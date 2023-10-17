ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes it might seem that extroverts rule the world. But we shouldn’t forget that introverts exist too. And that they are just as integral a part of our society as extroverts are.

For example, introverts can be extremely funny. Especially when it comes to joking about their introvertedness.

The Instagram account @diaryintroverts is a perfect example of this.

We picked out the most amusing ones for you to check out.

More info: Instagram