A note of warning: some of these tales are quite vivid and detailed; you may want to skip over some of them if you’re particularly sensitive or if you’re eating something right now.

In a recent AskReddit thread, a bunch of health inspectors opened up about the very worst, most disgusting restaurants that they’ve ever had the displeasure of evaluating. Scroll down for their horror stories. It’s serious nightmare fuel .

If you own a restaurant or cafe, then you know that your customers deserve only the best. That means quality ingredients, tasty food , great service, and… a clean kitchen. Unfortunately, not all business owners reach even the most basic hygiene standards, whether due to mismanagement or their attempts to cut costs.

#1 Not a health inspector but I used to work at a sandwich shop next to a Chinese restaurant. During their annual inspection, a cockroach fell onto the clipboard the inspector was writing on.

Bored Panda was curious to get the author's take on why some restaurant owners, managers, and staff members might have such a hard time maintaining clean premises. "To be honest with you, I think the most plausible reason would just be focus," u/Lightningstar39 told us. "Keeping things clean can often be hard, and I don’t mean the act of cleaning itself but I mean having to pay attention to when things get dirty whilst focusing on something else," they said. "I particularly struggle with this as someone who’s on the autism spectrum. So, I imagine it’s much more difficult keeping things clean whilst focusing on trying to run a restaurant." According to the redditor, they haven't eaten at enough bad restaurants to immediately point out any kinds of red flags indicating that a place is best avoided. ADVERTISEMENT "The only memorable bad experience I’ve had with restaurants was one restaurant at a shopping mall near where I used to live. I remember ordering a calzone from there and biting into it to find out it was undercooked."

#2 My wife worked at a commercial kitchen repair company. The technicians took apart a steam table at a buffet and found mummified mouse corpses.

#3 Not an inspector, but went to food safety training. The inspector-insructor told us about going to inspect a Chi-Chi's. Their sewer had backed up into the kitchen. Instead of closing the restaurant, the manager made the kitchen staff tie garbage bags on their legs and keep working. Oops. The inspector shut it down immediately, of course. They got a HUGE fine. I don't remember if there were any other repercussions.

We were also interested in understanding what inspired the author to spark the discussion online in the first place. "Honestly, it was really just a stroke of curiosity I had one day. Often, when I’m just quietly thinking to myself I get curious about random things and I like to post questions about those random things I get curious about on AskReddit," u/Lightningstar39 opened up to Bored Panda. "For some reason, I was thinking about health inspectors and what they go through every day. I thought 'there has to be at least a few genuine health inspectors on Reddit, maybe I’ll get a few good responses if I post my question there.' I know it’s common for people on Reddit to claim themselves as professionals without actually being them, but I thought at least a few had to be real." The author said that most of the answers they got were what they more or less expected. "But the one [story] I personally found the most disgusting is the story about the cockroach-infested sushi shop."

#4 Not inspector, but did restaurant consultation. I got sent to this restaurant and it just smelled funny. I pulled back the fridge, and there was literally piles of moldy food behind the fridge. I lifted up the cold line trays, and I could tell that no one had cleaned it in months. I forgot to mention that when I opened the ice machine, there was a THICK layer of mold. It was so thick that my brain stopped working when I looked at it; it activated my fight or flight.

#5 I'm not an inspector. I deliver beer. The amount of disgusting walk-in coolers is actually shocking. I have no authority, so of course, all I can do is steer clear of these places. But holy f**k. It's jarring how disgusting some places are.

#6 Some restaurant near me got shut down because they had freshly severed goat heads in the refrigerator. They didn't serve goat.

The long and short of it is that health inspectors protect the public by ensuring that restaurants and other facilities follow health and safety rules and regulations. It’s a vital job without which more businesses would lower their standards and more customers would get ill after eating, leading to more health issues across society, and worse. Technically, health inspectors don’t just work at restaurants. They can also visit hospitals, construction sites, water treatment plants, food sanitization companies, mines, etc. ADVERTISEMENT According to Indeed, the most important qualities for health inspectors to have include problem-solving skills, analytical skills and communication skills. They also need to be good at time management and stress management, and be able to understand rules and regulations, as well as explain them to others in simple language.

