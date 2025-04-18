ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever wondered why every restaurant has to post a sign in the bathroom stating that “Employees must wash hands”? It seems like common knowledge. And it’s pretty disgusting to imagine that anyone would refrain from washing their hands, especially those working with food. But as it turns out, a concerning amount of people don’t understand basic hygiene.

We took a trip to the “This Is Why I Don’t Do Potlucks” Facebook group and gathered some of their most traumatizing photos below. I’ll warn you right now, pandas, that you probably don’t want to eat lunch while viewing this list. And you might never be able to enjoy food from another person’s kitchen again after viewing these images. But if you have a strong stomach, scroll away! And keep reading to find a conversation with the group's creator, Sarah Slabodnik.