Sometimes it might seem that extroverts rule the world. But we shouldn’t forget that introverts exist too. And that they are just as integral a part of our society as extroverts are. 

For example, introverts can be extremely funny. Especially when it comes to joking about their introvertedness. 

The Instagram account @diaryintroverts is a perfect example of this.

We picked out the most amusing ones for you to check out.

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

#3

@diaryintroverts is an Instagram meme page, the target audience of which is introverts or shy people. The page has over 6K posts and over 300K followers. 

In an interview with Bored Panda, the page’s owner revealed that they have been posting on this page for 5 years. They also revealed that during these 5 years, they have needed to change their content based on audience interests to reach more people. For example, they post reels more often than they used to.
#4

renatta avatar
Nosirrow
Nosirrow
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of my last remaining interests is WW2 and Nazi Germany. There's always something new. Like the recording of the painter talking to some Finnish politician. So weird to hear him talk calmly.

#5

#6

The page’s owner said that they came up with the idea to post memes about introverts because they are an introvert themselves. “I wanted to create a space where introverts could relate to and find humor in their unique experiences.”

They added “There is nothing wrong in being quiet. And there is nothing wrong with being an introvert. Not everyone enjoys parties. There are people out there who enjoy their alone time.”

Talking about introvertedness, do you know who “qualifies” to be an introvert? Well, usually people who feel more comfortable focusing on their inner thoughts and ideas instead of what’s happening externally are called introverts. Typically these people enjoy spending time with just one or two people and not large groups. 
#7

#8

#9

laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dogs have been serving humans for a lot longer than horses. Dogs have served many more humans than horses ever have. (But horses are rather lovely, so no shade to horses.)

The term “introvert” along with the term “extrovert” were coined by 20th century Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung. He categorized people into these types according to how they get or spend their energy.

The introversion-extroversion dimension is one of the four areas identified by the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI). According to various theories of personality, everyone has some degree of both introversion and extroversion, but tend to lean toward one of them. 
#10

#11

#12

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to feel like this when I am actually dying, beats being afraid of it.

Scientists don’t know for sure the cause for both introversion and extroversion. What they know is that the brains of people of each type work a little bit differently. Introverts have a higher blood flow to their frontal lobe than extroverts do. The frontal lobe helps a person remember things, solve problems, and plan ahead.

The two types’ brains react differently to dopamine too. Dopamine is a chemical that turns on the reward and pleasure-seeking part of your brain. People of each type have the same amount of the chemical. However, extrovert brains get an excited buzz from their reward center. Meanwhile, introverts tend to just feel run-down by it.

To conclude, we can say that the owner of the Instagram page was not wrong - there is nothing wrong with being an introvert. Ultimately it all comes down to how each person’s brain is wired. 
#13

#14

renatta avatar
Nosirrow
Nosirrow
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish I could give sb my remaining years. After 35 years of misery I'm f*****g done.

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

autumn-stern avatar
RebanesWrath
RebanesWrath
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be FAIR, my dad bent it too far when he was trying to scoop out ice cream.

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah, you can be a pair of lovely introverts. The secret is to let the other person know you are an introvert so you can enjoy the silence together.

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

lily-wegman avatar
FireSwirl
FireSwirl
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not sure if that bird is happy or about to kill whoever put that on him lol

#32

#33

#34

#35

nadiiayemelianova avatar
Eldritch_catt0
Eldritch_catt0
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is how I realized I'm aroace. Started thinking about what it would actually be like to date someone and realized that that's a no for me. Then realized I didn't like people at all lmao. Honestly, it was such a relief.

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

s323788 avatar
Ephemeral Mochi
Ephemeral Mochi
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Easy. Full-time job, the will to live, and a fridge with actual food in it. Now that I think about it, I really would just like the will to live right now.

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

lily-wegman avatar
FireSwirl
FireSwirl
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me with medicine when im obviously very sick and could rlly use a pain pill for my raging headache

#46

#47

#48

#49

azzy-d3lta avatar
AzzyIsHere (They/he xenos)
AzzyIsHere (They/he xenos)
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's either "buckle up you're about to learn the sonic lore" or "who are you leave me alone why are you talking to me please stop talking to me" for me

#50