#7 My Mom used to be a health inspector. A bar had a bear chained outside and the owners would bring it inside to hangout with the patrons sometimes.

#8 Actual inspector here. enter: newly permitted and built vietnamese seafood restaurant. i went in there and spent about 12 hours in there watching (and trying my hardest to correct) almost every violation known to man.



these guys were importing live fish from who knows where (customs was involved) and cooking it up like it’s no ones business. no coolers worked, no cooking was at the right temperature, everything was stored literally everywhere (food and live animals on floor, raw over ready to eat, etc). dish machine? sanitizing? what’s all that? the guy was tasting some soup and quite literally spitting it back into the pot. no one had on hairnets or gloves or shoes for that matter.



safe to say they got like a 20/100 the first time i was in there, we did 7 subsequent followups and their highest grade ended up being like a 40 something. they got their permit revoked (and we had to take them to court because they kept wanting to operate… and subsequently got some people sick).

#9 There was a Mexican restaurant that got shut down locally about 7-8 years ago. I checked their health inspection. They scored a 14/100.



I am friends with one of the inspectors, so I asked about it. He didn’t do the inspection, but it became a well known incident in his department. Lots of stuff out of temp, lots of things out of date, dishwasher not working, no hats/hairnets, no gloves, etc. He said they had a chip warming bin that was a large plastic container stuck inside a standing hot box. The plastic was melted into the box and the base was covered in mold, some kind of liquid, salt, broken chips, mouse droppings, and roach eggs. The inspector asked them to wash their hands and use gloves. They all went and dunked their hands into a shared bucket of standing room temperature water and dried them on their aprons before putting gloves on. Everything on the line temped over 50 degrees and the chef/manager dipped a chip in the salsa to taste, said it tasted fine, and then double dipped into the same container to prove that it wasn’t dangerous.



They got some citations and were given one follow up inspection a few days later. Their water heater was out on that visit, so the closed the restaurant with dozens more citations. It never reopened.



The joke with the health department was that “the restrooms were spotless.”.

What’s more, health inspectors must value honesty. They have to be as objective and unbiased as possible when inspecting facilities. They have to prioritize the public’s welfare above everything else. People’s health and lives are at stake here. The restaurant staff, from the owners and managers to the cooks and servers, have to be on the same page when it comes to cleanliness. Proper hygiene should be a top priority. If someone falls ill due to improper food storage or unclean premises, not only are you ruining a person’s health, but you’re also putting the restaurant’s future in peril. According to Zenchef, the kitchen staff must constantly check the temperature of the fridges, freezers, and cold rooms, to ensure food safety. Certain foods perish more quickly than others, so you have to be particularly careful when storing them, (e.g., fish, shellfish, raw meat, dairy products, and eggs). ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Worked in one I could never figure out how they were allowed to operate. Food was never stored, cooked, or thawed properly. Fish and chicken were just left out overnight in the counter to thaw. Hot sauces were poured in 20L Cambros and put in the fridge, no stirring or cooling or anything. No lids in the fridge, the shelves were coated in slime, except for the one shelf front-of-house was allowed to use when our two sauce and drink fridges died and I cleaned off our solitary shelf.



Owner thought pouring bleach everywhere cleaned things. The floor was grey-black and slimy. The leaking pipes behind the 50 year old dishwasher (with a broken heating element) made the wall soggy when you pushed on it.



When we found mold growing on food, the chefs just picked it off and handed it back. Cleaning the whole kitchen was the job of the solitary, untrained dishwasher. Chefs had a nap setup in the dry goods closet on top of the flour.

