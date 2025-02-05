ADVERTISEMENT

Warning: accessing this level of life-hack intelligence might make you feel like you've infiltrated a secret society of problem-solving ninjas. We've uncovered 29 finds so clever, they'll have you questioning why you spent years doing things the hard way. From migraine caps that turn your worst headache days into bearable existence to car cupholder extenders that finally accommodate your emotional support water bottle, these aren't just products – they're classified solutions that feel like cheating at life. Each item serves as evidence that somewhere out there, genius inventors are working overtime to solve problems we didn't even know had solutions.

Picture strutting through life armed with a portable Poopourri spray, ready to defend any bathroom's dignity at a moment's notice, or wielding a vegetable chopper that transforms meal prep from tedious chore to satisfying therapy session. These finds operate in that sweet spot between "why didn't I think of that?" and "how did I survive without this?" Whether you're using a sunscreen sand remover to finally enjoy beach days without taking half the shore home, or mastering the art of retail-worthy shirt folding with a dedicated board, each item proves that working smarter, not harder, is the ultimate power move. Now this is what we call "cheating your way through adulting!"

This post may include affiliate links.

"Life saver sand-resistant powder package at the beach with umbrella and sea view."

Review: "If you are going to the beach, you need this. Period. For kids, adults, anyone. It works so well and can be used TONS (we are still on our first insert that comes in the pack and have been using it for weeks)." - Cynthia Hill Upton

Amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's wrong with getting sand on you (barring the kiddo below with sensory aversions to sand)? You just rub it off when your skin is dry and exfoliate a little at the same time.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:

    Scoop Up The Mess With Ease And A Smile Using This Dog Buddy Pooper Scooper , A Friendly Helper That Makes Dog Ownership A Whole Lot Less Crappy!

    Review: "Love the product as a first time dog owner. I don’t have to touch poop through a bag again! " - Susu

    amazon.com , Susu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    40points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Life saver product before and after application on hands, showing improved skin condition."

    Review: "I wash my hands pretty consistently as I am always cooking, baking, and doing projects. I only need about a fraction of a teaspoon and my skin feels normal again. Having moved from a wet valley to a dry high desert - this has saved my skin. It is light, airy, and unscented. I am allergic to most lotion product but not this one. Wonderful!" - Ashley Rose

    Amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    32points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zselyke_szekely avatar
    UpupaEpops
    UpupaEpops
    Community Member
    21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've got insanely dry hands. Tried virtually every handcream I could get my hands on, including expensive prescription ones. Nothing. Then one day I just walked into a truck shop as my hands were physically hurting and bought a hand cream made for mechanics. Works like magic! It's also cheap and unscented.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Person relaxing with an IceBeanie on, showing relief from daily life savers.

    Review: "AMAZING!!! YOU NEED TO GET ONE for you and others! LOVE IT!" - Corey S.

    amazon.com , Corey S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    32points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jar opener being used to easily open a tightly sealed tomato sauce jar, life saver tool on wooden table.

    Review: "I love this. I used all the different items. I highly recommend purchasing this. It makes opening those hard to open jars, and lids easy. I use to ask my Son to open the hard to open jars and lids for me but not anymore." - Bridget

    Amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    28points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I recently purchased something like this for a person who is ageing and has arthritis. They said it's a huge help.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Multifunctional kitchen tool set with peelers, graters, and a bag, ideal life savers for everyday use.

    Review: "These were a great purchase for our camper. I liked them so much I got a set for the house too. They are durable and so handy. Every kitchen should have them." - Jean

    Amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're too small to do an effective job, the peeler and pizza cutter are going to lead to messy and cut fingers

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fresh fruit organized in kitchen containers; a daily life saver for accessible snacks and easy meal prep.

    Review: "I bought two of these cutting boards one for myself & one as a gift. I absolutely love it! I thought I'd only use the drip edge for roasts & whole chicken but I used it to cut up a whole watermelon the other night & it was perfect, no juice all over my counter or on a kitchen towel. I also liked that I could stand up Ziploc bags and have support around them." - Nancy K

    amazon.com , Nancy K Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    crissynewbury avatar
    Crissy Newbury
    Crissy Newbury
    Community Member
    Premium     9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bought one of these but it’s too small for my requirements. I put my coffee machine on top and store the pods in the containers. 🤷🏼‍♀️

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Microwave hack with a plastic cover, a daily life saver for preventing food splatter inside.

    Review: "It stays on ceiling of microwave until you need it more taking it out and putting it back in when you don’t need it. One less annoying little task if you use your microwave all the time. I really like this item." - S. Straiges

    amazon.com , S. Straiges Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Measuring spoons filled with oil, salt, and chia seeds, highlighting practical life savers for daily cooking.

