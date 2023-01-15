Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teacher’s Attempt At Punishing The Class For One Student Being Unintentionally Late Ends Up Getting Her Terminated
32points
People1 hour ago

Liucija Adomaite and
Austėja Akavickaitė

Recently, a person shared a vivid memory of an incident with a teacher they had in their senior year of high school on the Malicious Compliance subreddit.

In a post that amassed 9.6k upvotes, the Redditor who goes by the nickname Lalalakee explained that they went to a Catholic school and took a religion course every year. “Our teacher (we’ll call her P) was the absolute worst. She was brand new, extremely homophobic, and basically hated anyone who wasn’t extremely Catholic,” the author recounted.

On one particular morning, the Redditor’s friend they refer to as “B” was speaking to a teacher before the class. “He made it right at the bell, but P had already locked the doors. Prayer began and one of our classmates snuck over to the door and let B in.

The teacher went into screaming mode, threatening to take the whole class of twenty kids to the principal if they didn’t tell her which student exactly was late to her class. “None of us said a peep because… snitches get stitches and end up in ditches,” and malicious compliance followed.

This person shared how their high school teacher locked out a student from her class only to blame him for being late, which resulted in malicious compliance

Image credits: Dids (not the actual photo)

 

Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ivan Samkov (not the actual photo)

Credits: lalalakee

As children grow and learn, their relationships with teachers can be a determining factor in their educational success. However, not all students enjoy their teachers, and there can be a number of reasons why.

One of the most common reasons is that kids may feel intimidated by teachers who have stricter rules and expectations, making it difficult for them to feel comfortable and open up. In fact, being too strict with students in the classroom can have a negative impact on their learning experience. A teacher’s job should be to create an environment of learning, and being overly strict can be counterproductive.

Experts warn that when children feel like they are being constantly evaluated and judged, it can lead to anxiety and fear of failure. This can lead to decreased motivation and self-esteem and cause students to become disengaged in the learning process. Without a sense of trust and safety in the classroom, children may become reluctant to ask questions and take risks, which are necessary for learning and growth.

It can also lead to a lack of respect from students towards their teacher. If a teacher is too strict, children may not feel comfortable coming to them with questions or problems, as they may fear being judged or reprimanded. This can lead to students feeling unsupported and discouraged, and can ultimately have a negative impact on their academic performance.

Ultimately, a teacher’s job is to foster a safe and supportive learning environment. Being too strict with students can be detrimental to their learning, and should be avoided.

The author shared more information about the incident in response to the comments

Many people shared their reactions to the students’ malicious compliance

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