#11 Actual inspector here- I was still a student when we got a complaint about a place, and the woman sent us a picture of her food which had a cockroach IN their piece of sushi.

Went to.the restaurant, and at first, didn't see anything for the first hour, but I ended up finding some dead ones under a dishwasher and then all of a sudden, I saw them EVERYWHERE. I looked up to see 3 of them swimming in a clear bin of flour. Saw a ton of them scuttle out from the table fridge when I opened in. Walked around their dining area and saw so many scuttling around the floor, with people actively eating there.



Sure enough, made them close, and went in the next day with pest control. Pest control guy said it was the worst case he's seen, and actually climbed up on their counters to get away from the sheer number that came out of the woodwork when he sprayed the place.



Created a plan with the owner and actually fixed them up really well. And then the placed burned down the next month. I still can't forget the smell and just coming eye to eye with a cockroach roaming around in flour.....





Oh ya and the one 24 hour restaurant that had walk in fridges full of mold and piled high with home depot gallon buckets of food. They said they went through one bucket an hour. I was there for nearly 5 hours that day and they didn't go through one.....we ended up having to.throw all of it out anyways since the state of that fridge was unacceptable and the smell.....



Needless to say I'm happy to be on a completely different team working with diseases rather that kitchens now...

#12 There was SLIME IN THE ICE MACHINE!

You should never refreeze products that have been defrosted. Meanwhile, you should aim to defrost food in a fridge, not at room temperature. Furthermore, you shouldn’t freeze items that should be kept at above-freezing temperatures. Restaurant staff should also keep raw and processed foods in different fridges, clean their worktops and utensils daily, avoid handling food with their hands, not place their personal items on work surfaces, and not put food containers on the floor of the kitchen. Storage areas and worktops should be kept separate from dishwashing zones and garbage bins. And the premises should be kept meticulously clean to prevent pest contamination and mold growth. Naturally, all the staff should regularly wash their hands, wear clean clothes, and have hairnets and gloves to prevent contaminating the food.

#13 I am not a health inspector, but I rented and renovated a restaurant that had been closed by health authorities. They had built themselves a mezzanine in the storeroom and were living there. When we started dismantling it my ex lifted his side suddenly and I was showered on rat s**t.



The extraction tube was fully clogged with solid fat. When the technicians released one side to remove it, it was so heavy that it fell crashing through the ceiling and a flood of thick black oil started raining.



We also found pigeon remains by the sink as if someone had been catching and cooking them.



I've never eaten in a restaurant of that type of national cuisine in my country again.

#14 3rd party inspector here. Generally the really bad restaurants know they’re in bad shape, know why it’s important, and just don’t care (or are corporate owned and have no agency at the store level except to tattle on themselves to the health departments, which I see a lot).



One of the things that sticks with me the most is when I inspected a chicken restaurant that was reusing the buckets from the concentrated dish soap to store raw chicken. They didn’t understand why it was an issue because 1, they were keeping the raw chicken at the proper temp (per them, it was actually 48°) & date labeling the buckets…2, they kept the buckets covered and off the floor of the (filthy) walk-in…3, they washed their still-gloved hands between unhooking the bucket/quickly rinsing it and handling the chicken and 4, if the soap is safe for dishes why isn’t it safe for the chicken? The location had a ton of other violations but they were all pretty “standard”. I will just never get over why they honestly thought reusing a concentrated chemical bucket was ok.



Also, they had tons of large clean Cambro’s in good condition they could have used instead.

#15 I used to work for a company that fixes kitchen equipment as a field service tech some time ago.



There were a bunch of disgusting restaurants that I had to service but the absolute worst was a Golden Corral with absolutely zero safety measures in place.



The floor was so greasy that you could slide from one end of the kitchen to the other, half of their fridges were broken, and cooked food was stored in the open on mobile metal tables.