    Review: "these are awesome, one measuring spoon for all your baking needs. they are super easy to clean and they are accurate in measurement I have a few of them so I always have one clean." - Archie

    Amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    crisj avatar
    Cris J
    Cris J
    Community Member
    18 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks great, works terribly, difficult to clean, questionable accuracy. Do not want.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Before and after of a white blouse, illustrating life saver ironing technique for daily use.

    Review: "Only takes about 90 seconds to heat up and works extremely well. Steamed a dress and dress shirt before having to refill the water. Perfect compact size for traveling." - Mallory Al-Jazrawi

    Amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Everyday challenges meet their match as we reveal more game-changing solutions that make you feel like you've unlocked secret level achievements in the game of life. These next finds demonstrate how the right tools can transform common annoyances into minor footnotes in your day, all while making you feel like a member of an exclusive club of efficiency experts.

    Lemon soap thins in a pack, with a person holding a thin sheet; a life saver for daily use.

    Review: "I am so happy to have found this product. It works exactly as it should and smells great. Perfect for concerts, festivals, and everyday use. Never get caught without soap and settle for just rinsing off your hands again!" - Ana R

    Amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    barbarakayton avatar
    Another Panda
    Another Panda
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can get normal, non “antibacterial” soap sheets. Regular soap has been proven to be more effective long-term than “antibacterial” cleaners, for many reasons.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Insect trap plugged in with blue light, showing trapped flies on adhesive surface. Life saver for pest control.

    Review: "I didn’t expect much but wow this product is amazing. I have fruit flys in the summer and it gets them ALL! I haven’t seen any since. The light isn’t too bright for the kitchen. Nice little night light. It’s easy to use and the refills aren’t that expensive to buy more. Recommend this brand for the price!" - Mallory Phillips

    Amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    Keep Your Root Vegetables Fresher For Longer With This Potato/Onion Bag With Blackout Lining

    Burlap storage bags labeled for vegetables, onions, and potatoes, sitting on a kitchen counter.

    Review: "I think this bag is unreal. I forgot I had onions in the bag and thought I don't want to see what's inside. I was surprised that the onions were still good and no additional growth! I used the onion and it was fresh. I can't remember how long ago I bought those onions but it was awhile. I will be buying the other bag for potatoes." - Penny

    Amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Organized cutlery in kitchen drawers, showcasing everyday life savers like knives, forks, and spoons neatly arranged.

    Review: "I used this silverware organizer at a rental furnished apartment. I liked it so much I purchased 2 sets. This unit helps to store your silverware in a nice compact tray. Using at my own house now." - A Shopper

    Amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    crisj avatar
    Cris J
    Cris J
    Community Member
    18 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    100% chance those bottom right utensils catch at the top of the drawer and prevent it from opening.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Onion slicer chopping onions efficiently on a kitchen counter, offering an everyday life hack.

    Review: "Bought one of these for our daughter for Christmas last year, she ended up moving back in with us so I started using it. When she moved out, she wanted to take it with her. I knew immediately I must get on here and order another one! Lol! It is definitely a must have!" - Baum

    amazon.com , Baum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    crisj avatar
    Cris J
    Cris J
    Community Member
    18 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These always require more force than you expect, leading to dangerous behavior in the kitchen. Professional kitchens have much better versions of this tool that are far less dangerous. If you are really prepping that much veg, spend the money on a real tool.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Source: homeownermemes

    See What You've Been Missing With This Blindspot Mirror , A Clever Little Accessory That Helps You Stay Safe And Aware On The Road!

    Review: "I got these for my bestfriends car since I always drive her around, and it works great. They stick on really easy. Right after we put them on in rained and the mirrors didn’t fall off or anything. Helps with the visibility for the driver, and doesn’t look bad." - Seth

    amazon.com , Liz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have factory fish eyes on our Escape. I STILL adjust the outer rearviews to catch the back quarter of the car and the adjoining lane. Thats why we have a rearview in the car. Only time I use the outers is backing up.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Drive In Comfort With Your Favorite Large Thermos By Your Side, Thanks To This Car Cupholder Extender , A Clever Adapter That Fits Your Bigger Cups Perfectly!

    Green water bottle in car holder, showcasing one of the life savers for daily use.

    Review: "It fits and tightens nicely into car cup holder and holds my large water bottle well!" - Lou Z.

    amazon.com , Lou Z. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ricosuave_1 avatar
    Rico Suave
    Rico Suave
    Community Member
    20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You obviously don't realize that there is an extension piece that is inserted into the car's cupholder....

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    We Know This Aint Texas, But We Could Still Use These Silicone Cowboy Hat Straw Covers

    Colorful cowboy hat-shaped straw holders displayed on a cup and in hand, showcasing practical life savers.

