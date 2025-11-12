ADVERTISEMENT

There are all sorts of girls on the internet: e-girls, emo girls, goth girls, "It" girls, not like other girls; you name it. There are also self-proclaimed "nice girls." Just like their male equivalents, nice girls only act kindly to gain something from them, usually from a romantic prospect.

Luckily, netizens have become adept at spotting "nice girls" and often feel no qualms about shaming them. Bored Panda has compiled the most unhinged examples of entitled women thinking they can get away with saying and doing pretty horrible stuff. Here, we present you the newest posts from the online community dedicated to shaming "Nice Girls."

#1

I Opened Tinder For The First Time In Years And Immediately Got This Message

Screenshot of a dating app message showing online calling out for delusional and crazy behavior by a woman.

CapriciousSon Report

    #2

    Does This Count?

    Chat conversation showing online interaction where a woman is called out for delusional behavior related to race and dating preferences.

    ASHAR_WHOSANE Report

    #3

    Dude....i Dont Even Know What To Say

    Text message conversation showing a woman called out online for her delusional and crazy behavior about being left on read.

    Public-Equivalent-45 Report

    So, what exactly is a "nice girl?" First, it's probably useful to define the "nice guy" that many women might be familiar with. According to culture writer for Rolling Stone, Mile Klee, a nice guy is a man "who claims he only wants to be a woman's friend, then gets mad about being 'friendzoned' and cruelly judges her for dating anyone who isn't him."

    Usually, there's also some sort of reward included: nice guys expect women to "repay" them with physical intimacy, a next date, or some other perk in exchange for basic decency. Basically, we can flip the same idea and apply it to women. If a girl just waits long enough and plays the part of the nice person or a friend long enough, she will eventually be picked by the guy of her dreams.
    #4

    I'm Sorry I'm Short Ig?

    Text message conversation showing women called out online for delusional and crazy behavior in casual chat exchange.

    AceIsThePlace420 Report

    #5

    A Forgotten Memory

    Text message exchange showing delusional and crazy behavior from a woman called out online for being dramatic.

    Proper_Freedom_1776 Report

    #6

    Is This The New Norm?

    Chat conversation screenshot showing a woman’s delusional and crazy behavior online with humorous messages.

    PungentAura Report

    There are plenty of examples of "nice girls" in TV and movies. Some people give the example of Molly Ringwald's character in Sixteen Candles as the perfect example of a "nice girl." In one Reddit thread, people referred to some animated characters as "nice girls." Those included Lisa Simpson and Daria.

    One user defined the "nice girl" as similar to the brainy "not like other girls" girl. "A clever and highly ethical character who isn't appreciated because everyone is just into airheaded cheerleaders," i/smorgasfjord wrote. "In real life, her lack of popularity might have something to do with the giant chip on her shoulder. Like the Nice Guy, she feels entitled to respect and admiration because she thinks she's a better class of people, and resent the fact that not many others see her that way."
    #7

    So I Blocked Her Everywhere And This Is How She Is Trying To Get Ahold Of Me Now

    Screenshot of a $5 payment request related to a delusional and crazy online behavior controversy involving a woman.

    jeddawid Report

    #8

    After Mentioning She Did Not Care About Height…

    Text message exchange showing delusional and crazy behavior from a woman called out online for height concerns.

    shotgun0800 Report

    #9

    Well Ok Then

    Woman with delusional and crazy behavior arrested after sending 159K messages following first date in online incident.

    oldmach Report

    #10

    Hahaha,what A Peach, Sheesh. Tell Me If I Did Anything Wrong Gang

    Text conversation showing a woman’s direct and defensive messages, illustrating delusional and crazy behavior called out online.

    shawarmashopguy Report

    #11

    2hr Call Girl

    Text message exchange with a photo of a deer, showing delusional and crazy behavior called out online.

    ScrubrDucki Report

    #12

    Found Another One (Bumble Version)

    Bumble dating profile with a bold bio and personal details from a woman displaying delusional and crazy behavior online.

    PamboS-Real Report

    #13

    Ah Yes, The Classic “Dating Cover Letter”

    Text message from a single mom demanding a paragraph to prove why she deserves a chance, showing delusional behavior online.

    raoul_duke28 Report

    #14

    Im 5'5 And She's 4'11 Btw

    Text message exchange showing a heated argument between two women about shallow dating preferences and attraction.

    EP1CN3SSS Report

    #15

    Found A Nice Girl On A Dating App

    Screenshot of a dating profile with delusional and crazy behavior shown in the personal message section on a dating app.

    muncher069 Report

    #16

    I Know I’m Autistic But Wtaf

    Text message conversation showing erratic replies, illustrating women called out online for delusional and crazy behavior.

    indifferentgeese Report

    #17

    Opened With A Power Grab

    Text conversation showing a woman displaying delusional and crazy behavior in an online argument.

    sublimeload420 Report

    #18

    Don’t We Love A Nice Girl Who Knows What She Wants

    Text post displaying a woman admitting to being used to getting her way and being the center of attention.

    cuper36no Report

    #19

    $5 Uber Request For First Date

    Text message exchange showing confusing and delusional behavior during a failed first date conversation.

    richpinta Report

    #20

    Not Super Toxic But Very Presumptive

    Text message exchange showing women called out online for delusional behavior with a shocked Scooby-Doo GIF included.

    najanaja6 Report

    #21

    Think I Finally Found The One

    Text message conversation showing a woman being called out online for delusional and crazy behavior in a blunt reply.

