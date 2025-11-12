41 Women Who Were Called Out Online For Their Delusional And Crazy Behavior (New Pics)
There are all sorts of girls on the internet: e-girls, emo girls, goth girls, "It" girls, not like other girls; you name it. There are also self-proclaimed "nice girls." Just like their male equivalents, nice girls only act kindly to gain something from them, usually from a romantic prospect.
Luckily, netizens have become adept at spotting "nice girls" and often feel no qualms about shaming them. Bored Panda has compiled the most unhinged examples of entitled women thinking they can get away with saying and doing pretty horrible stuff. Here, we present you the newest posts from the online community dedicated to shaming "Nice Girls."
I Opened Tinder For The First Time In Years And Immediately Got This Message
Does This Count?
Dude....i Dont Even Know What To Say
So, what exactly is a "nice girl?" First, it's probably useful to define the "nice guy" that many women might be familiar with. According to culture writer for Rolling Stone, Mile Klee, a nice guy is a man "who claims he only wants to be a woman's friend, then gets mad about being 'friendzoned' and cruelly judges her for dating anyone who isn't him."
Usually, there's also some sort of reward included: nice guys expect women to "repay" them with physical intimacy, a next date, or some other perk in exchange for basic decency. Basically, we can flip the same idea and apply it to women. If a girl just waits long enough and plays the part of the nice person or a friend long enough, she will eventually be picked by the guy of her dreams.
I'm Sorry I'm Short Ig?
A Forgotten Memory
Is This The New Norm?
There are plenty of examples of "nice girls" in TV and movies. Some people give the example of Molly Ringwald's character in Sixteen Candles as the perfect example of a "nice girl." In one Reddit thread, people referred to some animated characters as "nice girls." Those included Lisa Simpson and Daria.
One user defined the "nice girl" as similar to the brainy "not like other girls" girl. "A clever and highly ethical character who isn't appreciated because everyone is just into airheaded cheerleaders," i/smorgasfjord wrote. "In real life, her lack of popularity might have something to do with the giant chip on her shoulder. Like the Nice Guy, she feels entitled to respect and admiration because she thinks she's a better class of people, and resent the fact that not many others see her that way."
So I Blocked Her Everywhere And This Is How She Is Trying To Get Ahold Of Me Now
After Mentioning She Did Not Care About Height…
Well Ok Then
Hahaha,what A Peach, Sheesh. Tell Me If I Did Anything Wrong Gang
2hr Call Girl
Found Another One (Bumble Version)
Ah Yes, The Classic “Dating Cover Letter”
Im 5'5 And She's 4'11 Btw
Found A Nice Girl On A Dating App
I Know I’m Autistic But Wtaf
Opened With A Power Grab
Don’t We Love A Nice Girl Who Knows What She Wants
$5 Uber Request For First Date
Not Super Toxic But Very Presumptive
Think I Finally Found The One
This Isn’t A Catfish Btw
The First Step To Recovery Is Admitting The Problem
Dodged A Bullet That Came Back Months Later!
Gave Me Her Phone Number A Few Minutes After Matching. Wanted To Immediately Facetime. Delusion Ensues
The Curvy Dictator
Traditional Nice Girl?
Another Nice Girl For Ya
Met One In The Wild Recently
For Not Living Cooking Enough To Make It A Career
Let Her Down Easy And Got This
Ask Me Out, So I Can Reject You
Camp Nice Girl Wants Me To Be More Like Her Dad
Met this girl at camp, she seemed pretty socially awkward, so I tried to be kinder to her as it didn't seem like she had made many friends after the first couple of days. She was high-strung and very sheltered, and constantly talked like she was the main character in a movie. I'm told that I'm really bad at picking up hints from girls, but by like a week in, even I got the feeling she was into me. I wasn't attracted to her and didn't want to send mixed signals, so when she came up to me asking if I wanted to go to a dance with her, I said I was very flattered but not interested. She then proceeded to spread some truly disgusting rumors about my friend and I to many of the other girls on their floor. After a different friend told me about this, I went to confront her about this, only for her to deny it and pretend that she had never heard of them. I still had it on pretty good authority that she was the one spreading shit, so I pretty much stopped talking to her altogether. Aside from her equally charming friend trying to convince me to go out with her because, and I quote, "no one else but her will ever want to go out with me", I didn't have to deal with her again until the last day of camp when I received this letter. And no, even as someone with context, I don't know what the fuck she is talking about. I barely knew her and she starts talking about my take on the death penalty (which I have no recollection of talking about, much less with her) and how she wants me to emulate her Dad, whom she brought up in passing like, once. At this point, I figured fuck it, never gonna see her again, so I talked to her about it and turned her down a little less gently this time, saying that I don't like her and the reason I was avoiding her was because of how she was treating my friend. That sparked her to go off on a monologue that was 10x as corny and rehearsed as the letter about how I didn't deserve her and my huge ego made me "incapable of ever finding true love" and that I should "stick to shallow whores". Dunno if this really qualifies as a "Nice Girl" story, but she came across as so entitled to my time that imma post it anyway.