Who Is Diana Krall? Diana Jean Krall is a Canadian jazz pianist and singer, recognized for her rich contralto vocals and elegant piano stylings. Her emotive delivery infuses classic jazz standards with a modern sensibility, captivating audiences worldwide. Her breakout moment arrived with the 1996 album All for You: A Dedication to the Nat King Cole Trio, a critical and commercial success. This tribute spent over a year on jazz bestseller lists and solidified her place in the jazz firmament.

Full Name Diana Jean Krall Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality Canadian Education Berklee College of Music Father Stephen James Krall Mother Adella A. Krall Siblings Michelle Krall Kids Dexter Henry Lorcan, Frank Harlan James

Early Life and Education A musical household in Nanaimo, British Columbia, shaped Diana Krall’s early years, where her father played piano and her mother sang in a community choir. Krall began classical piano training at age four, nurturing an early passion for music. Her dedication led her to join a high school jazz group before earning a scholarship to the Berklee College of Music in Boston. She later pursued further studies in Los Angeles, refining her craft as both a pianist and vocalist.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc in her personal life has seen Diana Krall married to British musician Elvis Costello since December 6, 2003, in a private ceremony at Elton John’s estate. Their collaboration has also extended to her music, with Costello contributing lyrics to some of her original compositions. Krall and Costello share twin sons, Dexter Henry Lorcan and Frank Harlan James, who were born in New York City on December 6, 2006.

Career Highlights Diana Krall’s career is marked by significant critical acclaim, including a Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Performance for her 1999 album When I Look in Your Eyes. She is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. Beyond her solo work, Krall has engaged in notable collaborations, including a tour with veteran crooner Tony Bennett in 2000 and a duet with Ray Charles on his 2004 album Genius Loves Company. She also produced Barbra Streisand’s 2009 album, Love Is the Answer. To date, Krall has collected two Grammy Awards and eight Juno Awards. She was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2004 and appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2005.