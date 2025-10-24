ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing like having a close-knit group of friends. Whether you’re having the best or worst day of your life, you know that you can always rely on your besties to be shoulders to cry on or cheerleaders to celebrate with.

But if you no longer live in the same city as your closest friends or your schedules make it too difficult to meet up often, one way that you can remind them that you’re still thinking of them is by sending one another memes. And Sky Babe Memes on Instagram is the perfect place to find content to share. This page posts relatable memes that might immediately make you think of your besties, so we’ve gathered some of their silliest posts below! Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that remind you of your favorite person.

#1

Text meme about weekend plans including a funny girly meme relatable to friendships and staying home.

skybabememes Report

    #2

    Text meme about friendships showing a relatable girly moment of preferring staying in bed over last-minute plans.

    skybabememes Report

    #3

    Meme featuring Shrek with text about girls attacking others but forgiving a cheating boyfriend, relatable girly friendships humor.

    skybabememes Report

    There’s a lot of talk nowadays about how social media is making us more isolated, ruining our social skills and damaging our friendships. It seems like, ever since the pandemic, we haven’t been able to bounce back to when social events were purely fun, concert goers knew how to behave, and friends hung out in-person regularly. But no matter how society changes, the importance of having meaningful friendships never dwindles.

    According to Verywell Mind, maintaining close friendships is even beneficial for your health. It reduces feelings of loneliness and can even reduce your risk of developing diabetes, or having a heart attack or stroke. Keeping your friends close keeps your heart (metaphorically and literally) happy and healthy!   
    #4

    Two women with exaggerated large eyes looking at each other, a girly meme about friendship and relatable moments.

    skybabememes Report

    #5

    Monkey looking jealous while dog yawns, illustrating girly memes about friendships and relatable moments.

    skybabememes Report

    #6

    Text meme about friendship showing a funny conversation about saving money and choosing to eat out instead.

    skybabememes Report

    Having strong friendships can also help you live a healthy lifestyle if they encourage good behaviors. Your besties will keep an eye on you to ensure that you’re not drinking or smoking too much, and they might even encourage you to be more physically active. You can go on runs together, go hiking, try indoor climbing or prepare healthy dinners together. We all want to see our loved ones live long, healthy lives, so having friends around can remind us to take care of ourselves.

    Meanwhile, your friends will always provide emotional support as well. If you need someone to cry to after a breakup, vent to after a long day at work or squeal with after getting accepted into your dream university, you can always rely on support from your besties.
    #7

    Text meme about friendships showing how friends comment on Instagram photos after helping choose them, relatable girly memes.

    skybabememes Report

    #8

    Two women with colorful dreadlocks showing relatable girly friendship meme about identity crisis and work struggles.

    skybabememes Report

    #9

    Woman in a purple top with a humorous expression, illustrating girly memes about friendships and relatable moments.

    skybabememes Report

    Another great benefit of having strong friendships is how they build your confidence. We tend to be our harshest critics, meanwhile our friends tend to look at us through rose-colored glasses. Having close friends around to remind you that you are strong, capable and deserving of lots of love can do wonders for your self-esteem. And at the same time, having friends around to make sure that you’re laughing every day can quickly melt your stress.  
    #10

    Text meme about relatable feelings of daily frustrations and emotions, part of girly memes on friendships and work.

    skybabememes Report

    #11

    Text meme about friendships saying best friends walk in and start eating, highlighting girly memes about friendships and relatable moments.

    skybabememes Report

    #12

    Animated character Elsa from Frozen with a drunk expression, holding a bottle, meme about girly friendships and relatable moments.

    skybabememes Report

    While it’s not necessary to have a huge group of friends, having a handful that you’re close to can actually help you build an even larger community. You don’t have to be besties with everyone, but if your friends introduce you to their friends, before you know it, you’ll have lots of connections and people that you can go to when you’re in need of assistance. Looking for a new hairdresser but aren’t sure where to go? Need a recommendation for a great date night spot? Having a community will be extremely beneficial in these moments. 

    #13

    Two girls on a bus, one comforting the other while checking her phone, relatable girly memes about friendships and work.

    skybabememes Report

    #14

    Four goats posing with funny expressions to illustrate girly memes about friendships and relatable moments.

    skybabememes Report

    #15

    Woman with a skeptical expression sitting on a couch, relatable girly memes about friendships and texting dilemmas.

    skybabememes Report

    Now, the hardest aspect of maintaining strong friendships is doing so when you live hundreds, or even thousands, of miles away from your besties. But thankfully, NPR has some tips for keeping in touch with long distance friends. First, they recommend being intentional and explicit about your desires to remain friends. Reach out, make an effort, and never make the other person wonder if you still value their friendship.  
    #16

