Have you ever wondered why every restaurant has to post a sign in the bathroom stating that “Employees must wash hands”? It seems like common knowledge. And it’s pretty disgusting to imagine that anyone would refrain from washing their hands, especially those working with food. But as it turns out, a concerning amount of people don’t understand basic hygiene.

We took a trip to the “This Is Why I Don’t Do Potlucks” Facebook group and gathered some of their most traumatizing photos below. I’ll warn you right now, pandas, that you probably don’t want to eat lunch while viewing this list. And you might never be able to enjoy food from another person’s kitchen again after viewing these images. But if you have a strong stomach, scroll away! And keep reading to find a conversation with the group's creator, Sarah Slabodnik.

#1

Cat lounging on the kitchen counter next to chopped potatoes, highlighting a humorous potluck cooking mishap.

This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

jenwil avatar
Snazzy Smurf
Snazzy Smurf
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Nope!.Just nope. I love animals.but not near food prep.

View more commentsArrow down menu
    #2

    Sour milk in a jug on a kitchen counter, questioned for potluck cooking ideas.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Unconventional salad dressing container at a hospital potluck, highlighting potluck challenges.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    For me, potlucks have a positive connotation. I associate them with celebrating holidays at school or in the workplace, gathering with friends and family, and having the opportunity to share a delicious treat with loved ones. But I have to admit, I have developed a new fear of them after visiting This Is Why I Don’t Do Potlucks.

    This group has been around since 2020 and has blossomed into an impressively large community. The group is also quite active, as it's constantly receiving new submissions and gaining new members, which means there’s no shortage of questionable behavior taking place in people’s kitchens. From cats sitting on salads to mold hanging out in people’s fridges, be prepared to be grossed out!
    #4

    Container of flour with glass shards, highlighting a worst dish dilemma at a potluck.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    Toss out the dang einkorn. No one likes glass as a condiment.

    #5

    A potluck dish with unappetizing appearance on a cluttered, dirty kitchen counter.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    Well at least they had a sanitary cooking area… *cough*…

    #6

    Pugs eating food off a kitchen stove, highlighting a potluck fail.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    And apparently they write on their dogs with marker too. Double classy.

    View more commentsArrow down menu

    To find out more about this stomach-churning group and find out what they've been up to since we last featured them on Bored Panda, we got in touch with the group's creator and admin, Sarah Slabodnik. She was kind enough to have a chat with us and provide an update on how the community has been doing over the past couple of years.

    "Our group has been going well. We're almost at 200k members now, and we continue to get dozens of requests from people who want to join our group on a daily basis," Sarah says. "We get at least fifty posts submitted every day. The group's engagement level is great, and we love that so many people are commenting on the posts."
    #7

    Person loading sneakers in a dishwasher among dishes, highlighting worst potluck practices.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Cheez-It burgers with beef and crackers, showcasing an unconventional dish served at a potluck.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    Cat humorously sitting on potluck vegetable tray with broccoli and dip in a kitchen.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    We also wanted to know if the content in the group has changed at all over time. "I've noticed within the past year that a lot of people who work in the field of food safety have joined," Sarah shared. "They offer a lot of good information in the comments and have settled an argument or two as well."

    #10

    Person using a grater on a foot in a potluck setting, surrounded by towels and self-care items on a porch.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Five baby bottles with nipples on a dirty stovetop, highlighting potluck dish disasters.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    luispineiro avatar
    Subaru645
    Subaru645
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Don’t stop there, continue on with the stove and the rest of the kitchen

    #12

    Potluck dish spread in a restroom setting, featuring assorted meats, cheeses, fruits, and snacks on a table.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    Oh this is in a bathroom? Will be convenient when food poisoning strikes.

