shelves, maximizing space and preventing frustration.

    Review: "After an extreme cleaning of my closet and getting rid of 20 pairs of shoes, I bought 40 of these shoe slotz to organize my shoe collection and create some space in my closet. The shoe slotz worked great for my flats, my tennis shoes and my low and mid heels. My higher heels didn’t work, but that was because my shelves weren’t tall enough. My only complaint is that the little tab that you insert on the shoe slotz to hold the shoe in place comes out easily- see my video for clarity. Truthfully, you probably only need these on higher heeled shoes that may slide off without the tab." - Candygirl

    Amazon.com , Candygirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Person wearing prism glasses for reading while lying down, demonstrating clever inventions to reduce frustration.

    Review: "This purchase has been my best purchase ever. I love these! I’m an avid reader and my neck starts hurting a lot and these definitely prevent that!! I’ve also watched TV with them on and LIFE CHANGING!! Love these and highly recommend." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Turn Your Favorite Fruits Into Creamy Desserts With This Fruit Soft Serve Maker That’s Here To Make Snack Time A Little Extra

    A clever invention for making healthy fruit sorbet easily at home, placed on a kitchen counter.

    Review: "This amazingly exceed my expectations. Very easy to use and in just one minute we enjoyed a delicious and healthy treat. Very easy to use and clean." - Javiera Alvarez Leon

    amazon.com , Javiera Alvarez Leon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    A person wearing a TheraICE Rx headwrap in a kitchen, demonstrating a clever invention.

    Review: "This product has helped my family tremendously....mostly used for migraines and occasional sinus pressure issues. It feels amazing and really does help. It freezes pretty quick, but the only negative is it warms up fairly quickly too. Because of this I actually ordered more than one to alternate back & forth. I highly recommend for the migraine sufferer." - Amanda

    amazon.com , Amanda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Hand holding clever invention: a penguin-shaped egg holder carrying three eggs.

    Review: "Bought this for a serotonin boost because it’s ridiculously cute. Little did I know how utterly functional it is. No more cracking eggs while dropping them into the pot, no more fishing them out, no more putting them back into the damp cardboard carton where they inevitably are forgotten right next to the equally neglected bag of spring mix. Just in the pot, out the pot, into the fridge where they cutely greet me every time I open the door. Gives me 5 seconds of joy every time. Highly recommend." - Kitty M.

    amazon.com , Kitty M. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Say Goodbye To Awkward Olive Oil Drizzling With This Olive Oil Sprayer That Turns You Into A Kitchen Artist Without The Mess

    Hand holding clever kitchen invention, an oil sprayer with measurement marks, in a modern kitchen setting.

    Review: "Easy to spray, always ready for use!" - Sami

    amazon.com , Sami Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Hand holding a pink and white Remington device, showcasing a clever invention for convenience.

    Review: "Works great! I have sensitive skin and cannot use regular razors with 5 blades because I get cuts and rashes galore! I bought this razor to dip my toes into electric razors as this was very cheap so very little risk, my mistake as this cheap little razor 🪒 is fabulous. It works so good and such a bargain. I can use 3 blade razors and have less irritation but when I use this razor I have no problems! I’d rather have no problems since the problems also resulted in me having to buy special lotion. I prefer to use it dry and my new routine is to shave before I shower or bath so I can use my sugar scrub and get out super smooth. Also you ever get fully dressed and realize you need to shave your legs or somewhere else boom so easy now you don’t even have to undress. Quick up and down and your good to go just add moisturizer! Hair does collect on top but you can just rinse right off after use. It also fits in the hand so perfectly" - Nick

    amazon.com , Nick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Gray fingerless gloves on a hand typing on a keyboard, illustrating clever inventions.

    Review: "I work in an open office setting and the temperature has to be set to accommodate everyone. Unfortunately for me I’m always cold and not being able to manipulate the temp thermometer caused for some very inconvenient issues. I have to counter this inconvenience by being conscious of how I am dressed but it still doesn’t fully help. My fingers are left to be cold and wearing gloves would be an easy fix. Fingerless gloves weren’t helping because the heaviness of the gloves were just not conducive to everyday typing. I turned to amazon to look for gloves that were lightweight and looked as if they could be worn throughout the day without “feeling” like I had actual gloves on, if that makes sense?? While also providing warmth to my fingers in a cold office setting while working of course.
    Because these are arthritis gloves they fit very snug, I think it inhibits my body to produce more heat which is exactly what I was aiming for. The cutoff point on the fingers expose just enough of my finger tips to still promote uninterrupted typing. The fabric is lightweight and stretchy. The stitching alone shows great care and consideration was put into the engineering of these gloves. All in all these fit like a dream. I keep these babies in my top drawer at work. Higly recommended!" - T wood

    Amazon , T wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hair dryer with detachable nozzle, demonstrating clever invention solutions for everyday frustrations.

    Review: This hairdryer is easily the lightest, quietest and best one over ever owned. I’ve had hairdryers for decades and none can ever compare. I’ve bought ionizers, tourmaline dryers, higher wattage, foldable travel dryers…virtually every new iteration that came along. And each one was okay, but never anything I’d rave about. Until now! This hairdryer is fabulous! I’m astonished. I promise you that you’ll love it too!" - Heather O'Dell

    amazon.com , Heather O'Dell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!