    Woman wrapped in a blanket looking unimpressed, illustrating girly memes about friendships and relatable social media moments.

    skybabememes Report

    #17

    Woman in a pink sequin outfit sitting with matching pink gift boxes and a dog, representing girly memes about friendships.

    skybabememes Report

    #18

    Text meme about friendships and work schedule, humorously showing limited free time in relatable girly memes.

    skybabememes Report

    It’s also a good idea to find common interests to ensure that you don’t lose touch with your long distance friends. If you love watching the same TV show, reading the same books or participating in the same hobbies, you’ll always have something to talk about. Don’t hesitate to start conversations about these things, and always ask your besties what they’ve been up to recently. 
    #19

    Person leaving bestfriend's house in the morning wearing colorful clothes and carrying a bright pink bag in a relatable girly meme about friendships.

    skybabememes Report

    Meme showing a person explaining the importance of drinking water to friends, with a relatable girly friendships theme.

    skybabememes Report

    Black and white meme with Bart Simpson sitting alone on a bed, illustrating girly memes about friendships and relatable feelings.

    skybabememes Report

    Finally, it’s natural for conflicts to arise in any relationship, but especially when you’re long distance friends, they can feel scary. The best way to eliminate them, however, is to address them head on. Don’t leave room for awkwardness or tension to build up over time. Make sure that your friend knows you still love and care about them, regardless of any uncomfortable moments that might occur from time to time. 
    #22

    Man expressing missing his best friend, illustrating girly memes about friendships and relatable feelings.

    skybabememes Report

    #23

    Man in colorful shirt looking at phone with text about work and friends, illustrating relatable girly memes about friendships and work.

    skybabememes Report

    #24

    Two women using phones in a relatable girly meme about friendships and waiting for a friend to look up.

    skybabememes Report

    We hope you’re enjoying this list of funny and relatable memes, pandas. Keep upvoting all of the ones that you plan to send to your best friends, and let us know in the comments below which ones made you feel seen. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda featuring hilarious memes that are primarily geared towards women, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Three girls getting ready together with captions showing different moods, a relatable girly meme about friendships.

    skybabememes Report

    Scene from Friends with Joey in a red plaid shirt and Monica smiling, a girly meme about friendships and relatable moments

    skybabememes Report

    #27

    Scene from Friends showing a man in a sweater with text about girly memes on friendships and relatable feelings.

    skybabememes Report

    #28

    Two women struggling to tell a joke without laughing, illustrating girly memes about friendships and relatable moments.

    skybabememes Report

    #29

    Two colorful birds in a cage with a funny caption about friendships, capturing relatable girly meme humor on work and social situations.

    skybabememes Report

    #30

    Two girls smiling with text meme about a crush liking a photo, a relatable girly meme about friendships and feelings.

    skybabememes Report

    #31

    Funny cat meme showing a laughing cat with text about being alone and hearing a funny voice in the head, relatable girly memes.

    skybabememes Report

    #32

    A messy-haired Mona Lisa with a tired smile, humorously depicting girly memes about friendships and relatable work struggles.

    skybabememes Report

    Man in shower crying with meme text about feeling broken inside despite shampoo claims, relatable girly memes about friendships and work.

    skybabememes Report

    #34

    Cartoon character with red hair shrugging and saying ok, illustrating girly memes about friendships and relatable moments.

    skybabememes Report

    #35

    Man wearing a mask and mittens sitting on a bed in a bedroom, a girly meme about friendships and relatable things.

    skybabememes Report

    #36

    Funny girly memes about friendships and relatable moments with work and everyday life situations.

    skybabememes Report

    #37

    Man with shocked expression realizing he has been singing wrong lyrics for months, a relatable girly memes moment about friendships and work.

    skybabememes Report

    Girly memes showing changes in friendship conversations from caring to blunt, capturing relatable friendship moments.

    skybabememes Report

    #39

    Cartoon character SpongeBob sitting smiling in front of flames, a relatable girly meme about friendships and work.

    skybabememes Report

    #40

    Cute animated baby happily licking a lollipop contrasted with the same baby angrily glowing red in a girly meme about relationships.

    skybabememes Report

    #41

    Woman with orange hair looking sadly in mirror while telling herself work shift will end soon in relatable girly memes about work.

    skybabememes Report

    #42

    Smiling Chihuahua meme with caption about being proven right by a Google search, relatable girly friendship humor.

    skybabememes Report

    #43

    Text meme about friendships emphasizing kindness and understanding, featured in girly memes collection.

    skybabememes Report

    #44

    Dog looking tired and confused after a night out with friends in a relatable girly friendship meme about work and life.

    skybabememes Report

    #45

    Sad cat edited to look like a baked potato with butter, illustrating a girly meme about friendships and relatable feelings.