    Sarah also says the group's busiest time of the year is definitely around American Thanksgiving. "We go from getting dozens of posts submitted every day to around one hundred a day," she noted. "Lots of people are posting their food on social media, visiting family or friend's homes and sneaking in a quick picture or recalling potlucks of Thanksgivings past and sharing their horror stories."
    #13

    Plate of unappealing baked chicken, rice, and vegetables for potluck meal, served with minimal seasoning.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Scratched frying pan with humorous text about black pepper, highlighting potluck dish mishaps.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #15

    Bird standing on a cheese pizza in a box at a potluck.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    But running a group like this certainly isn't easy on the stomach. "I definitely have trust issues with food," Sarah told Bored Panda. "When I do eat at other people's homes, I always offer to help with preparing the food or cleaning. That way I can see their kitchen before I commit to eating anything."

    #16

    A hand holding a can of cat food next to a dish of cheesy casserole, highlighting unusual potluck dishes.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #17

    Dirty plate with spoon and ants, highlighting worst potluck dish scenario.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #18

    A jar of spoiled goat milk resembling cottage cheese, highlighting reasons to avoid potlucks.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    Eat at your own risk. Granted, that would be considered garbage to me.

    These disgusting moments don't only happen at potlucks, though.

    "I was at a buffet once and saw a child sneeze on the lasagna tray, spraying germs everywhere," Sarah shared. "I told one of the staff what happened right away, so they could dispose of the lasagna and clean the area."

    "I watched that tray like a hawk for half an hour, and not one of the staff touched it. I found a different staff member and reported it again, and around five minutes later they removed the tray," she continued. "For all I know, they were just keeping it in the back until I left, so they could put it back out again."

    #19

    Dirty utensil tray highlighting worst potluck dish presentation.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    lilian_2 avatar
    Lilian
    Lilian
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago (edited)

    how does this happen?! (before they get the chance to clean it).

    #20

    Cat sitting on tortillas near a stove with cooked meat; a humorous potluck dish scenario.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Cupboard with homemade bread and assorted pantry items, questioning if it serves as a bread box alternative.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    So is there anything we can do to make sure food safety and hygiene become common sense?

    "When I worked in developmental services, we had to take a food safety certification course and update that training every couple of years. I think that it would be good if they made food safety a mandatory one or two day course in high school," Sarah says. "Teach them good habits while they're young."
    #22

    Plate of mismatched food served at a potluck, featuring beans, undercooked meat, and Yorkshire puddings.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #23

    Messy kitchen floor with spilled liquids and cluttered countertops, illustrating worst potluck dishes preparation chaos.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #24

    Jars of canned meats from 17 years ago on a kitchen counter, featuring ham, beef, pork, and sausage.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    But sometimes, we just have to take matters into our own hands.

    "I have a dear friend who absolutely refuses to wash her cucumbers before using them," Sarah added. "Her reasoning is if it comes in packaging, that must mean it's been pre-washed. Finally, one day she told me if it was so important to me, I could wash them myself. So now, whenever I eat at her house, I always make sure the cucumber(s) get washed."

    #25

    Cat sitting in a casserole dish at a kitchen counter, highlighting an unexpected potluck mishap.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #26

    Unappetizing potluck dish with sausages and unseasoned vegetables in a frying pan.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #27

    Unusual dish: bologna slices shaped as peanut butter cups, filled with chocolate in muffin wrappers. Worst potluck dish example.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    Are you feeling traumatized by these unappetizing photos, pandas? We don’t mean to scare you, but it’s probably wise to think long and hard before eating any potluck food in the future! Keep upvoting the pics that give you the heebie-jeebies, and let us know in the comments below what the worst food you’ve ever seen shared at a social gathering was. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring the same Facebook group, look no further than right here!
    #28

    Baking mishap text about cupcakes, questioning baking temperature to avoid a biohazard.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #29

    Refrigerator full of unappealing potluck dishes, messy and poorly organized with mismatched containers.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #30

    Unappetizing hamburgers cooking, representing worst potluck dishes.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #31

    Unappetizing potluck dish of hot dogs, onions, and tomatoes in a white bowl with tongs, labeled "Wtf is this."