But the worst was seeing a large stainless table next to the dishwasher with a large hole cut out in it where a trash can would normally be stored underneath. The problem was that somebody had taken the trash can out and left it by the dumpster, so the servers were still dumping food onto the floor and stacking dishes.

There was literally a pile of soggy food underneath leaking all over the floor and it was right in the main path that people took in and out of the kitchen, so they were tracking food and grease and god knows what all over the restaurant.

What is the worst restaurant you’ve ever been to in terms of hygiene, dear Pandas? Have you ever worked as a health inspector or as part of a restaurant kitchen team? What was that like? If you’d like to share your experiences and opinions, feel free to do so in the comments, at the bottom of this post.

#16 Walked into a Mexican restaurant one time and saw some lady soaking some tripe in a mop sink. Saw that and told them to throw all of it in the dumpster and bleach it in front of me. My boss had seen a restaurant defrosting raw shrimp in a mop sink with the mop draped over the faucet. My other co-worker had to work a foul odor complaint where this Chinese buffet was closed for about a week without utilities. He walked in and found the food was still in the buffet line. He said the stench was so rotten that he immediately threw up upon opening the door. The food was stewing in it's juices for a week in the Texas summer heat. Those are the worst ones that I can think of atm.



Edit: Thank you so much for the gold! Dreams can come true! Lol :).

#17 Former health inspector here (and current third party food safety auditor): A few things that come to mind:



1. Grocery store so infested with rodents that an entire group of them was living in the dairy cooler- you know there had to be a lot of them in the store if some were resorting to living in a cold room.



2. Chinese restaurant getting ready to open for lunch. I walked in and temped the items in the walk-in cooler- all were well above acceptable temperatures- cooler had broken down in the night and was no longer functioning. They wanted to serve the food anyway. I had to embargo the entire cooler worth of food and stood there as they filled trash bag after trash bag with meat and took it to the dumpster. As I was leaving the location, I drove around to the back and they had employees pulling it all out of the trash and dragging it back into the building. Had to stop them, make them return it to the dumpster and pour straight bleach all over the food to ensure it could not be used.



3. Restaurant so infested with cockroaches that when the manager greeted me at the host stand to take me to the kitchen, he had a roach crawl across his back right in front of me.



4. Observed people smoking in the kitchens and in meat departments of grocery stores. Also observed folks using chewing tobacco and keeping their spit cups on the food prep surfaces.



Most of the stuff we think is disgusting isn't necessarily what the general public would even notice. A lot revolves around handwashing- if you really watch someone during food production and see all the things they touch and then attempt to handle ready to eat foods, it's disgusting. People just don't even think about handwashing like they should.



I know I have a bunch more. I'll update as I think of it all.

#18 My friend in school talked about how trash the place he works at is. He said stuff like if someone drops a slice of pizza, they'll pick it up and serve it to the next guy. They'll do this with all their food. The restaurant part is fancy, but the kitchen is a mess and nobody really cleans it.



How they're still in business? Well when the first health inspector comes, they'll fail and they have a certain amount of time to correct it. Then the supervisor of the inspectors comes, who is good friends with the restaurant owner. He passes the restaurant either way.

#19 Not a health inspector but I worked at an ice cream shop when I was 15. My boss “found” a mini fridge in an abandoned closed down elderly home. There was still food in there, with cottage cheese that expired 3 years prior to me opening it.

She gave me two bottles of bleach and said “go to town”.



Now I pleaded with her not to keep the fridge not because I had to do the Charlie work on it; but because it was f*****g nasty even if we did get rid of the mold that was literally eating the interior of the fridge. I didn’t feel right putting food in there and selling that food to customers.

Cleaned it anyway and put it out on the floor but refused to put stuff in there; when people put stuff in it, I’d throw it away or move it (depending on what it was)



I also had to negotiate with my boss on how often she’d let me clean the frylator grease. I wanted to do it once a day but ended up only getting a “once a week” approval; which was better than “once a season” like she had been.