    skybabememes Report

    #46

    SpongeBob meme showing late-night struggle with self-reassurance, relatable to girly friendships and work humor.

    skybabememes Report

    #47

    Cat meme showing a confused cat reflecting on grammatical errors, a relatable girly meme about friendships and work.

    skybabememes Report

    #48

    Introvert running excitedly through lush greenery, humorously portraying relatable girly memes about friendships and daily adventures.

    skybabememes Report

    #49

    Text message conversation about hanging out, with a girly meme showing a dog celebrating a birthday party.

    skybabememes Report

    #50

    Cartoon character sitting on the floor with a stressed expression, relatable girly memes about friendships and work struggles.

    skybabememes Report

    #51

    Cat lying on a perch holding a gun, humorously representing protective feelings in girly memes about friendships and relatable moments.

    skybabememes Report

    #52

    Man in suit on airplane sharing a relatable girly meme about work struggles and friendship challenges.

    skybabememes Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember when my current rough patch started. Truman was president, but he wasn't at all to blame.

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Graffiti on a white brick wall showing a red text bubble with the message you're my favorite notification, girly memes theme.

    skybabememes Report

    #54

    Meme showing a Jumanji board with text about finishing the game started at the beginning of 2020 relatable girly friendships humor

    skybabememes Report

    #55

    Cartoon characters showing girly memes about friendships with exaggerated long nails while talking on the phone.

    skybabememes Report

    #56

    Person relaxing in a bathtub with candles, texting friends encouraging messages despite life's chaos, girly memes about friendships.

    skybabememes Report

    #57

    Two women sitting together, one showing the other something on a laptop, illustrating girly memes about friendships.

    skybabememes Report

    #58

    Young woman smiling at her phone, enjoying funny girly memes about friendships and relatable moments.

    skybabememes Report

    #59

    Funny girly meme about friendships showing a group of people and a monkey with a cigarette being playful and quirky.

    skybabememes Report

    #60

    Two girls with awkwardly cut bangs, illustrating funny girly memes about friendships and relatable moments at sleepovers.

    skybabememes Report

    #61

    Two women in a girly meme about friendships, one saying I miss him, and the other asking which one.

    skybabememes Report

    #62

    Woman reacting dramatically in a meme about relatable breakdowns, reflecting girly memes about friendships and work situations.

    skybabememes Report

    #63

    Two lizards on the ceiling with one casting a supportive shadow, illustrating girly memes about friendships and relatable moments.

    skybabememes Report

    #64

    Two friends sitting close together with legs crossed, trying to behave in class as a relatable girly friendship meme.

    skybabememes Report

    #65

    Two women bonding emotionally while drinking, capturing girly memes about friendships and relatable moments.

    skybabememes Report

    #66

    Two elderly women sitting with cigars and bottles of alcohol, funny girly memes about friendships and relatable moments.

    skybabememes Report

    #67

    Text meme about friendship humor, showing a conversation where gym plans turn into going to a restaurant, girly memes theme.

    skybabememes Report

    #68

    Woman eating from a bowl with a humorous text about healthy eating struggles relatable to girly memes about friendships and life.

    skybabememes Report

    #69

    Girly memes about friendships showing a funny conversation about Covid symptoms and ex-partners in a relatable comic style.

    skybabememes Report

    #70

    Man bundled up in winter clothes, looking tired and cold, relatable to girly memes about friendships and work.

    skybabememes Report

    #71

    Man wearing glasses with two colorful birds perched on them, humorously mimicking winged eyeliner in a girly memes context.

    skybabememes Report

    #72

    Social media meme about the relatable moment when you step on a leaf and it doesn’t crunch, featuring a cartoon crab.

    skybabememes Report

    #73

    Tweet humor about pet rent being unfair and relatable, shared in popular girly memes about friendships and work topics.

    skybabememes Report

    #74

    Baby Yoda meme with text about fitness instructor asking about marathons and joking reply about watching Netflix, relatable friendship humor.

    skybabememes Report

    #75

    Grumpy cat face in a car side mirror illustrating relatable girly memes about friendships and work moods.

    skybabememes Report

    #76

    Two animated characters arguing over what to wear, illustrating girly memes about friendships and relatable situations.

    skybabememes Report

    #77

    Man sitting on a couch talking on the phone, laughing about waking up and eating a whole cake, relatable girly memes concept.

    skybabememes Report

    #78

    Woman relaxing in a bathtub with a snack and bottle, representing girly memes about friendships and relatable moments.

    skybabememes Report

    #79

    Young man smiling in front of a burning house labeled my mental state, girly memes about friendships and work.

    skybabememes Report

    #80

    Cartoon showing relatable struggles like feeling sad and having no friends in girly memes about friendships and life.

    skybabememes Report