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #32

    Cat sitting on floured kitchen surface, humorously disrupting baking process for potluck dish preparation.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #33

    Old coffee pot with well-worn appearance, part of the worst potluck dishes theme.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #34

    Burnt carrots in an air fryer; a potluck dish gone wrong.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #35

    Plate of corned beef and fries with gravy, showcasing a dish served at a potluck.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #36

    Baking mishap with Pine-Sol sprayed bread dough; unsure if it’s safe to bake or a potluck disaster.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #37

    Funny comment about potlucks, discussing pan cleaning with dog assistance, including emoji reactions.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #38

    Messy chocolate-drizzled cake on a stove, highlighting a potluck disaster.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #39

    Mold forming on forgotten starter in a jar, highlighting worst potluck dishes scenario.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #40

    Home-cooked potluck dish featuring chicken wings, vegetables, and beets gravy on a plate.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    The number for emergency is 9 1 1. I would suggest a medical power of attorney or an advance directive before eating this

    #41

    Packaged ribs on carpet next to bare feet; potential potluck dish choice.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #42

    Beef broth with mold poured into chili pot, showcasing a potluck mishap.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #43

    Wild mushrooms on a drying rack, with a caption questioning their edibility for a potential potluck dish.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #44

    Text message about vacuum-sealed venison stew dated 2000, highlighting a potluck food experience.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #45

    Jar of flour with moving brown specks, highlighting worst potluck dish experience.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #46

    Worst potluck dishes: a story about saving wing bones for homemade broth and reusing containers for soups.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #47

    Discounted ground beef in food saver bags, labeled "reduced," with visible expiration dates.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #48

    Defrosting ground beef on a car hood in the sun, illustrating a potluck dish preparation gone wrong.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #49

    Dirty air fryer with food residue, highlighting worst dishes from potlucks.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #50

    Bacon grease in a plastic container labeled for sale, highlighting why some avoid potluck dishes.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #51

    A plate with 15 pieces of handmade organic butter, priced at £20.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #52

    Wooden spoons with holes filled with food bits, highlighting cleaning difficulties for potluck dishes.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #53

    Unusual potluck dish: a cake made from layers of bologna and ramen noodles, topped with sprinkles.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #54

    A questionable potluck dish with text sharing a celiac-related incident, questioning trust in "gluten-free" claims.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #55

    Decorated holiday cookies with Santa and wreath designs, served at a potluck.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    Looks so nice, but then there is the ashtray at the side..

    #56

    Unappealing potluck table with crackers, berries, and plated meats under a caption about checking company reviews.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #57

    Heavily scratched red cutting board on a kitchen counter, highlighting potluck dish preparation challenges.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #58

    A chicken eats from a dish on a potluck table with a partially eaten turkey and purple plates, highlighting potluck fails.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #59

    Worst potluck dish with a pot of meat and a plate of raw vegetables, potatoes, and carrots.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #60

    Selection of potluck desserts with a sign saying "Eat at Your Own Risk," featuring cookies and rice treats on a gold tablecloth.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #61

    Moldy leftovers in a container highlighting worst potluck dish with various colors indicating spoilage.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #62

    Unusual potluck dish with pie topped with hot dogs, pickles, and whipped cream, surrounded by holiday lights.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #63

    Post about potluck dishes, highlighting concerns over food hygiene and leftovers, shared in an online community.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #64

    Jar with questionable bread dough, purple spots visible, shared online with humorous comment regarding potluck dish concerns.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #65

    Cockroach with a yellow dot on a dishwasher, highlighting potluck woes.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #66

    Bathtub with deer meat thawing; text overlay humorously highlights why people avoid potlucks.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #67

    Crockpot dish with unexpected substance on meat and spoon, highlighting worst potluck dishes.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #68

    Expired pork belly with seasonings on a table, intended for crispy pork bites.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #69

    Swollen pastry packet on a kitchen counter, raising concerns about potluck dish preparation.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #70

    Potluck dish in a pot on a stove, featuring a messy tomato and bean stew.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

    #71

    Two dogs sniff gluten-free cookies shaped like trees and stars on a cooling rack.

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks Report