#20 Not a health inspector, but worked at a restaurant that was barely skirting by on health inspections.



We had a big roach problem, but we did a good job keeping them out of the actual food, which I guess is the big thing they look for with health inspections.



The most egregious issue, though, was the time I was making milkshakes and accidentally cut my arm on the metal counter. Well, I didn't notice how bad the cut was until I saw blood in the ice cream tub. Being a responsible person, I go to throw the ice cream out when the manager interrupts me, saying I should go use the first aid kit and they'll take care of the ice cream.



Well, I come back to the same tub of ice cream returned to the freezer, but the blood scraped out of it. *They kept using the ice cream.*



Edit: I want to clarify that they scraped the blood out before continuing to use the ice cream. They did not serve my blood to people directly.

#21 Not a health inspector but worked at a food place:



I picked up a case of wings to be dropped in the grease but when I took the lid off they smelled bad and then when I saw the blood at the bottom was a dark brown instead of a bright red I instantly started heading to the back to throw them out. My manager caught me on my way back there and said nothing was wrong with the wings, he sprayed water on them and put them in the grease, it was truly disgusting.

#22 We have an Indian place down the street that fails so bad every time they just keep changing the name and owners once a year. Real bad stuff is on the health inspection every time, too. None of the fridges kept to temp. Unlabeled, uncovered, undated, raw chicken kept on top of the fresh fruit. Roaches and mouse poop on stacked plates, dry stock, shelving, cabinets. One time, one of the comments was that they didn't have any cleaning rags or sanitizer on site.

#23 Not a health inspector, but my d*****s brother would buy s**t from restaurants that got closed down by the health department to use in the bar we used to run. the s**t he'd buy was absurd, caked in grease and mold. guess who would have to clean it all? not him. never him. he didn't do s**t.

#24 Not a health inspector but had one tell me the place she was at before mine was the Chinese place down the street and they had bugs crawling out of the cold table lid. She made them take it outside and failed them. As she was leaving she saw them dragging it back in



They closed permanently not shortly after.

I’m assuming they didn’t get their license back



I heard the restaurant that took over the building spent a fortune just making the building up to code on top of the remodel for what they wanted.

#25 Former health inspector. I’d have to list a top few contenders:



A restaurant which had old damp floors (because it was in an old apartment type building), where roaches crawled out from between the floorboards with each step. They voluntarily closed and had to put in new floors. They were also hoarding in the restaurant, which had hid copious mouse droppings from the owner.



A Vietnamese restaurant with roaches that was draining noodles in colanders on the floor. They also did not refrigerate meat during service.



A filthy food truck trying to open for lunch with no electricity, planning to sell meat and sides that were left unrefrigerated from the previous night.



Honestly there were lots of singular disgusting moments that became an issue where someone did not understand time and temperature rules, even if other things were ok.

#26 Not the worst but never ate there after this...



First week in Canada I went into Popeyes as who doesn't like mashed potatoes. They were cleaning when I walked in and there was a guy with a pressurised hose blasting the floor and the water was spraying everywhere.



The fine mist of grim floor water could be seen coating the food waiting in the pass, the prep tables. Everywhere in that tiny space was just getting blasted with floor goop.

#27 Former inspector and oh goodness i could write a book.



1. Burger King had raw sewage coming out of the drain ankle high. Employees acted like it was normal.



2. Taco Bell had a fly problem, customer brought back a Taco with a live fly inside.



3. Mold in ice machines. Seen some with gobs and gobs of pink mold oozing in the ice off from the ice blades.



4. Popeyes chicken serving rotten gray chicken. Stank like death.



5. Chick-fil-a raw sewage backup in kitchen with the owner wiping sweat off his face and continue making sandwiches.



6. Popeyes chicken where the whole building was slanted and about to fall over and still operating.



7. Popeyes chicken who knew who I was and spit in my food.



8. Lots of broken coolers and temperature abused foods.



9. Taco Bell with no AC in summer. No coolers worked and employees were sweating into food. Upper management kept delaying AC repairs......AC was fixed 3 days after inspection.



