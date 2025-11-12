Met this girl at camp, she seemed pretty socially awkward, so I tried to be kinder to her as it didn't seem like she had made many friends after the first couple of days. She was high-strung and very sheltered, and constantly talked like she was the main character in a movie. I'm told that I'm really bad at picking up hints from girls, but by like a week in, even I got the feeling she was into me. I wasn't attracted to her and didn't want to send mixed signals, so when she came up to me asking if I wanted to go to a dance with her, I said I was very flattered but not interested. She then proceeded to spread some truly disgusting rumors about my friend and I to many of the other girls on their floor. After a different friend told me about this, I went to confront her about this, only for her to deny it and pretend that she had never heard of them. I still had it on pretty good authority that she was the one spreading shit, so I pretty much stopped talking to her altogether. Aside from her equally charming friend trying to convince me to go out with her because, and I quote, "no one else but her will ever want to go out with me", I didn't have to deal with her again until the last day of camp when I received this letter. And no, even as someone with context, I don't know what the fuck she is talking about. I barely knew her and she starts talking about my take on the death penalty (which I have no recollection of talking about, much less with her) and how she wants me to emulate her Dad, whom she brought up in passing like, once. At this point, I figured fuck it, never gonna see her again, so I talked to her about it and turned her down a little less gently this time, saying that I don't like her and the reason I was avoiding her was because of how she was treating my friend. That sparked her to go off on a monologue that was 10x as corny and rehearsed as the letter about how I didn't deserve her and my huge ego made me "incapable of ever finding true love" and that I should "stick to shallow whores". Dunno if this really qualifies as a "Nice Girl" story, but she came across as so entitled to my time that imma post it anyway.