    N8isEnough Report

    #22

    This Isn’t A Catfish Btw

    Screenshot of a dating profile with text showing delusional and crazy behavior highlighted in pink.

    kaiborgXDD Report

    #23

    The First Step To Recovery Is Admitting The Problem

    Woman with sunglasses sharing a story about a stressful first date and being called out for delusional behavior online.

    tinyleadership44 Report

    #24

    Dodged A Bullet That Came Back Months Later!

    Text message screenshot showing a woman being called out online for delusional and crazy behavior with harsh insults.

    Far_Culture_277 Report

    #25

    Gave Me Her Phone Number A Few Minutes After Matching. Wanted To Immediately Facetime. Delusion Ensues

    Screenshot of a text conversation showing delusional and crazy behavior called out online between two people.

    CarbineGuy Report

    #26

    The Curvy Dictator

    Text message exchange showing a conversation called out online for delusional and crazy behavior about first date gifts.

    lupinecomplexity Report

    #27

    Traditional Nice Girl?

    Screenshot of a dating profile showing a woman with delusional and crazy behavior called out online for high maintenance demands.

    nuovashenron91 Report

    #28

    Another Nice Girl For Ya

    Dating profile bio screenshot of a woman called out online for delusional and crazy behavior on social media.

    Dense-Programmer-190 Report

    #29

    Met One In The Wild Recently

    Text message exchange showing delusional and crazy behavior between two people arguing about money and looks online.

    OhMamaWembanyana Report

    #30

    For Not Living Cooking Enough To Make It A Career

    Screenshot of a text conversation highlighting delusional and crazy behavior from a woman called out online.

    ArtifactsinMotion Report

    #31

    Let Her Down Easy And Got This

    Text message exchange showing a woman calling out a man for being socially awkward and rejecting hanging out.

    EnergyContent4386 Report

    #32

    Ask Me Out, So I Can Reject You

    Text message conversation showing a woman called out online for her delusional and crazy behavior in a dating context.

    [deleted] Report

    #33

    Camp Nice Girl Wants Me To Be More Like Her Dad

    Handwritten letter shown on a table, related to women called out online for their delusional and crazy behavior.

    Met this girl at camp, she seemed pretty socially awkward, so I tried to be kinder to her as it didn't seem like she had made many friends after the first couple of days. She was high-strung and very sheltered, and constantly talked like she was the main character in a movie. I'm told that I'm really bad at picking up hints from girls, but by like a week in, even I got the feeling she was into me. I wasn't attracted to her and didn't want to send mixed signals, so when she came up to me asking if I wanted to go to a dance with her, I said I was very flattered but not interested. She then proceeded to spread some truly disgusting rumors about my friend and I to many of the other girls on their floor. After a different friend told me about this, I went to confront her about this, only for her to deny it and pretend that she had never heard of them. I still had it on pretty good authority that she was the one spreading shit, so I pretty much stopped talking to her altogether. Aside from her equally charming friend trying to convince me to go out with her because, and I quote, "no one else but her will ever want to go out with me", I didn't have to deal with her again until the last day of camp when I received this letter. And no, even as someone with context, I don't know what the fuck she is talking about. I barely knew her and she starts talking about my take on the death penalty (which I have no recollection of talking about, much less with her) and how she wants me to emulate her Dad, whom she brought up in passing like, once. At this point, I figured fuck it, never gonna see her again, so I talked to her about it and turned her down a little less gently this time, saying that I don't like her and the reason I was avoiding her was because of how she was treating my friend. That sparked her to go off on a monologue that was 10x as corny and rehearsed as the letter about how I didn't deserve her and my huge ego made me "incapable of ever finding true love" and that I should "stick to shallow whores". Dunno if this really qualifies as a "Nice Girl" story, but she came across as so entitled to my time that imma post it anyway.

    PlzLetMeWin25 Report

    #34

    Aww, Too Bad I Don’t Fit The Criteria

    Screenshot of a social media profile listing turn offs, related to women called out online for delusional behavior.

    Jurassic_paul88 Report

    #35

    Ex GF Is Trying To Come Back After Our Break And She Dated Some Guy For About 8 Months, Moved In With Him Now She Is Having A Rough Time And Breaking Up With Him

    Screenshot of a lengthy emotional message showcasing delusional and crazy behavior from a woman called out online.

    Selomun Report

    #36

    Idk If This Is Nice Girl Material But I Needed To Share Cuz Wtf

    Screenshot of a text conversation showing a woman expressing her views on relationships and money online.

    Foreign-Park9206 Report

    #37

    I Hate How Normalized This Is. Women Hating Women For Non-Existent Men

    Woman on motorcycle wearing helmet with text about loyal women, reflecting online called out behavior and crazy actions.

    AshbugXD Report

    #38

    By Far The Funniest Dating Interaction I’ve Had

    Screenshot of an online chat showing a conversation that highlights delusional and crazy behavior called out online.

    barely_witty Report

    #39

    On Today’s Episode Of “Why Are People So Shitty”

    Text message exchange showing a woman responding calmly to online negative and delusional behavior about her poetry.

    Whydomods Report

    #40

    I Guess Waiting For A Reply Was Misogyny

    Text message exchange showing women called out online for delusional and crazy behavior with harsh criticism and emotional language.

    NoUniqueThoughtsLeft Report

    #41

    POV: The Review You Get After Telling A Customer No

    Online review calling out woman’s delusional and crazy behavior with staff in a discriminatory bar incident.

    rosesgrowinmygarden Report