10. Watched a GM pull a spatuala out of dirty sink water to flip burger patties. Scratches her a*s while handling the burger.



Be very wearily of foreigners buying restaurants...They are the worst.

#28 Not an inspector but witnessed something gross.



I worked for a company that had a lunchroom with an older woman who cooked our breakfast and lunch. I think she was friends of the owners. She would bring in a daily special, like chili, but also made sandwiches and whatnot.



We had out-of-town customers and when lunch time came around, the secretaries would set up lunch in a conference room by the lunch room, and the lady would make something special just for them.



So I'm taking away plates after these people had eaten and bringing them to the lunchroom for lunch lady to load dishwasher. Now, not everyone had finished their meals. It was chicken and rice this day. It was rather late and an employee had come in asking her to make him something. Im going back n forth doing my thing and I see her scrape the left over food back into the pot. From several plates. I couldn't beleive my eyes so I just stare with question marks floating over my head. Then I hear her ask the guy (who was reading something, so not looking at her) if he wants chicken and rice. (?!) He says "Sure" and she makes him a plate, of left-over food she scrapes off the plates I gave her. I should have said something, but I noped out of there real quick.



It bothered the heck out of me so I confessed to a co-worker and she's all "You have to tell the boss!". I did, it escalated to the owners, and lunch lady was fired.

#29 I was in the training program to be a state health inspector after I graduated from college. The majority of the inspections weren’t memorable and small stuff got written up, like temps being too low or high, not having gloves accessible, storing meat boxes on the ground, etc.



The twp inspections that I remember being horrible were both at low end Chinese places in strip malls. In one inspection, the wok chef had an overflowing ashtray right next to the meat bins. Rodent droppings, piles of dead flies behind the range, open doors to the outside, just nasty. We also had to check soda machines and the hoses and guns. The soda gun line at one place was so caked with mold and funk it was a miracle that soda could even get through, we couldn’t figure out how any previous inspector had missed that or wtf happened. The soda gun was the worst because it ruined eating out and having a mixed drink, I’ll never be able to drink anything out of a soda gun ever again.



I got a better job offer after two months of that and ran out of that job.

#30 I’m not a health inspector, but I recently spent the fall of 2017 renovating restaurants for a TV show. Most every place had unlabeled and spoiled food in places, one kitchen had a dead rat in the toaster oven, and one kitchen had no doors for their half working refrigerators so they covered them in fiberglass insulation. Yes, like the stuff in your walls.

#31 OK so my dad was a health and hygiene officer in the air force back in the early 50s and was stationed in England. His job included inspecting kitchen and latrine facilities at bases, overseeing quarantine on troops returning home from Europe, and doing health inspections on said troops.



He and some fellow H&H officers were on leave in London and decided to have lunch at a pub that was advertising a soup and sandwich deal. They sit down to piping hot bowls of tomato soup and are talking and eating, when one of the guys says "Mmm good soup, nice and meaty."



Everyone stops talking as it sinks in that tomato soup should not have meat in it, and my dad reluctantly digs his spoon to the bottom of his bowl and comes up with several well cooked cockroaches. Being trained in such things, they stormed into the kitchen and confirmed that the place had their soup heating on a back burner uncovered and directly below a cold water pipe. The rising steam condenses on the pipe, makes it slippery and causes whatever scurry across it to fall into the soup. They yelled at the owner and reported the place, but beyond that they couldn't do much about the unexpected protein.

#32 I once serviced kitchen equipment. Three places stick in my mind.



1. The Chinese food place thawing chicken on the tile floor. Guy was just hosing it down and the melted stuff was going down a rusty drain.



