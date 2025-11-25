Diana Krall smiling with blonde hair, wearing a black top against a dark background in an indoor setting.

Diana Krall

Born

November 16, 1964

Died
Birthplace

Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada

Age

61 Years Old

Horoscope

Scorpio

Who Is Diana Krall?

Diana Jean Krall is a Canadian jazz pianist and singer, recognized for her rich contralto vocals and elegant piano stylings. Her emotive delivery infuses classic jazz standards with a modern sensibility, captivating audiences worldwide.

Her breakout moment arrived with the 1996 album All for You: A Dedication to the Nat King Cole Trio, a critical and commercial success. This tribute spent over a year on jazz bestseller lists and solidified her place in the jazz firmament.

Full NameDiana Jean Krall
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 8 inches (173 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$20 million
NationalityCanadian
EducationBerklee College of Music
FatherStephen James Krall
MotherAdella A. Krall
SiblingsMichelle Krall
KidsDexter Henry Lorcan, Frank Harlan James

Early Life and Education

A musical household in Nanaimo, British Columbia, shaped Diana Krall’s early years, where her father played piano and her mother sang in a community choir. Krall began classical piano training at age four, nurturing an early passion for music.

Her dedication led her to join a high school jazz group before earning a scholarship to the Berklee College of Music in Boston. She later pursued further studies in Los Angeles, refining her craft as both a pianist and vocalist.

Notable Relationships

A long-term arc in her personal life has seen Diana Krall married to British musician Elvis Costello since December 6, 2003, in a private ceremony at Elton John’s estate. Their collaboration has also extended to her music, with Costello contributing lyrics to some of her original compositions.

Krall and Costello share twin sons, Dexter Henry Lorcan and Frank Harlan James, who were born in New York City on December 6, 2006.

Career Highlights

Diana Krall’s career is marked by significant critical acclaim, including a Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Performance for her 1999 album When I Look in Your Eyes. She is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart.

Beyond her solo work, Krall has engaged in notable collaborations, including a tour with veteran crooner Tony Bennett in 2000 and a duet with Ray Charles on his 2004 album Genius Loves Company. She also produced Barbra Streisand’s 2009 album, Love Is the Answer.

To date, Krall has collected two Grammy Awards and eight Juno Awards. She was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2004 and appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2005.

Signature Quote

“I’m not out to please the jazz police, nor am I out just to win an audience. I’m just out to make the kind of record that I would love to put on and listen to.”