    Review: "I can’t stop laughing every time I see this on my straw cause it’s so cute & funny! It’s awesome quality and comes in multiple colors. I love how they’re easy to put on & fit my straw perfectly."- Gigi

    Amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    crisj avatar
    Cris J
    Cris J
    Community Member
    18 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it looks stupid, but it works, it's not stupid. Still looks stupid though...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #19

    Keep Your Delicate Stemware Sparkling And Secure With This Dishwasher Attachment For Stemware - A Genius Solution For Wine Lovers Everywhere!

    Wine glass secured in dishwasher with a safety clip, showcasing innovative life savers for everyday use.

    Review: "These work with all of our wine glasses, including my Riedels, thin champagne flutes and crystal wine glasses. Our KitchenAid dishwasher came with a wine rack but it didn't hold our taller wine glasses so this little gadget did the trick. Very easy to use. I keep them clipped in between cycles now that I’ve found a good spot for them. Extra helpful for dinner party clean up. Cheers to never washing wine glasses by hand again!" - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davidwalker_6 avatar
    Cyril Sneer
    Cyril Sneer
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just wash your crystalware by hand for goodness sake. But this could be handy for cheap, stemmed glassware

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The revolution against daily struggles continues with innovations that blur the line between simple products and straight-up sorcery. Our next batch of problem-solvers proves that sometimes the best solutions aren't about working harder – they're about having inside information on products that basically feel like cheating at adulting.

    Carpet rake gathering pet hair, an everyday life saver tool.

    Review: "I bought this a year ago and still find myself amazed at how incredible it works." - bunny

    There is no doubt that this broom makes cleanup an actual breeze. But we have 24 other ways that cleaning might become your new favorite chore this year!

    amazon.com , bunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Hand holding a travel-sized citrus toilet spray labeled "Before You Go," a practical life saver item.

    Review: "Wow, this stuff really works. I purchased this travel size for a recent cruise. Even with the proximity of the bathroom to the rest of the room, there were no unpleasant odors throughout our trip. Just a squirt in the bowl beforehand did the trick. Nice lemon scent without being overpowering." - Amazon Customer

    Amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Before and after images of a cleaned pot; life savers showing effective cleaning results in a kitchen setting.

    Review: "These do a wonderful job cleaning our bottles. They also dont leave a residue or weird taste. For the price these are a must. Its easy to forget how dirty bottles get even just from water so mane sure you clean them!" - Jonathan M.

    The results from this reviewer simply speak for themselves. But we are so addicted to a good before/after moment, that we found 25 more that left us speechless!

    Amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Hand holding a Migraine Stick, a handy life saver for daily relief.

    Review: "This is a must have item for you purse or pocket. If you suffer from headaches this thing is magical. The moment I feel a headache coming on, I apply as directed and it kills any headache! I love it!" - rorangel13

    Amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Make Your Closet Look Like Abercrombe With A T-Shirt Folding Board

    T-shirts neatly folded using a plastic folding board, showcasing an everyday life saver technique.

    Review: "OK, I admit I saw Sheldon use this folding board on the Big Bang Theory show and I had to have one. You just lay in your shirts, flip the sides and the bottom and you're done! If you have OCD like me, you'll like the fact that all your shirts are folded neatly in a uniform size." - T.

    Amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Hand holding two green cactus-shaped lint removers, everyday life savers.

    Review: "We have been using them for a little while and really noticed a difference with hair on our clothes. We are a family of 5 with a lot of long hair. These things really catch the hairs and I adore the color and design ♥️" - Lisa W.

    Amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Sink topper on a bathroom vanity with soap dispensers, showcasing life saver organization hack for daily use.

    Review: "This is exactly what I needed for my non existent vanity. Goes right over the sink, still leaving room for me to wash my hands too! Easy to put away. Lifesaver for my early routine and putting on makeup." - Morg

    amazon.com , Morg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Life saver: Compact portable washing machine cleaning items in a sink, showcasing convenience and efficiency.

    Review: "Anyone experienced with toddlers know how often laundry is required. This machine is perfect for those occasions. Not only is it handy and portable but it washes the clothes nice and clean. Highly recommend it" - abhi

    Amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Purple mop slippers on wooden floor, a daily life saver tool.

    Review: "Perfect for wearing while mopping and cleaning hardwood, LVT, tile, etc. Highly recommend." - Lisa

    amazon.com , Denise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    crissynewbury avatar
    Crissy Newbury
    Crissy Newbury
    Community Member
    Premium     9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My husband is actually happy to clean the kitchen floor wearing these. He bought several different colours. 🤣

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Bug zapper glowing blue and a hand holding a dirt-filled disc, demonstrating everyday life savers.

    Review: "We have had swarms of mosquitoes in our yard/back porch area after many days of rain and this zapper has killed so many mosquitoes! I’m thrilled with the results. HIGHLY recommend" - Bruedigan

    Amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sorry, what did it do to the mosquitoes? Censoring is bad enough. Selective censoring now? Is hitler back?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!