2. The pizza place with the worst roast infestation I had ever seen. Every electrical device was covered in roach s**t. Every sticky trap was no longer sticky because it was old and basically littered with corpses of insects.



3. The Indian place where everything was covered in grease.

#33 Had to tear out a Chinese restaurant in an Air Force Base food court. When we moved the griddle, there were hundreds of roach traps behind it. There were roaches everywhere. We were taking down walls, there were walls of roaches behind the walls. I’m guessing they would just scatter to the other restaurants next door as they all shared a wall with this place. I think the roaches were structural by the time we started.

#34 Just a disgruntled breakfast cook that got fired for not making an eggs bene 15 minutes after the breakfast service ended.



Owner hired 2 young boys to fill in for my egg service. A month later, my buddy there told me one of the boys served a ham omelette and the customer found live maggots wriggling in it.

#35 One of the news channels where I live does a weekly segment called "restaurant report card." It's shows the good and bad DHEC reports of the week. There was one Chinese restaurant that had live chickens in the kitchen.

#36 Not a health inspector, but I deliver beer so I see the backs of many restaurants on a day to day basis as we're dropping product in their storage areas. The worst was a buffet that had an inescapable smell of hot rotten milk. Not sure how I even know what that smells like but it was like they had been microwaving rotten milk for an hour and left it somewhere. I had to leave the delivery. My coworker was sick with a stuffy nose and did the delivery for me as I gagged outside. Talked to a couple coworkers later that week and they agreed that place always has a weird smell.

#37 Worked at McDonalds. The McCafe machines were the most disgusting things I've ever seen in my life. So much mold and slime and disgust. The first time I cleaned the machine, I never ordered a McCafe drink again. Just another day at McDonalds.

#38 Not a health inspector, but



One of the Starbucks in my city had roaches. They closed, fumigated, and reopened.



Still roaches.



So, they do it again, and use more bombs.



Still roaches.



At a complete loss, they leave traps every where to try to control the problem.



One day, one of the baristas disassembled an espresso bar to deep clean it. Roaches *everywhere.*



That's right, one of the bars they use every day had had roaches in it for *weeks*, and they were pulling espresso on it. People were drinking it.



That was f****d up.

#39 A friend of mine is director of health in a small Massachusetts city. He explains that cultural differences can play a big part in restaurant food handling practices. He's seen just off the boat Chinese workers drop loads of cooked rice on the floor and pick it up in front of him, intending to still use it. These people he interacts with come from very poor areas and the thought of throwing out that rice would seem absurd.

#40 Obligatory 'not a health inspector', but I've worked in kitchens and front of house and seen some disgusting s**t. I once worked for a fancy winery which had some very unethical practises and ripped off the customer a lot, as well as had a pretty gross kitchen. I stopped eating there after I saw the chef/owner's wife change their infant son's dirty nappy on our prep bench while we were using it to prepare for dinner.

#41 Worked as a manager for a diner a few years ago. Cooks had no idea about food safety. Steaks just sitting on storage racks with no cover on them, s**t like that. But the worst part is that they had a health inspection and the owner wouldn't let me see it. Well, when she left I found a copy of it in the recycling Bin. Rats. M***********g rats in the m***********g ceiling. I couldn't believe it, so when I closed the place down I decided to go up to the "attic". I barely opened up the hatch in the ceiling and could hear scurrying around immediately. I then turned the flashlight on my phone on and there were hundreds of them all backed into the corners, and covered in what looked like beef tallow that had been caught in the vent system but was leaking into the attic. F**k that. I quit on the spot. Don't know how that place is still open.

#42 Not a health inspector, but cook.



When I was going to Culinary school our sanitation and nutrition instructor was a health inspector. He would tell us horror stories about some of the worst places he had been to.



There are two that come immediately to mind. One of them was a bakery that he showed slides of to us. Their sheet pans were filthy, as well as all their bunracks. Their floor was cement, but you could tell that there was a layer of grime covering it, pretty gross in general, but then he got to the slide of a rat that had been smashed into the floor. Instead of picking up the dead rat and disposing of it they would just repeatedly run the rat over with their bunracks.



