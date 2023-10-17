If You Were In a Bad Mood, These Priceless Memes Aimed At Introverts Might Cheer You Up Interview
In an interview with Bored Panda, the page’s owner revealed that they have been posting on this page for 5 years. They also revealed that during these 5 years, they have needed to change their content based on audience interests to reach more people. For example, they post reels more often than they used to.
The page’s owner said that they came up with the idea to post memes about introverts because they are an introvert themselves. “I wanted to create a space where introverts could relate to and find humor in their unique experiences.”
They added “There is nothing wrong in being quiet. And there is nothing wrong with being an introvert. Not everyone enjoys parties. There are people out there who enjoy their alone time.”
Talking about introvertedness, do you know who “qualifies” to be an introvert? Well, usually people who feel more comfortable focusing on their inner thoughts and ideas instead of what’s happening externally are called introverts. Typically these people enjoy spending time with just one or two people and not large groups.
The term “introvert” along with the term “extrovert” were coined by 20th century Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung. He categorized people into these types according to how they get or spend their energy.
The introversion-extroversion dimension is one of the four areas identified by the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI). According to various theories of personality, everyone has some degree of both introversion and extroversion, but tend to lean toward one of them.
Scientists don’t know for sure the cause for both introversion and extroversion. What they know is that the brains of people of each type work a little bit differently. Introverts have a higher blood flow to their frontal lobe than extroverts do. The frontal lobe helps a person remember things, solve problems, and plan ahead.
The two types’ brains react differently to dopamine too. Dopamine is a chemical that turns on the reward and pleasure-seeking part of your brain. People of each type have the same amount of the chemical. However, extrovert brains get an excited buzz from their reward center. Meanwhile, introverts tend to just feel run-down by it.
To conclude, we can say that the owner of the Instagram page was not wrong - there is nothing wrong with being an introvert. Ultimately it all comes down to how each person’s brain is wired.
No, that bottom one is what I tell no one, and stuff down inside me.
To be FAIR, my dad bent it too far when he was trying to scoop out ice cream.
Hey, there's hope! Have you ever heard of The Stanley Parable?
That is how I realized I'm aroace. Started thinking about what it would actually be like to date someone and realized that that's a no for me. Then realized I didn't like people at all lmao. Honestly, it was such a relief.
Easy. Full-time job, the will to live, and a fridge with actual food in it. Now that I think about it, I really would just like the will to live right now.
It's either "buckle up you're about to learn the sonic lore" or "who are you leave me alone why are you talking to me please stop talking to me" for me
most of these are depression/anxiety memes. still relatable tho :D