The second one was a pizza shop that he was inspecting. The guy making the pizza kept going from the line to the walk in to get pizza sauce. When he inspected the walk in he found a 5 gallon bucket sitting on the floor with the lid halfway off. He picked the lid up and found the sauce, as well as a 3 inch layer of fuzzy mold on top that the cook had just folded over to get to the sauce.

#43 Okay okay finally I have a story! I got this!



I worked as a waiter in a Vietnamese restaurant owners and staffs are all chinese. The place is actually pretty clean and well run, and then one day....



A regular came in with a bad cold. Order a large pho and our popular whole coconut juice (make a hole in the coconut and stick a straw in it). Anyone who had drink hot soup while sick would know that you produced a lot of mucus right after... of which the dude spitted into the coconut.



I cleaned the table and tossed the coconut into the trash bin along with his other mucus covered paper napkins, food bits from other tables, etc. About 5 minutes later, another waitress came by and fished it out of the garbage bin, put it on the dirty dish cart inside the soup filled dish tray. I asked what she is doing, and she just laughed awkwardly and walked away.



I was curious enough to keep an eye on the coconuts. The dishwasher was the father of the manager of the restaurant. He came by, cut the coconut open with the cleaver (same one that is used to cut open fresh coconut, cut meat, etc), washed the coconut with water and scraped the mucus out with his bare hands. Took a spoon, scrape out the coconut meat that lines the coconut, wrapped it up with cling wrap, and placed it inside the little fridge below the smoothie station.



The meat then was used to make the popular coconut smoothie. I confronted the old man about it, who got really indignant and demand that I made a coconut smoothie with coconut from that batch (a coconut batch can make three smoothie). Then he drank it right in front of me. “See, totally no problem”.



I quit soon after but I also never saw the old man washed his hands.

#44 My uncle is a trained chef and culinary arts teacher at a local college, but he does health inspection gigs on the side. If he has super gross-out stories that rival some in this thread, I haven't heard them.



But he did tell me he one time worked health inspection for a local fair. He's already not a fan of hot dogs, but more than that, he hates hot dogs that aren't stored or kept at an appropriate temperature. Numerous times, he's had to go a step further than just dumping bleach on them, because these d*****t hot dog cart vendors would pull the bleached dogs out of the trash and rinse them in their coolers where they kept the sodas. Instead, my uncle has them cut the hot dogs up into tiny bits first and THEN dump the bleach on them.



I have no idea how people could think rinsing bleach off of food and still serving it is an ok thing to do. People are garbage sometimes.



Edit: Wording.

#45 Worked in a Mc Donalds years ago and I had a co-worker that would lick her index finger every time she peeled a cheese slice off of the stack of cheese we would use to make cheese burgers. It was as if she was trying to sepperate a sheet of paper from a stack of papers. I would watch her do this all day... I never said anything and I sure as hell never ate the cheese burgers.

#46 Not a health inspector but when I was in my late teens I worked at a “5 star” restaurant where they were using potatoes and other produce with maggots in them consistently. Restaurants like these easily charge people $285-350 a head for events like new years eve. They got shut down.

#47 Not a health inspector but I work at a produce market and we sell to lots of local restaurants including this little shady Chinese restaurant, one day I was loading a 50# bag of onions into their truck (not like a box truck, like an older GMC Sierra with a tonneau cover) so I open the tail gate and smell this just god awful smell, the back of the truck was loaded up with meat and egg rolls. They were probably transporting it to their restaurant but it was like 90 degrees and sitting in the back of a truck with no refrigeration. I don't eat their anymore.

#48 Not me but my mom was inspecting a donut shop in California and saw someone changing a diaper on the dough prep table. Their excuse was “What?! We’re not open yet!”.